Lady Baltimore Cake

This cake is a real beauty covered with soft icing. You may substitute sherry for vanilla if you choose.
Get the recipe for Lady Baltimore Frosting.
My Grandmother and my Mother used to make this cake. It was soooooooooo good. I had lost the recipe in all my movings over the years, Now I'v got it back. Thanks a heap. Wouldn't change a thing.Read More
I was not impressed with this cake it. The cake was just ordinary but nice, I think the same results could be achieved much more simply and cheaply than in this recipe.Read More
I'll give this 5 stars, it tastes good, however I probably won't make it again. I have another white cake recipe that I use and get similar results without jumping through all the hoops. It is good and worth trying. Thanks.
My boss who is an awesome chef/baker wanted her mom to make her famous LB cake, but she wouldn't so I took a stab at it and this turned out great! Everyone loved it, even boss's mom!
it's a real winner! I have been making this cake since 1945. It is in my WWII recipe book. I have won ribbons at the fair with the recipe.
this was hard to make, and sooooo very worth the effort. we threw a 1920's party and this was one of the highlights. make it. now.
I thank you Carol for sharing this recipe.
So yummy! Needed a helper on the icing part to stir while I whipped egg whites but turned out wonderfully. Highly recommend!
