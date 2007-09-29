Lady Baltimore Cake

This cake is a real beauty covered with soft icing. You may substitute sherry for vanilla if you choose.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

30 mins
1 hr
1 hr 30 mins
12
1 - 9 inch round layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round layer pans.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine, 1 1/4 cups sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla together well. Beat until light and fluffy.

  • Stir flour, baking powder, and salt together in another bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in 3 parts alternating with milk in 2 parts, beginning and ending with flour.

  • Using clean beaters, beat egg whites in mixing bowl until soft peaks form. Add 1/2 cup sugar gradually while beating until stiff. Fold whipped egg whites into batter. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Cool.

  • To Make Filling: Stir 2 cups Lady Baltimore Frosting, raisins, nuts, cherries, and 2 teaspoons vanilla or sherry all together. Use as filling to spread between layers. Spread remaining frosting on tops and sides of cake.

Get the recipe for Lady Baltimore Frosting.

440 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 63.4g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 368.2mg. Full Nutrition
