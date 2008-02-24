I have to say that this is the recipe I was looking for! A yellow cake made from scratch. I followed the recipe to a T except I did what others suggested - cream the butter and sugar well (for about 5 minutes). I mixed everything with the electric mixer and at the end my batter looked like yellow Cool Whip. The flavour is buttery and the sweetness is just right. Just make sure to frost it light because it doesn't need a lot of it. The texture of the cake (both times I made it) was in between a pound cake and a fluffy cake. Mine was NOT like cornbread at all. Thank you for this great recipe.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2008
Mixed properly and not overbaked, this is a fine, moist butter cake. I used Penzey's double strength vanilla and, for extra richness and moistness, I added an egg yolk in addition to the two eggs called for. This cake has a coarse crumb which I'm sure would be great for cakes where it's important they are sturdy and hold their shape. If you're looking for a more delicate cake with a fine crumb this would not be the recipe to use. I baked this in an 8" round pan, then split it into two layers. I filled it with seedless raspberry jam, frosted it with "Butter Cream Frosting 1," also from this site, and coated the sides in coconut. Delicious combination of flavors, perfectly suited for this cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2003
I have used this recipe on two occasions. I found the texture of the cake to be perfect for shaping it into themes. It holds together very , very well. Everyone who had the cake at the two birthday parties commented on its good taste . I will use the cake again - that is why I am back at this site. To print it out once again!
Butter and eggs are what to look for in a cake recipe. This isn't a light froo froo cake. Use good quality ingredients like real vanilla and it's great. (I often add more vanilla than a recipe calls for) Someone said it was like corn bread, it's dense like corn bread but soft, not grainy and it certainly did not taste like flour, it tasted like a vanilla flavored cake (sweet). This cake will hold up to shaping. It is great alone but frosting is always nice too. The only difference in my ingredients, is I don't ever have milk on hand, I used powdered milk, not really a difference. Do not make if you like lighter than air, froo froo cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
05/31/2002
I am sorry to report that my family and I did not care for this recipe. We found it to be extremely coarsely textured and very dry.
I've been looking for a while for a good yellow cake recipe not using cake mix flour but as a real baker and this recipe just turned excellent. Eventhough, I added 1 more egg and 2 extra tablespoons of buttter. It's so yummmy!
This recipe is a classic and if made properly, it should not come out like cornbread. I did add an extra egg yolk and 1/2 tsp. of almond extract to the vanilla (for a little more flavor). If your cake is coming out dry and like "cornbread", you are likely not using cake flour and you are not softening the butter and whipping it with the sugar until very fluffy. Be sure and use large sized eggs also. If your palate is only used to box cake mixes, this recipe will seem heavy and dense, but it shouldn't come out like cornbread if executed properly. One other tip, be sure your eggs are at room temperature and your butter is very soft - basics for good baking. Good luck and don't dismiss this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2002
This is a very good recipe!! I actually converted it into a low sugar recipe (my husband is diabetic) and it tasted wonderful. I used 1/2 a cup of sugar and 12 packets of Equal and frosted it with a sugar free pudding and dreamwhip frosting, Yummy!! And I don't normally like low sugar desserts!
The first time I made this cake, I did not cream the butter and sugar long enough and it produced a cake the was coarse in texture, much like cornbread to quote some of the reviewers here. When I made the cake a second time, I creamed the butter and sugar for about 5 minutes, then added the eggs and vanilla and mixed until just blended before adding the flour and milk, stirring by hand. This produced a cake with a much finer texture. Both cakes were yummy though! It also helps to lightly spoon the flour into the measuring cup before leveling instead of scooping out the flour with the cup. You use less flour this way and it produces a moister product. And finally, both cakes were done waaaaayyyy before 50 minutes. The first cake was baked in an 8x8 pan and it was a tad over done at 35 minutes. I baked the second cake for 25 minutes in a 9x9 pan and it came out perfectly.
