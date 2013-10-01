Gooey Butter Cake I
This a very rich cake, but mmmmmmmm so good. Best eaten with milk or coffee. You can also make it a Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake if desired. Just use a chocolate cake mix in place of the yellow.
This a very rich cake, but mmmmmmmm so good. Best eaten with milk or coffee. You can also make it a Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake if desired. Just use a chocolate cake mix in place of the yellow.
A word of warning--the time on this recipe is WRONG. I really should have known better. You definitely want to check it at 30 minutes.Read More
I tried this recipe because I lost my original recipe for these wonderful bars. I have to say that they did NOT turn out as I expected, but that might have been my fault. I would definitely recommend doubling the 10x sugar, halving the butter, and adding some vanilla extract!Read More
A word of warning--the time on this recipe is WRONG. I really should have known better. You definitely want to check it at 30 minutes.
Excellent desert! Very important to use right size pan and not overcook. I have made it w/ half the butter and twice the powder sugar. It is still very good and not as overwhelming. Must have coffee, tea, or milk to properly enjoy the flavors!
Best cake you'll EVER taste! It was gone in seconds!! Also good if you press some toasted pecan halves in it right when it's done, and sprinkle with powdered sugar! Thanks for the recipe! ALSO - if you want the bottom portion a little more moist, use margarine instead of real butter - it makes a HUGE difference!
This was a superb cake!!! Quick and easy, with ingredients I always have on hand. I tried adding about 1/4 c of milk to the cake batter to combat any potential dryness (a few reviews mentioned the slightly dry bottom layer)and it turned out fabulous. I will definitely make it again!!!
If you are bored with ordinary cake, this one's for you. Five stars all the way!!! My guy's mom has made this for him on every birthday, as per his request. I was ever-so-lucky to have her make it for me too. The secret to our version: "Butter Recipe Yellow" cake mix and use ONLY 1 stick of butter. If you crave chocolate, use "Butter Recipe Chocolate" cake mix. Also, bake time is roughly 30 min., take out while the cake is still jiggly and slightly oozes. ENJOY!!!
This is a great cake, I double the cream cheese and put it in a larger pan so the crust is thinner. Very tasty.
Pretty good. The bottom layer turned out a little dry & crumbly, but the chewy cream cheese-based topping countered that, so it was a good balance. I was able to cut it into bars that kept they're shape, on the 2nd day. Before I made this, and after reading the reviews, someone suggested a fruit topping might be good w/ it. Remembering that I had some frozen blueberries, I took them out and mixed them w/ some sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, and let that set while I prepared the batter. After it was done baking and while it cooled, the blueberries became a nice syrupy topping! So while the bars were still warm, I topped it w/ a small scoop of vanilla ice cream and then the blueberries, and the combination of the three came out PERFECT. The presentation came out better too, than it would have if I just served the bars alone. I had my in-laws over, and they just LOVED it! Will definitely make this one again.
I tried this recipe because I lost my original recipe for these wonderful bars. I have to say that they did NOT turn out as I expected, but that might have been my fault. I would definitely recommend doubling the 10x sugar, halving the butter, and adding some vanilla extract!
VERY easy indeed and it was FANTASTIC! I think next time I'll skip the almond extract, but I used 2 pkgs of cream cheese and it was fantastic! THank you
Absolutely to die for!!! Rich, sinful - Yummmmmmy! Perfect with a cup of coffee!
Not a very good cake at all. The cake itself was very dry and the gooey butter part was like a very thin layer of a bland cheesecake. Won't be making this cake again.
Wonderful! Made this for coffee hour at church and many compliments/requests for recipe! Only change I made was I used 3/4 c butter and cooked for 30 minutes, take out of oven when still moist. Make sure you grease the pan well, they came out of stoneware beautifully. I used Butter Pecan mix for one pan and Red Velvet mix for the other, both wonderful!
This recipe isn't great at all! It reminded me of an old recipe I used to make, so I tried it. It was dry and crumbly. You could try it with an 11x7 pan, but there's another recipe on this site for a Chess Cake that turned out much better. The amount of butter is the same, but that recipe uses half of the butter in the topping and more powdered sugar so it's more moist.
