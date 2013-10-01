Rhubarb Cake I
Delicious served warm with ice cream. If you don't have buttermilk, you may substitute sour milk. Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice together with 1 cup of milk and let stand for 10 minutes.
Excellent- I took another reviewer's suggestion to use 3 cups of rhubarb - next time I'm using at least 4 cups. I definitely will be making this again, I'm also going to use the basic recipe too for other different fruits such as blueberries, cherries, peaches - it can be endless.
Sorry to be the only dissenter but this cake didn't work for me. I followed the recipe exactly and got a big soupy mess. I even made the cake a second time because I thought I'd made a mistake. What a waste of good and hard-to-find rhubarb...Read More
This cake is outstanding! Other than adding an extra cup of chopped rhubarb, I followed the directions exactly and the cake turned out beautifully ... I'm going to make another one this weekend to share with family. You won't be disappointed in this one!
Good old fashioned comfort food dessert. Moist and delicious with a pretty, pebbly top. Mine was done at 38 minutes!
This recipe is wonderful and delicious. I know that it already has lots of reviews, but thought I would send mine, too. I did read through the other reviews and increased the rhubarb to 4 cups, reduced the sugar in the cake to 1 cup, and added oatmeal (1/3 cup) and a little more flour to the topping. Enjoy!
Very dense and moist cake. We loved it and will definitely make it again. I put the rhubarb through my food processer to chop it pretty fine and then drained some, but not all of the juice. I used 2 cups of the finely chopped rhubard and it was perfect. I didn't have any buttermilk so I used the rhubarb juice to add to the milk instead of lemon juice - probably between 1/4 and 1/2 cup of juice. I also didn't add the topping suggested as I didn't want a coffee cake. I used homemade cream cheese frosting and it was wonderful!
What an interesting cake this made. I doubled the rhubarb and otherwise followed the recipe closely. That was a few days ago. The cake turned out VERY moist to the point of almost having a custard-like texture. It was thoroughly cooked and took longer than stated in the recipe. I refridgerated it and it just got better and better each day since! It is a delicious, heavy, moist coffee-cake. It would probably be lighter and less moist without doubling the rhubarb but I will be making it again the same way as we really liked it.
This is very similar to a family favorite my mom has been making for years! She uses brown sugar instead of white in the batter and we only top it by sprinkling with cinnamon & nutmeg. My father in law can eat the whole thing by himself!
This recipe is great! Moist and a little bit tart. I added 1/4 cup of oatmeal to the topping...that worked well. Definitely a keeper!
For some reason, the topping went to the bottom of the pan when it baked, but it came out very good anyway. It could have maybe used another cup of rhubarb. My family really liked this cake, and it DID taste even better the next day!
This is delicious but very sweet, so next time I'd cut back a little on the sugar. I made this in my bundt pan and cooked it about 15 minutes longer than the original recipe. I don't think I'd make it in that type of pan again, only because the cake is so moist that chunks came off the top when I tried to remove it from the pan onto a cooling plate. Didn't look very pretty, then... but still tasted great! Nice recipe for fresh rhubarb!
This recipe was AWESOME! I substituted sour cream for the buttermilk. I also added some oatmeal to the topping. YUUUUMMMMMMMM!!!! My husband thought rhubarb cake sounded gross... but he couldnt quit eating it!
The first time I made this cake was 10 yrs ago, and being the type of cook I am, the spills wore out the writing, I'm so happy I found the exact recipe...it rocks! If KMBJAR had problems with it, maybe the oven should be checked...was it turned on? to 350?
I doubled the rhubarb because it's the season and we can't get enough. Great cake recipe for any fresh fruit. In addition the cinnamon, I added a sprinkle of ground cardamom to the cake and to the topping.
This is a very nice basic recipe. You can alter it to suit your taste (eg. more/less rhubarb, more/less spice, more/less sugar), but in the end it is a good cake. I found that mixing the batter in my standing mixer was excellent for producing a light batter for a fluffy cake. Thanks for a great recipe=:)
This was actually a lot better than I thought it would be. I made it as is, except put one teaspoon cinnamon in the batter and one teaspoon in the topping (instead of all of it in the topping). I was planning on taking it to work but a third of it disappeared over night. It is nice and moist, very delicious.