My go-to cake recipe for all of my vanilla cupcakes and fondant-covered cakes. This is a dense but moist and easy to make cake...if it's dry like cornbread, you're overbaking the cake and/or mixing it too much. Mix in the flour JUST until it's blended and the cake will stay moist. If you over mix it, the gluten in the flour will make the cake "tough" plus you'll add excess air into the batter. That said, I've brought tons of cupcakes to work made with this particular recipe and people always love them. It hold its shape very well. Thanks for this amazing recipe!
I made this cake as a birthday cake for my father in law. It was wonderful! I thought it was more "light" than previous reviewers suggested though. I didn't see a pound cake texture at all. I do think the secret is to use a hand mixer and mix the butter, suger, vanilla combination for a good five minutes on high. Then, I alternated a half cup flour to quarter cup milk mixing after each addition until I'd used the rest of the flour and milk. I also warmed the milk before I added it. The layers were very thin, so I ended up making four layers. They cooked in about 27 minutes. I combined raspberry jam with cream cheese to a thick consistancy for between the layers and frosted with a a mix of cream cheese, chocolate pudding mix and milk (adding milk until the mixture was smooth, but not runny). After I coated the cake in the pudding frosting (more like a mousse!) I put the cake in the refridgerator to set the frosting. It was a huge hit. My husband said it was the best cake I'd ever made. My mother in law went back for seconds (very unlike her)... I'll be making this again for sure.
This is a fantastic cake! I followed the recipe exactly. The trick for a tender crumb and texture is to cream the butter, once by itself, once with the sugar and again with the eggs and vanilla. You're looking for the mixture to be very light yellow and doubled in volume.
This is a fatastic cake! It tastes wonderful and is great to work with. I happened to use this for a cake decoration contest and it works really well. One thing I have to worn you on is to be sure to grease the pan WELL before you bake the cake. Also be sure to watch the cake as it's baking else you may just fine a black brick of a cake in your oven.
This is simple and quite tasty. I made cupcakes and they only took 25 minutes. I also made one batch substituting about 1/2 cup cocoa for slightly less than 1/2 cup flour and it was a great chocolate version. I think it's hard to screw up.
I followed this recipe exactly and I agree with the other reviewer that the batter should look like yellow cool whip when you are finished. I made these into cupcakes, they made about 14 cupcakes for me and took about 17 minutes to bake. I was concerned about them tasting like cornbread as other reviews had mentioned and when serving them for my friend's birthday, the first thing out of his mouth was indeed... "they taste like cornbread." Figures. In my opinion, the taste is quite good, moist and buttery. But the texture it what makes them appear to be cornbread-y. They were not smooth but instead had a lot of places where air bubbles had formed and caused a course texture. Also, they did not form domes like most attractive cupcakes do which was disappointing. Maybe they would make a better cake then a cupcake but I would not recommend making this recipe. It's very easy to make but the pay off is not good. All in all an okay recipe, but defintely DO NOT make cupcakes with it. You will be disappointed.
This was pretty dense (As others have said) so it depends on an individual's preferences. My kids like it just fine, and it definitely is the kind of cake that you can actually shape and decorate without it completely falling apart, so great for birthdays.
My daughter and I made these together as part of a homeschooling project. We followed the instructions and ingredients to the "t" and like one review said it wasn't even sweet and it even had a bitter taste. Such a big disappointment to my daughter and to me since we made TWO.
I followed the recipe exactly but put the batter in a 9" round cake tin, baking it for 47min. It was a beautiful golden brown on the outside, and tasted great. I didn't put any icing on the cake for fear it would be too sweet. The key is using good quality butter and real vanilla extract. The texture of the cake was not very light, it was actually quite dense but my family enjoyed it very much.
This cake is delicious and turned out really well! I followed this recipe very closely - just used cake flour and sifted all of the dry ingredients. I also let my eggs and butter come to room temperature before using. I thought the texture was great - cake was very moist - not at all dry. I also made sure not to overmix once I thoroughly creamed butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great basic recipe for butter cake, the closest I've found to my favorite butter cake dessert in a restaurant! I added just a pinch of cinnamon, 2 and a half teaspoons of vanilla extract, and about a tablespoon extra of melted butter into the prepared batter before putting it into the pan and took it out just when it got golden on top and a toothpick came out clean. They were perfectly flavored and very moist. Great with chocolate frosting or with fresh berries and whipped cream! Yum!
