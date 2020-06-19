Hot Chai Latte

42 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 14
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A delicious, warm, old-fashioned style Chai Tea. With yummy spices, and authentic flavors, it's bound to be a hit with the whole family!

By RileyCarlson

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the milk and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Once this mixture has warmed, place the orange peel, cloves, cinnamon stick, peppercorns, nutmeg, sugar and tea leaves into the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until the color deepens to your liking. Strain out spices, and pour into cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 55.4mg. Full Nutrition
