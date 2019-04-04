I first had fideo about 4 years ago, while visiting a friend in New Mexico. I've been visiting since college, but never came across fideo before when eating out. In any case, I recall thinking it was so yummy, I'd have to make it myself someday. Never got around to it, till recently, I picked up a bag of fideo at an Italian deli, so thought I'd try making it. I looked at a lot of recipes, including America's Test Kitchen's version (too involved), and this one appealed to me the most. I've already made it 3 times, I love it so much! It's not a copy of the one I had in NM (that was a little soupier), but the flavors are there, and it is sooo easy. Since the first time making it as written, I've tried it with diced onions and 2 cloves garlic, and a can of tomatoes for some texture, but I like it as written, and with my mods. I do cut the chili powder in half, just because my BF doesn't care for the taste, but a half tbsp is perfect for us. This is definitely a nice change of pace for a pasta dish.