Outstanding! I changed nothing. However, depending on your oven, it can take less than 50 minutes to bake. I would start checking at 35 or so, with my old oven that runs hot. I baked it in an oval casserole that is slightly larger than a 9-in. round, which could account for the shorter baking time. Again, outstanding just like it is!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/23/2005
This cake reminded me of cornbread with a thick crust. Does not nead to be in oven for 55 min. 45 tops to me. Great for a snack, not to sweet. Easy to make. had a little after taste.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
09/09/2001
Tasted like corn bread instead of moist, Butter cake.
Excellent! I used this cake as the base for a frozen ice cream cake and it had the perfect texture and taste to go along with ice cream.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2006
Excellent results - I tried it with light brown sugar instead of white, and the husband and I loved it! I creamed the butter and sugar it in a small chopper cos I don't yet have a mixer and the texture didn't suffer at all. Thanks very much - I'll definitely be making this again.
Definitely practical, definitely easy. Just a note, I used vegetable oil spread instead of butter, so I also reduced the amount of milk to prevent my batter from getting too runny. I also baked it in a loaf pan. The exterior of the cake was a little dark, but the "crust" was my favorite part of the cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2001
Yummy! I made this into a two-layer cake for my daughter's birthday and frosted it with buttercream frosting. It was great!
This is the BEST!! yes BEST! yellow cake I have ever tried! It is moist and delicious. The only thing is that it was finished cooking around 30 minutes! I am glad I checked it because I am pretty sure it would have dried out otherwise.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2006
I made this cake using two, 8-inch rounds and baked it for only 25 to 30 minutes. Sifting the dry ingredients and really creaming the wet ingredients will make this cake very light and smooth. Wonderful! People at work loved it! I cut the two rounds into two (four layers) and made a frosting (Coconut frosting and filling--Donna) for just the layers using shredded coconut, 2 c. sour cream, and 2 c. of granulated sugar. I reserved one cup of the frosting and mixed in 8 oz. of cool whip to frost the sides and top. WOW!!! It was a sensation! Thank you!
Used this recipe for cupcakes and they turned out great! I lessen the milk amount and added freshly squeezed orange juice and orange rind for orange butter cake. My home smelled heavenly when the cake was almost ready.
I don't know what the heck I did wrong but this came out tasting like a sweet corn bread. I did substitute sugar with Spenda and did so as directed on the Spenda bag. We will eat it with dinner as it just so happens I made soup this evening, but I will need to go get a birthday cake from the store.
I gave this recipe 5 stars because my husband loves it and that's enough for me. :) One thing to keep in mind, this is probably not a b-day cake and it's definitely not light and fluffy. I've made it twice now and intend to make it again today, it always turns out just right. Not too sweet, not too rich - it's a great snack food. I followed the directions exactly, not adding anything. It's great!
This was a very good cake. I had to make some substitutions because I did not have milk (mixed cream, water and added some sour cream), and I did end up adding an extra tablespoon of butter. All in all, wonderful cake - frosted with chocolate frosting. Yum! Thanks for the post.
Delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly, making sure that my butter/sugar was very well creamed. This cake has a spongy texture, but feels more dense than an angel food cake. I think it most resembles a coffee cake in terms of texture. I also threw in some chopped fresh strawberries and it was so yummy. I love that this recipe is so versatile and you can add fresh seasonal fruit, jams, frostings, whatever to make a cake for whatever mood you're in. I bet this cake would be great in pineapple upside down cakes too! This will be a definite go-to recipe for me.