A cake so delicious I made it twice in one day. The second time around I cut the sugar back to 1 cup so the rhubarb flavor would come through. Very nice. My son wanted to eat it before dinner was ready. He got one bite. I'm the pushover mom of the year.
Made this cake for an evening barbeque and even though it tasted good, it felt a little more like we should have been eating it at a coffee party. If I were to make it again, I would use 4 cups of rhubarb and add one cup of strawberries to give it more of a fruit taste. I would also halve the brown sugar crumble on top.
I should start this review with a preface, I cannot bake, period. I am famous (well, infamous) for it. I attempted this recipe yesterday as I was given a pile of rhubarb and wasn't sure what to do with it all. This recipe was easy enough for me to try, I did not have buttermilk so I soured some milk per the directions (thanks for that tip) and followed the other directions exactly and this cake turned out beautifully! It was devoured at a family BBQ, which has never happened for anything else I baked before. People who claimed not to like rhubarb had seconds! Thanks for this great recipe, it was perfect and I will be making it again and again.
I love this recipe, although I always make it with at least half whole wheat flour. (I find that whole wheat flour does well in heavy, fruity cakes.) Yesterday I switched cranberries (3 cups) for the rhubarb, and brown sugar (a quarter cup less) for the white sugar, and it was delicious too.
I added the extra rhubarb as others suggested because we like tart flavors. If I had only added the 2 cups I think it would have been too sweet for me. We really liked this recipe & will make it again. I think a few walnuts on top would be yummy too.
Yum~this cake is really good, I used a little less of the brown sugar topping, and added about 1/4 cup of sour cream to the batter...it turned out perfect and will be my official summer cake.
Warning: This cake is so good it makes people greedy! My mother demands it and gets mean if she doesn't get it. I found cooking it got 40 minutes was enough.
So good!
4 stars as written. 5+ stars when increased rhubarb to 4 cups! Amazing! Takes a bit longer to cook with additional rhubarb. Mine took 50 minutes. I also cut sugar in topping down to 1/2 cup and cinnamon down to 1/2 teaspoon (because I wanted to taste rhubarb, not cinnamon). Was delicious!!!
Really excellent, almost like a pudding cake when you use 4 c. rhubarb. Be aware the top does not stay crisp by the next day with so much moisture. It is still great and keeps well, however. I did split the cinnamon in the cake and in the topping, and put maybe a bit more in. I may try cutting back the butter just a bit next time, as with the increase of fruit you may not need that either, or sub in applesauce for a bit of the butter. In fact, this cake would be good in fall with apples instead of the rhubarb. Enjoy! Old fashioned flavor in this cake!
Stunning cake! Used 4 cups of rhubarb and 1/2cup plain yogurt mixed with milk instead of buttermilk. Also replaced soda with baking powder- met with Rave reviews!! Thanks!
My neighbor gave me a huge bag of rhubarb. I was sick and tired of making the same old boring strawberry rhubarb pie, so I thought I would give this recipe a try. It came out so moist and delicious! The only thing I changed was to use 3 cups of rhubarb, add 1/3 cup of Quaker oats to the topping, and add a tsp of cinnamon to the batter. This recipe is a keeper!!!
Simply the best!!!!! The cake is moist and delicious. Smells wonderful when its baking. I increased the Rhubarb to a total of 2 cups and added 1 cup of strawberries and a teaspoons of lemon zest.
Okay, this was way too sweet. Maybe next time I will use less sugar.
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum! This is great warm with real vanilla ice cream! Very moist, just like I have come to expect from recipes that call for buttermilk. It is by far one of my favorite ingredients because it usually seems to deliver tender moist products. I add 4 cups of rhubarb for enough flavor. I love the sweet/tart combo. Much like a coffee cake.
