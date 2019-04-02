Spicy Hot Chicken Legs

This is just like spicy chicken wings, only less work. Drumsticks cook up nicely in the slow cooker! A quick meal that is super easy and oh so yummy! For crispier chicken, bake in a 400-degree F oven for the final 30 minutes.
I was hesitant about making this in the crockpot since my family doesn't like meat done this way. I liked the idea of baking it the last 30 mins. so I gave it a try. We were all pleasantly surprised. I had 16 chicken legs and two crockpots so I put half in each. I did one recipe exactly as listed. Very very very yummy!!! The other I used one of the variations from the reviews and instead of the hot sauce, I used some chicken broth. I also added sliced onions and two cans of mushrooms because my kids don't like spicy foods. This also turned out wonderful! I served both varieties with cooked rice. I poured the juices over the rice. We loved it. This is my favorite recipe from this site. I'll use it again and again. Thanks!!
Not very good. Not hot and/or spicy. More like boiled chicken than anything else. I am an excellent chef. When I read this recipe I didn't think it would turn out to be tasty. But the reviews convinced me to try it anyway. I should have listened to myself and not the reviews.
These were so good! I used Texas Pete hot sauce, cooked in crock for 2 1/2 hrs., placed on a cookie sheet, splashed on more Texas Pete, and baked in the over for the last 1/2 hr. of cooking time. They were perfect. I normally remove skin from chicken, but I left it on this time. My husband, who hates chicken skin, didn't even notice because the outside was so nice and crisp. Everyone in my family wanted more, and they all asked me to make them again soon. Not only were these very good, but they are super easy!
This is good recipe! I'm not a big fan of dark meat but a friend bought a huge package of chicken legs and I needed a good recipe so I made these for Christmas dinner to accompany the main dish. I must admit I changed it a little only because I wanted crispier texture but juicy so I rubbed the legs in olive oil, seasoned, and let them marinate in refridgerator overnite. I used a package of 13 legs so I had to adjust seasoning to the amount of chicken. I baked them on 350 for almost an hour without foil. Placing butter pieces on each leg during this hour. I took them out the oven and covered well with the hot sauce. I baked them at least another half hour. I served them with Bob's blue cheese dressing also from this site with fresh cut celery. My family loved it! Thank you. Note: I used seasoning salt instead of iodized, or kosher and fresh black pepper. Did not measure, just covered well. None of the other ingrediants were changed. Be careful with your seasoning salt because the hot sauce with provide additional salt. Thanks again, it was definitely a hit!
I actually read through all one hundred seventeen reviews before making this one, and I was more confused than when I began. I almost was just going to cook them in the oven instead of the crock pot, but went ahead and put 12 legs with the skin on in my large crock-pot after rubbing them with pepper, cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic powder mixed with some light butter spread. They pretty much fit on the bottom, and I used Franks hot sauce because that is "OUR" hot sauce. I just covered the top of the chicken. Only cooked on high for 2.5 hours and then removed and cooked them in the oven at 400 for thirty minutes, then put them back in the juice in the crock until we were ready to eat them, leaving it on warm. They were actually very good. I do think the crock pot is needed to lock in the juice, and the oven to seal the deal. I made the Absolutely Best Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese dressing on AR for dipping.
Not just like Buffalo Wings, but still quite tasty. My crockpot book suggests sauteeing chicken with the skin on in a few T's oil before putting into the crock-pot. Do this if you think you may eat the skin. If not, don't bother, its just extra work.
This is SO Yummy! This was an immediate and enthusiastic winner with my 3 teens and husband!! I followed the recipe except I used a combination of legs and thighs, added a couple of dashes of Liquid Smoke, and used less butter - only 1 T. I removed all the skin from the chicken - it was very moist and the flavor was awesome. I did place in 400 oven for 30 minutes after the Crockpot. I served it with hot cooked buckwheat and we spooned the excess sauce over the chicken and the grain -- rice or any other grain would work just as well. I will definitely make this again as it was a real family pleaser.
I actually joined this site JUST to review this recipe. :) It's getting five stars for one reason: it is the FIRST meal I have ever cooked that got such enthusiastic thumbs up from not one (that's easy!) but both kids. And my husband loves everything I cook, so his opinion doesn't even go toward this rating, although that would just cement the five. :)
Yumy yumy yumy--I got love in my tummy. Made exactly as is. I like the idea of NOT browining prior to putting in the crock pot. I thought the idea of this recipe was to have "hot wings" with out all the calories----and it delivers. I used only 7 chicken legs and Smart Balance butter. This would be great to take to a potluck. Thanks for the recipe.
