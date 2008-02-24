Butter Cake

This butter cake recipe is rich and delicious. It can be made for many uses and frosted if you like. You can also add soft fruit, such as blueberries or strawberries.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch square cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan; line the bottom with parchment or wax paper, or dust lightly with flour.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla extract.

  • Add flour mixture in 1/2 cup batches, alternating with milk, beating batter briefly after each addition until just blended; pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Blueberry Cake Variation:

Add 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg to the dry ingredients and stir 1 cup of fresh blueberries into the batter before baking. Cut into squares while it is still hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 250.9mg. Full Nutrition