This didn't come out as moist as I would have liked. I did add another cup of rhubarb as was suggested by several others. I also elected against the crumble top. My mother always used cinnamon sugar instead - so that's what I did and I don't regret it at all.
This was DELISH! I also increased the rhubarb to 3 cups, and I'm glad I did. I added 1 tsp Apple Pie Spice to the cake, and used that in the topping instead of plain cinnamon. Next time I might at a little oatmeal and flour to the topping. I didn't would rather it have a crumbly topping then a caramely one.
Thank you Barb for this recipe!! It was so yummy and a great way to use up lots of rhubarb from the garden!! I served it with whipped cream and it was a big hit! I will for sure make it again!
I have never tasted rhubarb nor cooked with either it or buttermilk. Earlier in the week I had purchased some of the buttermilk & on Wednesday saw a market special on rhubarb. I found this recipe, and made it yesterday. I can only say I am astonished that I didn't stand there and eat the entire thing. It was WONDERFUL! I made it exactly as written ... I didn't chop the rhubarb small enough, but will correct that next time. I will freeze half the cake today in order to refrain from gluttony. Thank you! patricia bannister
This is THE BEST CAKE EVER!!! I have made it so many times now and every single time its a huge hit! People who dont even like rhubarb love this cake! When I make it.. it's usually gone in a DAY! SUPERB!!!!!! Its a 5*++++++
My family loved this most cake, which wasn't too sweet either. I took the advice of others and increased the rhubarb to 4c, and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. I also substituted 1/2 oat bran for 1/2 cup of flour, in order to add some fiber. For the topping, I only did half the recipe, but added 1/2 c oatmeal and 1/3 c chopped pecans. That resulted in a nice streusel-like topping. Yummy!
This was very good...I did add more rhubarb as some others stated in their reviews. Although next time I think I will use less of the topping, because I like the tart taste of the rhubarb and all the sugar hides that in this recipe. I will try 1/2 of the topping next time. (The topping sinks to the bottom and creates an "upside down cake" effect.) But, it was very yummy...I just ate 2 pieces for breakfast!!! I like it cold.
I am adding another rave review for this cake. I also increased rhuburb to 3 cups, and used only 1 cup sugar. Very moist, and almost pudding like texture. I had to bake it ten minutes longer than suggested.
This cake was pretty bland without much flavor of the rhubarb coming through. Next time I'd try about 4 cups rhubarb. I'd use brown sugar, too, to give the cake more flavor and moistness.
I substituted 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup sour cream for the buttermilk....Very moist
My husband took this to work and they ate all of it. I am going to try it tonight with blueberries!!! Thanks so much!!!
Excellent recipe as is. Very moist! Will definitely make again.
Hubby, son and I loved it! It was very good and easy to make. Very moist. I baked it in an 8x8 inch pan because I thought there didn't seem to be enough batter to make a thick enough 9x13. Of course, the baking time had to be increased. My husband is not found of cake. He wants me to make this again this weekend to take to camp! I am adding it to my recipe box...thanks!
I followed the directions exactly as written. Mine was done at 38 mins. This was very good and much more moist than I expected. I thought the texture would be more fluffy but it was super dense instead. I would recommend this as a coffee cake more than a dessert cake.
Although the topping sank to the bottom while baking making the cake "gooey" (kind of like an upside down cake)..it was still delicious. I'll definitely make his cake again, but with a little less topping mixture.
Very moist and tasty cake. As suggested I used less sugar and more rhubarb. I also substituted the zest of an orange for the vanilla and ginger instead of cinnamon, which worked really well. A definate keeper.
Wonderful cake, but don't plan on it being pretty. It is one of those that gains from being cut and served in individual plates, as the edges of the cake are crumbly and, well, ugly :)
Great! I added an extra cup of rhubarb as recommended but next time I'll add two extra cups. This recipe calls for waaaay too much sugar!! I only used 1 cup of white, and half a cup of brown and that was still too much! Otherwise wonderful recipe!
