Gooey Butter Cake I

Pretty good. The bottom layer turned out a little dry & crumbly, but the chewy cream cheese-based topping countered that, so it was a good balance. I was able to cut it into bars that kept they're shape, on the 2nd day. Before I made this, and after reading the reviews, someone suggested a fruit topping might be good w/ it. Remembering that I had some frozen blueberries, I took them out and mixed them w/ some sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, and let that set while I prepared the batter. After it was done baking and while it cooled, the blueberries became a nice syrupy topping! So while the bars were still warm, I topped it w/ a small scoop of vanilla ice cream and then the blueberries, and the combination of the three came out PERFECT. The presentation came out better too, than it would have if I just served the bars alone. I had my in-laws over, and they just LOVED it! Will definitely make this one again.