This cake recipe is also known as "No Frosting Cake". I have made this cake for 20+ yrs. and I have never found anybody that did not like this cake. Please use the cake mix without the pudding in it, makes for a better cake. Baking time varies, I keep an eye on the cake after 40-45 minutes. When top turns a light tan and starts crackling cake it done. Cool completely and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut into brownie size pcs. My family requests this cake for their birthdays.
Originally found this recipe and it called for two boxes of cake mix and 6 eggs. Made a very rich delicious cake. Trying this one out, using lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix. I'll let you know.
This is very good and I use chocolate cake mix instead of yellow cake mix and it was delicious...
Had this at bunco(dice game)Night. All 12 ladies went home with the recipe. It was great and easy too.
This is hands down the moistest cake I have ever made! Everyone that ate it fell in love. Will make again and again and again......
GREAT tasting and moist, but still not gooey like a Philly butter cake. This one should be called a cream cheese cake because cream cheese is the dominant flavor.
This is a great recipe but only use the 'butter cake mix' it tastes way yummier and cook only 30 mins i like to let it cool overnight in the fridge and then the next day i can't stop eatin it lol
This cake wasn't great....just OK. It didn't taste buttery at all. I added rum extract instead trying to recreate the flavor of butter rum muffins I find at my bakery. The bottom layer was extremely dry and the top layer didn't taste as good as it sounded. It was also very unattractive. It browned around the edges. Of all the people who tried it only my grandmother liked it. She's on Weight Watchers and doesn't get treats often so it was easy to please her. She did insist it was some kind of cheesecake with a wierd crust even though I explained it was supposed to be a butter cake. She insisted I must have mixed up recipes. I might try this again with some of the other suggestions on making the bottom layer moist and I probably won't cook it as long. I think I'll even switch and use butter flavor. Isn't that what this is supposed to taste like.
I don't know what went wrong with mine, but it just didn't measure up to the reviews. For one thing, 45 minutes was too long for mine, and it got too browned. But I didn't like that custardy top layer--yuck. I'm going to frost it with chocolate icing to see if I can salvage it. I'm sorry to be the only bad review!!!
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes and sprinkle the top with additional powdered sugar!
Very rich and very good. I make this recipe all the time and everyone just raves about it. Not the prettiest cake in the world, but it sure does taste good.
This is postively wonderful! I have already made it 3 times. If you want to make a chocolate butter cake, try using the double fudge swirl mix variety. Then you can use the extra packet of "fudge", in the topping mixture. It's seriously yummy!
soooooo good! Make it the night before and refrigerate. It makes it much better and much more solid! Have already made it 10 times!
Tasted delicious, but "gooey" filling was a really thin layer compared to the cake bottom. I think next time I make this, I will double the filling portion of the recipe so as to make a thicker filling layer. Still tasted good as written, but will try doubling up on it next time.
This was sooooooo delicious!! I don't like custard, and was pleased to find that when I made it, the top layer didn't turn out custard-like. It's very moist though. Rich and sweet and sooo yummy!!
Made this 2 weeks ago for a gathering ABC it was a hit, I only put 3 cups of the confection sugar instead of the 4 it called for.... I also cooked for 45 minutes and think that 40 minutes would have been better... Love this recipe! And so did everyone else so much that I was asked to make it again!
I usually love everything I try from this site. This recipe is not one of those. It came out hard way too sugary. I baked it just as directed plus I had my oven calibrated just recently. Won't make this again. Sorry.
Easy and quick! I sereved it with fresh blueberries and whipped cream. It's great plain with a cup of tea. A real hit with my guests.
This is a delicious cake! Very Rich but yummy. It didn't have a great appearance though. When we served it to company last night he added: it tastes better than it looks. Aside from that, it's wonderful.
Yuuuuuummm. AND oh my gosh is this is ever cheap and easy. Def not a dish to eat if you are watching calories though. :)
I can't say that this will be one for the recipe book. Everytime I see a recipe that starts with a box cake mix I think....yucky! But...against my better judgement....and after reading the reviews I decided to try it. I am not saying that it was not edible but it definietly had that "boxed" taste. For those of you that do everything from scratch....this is not the cake to try. Much too sweet and artifical tasting. Sorry
This was a delicious cake! I only gave four stars, though, because the recipe needs a little tweaking. The only change *I* made was to bake it for less time (almost 35 minutes instead of 45), and while that helped make it "gooey-er", it was still too dry and crumbly around the edges. No matter, the rest was incredible! Our unexpected company enjoyed it with us, and I was so relieved that it was such a hit. Will make again, for sure.