If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would! I followed the recipe exactly how it said and the chicken legs turned out moist, tender, and SOOO flavorful! I will definitely make these again! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was excellent. I added some chicken broth during the cooking because I didn't feel the hot sauce was enough to make the chicken not dry. I also added onions under the chicken. I did as most suggested and I put in oven for last 30 mins to make it crispy. When the chicken was in the oven, I took some of the hot sauce/chicken broth out and mixed it with some corn starch. Once it was mixed well I poured it back into the crockpot with the remaining sauce to make a thicker sauce. I made rice to serve with the chicken and poured the sauce over it. The chicken was cooked perfectly and came right off the bone. The sauce was delicious and perfect with the rice. This recipe is definitely a keeper...in fact, making it for the second time in a week. :)
Very good and easy! I actually did the oven version since it was to late to use the crock pot. Baked at 350 degrees for 50 minutes and they were perfect. My 4 year old ate 3 legs so make sure you make enough!
A wonderful recipe. I slow cooked the chicken legs for five hours and that worked just fine. I stuck to the recipe with the exception of adding cayenne pepper, a dash or two of liquid smoke and diced onions. Before placing the chicken legs in the oven, I brushed barbeque sauce on half of the chicken legs for variety. A word of caution. When baking the chicken legs, be careful not to bake too long as it will lead to dry chicken. You may want to check the chicken after 15 minutes and determine your remaining baking time. A big hit at our home and a good winter dish to be served with brown rice and steamed vegetables.
This was great for our 16 pack of chicken legs my wife purchased on a bargain buy. I made this for the Superbowl and I was only able to eat 1! Everyone licked them right up and had their plate polished. I didnt want to just have "boiled chicken" so I first fried the legs in a little bit of oil, then slow cooked them, then threw them in the oven for 20 minutes, then back into the crockpot when ready to be served. Perfect texture, NO meat was left on the bone and tasted great. Everyone enjoyed how they tasted like chicken wings in a way, but they were actually able to get a bite full of meat instead of chewing it off of the bone and getting in their teeth. Good recipe, very easy, and not that spicy.
4.5 Stars! With my changes.... I didn't have time for the crock pot- so I prepared the sauce on the side with melted butter. -Seared chicken in coconut oil -Tossed in sauce -Baked at 350 until 160 degrees (about 30 minutes) -Sprinkled with paprika and parsley and broiled until crispy. The sauce was great- chicken was super moist! Husband loved it!
Great recipe, especially if you love buffalo wings but not the calories and fat. no need to change this recipe, however I did remove the majority of the skin from the drumsticks, leaving just a small amount for flavor. If you don't like extreme hot, use "Franks" hot sauce.
THIS was a wonderful idea! We are a large family of seven and I'm always looking to make the things we love more frugally and that take less time. The flavour was very good. I broiled them in the oven for 10 minutes at the end of the cooking time. It was a hit for us!
I made this with omitting butter and still turned out awesome. i spiced the chicken before putting it into the crock pot and also used a crock pot liner for easy cleanup. i cooked for 2 3/4 hrs and cooked in oven the last 15 min adding some more franks hot sauce, i love hot foods but this turned out great!!!!!
Delish!! Made exactly as the recipe says and it was FAB. The second time I made this (yeah, I made it twice), I cut the crock pot time by 1/2 hour and finished at 400 in the oven. Not worth the effort. The original way was just as good. Thank you!!
Very juicy and tender! i cooked for 3 hours in the oven at 200 then 20 min at 400. I halved the recipe since i'm only cooking for 2. doesn't look anything like the picture. hot sauce was not too much and i don't eat BBQ sauce and rarely eat hot sauce.Very good, will be making again!
I usually only buy boneless, skinless chicken breast so when I bought drumsticks I was not sure how to cook them. This was an easy meal that everyone loved. I did bake for the last 1/2 and think that made a big difference in at least the look of the chicken. The chicken was very tender and fell off the bones. Will definitely make again. *also I put the chicken in the slow cooker frozen and it still was great!
I took another reviewer's advice and baked for the last 30 minutes. I used some of the liquid so it wouldn't stick. I added more hot sauce and seasoning before putting in the oven. Big hit with the family, they loved it!!
As good as our hot wings. Cooked in the slow cooker for 2 hours and then put them on the charcoal grill. I made a batch for the adults and another barbecue one for the children. Put the kids drumsticks on the grill also. Served with blue cheese & celery sticks!!
I was very hopeful about this recipe. Is it easy? Yes. Is it edible? Absolutely. My only issue with it was it needed....MORE. I was worried it was going to be too spicy but it was the opposite. It kinda made me thing of a watered down version of my favorite wing place and kinda made me want to go there and eat LOL. I MIGHT make these again in a pinch, but, they need something. Possibly to be broiled or baked a while after the crock pot....i dunno.