This is an awesome recipie!I made it for poker night and it was gone really quickly! I frosted it with Hershey's Perfectly Chocolate frosting,the recipe which I found at the back of the coco powder tin. The problem with the cake is that it takes longer to brown so you really need to keep an eye on it. i suggest lowering the temperature if you have a fan forced oven like me. I baked it at 160+degrees celcius and it was in there for about 40+ mins or so. Oh and its best warm with the frosting on it. And the crusty bits rock!And it wasn't too dense at all. A nice in between. :)
It was quick, easy, and with the addition of cinnamon and diced apples, it came out moist and delicious. The sides darkened (but not burned) a little and the cake was done in only about 45min, and with the addition of Butter Cream Frosting II it's already half-devoured.
I had good results with this recipe. It is not the lightest cake but it is not heavy either. It is nice and moist if prepared correctly. I added more flavoring (1 ½ tsp. vanilla/ 1 tsp. orange oil) than the recipe called for. I made cupcakes; therefore the baking time was much shorter, about 25 min. for me. Regarding the dryness issue that some bakers ran into; the length of time in the oven may be the culprit. Also, keep in mind the type of pan used does matter when determining the bake time.
This cake is awesome! If you are loking for a cake mix type cake then use a mix, but if you are looking for something with a great flavor and an interesting texture, this is for you. Reminds me of the cakes my Gran made for me as a child!!
Even though this cake over flowed all over my oven and made a huge mess, it was really moist and delicious. I made two 8 inch cakes and made a custard to put between them and frosted it with chocolate fudge frosting. I loved it so much. Thank you. My husband loved it and my 2 year old daughter was even caught sticking her finger in it when we weren't looking. Will defintely make again.
This is the best butter cake recipe I've ever tasted! One reviewer said it was coarse textured, but it is not. If you want a finer texture to a cake, use cake flour or pastry flour. Also very important, bake it for 40 minutes, not 50 or 55 minutes! I made this for my 2nd wedding anniversary with a vanilla buttercream frosting and strawberry filling and oh! What a hit it was! Thank you for sharing!
This is exactly what I was looking for when I was searching for "butter cake". This cake is dense, golden on top, and not too sweet. It is great for shaped cakes or shaping because it is not crumbly and will not fall apart. I made cupcakes- mixed everything by hand to a smooth, creamy finish and poured the paper cups to a little over half full. This made them rise perfectly- not too tall and not too short. I followed the ingredients, no substituting but being cupcakes, I baked them for 40 minutes in an electric oven. They probably could have gone maybe 35 minutes, but I forgot to check on them. While they were baking, my husband and I gobbled the extra batter. That is when I knew these would be yummy. I could not stop eating the batter. Anyway, after the timing issue, they came out fine and they are delicious! I will definitely make this recipe again. Thanks! (P.S. I would like to comment on the "cornbread" comments... this cake tastes NOTHING like cornbread!)
We LOVED this cake!! I topped it with "Rich Chocolate Frosting" from here. I didn't find it at all dry. I think it tasted wonderful and it is on it's third day and still as moist as day one. So easy to make!
This was not to my liking! The only change I made to the ingredients was doubling the vanilla extract - and the cake STILL tasted like flour. It is a bit on the dense side but I didn't mind that at all... Flavor was the biggest disappointment!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2005
The cake is simple yet very nice.My boyfriend loves it,so do i! :)
This cake tasted good. I followed other reviewers and added an extra egg white. But just a heads up..this is NOT a two layer cake. I put it in two 8" round pans and they really didnt turn out very big. So make sure you follow the recipe which yeilds one 8" pan. This was a bit difficult to decorate as it was kind of crumbly. I am pretty good ad decorating cakes but when frosting this cake, I kept getting crumbs in the frosting.
