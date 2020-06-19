Chinese Microwaved Tofu with Minced Pork
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 397.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 34.1g 68 %
carbohydrates: 9.8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 26g 40 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 63.5mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 1381IU 28 %
niacin equivalents: 11.6mg 89 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 57.4mg 96 %
folate: 45.1mcg 11 %
calcium: 715.1mg 72 %
iron: 12mg 67 %
magnesium: 85.5mg 31 %
potassium: 613.6mg 17 %
sodium: 218.4mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 67 %
calories from fat: 233.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved