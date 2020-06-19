Hot Chai Latte
A delicious, warm, old-fashioned style Chai Tea. With yummy spices, and authentic flavors, it's bound to be a hit with the whole family!
Delicious! I just added 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of ginger and a couple of cardamom pods to make it even better.
A chai recipe with no cardamom? I understand that everybody likes their chai different, but that's a staple for me. Also, I would simmer the spices for a while before adding the tea. The spices just need to cook in there a little longer in order for them to be strong enough. Having the tea in there that long makes for bitter drinking.
This tasted pretty good. It was a little weak for my tastes though, so I doubled the amount of spices in it and added a pinch or so of cardamom for flavor. To have a more authentic tasting chai, sweeten this with honey. This is far cheaper than the drinks you can buy at coffee shops, and tastes nearly the same.
Good recipe a bit too sweet for me. I opted out of the orange peel and next time I'll put less sugar. Also, I threw in a few cardomom pods and they sealed the taste.
I'm drinking it right now and all I can say is AWESOME!!! I had to make some substitutions, because I didn't have some of the ingredients called for and I was craving some Chai like I had at a home tasting party. I used a clementine peel, a small pinch of ground cloves, about 3/4 tsp of ground cinnamon, a bit of fresh coarse ground pepper, and two decaffeinated tea bags as my substitutes. The other ingredients I used were exactly as the recipe called for. I always make substitutes in recipes if I want something and don't have everything here! This chai is just perfect. I love it!
I thought this reciepe would be a hit. It was good, but not as good as I thought I'd be. Next time I will definatly keep the lid on becuase it evaporated a lot! I will also add a little more spices than the recipe calls for, and with those few changes I think it'll turn out great. Also a few hints: I used ground cloves and a black tea tea bag instead. Over all this chai gave me a morning kick. thanks for the recipe
A great recipe! Instead of sugar I used a little honey for extra flavor and less sweetness.
This was delicious and more festive than other recipes. It is 45 degrees here tonight, 20 degrees cooler than usual, this hit the spot! Thanks!
I started to make this recipe and then realized I was out of black tea leaves. OOPS! I used 1½ cups water, ½ cup whole milk, 5 whole cloves, 1 fat cinnamon stick, 2 pinches of nutmeg, between 4 and 5 tsp of sugar, and about 1½ TBS instant tea. I omitted the orange peel and the peppercorns, and I added in 2 allspice berries. It turned out as a 4 (nice, but mild in flavor... I prefer the dry Chai Tea Mix by Jo) but it would probably be a 5 if I had used black tea leaves instead of the instant tea, so I'm rating it as a 5! My 3-year old enjoys it, too. Thanks, Riley!
I have never had "real" chai, but I thought this was delicious, and it is a keeper. Nice change of pace from regular coffee or tea.
This is very good and so easy to customize to your preferences. I usually find a Chai Latte too sweet, so I only added half the sugar and it was just right. I simmered skim milk, water, and all the spices for about 30 minutes total COVERED except the black tea which I added for the last 5-10 minutes. Even though I covered this, I still ended up with just one serving. I substituted 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon for the cinnamon stick...next time I'll up that to 1/2 tsp. I'd recommend using a Constant Comment tea bag for the loose black tea...it's black tea that is already flavored with rind of oranges and spice, so it just enhances the flavor a little more.
It's a Hit!! I used honey instead of sugar, & added 3 cardamom pods & 1/4 t vanilla extract & an ordinary teabag instead of leaves. Don't be afraid to add extra the amount of spices! Next time, I will steep the mixture without the milk. Then I don't have to worry about 'milk skin' developing and I can add it to get a better drinking temperature for me (135 degrees).....mmm!
Soooo tasty and soo easy. I used coconut milk and it turned out delicious. The coconut milk definitely makes it more flavorful. After making it this morning I am now addicted!
SOOOO GOOOOD! I cheated a little... I just used a Tazo Chai tea bag, heated up half milk and half water, added 2-3 tsp of water, sipped, and relaxed. I actually added a little vanilla to sweeten it too. Thanks for the tips!
Delicious! I DOUBLED the recipe and used all ground ingredients: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves, rounded 1/8 tsp black pepper, two dashes nutmeg (just upended the container and shook twice), 4 English Breakfast tea bags; I only had cuties on hand so I used 4 cutie peels. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract as well. Added everything to the milk and water once it was warmed over medium heat. Then I brought the mixture to a simmer, turned off the heat (I worried about the evaporation) and let everything steep, covered, for about 10 minutes. The result was a rich dark brown color. I poured it into a teapot with a looseleaf-tea strainer and it kept all the spice particles out. Sweetened with honey. Next time, I'm going to let it simmer down for a more concentrated brew, then freeze in an ice cube tray to make blended frapps and things with frozen yogurt. If I want a straight up cup, I'll probably ditch the honey and add sweetened condensed milk for taste and consistency.
very nice, I used a tea strainer instead of putting the spices into the pan, but this is simple and very good!
I ended up using all ground spices and straining them out, but is was amazing. I ended up cooking this for 50 people and had multiple requests for the recipe. Thanks.
Like other reviewers, I also added cardamom, opted out of the orange peel, and cut the sugar. I also like adding a vanilla bean to the mix (if rinsed and refrigerated in a sealed ziploc baggy, they are reuseable!).
Cannot believe I can make this at home with this great recipe. Tastes so authentic, and delicious! Thank you!! :D
This is a great Chai! Not like the coffee shops near me, but a good substitute! I don't care for milk, I used soy instead. The soy really brought out the flavor in the spices! Will make again!
Tastes really good but I found that it was a bit grainy. Would recommend straining through fine strainer before serving.
This is good recipe but I've tried this recipe by a slight changes.. Instead of mixing water and milk and boil it together just bring water to boil and add sices after few minutes add milk and wait for boiling. This will give you stronger tea by using less spices
The proportions of ingredients were a little off. Also true Chai must have cardamon.
exactly what I was looking for. a coffee shop favorite in my own kitchen? people were impressed.
I didn't have a lot of these exact ingredients but I wanted to make a chai tea latte with a shot of espresso for my husband because that's his favorite drink at our local coffee stand. I used the cup of water and milk then threw in some ground cloves, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, 4 tsp of sugar, and a tbsp of vanilla. After heating these together I added a Darjeeling tea bag and got the espresso ready. I then poured the tea mixture into the blender to make it frothy and I took out my portion before adding the espresso and frothing it in the blender again. My husband said it was good but not the same as the coffee stand so I'm going to get some cream and see if that helps because he wanted it thicker.
This was pretty good but could have used more spice - I actually might try using some ground spices next time. I actually like little flecks in my tea and I think it would have improved the flavor.
Great recipe but a bit too sweet for my taste; I like spicier chais. Thank you for the recipe post.
So delicious!! I make this often!
I didn't have peppercorns or orange rind, but this recipe still came out great. It's a delicious, cheap and easy alternative to expensive coffee shop drinks.
I changed up the recipe and loved it! I brought the milk and water to a boil and immersed two decaffeinated tea bags (instead of loose tea leaves) into the saucepan. I immediately turned the heat off and added the orange peel, one tablespoon of white sugar, one tablespoon of honey, three cloves, one cinnamon stick, one crushed cardamom pod, a slice of fresh ginger, and a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg. I opted not to add the peppercorns. I put a lid on the saucepan and let it steep for 10 minutes. I strained the liquid into my coffee mug and drank it while it was still hot. The ginger, cardamom pod, and the freshly grated nutmeg sure added a lot of flavor!
I doubled all the spices and tea bags but used the same amount of water and milk. I also added 1/2 sugar, 1/2 honey, added a few sprinkles of cardamom and powdered ginger, and a splash of vanilla. Used cutie peels also. Delicious!! will definitely make again!!
I enjoyed this latte as an afternoon snack. I used a black tea that already had cinnamon, orange peel, and cloves in it but did add what the recipe called for. It was very enjoyable. I subbed almond milk and stevia for the milk and sugar.
I like to heat all the ingredients For a long time 30 to 45 minutes just blow a simmer and then bring it up to a simmer and add the TV. I find that helps for greater flavor infusion. I also add Cardamom and ginger.
I used ground spices in a silk tea bag and they worked fine. This is going to make a great pitcher to pour over ice all day! Thank you, thank you for making this luxury drink affordable for our family!
Hubby loves this stuff!
Love it, as is! but will try with cardamom next time. This is my go to recipe when I want the real thing. I do add the milk after it has boiled. i feel it gives the spices & tea a change to extract the flavors. Thank you for sharing this recipe