This always comes out super light and really moist (hooray for a foolproof cake recipe!). I'm going to write this one down and keep it on my fridge! I've also added 1/4c of cocoa and an extra egg to make the whole thing chocolate. It worked beautifully since the recipe is so forgiving. I'm sure it would work well with other fruit and/or nuts.
Perfect. I subbed in 1/2 cup of white whole wheat flour for some of the all-purpose flour, and it came out wonderful. It was gone in hours =)
This is a great recipe. I brought it to a gathering over the weekend and got great reviews. I might try to add nutmeg to the batter, but I wouldn't change anything else. I was honored when on of my close friends, who is a great cook, asked me for the recipe! My kids are asking me to make it again this week! Thanks!
I, too, think this is a wonderful recipe. It is so very moist and is even better the second day. I will definitely make this again and again.
Truly amazing and yummy, as all have said. You can easily add at least 3 cups of rhubarb if you want. Next time I will try 4 cups...
Don't change a thing. Awesome recipe! Always looking for new ones to use up my rhubarb and not get tired of it. haha Thumbs up!
I used wole wheat flour instead of just plain white. Every one loved it. : )
Excellent!!! I doubled the amount of rhubard just because I had a lot of it, and it still turned out yummy--very moist and delicious. My family raved about it--would definitely make this again!
Loved by even the fussiest eaters in the house!!
Took advice of other reviewers and used 3 cups of rhubarb. Great flavor. Only rated three-stars because it had more or a bread-pudding consistency than cake-like.
This is the first time I've made rhubarb cake, and it turned out delicious! I will defintely make this again! Must-have recipe!
This is a nice moist coffee cake. I doubled the rhubarb and used half whole wheat flour and half white flour and it turned out really nice!
Yum! There was a tad too much topping, so I wound up throwing out about 1/8th of a cup. I had a little whipping cream left over so I used 1/3 whipping cream, and 2/3 milk with one tablespoon of lemon. I only had a cup of rhubarb, and it really would have been so much better with another cup but it still turned out perfect and moist!
Delicious!! I added about 1/3 cup each of oatmeal and walnuts to the topping and the crunchiness was a good addition.
ok, but wouldn't make again
This is the best rhubarb dessert I've ever tasted! I did add 3-4 cups rhubarb instead of the 2 cups the recipe calls for, and am glad I did; the tartness of the rhubarb helps to offset the sweetness of the 2 1/2 cups total sugar in the recipe. My family asked me to make another one as soon as the first one was gone. Wonderful recipe; thanks!
4 1/2 * - I didn't rate this 5 stars because 2 cups rhubarb would not be nearly enough. I used 4 cups rhubarb and it was delicious, quick and easy. Will use this cake recipe with other fruit as well.
Very moist and delicious. Even those who say they do not like rhubarb will love it! Next time I may try adding raisins.
Excellent, I think I would add more rhubarb next time though, I like a lot of fruit and tartness.
I only had 2 cups of rhubarb so I couldn't put more in like others suggested and mine was not fully mature so it wasn't that tart so I also only used a cup of sugar like others suggested. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 wheat flour and I added 1 teas of cinnamon like others suggested. Also I added to the topping 1/4 cup ground Flaxseed (b/c I try to hide that in anything I can so my kids get some good things in them) and 1/2 cup oatmeal and the topping was the best part of the cake. It was defiantly a nice sweet crunch that went well w/ the moist cake. The cake tasted wonderful and everyone loved it but you didn't taste the rhubarb as much as we all would of liked. My dad eats rhubarb raw and he defiantly wanted more of a rhubarb taste... it was more like a spice cake. And as soon as I tasted the cake I knew I've made this cake before using chopped Granny Smith apples. It's one of my favorite fall desserts so you can definatly add different fruit... the tarter the better! Next time I'm definatly going to use 3 to 4 cups of rhubarb. But even this way I don't have any left and even the people who swear they hate rhubarb loved this cake. Thanks for the recipe! It's defiantly a keeper!
