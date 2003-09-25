Orange Chiffon Cake

This is a very good cake, and a large cake at that.

Recipe by Carol

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Wash angel food tube pan in hot soapy water to ensure it is totally grease free.

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together into bowl. Make a well in center. Put egg yolks, cooking oil, orange juice, orange rind, and vanilla into well. Set aside. Don't beat yet.

  • In a large bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar in mixing bowl until very stiff. Set aside.

  • Using same beaters, beat egg yolk-flour mixture until smooth. Gently fold 1/4 at a time into egg whites. Pour batter into ungreased 10 inch angel food tube pan.

  • Bake in oven for 60 to 70 minutes, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Invert pan until cake has cooled. Remove from pan. Serve plain or frost with Orange Icing.

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 302.9mg. Full Nutrition
