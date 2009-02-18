Hot Milk Sponge Cake I

Rating: 4.56 stars
84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

We make this, and top it with Broiled Coconut Topping! Really easy!

By ZOOKIE

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9-inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs for 4 minutes with electric mixer. Gradually add sugar; beat until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together the flour and baking powder, and add to egg mixture until just combined.

  • In a saucepan, heat 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons butter until butter is melted. Gradually pour into the batter, mixing constantly. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cake is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove cake from oven; preheat oven's broiler.

  • Beat 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter until combined. Stir in milk to desired consistency. Stir in coconut and nuts. Spread over warm cake. Broil 4 inches from heat for 3 to 4 minutes, till golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 10g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 128.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (90)

Most helpful positive review

Angela A.
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
I was looking for a small sponge cake that would be quick and easy and this was it. I skipped the topping, added about 1/2 tsp vanilla and instead served it with strawberries and whipped cream. Imagine a Twinkie with no chemical taste, fresher and more tender...that's the effect I got. Be sure to mix with a whisk attachment if you have and mix very well as air is the primary leavening here. Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

dln
Rating: 3 stars
02/20/2013
I made this recipe as a part of an attempt to replicate a cake made at a local Italian bakery - A light fluffy cake with fresh strawberry peach and whipped cream filling and frosted with a not-sickly-sweet frosting (I used homemade whipped cream). I doubled the recipe to have enough to make two layers about 1 1/2 - 2 inches thick. While this cake was tasty it did not quite fulfill my "light and fluffy" hopes. If I were to make this again I think think I would separate the eggs from the yolks and maybe add a little lemon zest for a "brighter" flavor. Also this cake took about 40 minutes to bake in a convection oven. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2011
I made the cake, not the topping, and it was just what I was after - just a basic, old-fashioned sponge cake. I used the batter to make individual sponge cake shells for strawberry shortcake. The cakes were light, tender, airy and perfect to absorb those sweet strawberry (mixed with a little Chambord) juices. Read More
Helpful
(32)
fuji_apple
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2008
Mmmm, this cake turned out moist, fluffy, and delicious. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of salt. Read More
Helpful
(26)
phyllis
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2003
FAST AND EASY TO PUT TOGETHER AND IS AGOOD BASIC CAKE FOR FRUIT OR ITALIAN CREAM FILLING Read More
Helpful
(16)
Rebecca Crist
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2007
Easy, versatile. Add 1/2 cup cocoa for a chocolate sponge cake. Read More
Helpful
(13)
MalindaR
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2011
I wish there were words to describe how absolutely wonderful this cake is. The only thing I did differently was to make 1-1/2 batches and put it in an 8" x 11.5" pan and cooked for 23-25 minutes. It has a great texture not too dry not too crumbly not too spongy just perfect. I did not make the topping but used as strawberry shortcake granted the strawberries have been put away awhile and I still cannot stop eating this cake with nothing on it. The only thing I would suggest is to make when the kids are playing.....my 2-1/2 year old thought that the 4 minute and 5 minute beating times were just way too long.:) Will be making again (maybe even in the next couple of days). Thanks for the great recipe. I will never make shortcakes for my strawberries again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
DKSRN
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2003
I have made this several times and enjoy it with fruit topping and whipped cream. The sponge cake is much lighter and tastier than normal shortcake. Great fast, easy. I bake it in a 8X8 square pan. Wonderful treat without tons of calories! Thanks Sandra!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Melhenn27
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2004
This cake was phenomenal!! I put freshly whipped cream pineapple and toasted coconut on top it was to die for!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Diane Roseman Dimmock
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2014
This cake has been our family's "birthday cake" as long as I can remember (& I am 68 years old). It originally came from my grandmother or great-grandmother (can't remember which). Although this recipe calls for it to have a broiled topping & many folks here have indicated that they use it as a strawberry shortcake, in our family we frost it with a fudge frosting (the kind that hardens like "fudge"). It is a simple but amazingly delicious cake!! The only thing that I will tell anyone looking to make this is to be sure to beat the eggs the full 4+ minutes and to SLOWLY add the sugar, beating another 4+ minutes (in my experience, the slow incorporating of the sugar takes at least 6-8 minutes). For the rest, don't overmix the flour into the eggs, mix just until combined and the same with the milk & butter. Be gentle with this and you will have a devine cake!! Oh, I do add a teaspoon of vanilla extract as well. If I'm making this for a "crowd", I double it and make it in a 9x13 baking dish. Read More
Helpful
(5)
dln
Rating: 3 stars
02/20/2013
I made this recipe as a part of an attempt to replicate a cake made at a local Italian bakery - A light fluffy cake with fresh strawberry peach and whipped cream filling and frosted with a not-sickly-sweet frosting (I used homemade whipped cream). I doubled the recipe to have enough to make two layers about 1 1/2 - 2 inches thick. While this cake was tasty it did not quite fulfill my "light and fluffy" hopes. If I were to make this again I think think I would separate the eggs from the yolks and maybe add a little lemon zest for a "brighter" flavor. Also this cake took about 40 minutes to bake in a convection oven. Read More
Helpful
(4)
