Room 157 Sugar Cookies

3.7
32 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

These are whole wheat sugar cookies that my roommates love -- that's why I named them Room 157 sugar cookies!

Recipe by BakerCollegeBaker

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
9 mins
additional:
6 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix the white sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix the whole wheat flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually mix the flour mixture into the sugar mixture. Roll into balls, and arrange 2 to 3 inches apart on cookie sheets.

  • Bake 9 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes on cookie sheet before transferring to wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 6g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 81.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022