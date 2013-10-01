Rhubarb Cake I

I only had 2 cups of rhubarb so I couldn't put more in like others suggested and mine was not fully mature so it wasn't that tart so I also only used a cup of sugar like others suggested. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 wheat flour and I added 1 teas of cinnamon like others suggested. Also I added to the topping 1/4 cup ground Flaxseed (b/c I try to hide that in anything I can so my kids get some good things in them) and 1/2 cup oatmeal and the topping was the best part of the cake. It was defiantly a nice sweet crunch that went well w/ the moist cake. The cake tasted wonderful and everyone loved it but you didn't taste the rhubarb as much as we all would of liked. My dad eats rhubarb raw and he defiantly wanted more of a rhubarb taste... it was more like a spice cake. And as soon as I tasted the cake I knew I've made this cake before using chopped Granny Smith apples. It's one of my favorite fall desserts so you can definatly add different fruit... the tarter the better! Next time I'm definatly going to use 3 to 4 cups of rhubarb. But even this way I don't have any left and even the people who swear they hate rhubarb loved this cake. Thanks for the recipe! It's defiantly a keeper!