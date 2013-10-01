Gooey Butter Cake I

This a very rich cake, but mmmmmmmm so good. Best eaten with milk or coffee. You can also make it a Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake if desired. Just use a chocolate cake mix in place of the yellow.

By Tammy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter one 9x13 inch cake pan.

  • Melt the butter slightly. Mix it with 2 of the eggs and cake mix. Pour batter into prepared pan. Mix the remaining 2 eggs with the cream cheese, and the confectioner's sugar. Pour this mixture evenly over the first mixture. Do not stir.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 62.2mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