My husband is a big fan of butter cakes so I tried this and put a twinkie cream from another recipe in the middle. It was fantastic! I was a little concerned that it wouldn't have a good enough butter taste for him so I added a teaspoon of butter flavoring with the one teaspoon vanilla and wow! Not sure I needed the butter flavoring but i found this to be quite good. If you have a problem with the texture, make sure you mix your sugar and butter until CREAMED this will take away some of the grit that some complain about.
i love this recipe-thanks Carol! i use it as a base and add my variations, eg upside down pineapple cake, berry filling/topping, double layer cake with choc frosting etc...and the list goes on! its a quick and very versatile cake and it has tasted great every time. 5 stars :)
I doubled this recipe and used a 9x13 baking dish. It's important if you want great results, you follow the directions closely. I made sure to whip the fats and the sugar until fluffy, sift the dry ingredients and alternate the dry ingredients with the wet (ie, milk). My cake came out incredible. I frosted this cake with the Special Buttercream Frosting also from this site. Great pairing. I'd make this again. This was a fun weekend recipe to make with my oldest boy.
I loved this cake! I made cupcakes with it, and friends at work loved it too. Mine was light, buttery, and moist. Some reviews thought the cake was like corn bread. It is a little more dense than some cakes, but I really liked that about it.
I just made this with Bob's Red Mill cup for cup gf flour mix. I doubled the recipe for an extra large cake pan lowered the temp to 325, baked for 40 minutes and it came out great. No hump in the middle because I lowered the temp.
This recipe was absolutely fabulous! I added an extra teaspoon of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon for extra flavour. I was out of butter so I used butter flavored Crisco. The texture was lighter than when I used butter.
I LOVE this recipe, this is my go to recipe for all vanilla and butter requests I get. It's always moist and super yummy, I always get nothing but raves when I make a cake with this recipe. I do add just a bit more of vanilla extract and I also wrap the layers in plastic wrap over night to help lock in the moisture.
This recipe was wonderful. I made the cake into cupcakes and though it looked like cornbread, it did not taste like cornbread at all! I added a teaspoon of almond extract to the recipe and a little extra sugar. The texture was not too dense or cornbread like. As another person said, I think it is important to cream the butter well as well as to cream the sugar, butter, and egg mixture well as well. I will make this again!
I really like this cake. Per others suggestions, I added one more egg yolk and 2 tblsp of butter. I also creamed the butter and sugar for 5 minutes before adding anything else. This recipe is a keeper!
Perfect little butter cake for a small dessert. I followed the recipe instructions except I separated the eggs and whipped the whites then folded them in at the end. Light and fluffy and moist. Will make again.
Great success for this 1st time baker !!! For really, I am so proud of myself with the result and help from this recipe and all the + & - ratings. The cake came out great. Pretty moist and yummy !!! It turned out taking 55 mins with my oven. Didn't came out like a corn bread at all. After reviewed many different ratings, I have taken some advices and changed the recipe a little by adding 1 more egg, 1/2 tsp of vanilla. Since this is my first time baking, I would not know the difference if I didn't have more eggs or vanilla. But, this pleasent experence have given me great confident for my next attempt, (after I have finished this cake with my family) I will probably try the same recipe with wallnuts or bluebarries, ... will also take other advice to try and add 2 more tsp of butter too so see how it come out. Bake-on !!!
I read through the reviews hoping that when I made it that it wasn't like cornbread....it was. It had the texture of cornbread. But it still tasted good and looked pretty!!! I wish I knew why it was like cornbread because I beat the heck out of the butter/sugar mixture. Maybe I will have to try cake flour. But it was still very yummy!
Nice and moist and rich. I ran out of white sugar (oops!) so I had to use about half a cup of brown to make up the difference. I served it with fresh strawberries, icecream (vanilla) and a little drizzle of good balsalmic vineager. And my husband enjoyed fresh fruit!
I was looking to make a butter cake from scratch for my strawberry shortcake cups. The cake came out light, had a lovely fine texture and tasted great! I had been doing research and saw that to get a fine crumb you have to beat the butter and sugar for 5-10 minutes. I made sure to do this as recommended by the Joy Baking site and other Allrecipes reviewers. Also, since I really like vanilla, I added an extra teaspoon of vanilla extract. Lastly, I was testing out making the cake in a jelly roll pan. I doubled the recipe and it worked fine. Baking time 25 minutes if anyone was interested.
