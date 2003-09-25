Orange Chiffon Cake

I tried this cake because a friend specifically requested an orange cake. It was then added that it should be "angel food cake" like and this picture looked like it so I tried it. First, let me just say it is more like pound cake. But the other reviewers are right when they say it needs something to add moisture--it came out kind of dry. Second, this is a recipe that is meant to be used with a hand mixer. So if you have a stand mixer like me, you are better off putting the whites in the stand mixer's bowl and hand mixing the other portion. Having made the cake twice, next time I would modify it to use orange juice concentrate rather than just orange juice, or orange juice with a tablespoon of orange extract. (I used a teaspoon and it wasn't enough). Also, if you're using fresh zest, use a box grater rather than a zesting tool. The first time I made it the zest strings got caught on the mixer blades and the side of the pan and didn't make it in the cake. The second time I made it I used scissors to cut the strands into smaller portions. As other reviewers said, you need to spray the pan. I didn't because I have a nonstick pan and it ended up sticking. Finally, the cooking time was 35 minutes, not 60. The cake didn't rise nearly as much as I expected looking at the picture. You will be fine using a bundt cake pan. Overall, it's a good recipe but I think the directions could be a little clearer, and modifications need to be made, which is why I gave it a 3.