This is very similar to an oven baked buffalo wing recipe that I make. I decided to try this out so that I wouldn't have to go through all the trouble of cooking them. I used drummettes (I was trying to make finger foods for a lazy Sunday) and coated them with flour before putting them in the slow cooker. This gives them a bit of a mock breading when they cook. I ended up cooking them for about 3 hours on low (since they were smaller) and then broiling them to crisp them up for the last 15 or 20 minutes. I also flipped the drummettes half way through and spooned more sauce over them. They turned out so tender and delicious! My husband was loved them and had no complaints!
This was great. I added lots of spices to the legs and covered in louisiana hot sauce wich I think I will vut back on next time cause my 3 yr old loved it so much she wouldnt quit eating it but she cried almost the whole time cause it was a little to hot for her. I think next time I will use bbq instead of hot sauce. I did out them in a 400 oven for 30 min and they were perfect.
Really tasty. I followed the recipe exactly, but took them out after 2 1/2 hours and baked for about an hour longer on 425. Really good! Also mixed up some more butter/hot sauce mixture to pour on top before serving with blue cheese dressing and celery. Delicious, thanks!!!!
This one is a keeper. I seasoned the legs with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika and browned before placing in the crock pot with the hot sauce and butter. Husband loved it, and the next day I took the meat off the bone and let it cook in the sauce. Great with the blue cheese dressing.
Although these drumsticks were nothing like "hot wings" I found this recipe to be just delicious. I used my favorite buffalo style hot sauce and halved the recipe since I didn't want to make so much of something I had never tried before. I did the legs in the crockpot for 2.5 hours then it only took about 20 minutes for them to get good and crispy in the 400 degree oven. I wonder if this recipe would work well for BBQ sauce as well? Served with rice and sauce. Yum yum.
I was not impressed with this. I also found that the flavor didn't go through the meat (where it did, it was good but....). Maybe if I left the skin on and baked it afterwards it would have been different. The sauce was so thin it didn't even stay on the chicken. As is, it was not that flavorful but it was easy. I will try this again and take the advise of others by leaving the skin on and baking afterwards.
Chicken legs are one of our least favorite meals (which is why I didn't give this recipe more stars) but this was a really good recipe. We didn't dip in the blue cheese dressing or bake in the oven to finish them off and I would make them the same way again. It didn't smell too great while it was cooking but tasted good (had the flavor of mild chicken wings).
I tried this recipe tonight using one large oval slowcooker for 12 very large chicken drumsticks. I followed the recipe with the exception of stopping the cooking in the slowcooker after 2 1/2 hours, then finishing the meat off in the oven 30 minutes at 350 degrees. They were most appetizing with a crunchy skin. They were just the right amount of heat!
This was just the recipe I was looking for. I had a package of drumsticks and didn't know what to do with them since we weren't able to use the grill. I added about 1/4 cup of Gates Hot & Spicy BBQ sauce to the red pepper sauce and cooked this in the oven because I didn't have time to wait for the slow cooker. It turned out great! My boyfriend loved it.
I have been doing this recipe for years, as it makes great substitution for chicken wings(quit buying wings years ago when the price skyrocketed) I have experimented with many variations such as adding sweet & sour sauce, adding a couple drops of liquid smoke, adding a tad bit of vinegar and other things, all come out great ( of course as always it's a matter of personal tastes & preferences ) these are a hit with any small get together or small party.
This was very good but even when I used Texas Pete's, Tobasco, and Melinda's Habanero Sauce it was a little bland for me. I think cooking it in the oven is a good idea. I tried the last 30 on the grill and it just peeled off the skin.
I enjoyed them to some degree. They weren't the slam but they were tasty. I would make a few minor adjustments and that is to use dark meat and remove the skin because it is much more tender and juicy,the flavors just soak into the meat
These were good. After baking I served them with the leftover sauce from the slow cooker and ranch dressing on the side. I was able to get 12 legs into my slow cooker by putting them in vertically - meaty side down. I'll make this again.
I didn't think this would be 5 stars - way too easy and minimal ingredients. Well, I was wrong! These turned out delicious and were the perfect "crispiness" after finishing off in the oven. Thanks so much for sharing!
Hey, this Recipe was very good. I usually don't eat chicken drums unless cooked on the grill. I followed the recipe as called, pending on available ingrediants. Used Franks Red Hot inplace of the called for pepper-sauce, and fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder. My wife drained all the sauce prior to serving, although I saved some for dipping. The fresh blue cheese added the final touch. I left it in the slow cooker for 4 hours, then transported over to my mothers house. We reheated in the oven for 15 minutes, just to warm it up. - We all enjoyed, thanks for the Recipe......
