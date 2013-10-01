Rhubarb Cake I

Delicious served warm with ice cream. If you don't have buttermilk, you may substitute sour milk. Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice together with 1 cup of milk and let stand for 10 minutes.

Recipe by Barb Oke

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla.

  • In another bowl, sift together 2 cups flour, soda, and salt. Add sifted ingredients alternately with buttermilk to creamed mixture.

  • Toss rhubarb with 1 tablespoon flour, and stir into batter. Spoon batter into buttered 9 x 13 inch pan, and smooth the surface.

  • Blend together 1/4 cup butter or margarine, cinnamon, and brown sugar; sprinkle evenly over batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

245 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 179.2mg. Full Nutrition
