Spicy Hot Chicken Legs

This is just like spicy chicken wings, only less work. Drumsticks cook up nicely in the slow cooker! A quick meal that is super easy and oh so yummy! For crispier chicken, bake in a 400-degree F oven for the final 30 minutes.

Recipe by chowsito

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place drumsticks in a slow cooker, and sprinkle evenly with pieces of butter. Pour hot sauce over the chicken, then season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Cover, and cook on High for 3 hours, or until tender. Serve chicken legs with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
685 calories; protein 41.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 55.6g; cholesterol 158.8mg; sodium 1024.8mg. Full Nutrition