This was very simple. The first time I used the recipe exactly and it was just fine. The second time I used some chicken broth in place of hot sauce, seasoned as specified and then put in the oven for 30 minutes and it was great. This is for those of you who don't particularly care for hot sauce. You could, also, put some barbeque sauce on the last half hour and that works, too.
Been making hot legs instead of wings in crockpot for years. I also take them out and put them in the oven to finish cooking and add other sauces such as bbq, teriyaki, Asian sweet and spicy.Really any kind of sauce works. They are the best, meat just falls off the bones soo tender
It doesn't get much easier than this! My first time to use slo-cooker for chicken and it was very good and moist. Did not put in oven and would probably add a little extra cayenne as I like things quite hot. This was mild. Great for when the guys come over for the game!
This is a good recipe. I'm guessing you could do this with many flavor profiles. The most important part is to finish in the oven. It looked gross and unappetizing to me right our of the crock. Mine only needed 20 minutes in the oven. The whole family liked it.
I pretty much followed the recipe. It's not your typical buffalo chicken, but it was delicious. You could put any marinade on the chicken and cook it in the crock pot on high for 3 hours and get tender, excellent chicken drumsticks. I will definitely use this recipe again!
I was super disappointed with this recipe. These were not like any chicken wings I ever had. I finished them off in the oven, but unfortunately they still weren't crispy. The skin was just soft and fatty. none of the flavor was in the chicken at all. So, I ended up just pulling the skin off and dipping the chicken in the sauce that I saved from the recipe. Definitely won't make again. If I want good chicken wings, I'll just go to a restaurant to buy them.
This is such a fantastic way to make unique and delicious chicken legs! My husband and I loved this recipe. We used Frank's Hot Sauce, generous on the butter (we love butter) and drenched it in the suggested seasoning, and some of our pepper flakes. Baked it until I was satisfied with the crispness. I also only had access to leg quarters, so I also cooked thighs. The meat was just spicy enough inside and out from sitting in the juices.... so simple and perfect!
I wasn't sure if I would like this because I've never had drumsticks in the slow cooker, but it turned out pretty good. I did cook it for 20 min. in the oven at 400 which I think you really should do. I added more hot sauce when I put them in the oven.
I love this recipe. It is quick and easy. I even used the sauce on chicken breasts and in the oven. My boyfriend loved it so much he just had to take it to work for potluck. The second time I made it for him I added some lousianna hot sauce to make them hotter.
We loved it! I followed the recipe as written and finished it in the oven with a light spritz of oil and a 2nd batch of sauce for the last half-hour. I've never used hot sauce before and wasn't sure what to expect, but I got the most wonderful crust on it that was spicy enough to bring a few tears to my eyes. Neither of us are fans of blue cheese so I skipped the dressing, but even my boyfriend enjoyed it so much that the next day he suggested that we go buy more chicken. I used Frank's Red Hot Sauce - now I wonder if I dare go with something a bit hotter? Chowsito, thank you for sharing this delicious sinus-clearing recipe!
wow, SO EASY--and very good--may try and slow cook for 2 1/2 hour and then bake as 1 reviewer suggested--not sure, it was very good as it was--but, I will have to make it a little spicier next time or find a hotter hot sauce--great, easy meal. Update: Used Sriracha sauce and cooked 2 hours in the crock pot and remaining time in the oven cooked it perfectly to our liking so that we could eat the skin as well.
I doubled the recipe and I ended up with tons of juice in the crockpot basically boiling my chicken. I HAD to bake them and pour off all that juice just so that I wouldn't be serving a weird drumstick soup. I had to put more of the hotsauce on the chicken when I baked it because it mostly came off boiling in all the juice. Overall very tasty, but not exactly what I was expecting.
I thought this would be like hot wings only with chicken legs. Nope, not even close. It's just chicken legs cooked in the crock pot. I could barely taste the hot sauce. And my choice of sauce wasnt the problem since its the same one I use with my wings. I guess this recipe didnt live up to my expectations hence the disappointment. But the meat was good dipped in bleu cheese dressing.
very simple and a go to when drumsticks or leg quarters go on sale. I split the recipe and use my little crock pot b/c it is just my husband and I. I add a little vinegar to reduce the heat of the tabasco.
Just at one of the legs and it sure it hot!!!! Super yummy...just like a giant chicken wing!! I followed the recipe exactly, but only used 6 legs...and I followed other suggestions and put them on a cookie sheet put some more hot sauce on top and baked at 400 for about 30 minutes. DELISH!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was really easy and the chicken was flavorful. I think the next time I prepare this recipe, I'll use a hot wing barbecue sauce instead of regular hot sauce.... I tried this recipe again using Texas Pete Buffalo Style Chicken Wing BBQ Sauce and I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Delicious!!!