This recipe converted someone who "hated" rhubarb to someone who asked for the recipe. I always reduce the sugar to 1 cup in the batter and 1/2 cup in the topping and find the sweetness to be perfect. The first rhubarb of the season always makes me smile because I know this cake will be made immediately!
This is an extremely moist, delicious cake. As recommended by other reviewers, I used half butter and half applesauce. I also cut the sugar to one cup (using 1/2 c Splenda). To further save calories, I just mixed a little brown sugar with cinnamon and sprinkled the top. The cake was so delicious, I will not put any topping on my next version. I also added blueberries to enhance the rhubarb.
Very moist. I added strawberries & it was delicious. My husband is not big on sweets, but had a 2nd piece of this.
VERY, VERY GOOD! I made this recipe last night to take to work today. Everyone loved it and wants the recipe. I used a scant tablespoon of lemon juice in milk instead of the buttermilk. I also used about 3 1/2 to 4 cups of rhubarb. I will make this again and can't wait to share the recipe with the nice man that sold me the rhubarb at Farmer's Market. Thank you for sharing, Barb!
Delicious! I added 4 cups of rhubarb and also threw in some chopped walnuts to the cake batter mix. Yummy. Gonna have some with our coffee this morning :) Thanks Barb.
WOW! This was amazing. I had heard of rhubarb but had never had it or even seen it before. My husabnd was asking about it so I tried this recipe and I am so gald I did. The only changes I made was using 3 cups of rhubarb and I used less than half of the topping and it turned out great. I think using all the topping would have been too much sweet for my taste. Great served warm with vanilla ice cream. Thanks!
A good cake but I would suggest cutting the topping in half. It's blindingly sweet and really cuts back on the rhubarb flavor.
This was really really good, and I am the type of cook who can find fault with anything I make! I didn't have buttermilk, so I sub'd 3/4 cup milk, 1 tblsp lemon juice and 1/4 cup sour cream. I also used three generous cups of rhubarb , and needed to bake it for 10 extra minutes. I am going to try it with almond extract next time. As is, this recipe is excellent.
I didn't have enough rhubarb, so I used 2 cups rhubarb and 2 cups strawberries. Outstanding!!
TERRIFIC. I made this for my Nebraska native family visiting from San Diego. They loved it too! The whole house smelled like a bakery!
This was so delicious! I ran out of white sugar, so I used 1 cup of brown sugar and a half cup of white. It was so moist and wonderful, and was even better the next day. I can hardly wait to make it again!
I made this cake twice, the first time I used 3 cups of rhubarb and the milk/vinegar mixture because I didn't have buttermilk. It was delicious. My dad who loves rhubarb and my kids who had never had rhubarb, all loved it. The second time, I used approximately 4 cups of rhubarb and used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter instead of butter and the milk/vinegar mixture again. I did not like it as well. I really don't think it was the butter change, but rather the added rhubarb. When I make it again, I will stick to 3 cups rhubarb. That amount seems a good amount; not an overwhelming taste of rhubarb and it also held up better in the fridge. More rhubarb seemed to take it from "coffee cake" to "soggy bread pudding" consistensy.
This was really tasty! I reduced the amount of white sugar by half and used frozen rhubarb instead of fresh (baking the cake for one hour instead of 45 minutes). Will make again!
Last week, I found fresh rhubarb at Whole Foods. I love rhubarb but you can't find it often especially in late January. This cake was superb! I did make a few changes as suggested in other reviews. I increased the amount of rhubarb to 3 cups and added 1 cup of thawed whole cherries, used avocado oil instead of butter, instead of all white flour I used half whole wheat, used kefir (cultured milk) instead of buttermilk, and added about 1 tablespoon of rolled oats in the topping mixture. Yummy! Thanks so much for the recipe. I can tell it won't last long.
Everytime I make this cake I end up getting requests for the recipe from everyone who tries it. It has become my absolute favorite cake to make!!!
So good! It brings back fond memories of my grandmother's baking. My parent's neighbor gave me this recipe along with fresh rhubarb. It was really easy and was a hit at a potluck BBQ. Will definitely make again. Any tips on how to keep the rhubarb from sinking to the bottom?
