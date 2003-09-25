Orange Chiffon Cake
This is a very good cake, and a large cake at that.
Oh, oh, oh! This was sublime! I searched for this recipe for years. We would savor this cake as kids growing up in Hawaii. Loved it more than the guava version. I did punch up the orange flavor a lot. Here's how: Used one fresh orange for the zest and then squeezed the juice into the 3/4 measuring cup. Filled the rest of the cup with frozen orange juice concentrate (undiluted. Also, used orange food coloring and an extra egg (yolk and white) for more richness and rise. The texture was super. Light and tender. Heavenly orange flavor. Thank you so much. Made it a third time.Read More
I tried this cake because a friend specifically requested an orange cake. It was then added that it should be "angel food cake" like and this picture looked like it so I tried it. First, let me just say it is more like pound cake. But the other reviewers are right when they say it needs something to add moisture--it came out kind of dry. Second, this is a recipe that is meant to be used with a hand mixer. So if you have a stand mixer like me, you are better off putting the whites in the stand mixer's bowl and hand mixing the other portion. Having made the cake twice, next time I would modify it to use orange juice concentrate rather than just orange juice, or orange juice with a tablespoon of orange extract. (I used a teaspoon and it wasn't enough). Also, if you're using fresh zest, use a box grater rather than a zesting tool. The first time I made it the zest strings got caught on the mixer blades and the side of the pan and didn't make it in the cake. The second time I made it I used scissors to cut the strands into smaller portions. As other reviewers said, you need to spray the pan. I didn't because I have a nonstick pan and it ended up sticking. Finally, the cooking time was 35 minutes, not 60. The cake didn't rise nearly as much as I expected looking at the picture. You will be fine using a bundt cake pan. Overall, it's a good recipe but I think the directions could be a little clearer, and modifications need to be made, which is why I gave it a 3.Read More
Very good. The only reason that I gave it a four was because on the recipe, it said to place the cake in an ungreased tube pan- and I had a lot of trouble getting it out. I was able to salvage my cake and cover up some of the affected spots with the orange glaze from this site. (Which was very good and complimented the cake nicely.) Everyone seemed quite pleased with the taste of this cake and using the icing like glue- the appearance wasn't all that bad- it actually looked good. Good recipe and I would make it again- Only in a greased pan.
This is a wonderful, light cake. To make the recipe a little better, use castor sugar instead of the white sugar. If you can't find castor sugar in your market, which is simply super fine sugar, put 1-1/2 c. sugar in your food processor and give it a whiz for about 45 seconds to a minute. The sugar will dissolve in the batter more easily and create and even lighter cake.
This is a great "keeper cake" -- perfect to have on hand for serving with summer fruits and berries. It dresses up nicely with custards or creams and quickly becomes an Old Standby Cake. Can't imagine not making it about four or five times a year.
This cake was perfect. Just how how a real cake should be. Will definitely use again and again. I made it in a greased 10 inch round and lined the bottom with parchment and it worked fine.
I WOULD NOT MAKE THIS CAKE AGAIN. I THINK "BETTYY CROCKER " ORANGE CAKE IS MUCH BETTER. TO SPONGY OR SOMETHING. NOT FLAVORFUL ENOUGH. TOO MUCH FUSS FOR NOT ENOUGH FLAVOR.
We really enjoyed this cake. I didn’t have zest or orange concentrate so I substituted a spoonful of Tang for the zest and in the icing – it was yummy. I only gave it four stars because I also had sticking issues – You may want to spray or grease the pan to prevent sticking. Otherwise the cake was great.
I made a grapefruit chiffon cake instead of orange, and the flavor turned out really good. The texture was not as light and fluffy as I was hoping but I think that was more my heavy handedness than anything. I will probably try it again and see if I can't get it lighter this time.
I lost this recipe many years ago and I am very grateful that I found this one. This is the best orange chiffon cake ever! Everyone I have made it for wants the recipe or wants me to make another for them. Thank you, Bubbi from MA
This is my "go to" cake for pot lucks and celebrations. Once the fruit is zested and the egg whites are whipped, it goes together easily. Wonderful served with fresh berries.
I've made this cake like 9 times so far and it comes out PERFECT!!! Everytime. I gave it a 4 star though cuz I add more orange/lemon juice, chopped peel and zest than specified for more flavor.
I may have goofed up as I substituted vegetable oil for margarine. The cake came out raw on the bottom half of the cake !!!
I used an almond glaze on top which goes well w/ the orange flavor!
this cake was quite a hassle! it took me almost 30 minutes to whip the eggs! when you called for orange juice i wasnt sure weather to put orange concentrate or fresh squeezed. i used half and half and the flavour was rather strong. i would reccomend using fresh squeezed juice.
I worked so hard on this recipe and it didn't turn out! It took so long... and I must have had a bit of egg yolk in the whites or visa versa because i didnt like it that much. :(
I made it this weekend and it was FANTASTIC!! Just be careful to watch it while cooking, mine was done in 45 minutes and I almost lost the batch.
This delicious, light, and not too oily cake has brought back alot of sweet memories !! very similar to the one my sister used to make for me when I was small.
I love this cake (and so does everyone else in the family)! Today I am making it for the third time.
amazing. and not extremely difficult.
This cake was very tasty! The directions said to add the batter into the eggs; I would probably do it the other way around, though it turned out fine. We had a problem with it sticking to the pan,though we didn't follow the directions for that and greased the pan instead.But all in all, it turned out OK.
I loved it. My Mother loved Chiffon cakes and there were the first cakes my mother taught me to make. As a child of the depression and a young woman during the rationing of WWII, most of the cakes she taught me to make were oil-based rather than butter. They were light as air and so must. This cake brought me back in time to the cakes of my childhood and did not disappoint me.
