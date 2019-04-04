Fideo

This fideo recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law. It goes great with any meat dish, including carne asada. I use this recipe in place of rice as my side dish.

By TINYANT1

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
4
  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add fideo; cook and stir until browned.

  • Add 1 cup water and 1/2 of the tomato sauce to fideo. Season with chili powder, cumin, and garlic salt; stir to blend. Bring to a boil and cook until liquid has almost evaporated.

  • Stir in remaining 1/2 cup water and remaining tomato sauce. Cover and cook over medium heat until fideo is tender and sauce thickens, about 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 8.1g; sodium 543.2mg. Full Nutrition