This was very good and rich, too. Definitely would make again!
I just made this cake tonight and it turned out perfectly. It was not dry like everyone says. I made the chocolate version. It was not very gooey but it is delicious! You do have to watch it very closely while it is in the oven. I did not have the dried out edges problem like some did. The only change I made was with the cake mix other than that I made no other changes and I will definatey make this again. This is definately one of the easiest cakes i have ever made. Excellent recipe! Thank You!
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. By the time the top had set the cake had dried out. The taste wasn't too terrible but it was such an ugly dessert that I certainly wouldn't want to serve it to guests.
Good cake, but reduce cooking time to 30 min. Bottom got really brown. Family liked taste. Great with coffee or milk. Doubling cream cheese would not hurt, as would reducting fat in cake batter mix to 1 stick butter and 1/4 cup oil maybe.
Not the best gooey cake I've had. It's ok, but I have tried another recipe that makes a much taller and chewier cake. This recipe is a little dry. I will not make this particular recipe again. Thanks for the recipe Tammy.
I make this recipe all the time....wonderful results and many compliments. You can substitute cake mixes...ex: Lemon cake mix and then add lemon extract to filling and/or lemon zest. Orange cake mix and then orange extract and /or orange zest to filling. Chocolate cake mix with pecans and chocolate chips in filling, the list goes on and on....just use your imagination.....just mix it up as the recipe states, I usually one egg for the cake mix press the cake mixture on bottom and up the sides and use 2 eggs for filling, total of 3 eggs instead of 4 . Cook time is from 30 to 45 min. depending on your oven. Hope this helps to give you a few more variations! We also like the filling with pecans and coconut mixed in!!!! Happy baking!!
This was an easy and quick cake and delicious. First time I a made was asked for recipe by two people!
This was just not that great. I would have given it 2 stars except that the kids liked it so I gave it 3. As other reviewers have said, the cake layer is VERY dry. If it was a thinner layer and more like a bar this would have been ok, but that much "dry" in one layer made these barely edible for me. Cream cheese layer also lacked something to enhance the flavor - just a bit of lemon zest would have helped. Followed recipe exactly, except it was done in 30 minutes. I will not make these again....just needs too much tweaking.
A good alternative to this cake is to mix canned pumpkin in with the cream cheese mixture. Yum!
Hi Tammy, I made the chocolate version, and it was so good I didn't have the heart to look at the "nutritional information". The way I see it is what I don't know won't hurt me. Thanks, Niblet
This is truly an unbelievable cake. It tastes heavenly! I have made it twice, and both times there was not as much as a single crumb left. It's the perfect companion to a steaming, hot mug of coffee!
My husband thought this was delicious but I thought it was just good so the 4 stars. It was almost a little to rich for me but if you like that, you will love this. Next time I'll try it with chocolate cake. Brought this to a family gathering and everyone enjoyed it.
Recipe is not very flexible; the top comes out "crisp" (borderline burnt if you cook it for the recommended time) and the inside may still not be cooked. Good luck if you intend to remove it from the pan, it's likely to fall apart into several pieces. Overall taste is average, but I do not recommend making this cake/recipe.
I have made this cake a few times and love it cause you can do so many different things with it.. I actually added a can of pumpkin pie filling.. It is great that way too.
I made two my first time and they were gone before I could take them from the oven good.... My Family loved it.
Very tasty, but a little dry and brown around the edges. Next time I would not cook it as long.
I read the reviews before I made this and thought it would be pretty good. I hated the cake and so did my kids who will eat almost anything. It was quick and easy but was not gooey and tasted awful.
I needed a last minute dessert for church, and had all of the ingredients for this! It was gobbled up. I think next time I may leave it in a bit longer; my oven is usually off, though.
This cake is the best!! Everyone in my family loves it. It is good with any cake mix. This past Christmas, by pure accident I used a banana nut bread mix and it was great!
