Spicy Hot Chicken Legs

I actually read through all one hundred seventeen reviews before making this one, and I was more confused than when I began. I almost was just going to cook them in the oven instead of the crock pot, but went ahead and put 12 legs with the skin on in my large crock-pot after rubbing them with pepper, cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic powder mixed with some light butter spread. They pretty much fit on the bottom, and I used Franks hot sauce because that is "OUR" hot sauce. I just covered the top of the chicken. Only cooked on high for 2.5 hours and then removed and cooked them in the oven at 400 for thirty minutes, then put them back in the juice in the crock until we were ready to eat them, leaving it on warm. They were actually very good. I do think the crock pot is needed to lock in the juice, and the oven to seal the deal. I made the Absolutely Best Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese dressing on AR for dipping.