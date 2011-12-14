Graham Cracker Cake I

Why this isn't as popular as it once was, I will never know.

By Kevin Ryan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and line with parchment two 9 inch round pans.

  • Combine the crumbs, 1/2 cup pecans, flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and the light brown sugar until fluffy. Slowly beat in the egg yolks, one at a time. Stir in the vanilla. Alternately add the milk and the crumb mixture while beating on low.

  • Beat the egg whites in a bowl until foamy. Add the sugar slowly, and beat to soft peaks. Fold into the crumb batter, and pour into the pans.

  • Bake for 25 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean. Cool in the pans on a rack about 10 minutes, then invert and cool completely.

  • To Make Frosting: In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the 2 tablespoon sugar until it turns golden. Remove from heat, and add 4 tablespoons of the butter; swirl. Whisk in the dark brown sugar, and place back on the heat. Bring to a boil, stirring all the time. Add the cream, and bring back to a boil. Boil 1 minute, and remove caramel from heat.

  • Place the confectioners' sugar in a large bowl, and mixing on medium speed, slowly drizzle in the caramel. Beat until the bottom of the bowl is just barely warm, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining 1 1/4 cups butter, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat until smooth, and chill frosting until ready to ice the cake. Frost the cake, and press the pecans into the sides.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 52g; cholesterol 168.1mg; sodium 255.5mg. Full Nutrition