I didn't care for the crust. A friend of mine suggested using only 1 stick of butter and that worked better. It was also way overcooked and had an almost burned taste to it. I will definitely take the advise of many other cooks and bake for about 30-35 minutes next time.
I found this cake to be dry and crumbly. I was careful not to overcook it. I will try the chess cake that another reader recommended.
awesome recipe!!! I baked it for my parents and they loved it. it's easy to make and it tastes so yummy.
Myself and my family thought this was absolutely horrible !
This is one of my absolutely most favorite indulgences!! True, it's not an attractive cake ... sides get brown and wrinkle inward... but the tast!!! I can't stop eating and always end up with a stomach ache!!! Very much like a cream cheese cake. YUM!!!!!!!!!!
I have made this cake three times now and each time I've had multiple people ask me for the recipe. I take it with copies on hand! This is fantastic served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Sorry, I don't know what I did wrong, but I wasn't thrilled about this one. The gooey was too gooey....a little too sweet for me. My 17 year old sister loved it though. My parents...not so much :(
this was so good my husband could not stop eating it.. looking forward to sharing it with the family
I made this cake with devils food cake mix and it was awful. The cake was dry and the cream cheese topping was so thin it practically dehydrated. It was basically like a chocolate cream cheese brownie, but super crumbly
I am not a cake lover, but this recipe was the best. It was easy and moist. It tasted much like a cheese cake. I had many compliments when I served it to my family.
My husband thought this needed a topping so we added whipped topping and strawberries. It was very good. One teenager didn't finish her piece of cake while the other one I couldn't keep her out of it.
This recipe is fabulous! I made this for a family outing and everyone loved it. I read the reviews and used margarine instead of butter and baked it for 30 minutes. Like everyone says its not the prettiest cake, but it tastes amazing!
This is by far the best cake, bar whatever you want to call it. I used to look forward to going to family holiday feasts because my auntie would always bring these Gooey Butter bars. Days prior I would actually be craving these delectible little pieces of heaven but when the day came I could only have a few because they are so rich. Now I can do it myself and feed my face all the time!!!! Thanks tammy!!!
I made this cake the first time because I getting surprise company and wanted to have some kind of dessert. Everyone raved about it like it was the best thing next to sliced bread. My daughter and my neighbor's son have both requested this cake for their birthdays.
Absolutely delicious! I baked it for only 30 minutes and it came out perfect.
I absolutely love this recipe. It is like you are eating a little piece of heaven. So gooooddddd!!!!!!
Great w/pumpkin am going to try the choc peanut butter one next.
Yum, Yum, Yum, this is so addictive!!!! Thank You so much for a great cake recipe!
I thought this was delicious! I did a few things different. To the cake mixture i pureed a little pinapple and added it in with the cake and i used some of the juice in cake mix as well to prevent dryness, works GREAT!I added 12oz cream cheese to the topping...i still think it could use a little more, along with a little tiny bit of lemon juice. I only used about half the amount of sugar. Will def make again! this is a fun recipe that you can do alot with!
If I could rate this higher I would. I baked it for 35 minutes and followed the directions exactly. The result was wonderful. The cake had a wonderful buttery taste and was very moist. My family loved it. Thanks Tammy for a fast, easy, and wonderful recipe.
This is THE best easiest cake ever. Luckily, I read the reviews -- after I put the cake in. Took it out in 30 min. It is **definitely** gooey. Chocoholic that I am, I added 1 cup choc chips in the batter and 1/2 cup in the cream cheese + 1 tsp. van in each batters. Yummy!
This is a really great recipe - fast and delicious. I made the cake yesterday afternoon and there's only one teeny slice left, and the only reason *that's* still here is because my 12 yr old son made me promise to keep the last piece away from his father! A very nice recipe indeed
Great recipe, so very moist and easy to make.
While the cake is not bad, it's not a true St. Louis Gooey Butter Cake, not even close, so the search continues. Definitely use a rich yellow cake mix, as it becomes very bland with a lighter mix. It does require attention to baking time to prevent it from being over/under-cooked. Adding flavoring to the cream cheese might help--and you could probably reduce the amount of sugar without detriment.
