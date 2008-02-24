Butter Cake

I followed this recipe exactly and I agree with the other reviewer that the batter should look like yellow cool whip when you are finished. I made these into cupcakes, they made about 14 cupcakes for me and took about 17 minutes to bake. I was concerned about them tasting like cornbread as other reviews had mentioned and when serving them for my friend's birthday, the first thing out of his mouth was indeed... "they taste like cornbread." Figures. In my opinion, the taste is quite good, moist and buttery. But the texture it what makes them appear to be cornbread-y. They were not smooth but instead had a lot of places where air bubbles had formed and caused a course texture. Also, they did not form domes like most attractive cupcakes do which was disappointing. Maybe they would make a better cake then a cupcake but I would not recommend making this recipe. It's very easy to make but the pay off is not good. All in all an okay recipe, but defintely DO NOT make cupcakes with it. You will be disappointed.