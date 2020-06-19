Chinese Microwaved Tofu with Minced Pork

Rating: 3.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Easy microwaved tofu that is quick to make but brings delight to both the taste buds and the eyes.

By ANNSU

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the ground pork with the soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, cornstarch, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Marinate at least 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place the tofu in a microwave-safe dish. Place the pork over the tofu. Discard any remaining marinade. Top with green onion, carrots, and chile pepper. Cover with microwave-safe plastic wrap. Cut a small slit in the plastic wrap to vent steam.

  • Cook 5 minutes on High in the microwave, or until vegetables are tender and pork is cooked to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 218.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

RLCHAPMAN7
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2005
This was very tasty. I found it when looking for something to make as part as the South Beach diet. Low carbs excellent flavor. I cooked it over a bed of cabbage and rice wine vinegar and the steam was able to cook all the ingredients. If you cut the tofu into squares it makes pretty servings ready to eat. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 2 stars
04/22/2011
I wanted to like this more than I did. Maybe if I hadn't made "Chinese Style Ground Pork & Tofu" the same time I would have. I did mine in a pan not microwave. I made more sauce but that wasn't the problem. It's not bad just tastes like Americanized Chinese. Also used reduced fat ground pork & it was a good choice. Read More
Helpful
(5)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RLCHAPMAN7
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2005
This was very tasty. I found it when looking for something to make as part as the South Beach diet. Low carbs excellent flavor. I cooked it over a bed of cabbage and rice wine vinegar and the steam was able to cook all the ingredients. If you cut the tofu into squares it makes pretty servings ready to eat. Read More
Helpful
(9)
grey
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2005
great recipe I added a beaten egg to the pork mixture for extra flavour. Read More
Helpful
(8)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 2 stars
04/21/2011
I wanted to like this more than I did. Maybe if I hadn't made "Chinese Style Ground Pork & Tofu" the same time I would have. I did mine in a pan not microwave. I made more sauce but that wasn't the problem. It's not bad just tastes like Americanized Chinese. Also used reduced fat ground pork & it was a good choice. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Jamie Bothen
Rating: 1 stars
05/07/2008
Very tasteless and boring. Would not make again- it's quick to make but so plain. I had to cover it in hot sauce to make it taste like anything Read More
Helpful
(3)
Erin A. M. Spharler
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2008
This was really good. Made as posted. Read More
Helpful
(2)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022