I brought this to work for our monthly "treat" get together. Everyone loved it! Every piece was gone! Rich but ohhhh so good!!
Sinful dessert! This recipe is sooo good! Next time, I would like to try using less butter. Also, I only baked it for about 30 minutes.
Awesome! I made almost exactly as written, except for a bit of milk in the cake layer to make it spread in the pan more easily and baked for approx 42 minutes. I also put some pecan halves on top, but did it too early in the baking process as they were swallowed up as the cake puffed! Oh, well, still tasted delicious. I will make again, maybe try the chocolate version!
My husband really LOVES this! We like it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or cool whip on top.
very appealing dessert when you are on a break form chocolate, similar to coffee cake somewhat, very tasty! I sprinkled chopped walnuts on top and it was good with milk or something hot!
Very good, my family loved this. My neighbors do to!
YUMMY! Was very easy to make, moist & tasted great.
Love love love this recipe! So simple and delicious..it didn't last long at all in my house! Although, I did add 1 cup of water and 1/3 cup of oil to the cake batter, and it came out extremely moist! I recommend trying that..Oh and baking for 30 mins is definitely a key factor I took into consideration from other people who left reviews!??
Taste better the next day after it has chilled overnight. I didn't enjoy the taste (way too sweet for me), but my kids and husband liked it a lot-they LOVE sugar!
This was more of a cake than what my son wanted but it is really tasty.
I'm feeling ambivalent about this recipe. The texture is delightful-- very moist, dense cake with a thin, gooey-ish layer. There was much less of the buttery topping than I was expecting (St. Louis style gooey butter cake has a thick gooey, buttery layer that is at least AS thick as the harder, cakier layer beneath). The FLAVOR was definitely lacking, in my opinion. Tastes like a very bland blondie (somewhat better with a cold glass of milk, but still not a stunner). I read all the reviews, and decided on the following changes: baked for 35 minutes (I pulled it out, but it was very jiggly in the middle, probably could have handled another 5 minutes), added heaping teasp. vanilla extract to cream cheese layer (due to lack of flavor issues- I should have listened), used Betty Crocker "Butter Recipe Chocolate" cake mix. As I said, it's not terrible, it'll probably get eaten eventually... but it's not all that good, and for the amount of fat in this recipe, it really should be fabulous!
This recipe is sooooo yummy. Its very gooey and very rich. Hope everyone enjoys
oh my gosh!!! This is delish. I added some rum extract to the batter and mixed some coconut in the topping. to die for. almost too rich to eat, but it disappeared in a heartbeat at a potluck. just dosen't look "pretty"
I don't know what the gooey part is referring to because the bottom portion of mine turned out firm and the upper layer just slightly less firm. I thought this was a delicious cake! LOVED IT!
Made this with chocolate cake mix. Loved it. Sprinkled pecans over the cake before baking just because I like a little crunch. Everyone loved it. Will be baking this again!
Maybe it's just us, but we aren't crazy about this. Was ok, but probably I'd try something else next time.
I have been making this cake since I lived in Texas 20 years ago. The chocolate version is fabulous with a cup of semisweet chocolate chips layered over the bottom "cake crust".
This was super easy to make, and had a good flavor. It is definitely very rich, so a small serving goes a long way. I would not cook it as long as the recipe recommends, because it became very dry around the edges. Next time I will look in on the cake at 35 minutes and adjust the cooking time from there, so it will be gooey as the name implies.
MY FAMILY LOVED IT. I USED LESS BUTTER AND DOUBLE THE CREAM CHEESE. COOKED EXACTLY 35 MINS , I THINK THIS IS THE 02ND BEST CAKE I HAVE EVER MADE. THANKS FOR ALL THE TIPS TO FINE TUNE THIS IT WAS FANTASTIC . JODI/ PHILADELPHIA
an absolute wonderful cake!!!! Loved it!!!
Great recipe! I just had to add chocolate to mine though. I put semi-sweet chocolate chips in the cake batter crust and then melted about 10 Hershey kisses and swirled those on top of the cheesy sweet topping just before baking. Only thing I would probably do differently is reduce the amount of baking time. I've done this twice now and both times the crust came out darker and crunchier than I prefer - gonna try reducing it by 10 minutes next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections