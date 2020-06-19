Room 157 Sugar Cookies

This is a wonderful recipe!!! We've already made them three times and they are a hit with the kids!! I was looking for a cookie made with oil, to save on the cost of butter, and I bake a lot with whole wheat, so that was a plus, though they taste great with white flour too. I've made a couple of variations of these cookies. One was to add 1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon--this made them almost taste like snickerdoodles. Another time we substituted lemon extract for the vanilla--yummy!! Not sure what we'll try next. I did find that while the dough was easy to work with, it was a little too sticky to roll into balls by hand. I ended up using a cookie scoop that I dipped into water occassionally to keep the dough from sticking. These were a real winner and will made in our home regularly. Thanks for the great recipe!! UPDATE--Our latest variation was to substitute 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for 1/2 cup of the flour and adding 3 drops of peppermint oil. They were delicious!! Now what will we think of next...

