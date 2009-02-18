Hot Milk Sponge Cake I

1 of 90

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a small sponge cake that would be quick and easy and this was it. I skipped the topping, added about 1/2 tsp vanilla and instead served it with strawberries and whipped cream. Imagine a Twinkie with no chemical taste, fresher and more tender...that's the effect I got. Be sure to mix with a whisk attachment if you have and mix very well as air is the primary leavening here. Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars I made the cake, not the topping, and it was just what I was after - just a basic, old-fashioned sponge cake. I used the batter to make individual sponge cake shells for strawberry shortcake. The cakes were light, tender, airy and perfect to absorb those sweet strawberry (mixed with a little Chambord) juices. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm, this cake turned out moist, fluffy, and delicious. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of salt. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars FAST AND EASY TO PUT TOGETHER AND IS AGOOD BASIC CAKE FOR FRUIT OR ITALIAN CREAM FILLING Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Easy, versatile. Add 1/2 cup cocoa for a chocolate sponge cake. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I wish there were words to describe how absolutely wonderful this cake is. The only thing I did differently was to make 1-1/2 batches and put it in an 8" x 11.5" pan and cooked for 23-25 minutes. It has a great texture not too dry not too crumbly not too spongy just perfect. I did not make the topping but used as strawberry shortcake granted the strawberries have been put away awhile and I still cannot stop eating this cake with nothing on it. The only thing I would suggest is to make when the kids are playing.....my 2-1/2 year old thought that the 4 minute and 5 minute beating times were just way too long.:) Will be making again (maybe even in the next couple of days). Thanks for the great recipe. I will never make shortcakes for my strawberries again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times and enjoy it with fruit topping and whipped cream. The sponge cake is much lighter and tastier than normal shortcake. Great fast, easy. I bake it in a 8X8 square pan. Wonderful treat without tons of calories! Thanks Sandra!!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This cake was phenomenal!! I put freshly whipped cream pineapple and toasted coconut on top it was to die for!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This cake has been our family's "birthday cake" as long as I can remember (& I am 68 years old). It originally came from my grandmother or great-grandmother (can't remember which). Although this recipe calls for it to have a broiled topping & many folks here have indicated that they use it as a strawberry shortcake, in our family we frost it with a fudge frosting (the kind that hardens like "fudge"). It is a simple but amazingly delicious cake!! The only thing that I will tell anyone looking to make this is to be sure to beat the eggs the full 4+ minutes and to SLOWLY add the sugar, beating another 4+ minutes (in my experience, the slow incorporating of the sugar takes at least 6-8 minutes). For the rest, don't overmix the flour into the eggs, mix just until combined and the same with the milk & butter. Be gentle with this and you will have a devine cake!! Oh, I do add a teaspoon of vanilla extract as well. If I'm making this for a "crowd", I double it and make it in a 9x13 baking dish. Helpful (5)