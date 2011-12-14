Graham Cracker Cake I
Why this isn't as popular as it once was, I will never know.
Great recipe, just like my grandmother's. In reading some of the reviews, I noticed some folks wondered about the amount of flour. Not sure why the cake fell apart for one reviewer, but the flour amount is correct. I'm a pastry chef, and can say that the graham takes the place of flour, both providing gluten and tenderizing. The whites must be prepped as instructed, because they provide structure and lift to the cake. If they're not properly whipped and carefully folded in, the result will be a dense cake with the wrong texture. The yolks and all the sugar also tenderize, so you've got to really adhere to the recipe.Read More
This cake is rather tedious to make. Although I received rave reviews from my guests who tried it, I don't think I'll try this recipe again. I've made it twice now and both times the cake itself literally falls apart as I try to frost it. The frosting tastes really good, but all that butter scares me!Read More
I've had graham cracker cake only once before, at a bakery in Asheville, NC. I was looking for a similar recipe, and I'm happy to say that this is it! There are a lot of steps to make the cake, but they're not hard and they're well worth it. The frosting is a change from the buttercream my palate expects; the high butter ratio almost tastes like something is wrong at first, but once I adjust my expectations I realize it's the perfect complement to the cake.
Okay, WOW. I'm not a 'sweet' person by most standards (salt & cheese are my vices) by this recipe is amazing! I made cupcakes instead of a cake, which may have helped the rising / fluffy factor. When this recipe asks you to add sugar to egg whites and fluff, it's asking you to make a proper meringue. And you MUST make a proper meringue, or your cake won't rise at all - the air inside the meringue expands as you bake your cake, giving it rise and fluffiness. And the icing? Is ridiculous, caramel-y goodness. Not your traditional icing in the slightest. Yum! I took these to one of my classes and they just about died - have never gotten so many over-the-moon compliments as I did with this recipe! Thanks for sharing
Unexpectedly good. It's a dense cake - not light and fluffy, but the flavor is yummy. I made them as part of a s'mores cupcake. I'm not sure it was the right cake for a s'more. But, it would be amazing with a cream cheese icing and crunchy toffee or pecan garnish.
This cake was AMAZING!!! It was so light & moist, my most favourite cake now. It's not so hard to make, just need everything at room temp, & follow directions. So very worth it. Tips for icing the cake: Yes the cake is very delicate, so you want to make sure that your cake is cold before you ice it. Stick it in the fridge for a few hours, it will make the cake so much easier to work with. Also, if using a butter cream icing, make sure you whip it lots & that it's warm. Whip the icing every few minutes if needed, so it doesn't start to set on you.
I've never heard of or had a graham cracker cake before finding this recipe, I really enjoyed it, a very rich cake. I will make it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe
People thought it tasted fine but no rave reviews. I don't have any better reviews towards making it either. The list of little steps didn't bother me, but it was so delicate, it was so difficult to frost or handle.
I made the cake part of this recipe and it turned out perfect. I made it in a 13x9 inch dish - it took about 35 mins bake time. This is a keeper for me - thank you!. I used the cake in a cake shooter with a caramel cream cheese filling. The graham cracker cake was exactly what I needed to make these wonderful. Thank you for sharing. I look forward to making this cake again with the icing!
Broke apart on me - it tasted amazing but fell completely apart. I think that it may be too much graham cracker in it and that it's destabilizing the 'glue' of the cake. I can't remember the last time I saw a cake calling for .5 cups of a flour
I have not made this cake, but my Mim was the pro. She made this cake for special occasions. I do know that due to the small amount of flour this cake is VERY fragile and does not like temp changes or being jarred. Once, while looking in oven window at it’s progress during baking, my brother started to pound on his drums and the cake fell. So, very fragile!!
I made a s'more cake using this recipe to represent the graham crackers... chocolate center layer as well as Italian meringue for frosting. Big hit. The tender graham cracker cake was moist and delicious!
I am a decent cook, but I found this recipe super complicated without positive results. This cake just crumbled apart as I attempted to get it out of the pan. I decided I would make the icing and make cake pops out of it, but the icing didn't turn out well either. I ended up adding quite a bit more powdered sugar in order to get an icing consistency. Super disappointed and I will not attempt it again.
Absolutely loved the cake but not the frosting. All of my family agreed that the frosting was like eating flavored butter. We will make the cake again with a different frosting.
This cake is pretty awesome. I added hershey kisses and made a marshmallow buttercream frosting to make a smore cake. Actually it was a smore sandcastle cake.
AMAZING RECIPE AND CAKE!!! We followed the directions to the tee. Took 45 min to bake, but turned out perfectly!! Make sure to have all your ingredients ready to go and refrigerated items at room temperature.
This is my new favorite cake!! I did not try the caramel icing because I was afraid it would be too sweet so I opted for a butter cream cheese frosting instead. It was DELICIOUS!!!
I did not add in the nuts, I will make this ggaing so many times i loved it