Awesome cake! I will try adding more rhubarb next time. I definitely will be making this again maybe with other fruits like blueberries, cherries, peaches, apple etc.
I made this cake the other day, and it was fabulous. I used 4 c of rhubarb and I used 1T vinegar in 1 C milk. It turned out great! EVERYBODY LOVED it!!!! Will make again.
This was so good. I doubled the rhubarb, cut back the white sugar a bit, and added flour and walnuts to the topping, but otherwise followed the recipe.
Yum! I make this every year when my rhubarb comes up. This year when I made it my mother in law was visiting. She said, "This may be the best thing I have ever eaten." After making many times, the only changes I make are to increase rhubarb to 3 to 3-1/2 cups & to add the topping after baking 10-15 minutes. If you add the topping in the middle of the bake time it stays in the middle or at the top of the cake. The topping becomes crystallized and has a nice yummy crunch. My family and I look forward to this every year.
Thanks for the recipe, I will make it again. It was very moist and my family loved it. I used brown sugar instead of white and a cream cheese frosting as a couple of people suggested. I decided to also put the cinnamon in the cake and it came out perfect, not too sweet and with a hint of cinnamon
DELISH! wonderful coffee cake! I pretty much doubled the rhubarb and I am so glad I did. I am already planning when I can make this again!
A patient brought this as a treat to our clinic last week! Oh my goodness! I told her I wanted the recipe right away! I grabbed what little was left in the pan at the end of the day and brought it home to my husband and son and they gobbled it right up and told me to get the recipe, too! I know that the only thing she changed was adding 4 cups of rhubarb. It is definately a keeper and I think I might try other fruits (apples, peaches, apricots, plums, blueberries, pears) in the different seasons, too!!
I made this last night for guests and it was a HIT! I used four cups of rhubarb as previous reviewers suggested, which made it wonderfully soft and moist. It was especially good served warm with whipped topping. I'll definitely make this again!
This is a great recipe! The brown sugar topping adds the perfect finish to this cake. It really good right out of the oven if you are like me and can't wait to taste it! It never lasts long at our house so I try and make at least 2 at a time. Don't skimp on the 2 cups of rhubarb.I leave my chunks a little big also so you get that great tart flavor with each bite! YUMMY!!!!
EXCELLENT! SO moist. SO flavorful. SO perfect. Ok, well, I do have a "complaint" that these didn't work as muffins (the topping was too heavy so it made caves into the muffins...which I covered up with homemade cream cheese icing, and made them look BEAUTIFUL!) Several requests for this recipe and for me to make again. Can't wait!
I used 4 cups of rhubarb as others suggested, but used frozen rhubarb. When it thawed I drained off most of the excess liquid (as others have stated the cake is very moist after baking). I also cut the sugar down to 1 cup, the brown sugar down to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup oats to the topping. It wasn't too sweet or too moist after baking. Mine was cooked through after 35minutes, but I baked for 38minutes so the top was golden brown. Would definitely make this again!
Of course I doubled the Rhubarb! My friend, who "HATES" rhubarb, tried this cake, unknowingly and pronounced it the "BEST cake she had ever had" I told her it had rhubarb and she literally called me a liar I think that speaks volumes about how good a cake this is.
Barb, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this recipe! This cake is so wonderful, I could easily eat myself into a blissful coma. If I could give it 10 stars I would. WOW and WOW again!!!
I've made this cake twice over the past 2 days. The way we liked the cake best was with 1 cup of sugar instead of 1 1/2 cups, lemon zest as recommended by another reviewer, 3 cups of rhubarb. Topping we preferred was very simple: 1/2 cup white sugar with 2-3 teaspoons of cinnamon, mixed together and sprinkled over the top of the batter in the pan. I liked chopped nuts mixed in with the rhubarb too, but my family members who don't like nuts preferred plain rhubarb cake. This is a nice tender cake. It is my preferred recipe now for rhubarb cake.
