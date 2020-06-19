Peach Muffins

1 of 686

Rating: 4 stars These turned out really well for me. My changes: 1 cup of brown sugar for 2 cups of white, 3 cups of peaches instead of 2 cups, 1 cup apple sauce and 1/4 cup oil for instead of 1 1/4 cup oil, added some dried cranberries. My sister called me the muffin queen! Helpful (407)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the best muffin recipes I've ever tried. I say best because I've often had difficulty baking muffins that actually puff up tall in the pans when baking, and this definitely makes delicious, springy, moist muffins. I agree with a few posters that some additional liquid can be used, which was my method for baking. However, I don't think this takes away from the recipe because it may have to do with the freshness of the peaches used. Very ripe fresh peaches would not require as much liquid to make a substantial batter. I have also tried baking the recipe as a loaf, and that came out equally as good. I also think this is a very solid recipe that is open to changes - some cranberries or nuts would make nice additions. But on its own, it's wonderful. I highly recommend it. Helpful (289)

Rating: 4 stars These are very good muffins. I followed other users' advice and added a half cup of milk to the batter, which helped. The first time I made these they burned around the edges, so the next time I used paper baking cups to line the pans and cooked them for just 20 minutes; they turned out perfect. I definitely recommend using fresh peaches rather than canned. These muffins have a great texture and aren't too sweet. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars My gosh these were good! Used fresh peaches right off the tree and boy oh boy you can surely tell the difference between the fresh and canned ones. Only thing I did differently was to add peach colored sugar crystals to the top of the muffin prior to baking. BTW - these freeze beautifully. We just finished the last batch that were in the freezer from last Aug/Sept and they still tasted like a little bit of sunshine!!! Helpful (115)

Rating: 3 stars I cut this recipe in half. Because I didn't want to use half of an egg, I used both eggs and cut out the extra two tablespoons of vegetable oil. As with all muffin recipes I make, I used a teaspoon each of baking powder and baking soda. This recipe was okay--the muffins came out dry. If I were to make this again, I'd add a teaspoon of vanilla as well and maybe add some pureed peaches as well in place of some of the oil called for in this recipe and to make up for some of the liquid that's missing. For a half recipe, I got 12 muffins that were on the small side. I baked mine at 350 and they were done a just under 20 minutes. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins were great...I didn't have fresh peaches so I used canned in natural juice. I also thought the batter was too thick so I used about 1/2 cup of reserved juice to loosen up the batter. I made 12 muffins and a loaf of bread out of this recipe. On top of the muffins I added a tiny bit of cinnamon and sugar and on half of them sliced almonds. We will be making these again and again.... Thanx for the recipe! Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best recipe ever. I followed it exactly. I had wonderful results. I had peach muffins in a local chain restaurant here in Georgia. I bought a bucket of their batter. This recipe leaves their muffins way behind. Thanks for a great recipe!!!! Helpful (97)

Rating: 4 stars Great peach muffin! I love fresh peaches and this muffin recipe is a great way to use them up. I used 2 tsp. of cinnamon vs. a tbsp and 1 & 1/2 cups of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also addded 2 tsp. of vanilla. I love the large muffins that Perkin's Restaurant has, so I baked these in 8 Texas sized muffin cups. I topped them with turbinado sugar before popping them in the oven. Overall, very good. Helpful (75)