Room 157 Sugar Cookies
These are whole wheat sugar cookies that my roommates love -- that's why I named them Room 157 sugar cookies!
This is a wonderful recipe!!! We've already made them three times and they are a hit with the kids!! I was looking for a cookie made with oil, to save on the cost of butter, and I bake a lot with whole wheat, so that was a plus, though they taste great with white flour too. I've made a couple of variations of these cookies. One was to add 1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon--this made them almost taste like snickerdoodles. Another time we substituted lemon extract for the vanilla--yummy!! Not sure what we'll try next. I did find that while the dough was easy to work with, it was a little too sticky to roll into balls by hand. I ended up using a cookie scoop that I dipped into water occassionally to keep the dough from sticking. These were a real winner and will made in our home regularly. Thanks for the great recipe!! UPDATE--Our latest variation was to substitute 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for 1/2 cup of the flour and adding 3 drops of peppermint oil. They were delicious!! Now what will we think of next...Read More
We did not have a good experience with these cookies. We used whole white wheat flour, which should give them more of a white flour cookie flavor. They weren't totally inedible, but they tasted salty or like there was too much baking powder. We thought we made a mistake and tried again, but it was still not good. We used small scoops and it was not nearly enough time to cook the cookie through. I'd keep looking for another recipe. Sorry!Read More
I made this cookies just to try them out, they came out perfectly and my family just adored them!! They didn't last! I wish I had doubled the recipe, oh well, I'll just do them again. thnx for the recipe :)
These were pretty awful...not completely inedible, but close.
The ONLY reason I am giving this 2 stars is because I really liked the consistancy. I hate wasting food, but there was no getting around how terrible these were.
I had the midnight munchies and decided to try this recipe out and eat it raw. When I tried all i could taste was the wheat flour. Mabye I had to use normal white flour but the cookie dough I made tasted horrible.
If you're looking for simple, whole wheat cookies these are perfect! I think it depends on the type of whole wheat flour you use. I use King Arthur's brand and they were delicious. Of course if you are using whole wheat flour they are going to taste like you used whole wheat flour. I had all this stuff handy to just whip up a batch which is exactly what I was looking for.
I love these cookies! They're the only ones that turn out well if I replace the oil with applesauce. They're really fluffy and definitely more chewy than crispy, but I love them anyways. Next time I'm trying them with Splenda!
Whole wheat is supposed to make it taste HEARTY, not like playdough! Ewww! I have grown up on whole wheat, but yuck! And I don't blame you, BAKERCOLLEGEBAKER because of you comment about the folks in the test kitchen changing it. If you DO decide to chance this recipe, add about 3 tbs of melted butter into the oil, and DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES cook longer than the recipe says, even if they seem underdone. also, adding a little honey would go along way toward making it edible.
WOW! Why did this get bad reviews?!?! This is my go-to recipe from now on!!!!! FYI - the dough looks very oily, but do not worry!! I have been looking for a good no-butter cookie recipe and this is IT! Slightly crispy, a little fluffy. I actually made a batch with reg flour and a batch with whole wheat. Both are terrific!
These cookies were extremely easy to make so good for people with little time to cook. They were very sticky to roll into balls so I used a pastry bag and made shapes instead. I added cinnamon and raisins and my family ate them all in one evening. Update, we have made these many times now and have made the dough into balls and when they spread out and become soft I cut them into shapes with cookie cutters. Definitely a hit with cinammon and raisins!
Trapped inside in "Snowmageddon" (a huge MN blizzard) I needed something to do, and with no butter and limited groceries on hand, i found this recipe! Minor changes i made were white flour (didnt have the wheat) and coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and coconut extract instead of vanilla! YUM!!! The dough itself was worth five stars, and once baked, a little dry, but good with coffee on a cold snowy day! Thanks for the recipe! i WILL make these again!!!
These were fast and easy. The dough rolled into perfect little balls, not at all sticky. They don't spread, they just turn into little crackly-top cookie-cakes. WW flour always makes cookies a little drier, but if you're careful about not overbaking, they come out nicely. Cakey, not chewy.
Wow these are great cookies! They are cakey, so you have to love cakey cookies like we do. We used white flour instead of wheat. And my daughter used pink sprinkle sugar topping rather than powdered sugar. Next time I want to try the powder sugar topping. So easy to make and the best ever. We are going to make these on a regular basis. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I love this recipe. I want to use whole wheat flour and it is the recipe for me. I didn't find the dough sticky, it maybe the fact that I refrigerate it for 24 hrs before baking it. Thank you so much.
Not bad for a butterless, shortening-less cookie. It certainly satisfied my after-dinner cookie craving and my daughter liked them okay. Not the best cookie I've ever tasted, but definitely not horrible. The whole wheat is not over powering either. I would make it again but probably only a half batch.
These are really good for a whole wheat flour cookie! I rolled them in cinnamon and suger, baked mine for a minute or two longer though, my kids loved them, thanks!
i don't understand...they taste strange...like i'm eating wheat flour...
I was looking for a not-too-sweet cookie to go with some lavender frosting I made, and these were perfect! Very cute little puff cookies. I used all purpose flour instead of the wheat flour, but I'd imagine they'd be great with the flowery frosting either way. Thank you!
These were pretty good. I tried to replace the oil with applesauce but they had hard bottoms. So next time I'll replace half the oil with butter & half with applesauce & I'm sure that will work better! I added 1/2 tsp cinn as well. Thanks so much!
I have not baked with whole wheat flour often so I may be doing something wrong. However, they came out tasting like dry balls of ww flour even with the cinnamon. I dipped them in powdered sugar and it helped give them somewhat of a cookie taste.
I was looking for a quick recipe and this fit the bill! I made a sheet of large cookies, and I love the texture. The edge was slightly crisp and the rest of the cookie was soft/chewy - that's just what I wanted! The only change I did was to use 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and you'd never be able to tell with the finished result.
Even though this recipe previously got bad reviews I thought I'd try it because I wondered if people just weren't used to the taste of whole wheat flour...but I did not care for these. Too much flour, the cookies were tough and didn't soften or cook up well at all. Good with coffee if you're looking for something of simply munchy substance though.
A nice, not overly sweet, cookie.
I didn't stick to the recipe. First of all, I used AP flour because that what I had. I also added cinnamon, pumpkin spice to the mixture and pressed the entire dough into a sheet instead of doing them individually. I also added rainsins to the top. :) This is a really nice recipe for basic cookies.
These tasted more like sweet biscuits to me than cookies, and they looked a lot like biscuits too. They were pretty good though. I used brown sugar instead of white, so maybe that made a difference in the taste.
I cut the recipe in half, replaced the oil with melted butter (same measurement) and it was great! My family and I loved it! I would love to make this again sometime.
I'd actually rate these 3.5 stars. Not exactly WOW but not bad -- a bit more cake-y than I like. I did add almond extract but I think, if I make them again, I may also add chopped almonds or walnuts for a little extra texture/flavor.
My attempt at this recipe turned out crumbly and bland.
My batch didn't come out very well. The dough was crumbily and the cookies cracked in the oven.
I found this recipe while looking for something easy to bake. It's perfect and very delicious. 157 are my lucky numbers.
