Flank Steak Pinwheels

Steak pinwheels made with marinated flank steak and a spinach, onion, and feta filling. This delicious and impressive flank steak recipe is always a huge hit for guests! It's deceptively easy to prepare, great tasting, and pretty to look at.
This was delicious among a beautiful presentation. My hubbie tasted it and looked at me and said "On a scale on 1-5, babe this is a 10!" I have to admit I did alter the recipe... alot, but this was such a great base. First off, I butterflied my meat for easier rolling and more tender meat. Then I marinated my meat for 6 hours in "Puerto Rican Garlic Marinade" from this site. Since it had the garlic in the marinade, I omitted it from the filling and fried the onions before adding them. I used the whole package of spinach and it came out perfect! We had my hubbie's best friend over for dinner and all you heard were "Mmmm's" and praises through dinner. I served it with "garlicky summer squash" from this site, and I made a parsley-herb rice. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
This recipe is awesome! Pounding, piercing, and a long marinating time make this the most savory, tender flank steak I've ever eaten. The filling is delicious, and the pinwheel presentation makes this a great dish for company.
We really liked this as is, but I can see many other posibilities. I sliced my steak in half and then beat. Did not have all night to marinate, but several hours produced good flavour. It made two rolls and they cooked in 40 minutes. Would like a sauce to serve with it. Anyone have any ideas?
This is wonderful. I used fresh baby spinach leaves instead of frozen and Parmesan cheese instead of Feta. Great with mashed potatoes.
Great recipe. My changes: Didn't use onion or salt in filling (forgot onion, but it wasn't missed). I used 5-6 cloves of garlic that I had roasted in olive oil for the spread instead of raw garlic. A little more work, but the smell of roasted garlic throughout the house is a wonderful hint of the dish to come. Then to cook I grilled it over high heat on all sides (maybe 10 minutes total) to sear. Then turned off one side of the gas burners, moved the steak to the "cool" side of the grill and left the other side running fairly hot with the lid closed. Checked with instant read thermometer until temp hit 120-125 for medium rare. Let it rest 10 minutes. This served four of us, three slices each, with a few end pieces left...which didn't last! We all were sorry there wasn't any more. Easy, easy dish to make and it looks nice!
Unbelievable. Didn't know something that looks and tastes so great could be this simple. As others have noted, cooking time may be a little shorter than indicated. One thing I added that gave it a little something extra was sun-dried tomatoes. I also substituted gorgonzola for the feta for personnal preference.
I dont know how this could get any bad reviews. This was awesome! I did not use flank steak though, I used breakfast steaks at my local grocery store because they were sliced really thin. I made individual pinwheels vs. a roll and slicing it. Delicious!
This is great with a couple really simple changes. I butterfly the meat and after marinating it cover it with a thin layer of cream cheese. I also use fresh spinach and add chopped mushrooms which I sauted along withe the onions and garlic and spread that atop the cream cheese. This is so delicious and looks so impressive. Perfect when company is coming.
I made this for Christmas dinner and my family raved over it. I pounded the steaks a little thinner than instructed, probably about 1/4 inch. Also I took the leftover marinade, boiled it and then thickened it into a gravy. I doubled the recipe there still were no leftovers. My husband said that it tasted like a gourmet restaurant. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe!
WOW! Awesome marinade. I will use it for shish kabobs on the grill next time. Meat was juicy, flavorful and great leftover. I second the recommendation to saute the onions before, unless you like them crunchy. I left out the bread crumbs because those often make things soggy when stuffed inside meat. Glad I did! The garlic, spinach and feta don't need to be toned down. Since I only had 3 hours to marinate, I put the meat in the baking dish and poured the leftover mix all over the meat before putting it in the oven. I basted twice during the 50-min. cooking time and the meat came out delicious. Mix the filling (sans breadcrumbs) when making the marinade and store it while the meat soaks. Cooking when you get home from work is then a snap - fill, roll, bake!
Really good! The marinade makes this recipe. I'll be using it for other purposes as well! I didn't use the full amounts of any of the stuffing ingrediants, it wouldn't have been able to roll it! Next time I would use fresh garlic. Just eyeball it. I also used lemon garlic flavored feta cheese, which was good. But, unless your a huge feta lover...just a thin layer will do. Thanks!
I love this recipe because people come over and they think that it was very hard work when really it is very simple! I have made this several ways, first using the ingredients listed here and also with whatever sounded good/ I had in my fridge. My favorite variation is with whole green chilies stuffed with cream cheese and then wrapped in the flank steak. Its great in the crockpot with a whole jar of green salsa on top cooked on high for 3-4 hours. Served with the cooked sauce as gravy. Any variation of this is great though!
Amazing. The marinade alone is really good. I would grill flank steak with this marinade without all the extras if I didn't have the time or energy for the whole production. My only change and I think an important one, is the cooking time. My oven tends to be hotter and I cooked it only for 25 minutes and it was perfect. 1 hour would have ruined it. So I would suggest people check the temperature throughout.
Possibly I marinated too long? The soy and worschestershire sauce marinade was a little overwhelming, may make again but would readjust amts.
My husband LOVED it. I am a little harder on myself. It defiantly had a beautiful presentation. My husband was so excited about how it looked he took a picture. My stuffing came out dry and didn't stick together. It tasted very good, perhaps I got rid of too much liquid from the spinach making it too dry. I will defiantly try to perfect this recipe and try it again
Lots of flavor! It was a bit frustrating trying to roll it up, I think my steak was only about a pound. Despite using a meat mallet to flatten, there wasn't as much to wrap around the yummy insides. I had to tie it was regular twine (how many of you really have kitchen twine?) The marinade really made a difference.
Excellent recipe. I used gruyere cheese, which was the one I had on hand, and the rest of the ingredients. Steak was tender, sliced nicely and it looked great. I served it with white rice and pink beans and a romaine and cucumber salad with olive oil and wine vinegar. Will definitely try again.
This was a great foundation for this cut of meat. I made a few changes, some based on previous reviews, and others to accommodate my own tastes. First I made fairly deep diagonal cuts on both sides of the meat, to shorten the fibers and marinaded it using a dry marinade mix, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, and worcestershire sauce, and water. I let that soak for 24 hours. Then I smeared a generous portion of dijon mustard across the inside surface, followed by green onions, nearly a whole box of frozen spinach, 4 slivered garlic cloves, and thinly sliced feta cheese vs. crumbles. I secured it length-wise with one long shishkabob skewer. I also seared the outside in hot skillet prior to baking it. I baked until the inside reached 140 deg. and let it sit for 10 minutes. After slicing I served it with au jus and sauteed portobello mushroom caps. It was a slice of heaven I tell you!
This was an easy to prepare dish that looks like you worked all day on. I was only able to marinade for 4 hours and that was fine. My cooking time was much less (35 min.) than the recipe. Check yours when you think in might be half way done. I will be making it again soon.
Yummie. We did this for a pool party, so I wrapped my completed rolls in heavy foil and we did it on the grill. We grilled it in the foil packets for most of the time, then unwrapped them towards the end and put them directly on the grill for the rest of the cooking. I can't really give times because we did 4 of these at 2 pound steaks each, but we did them on medium heat and I think they took about an hour or so all together. The guests raved about them...as did my dad...and he's extremely picky about meat and flavorings. My onions didn't get crunchy, but I did them in my electric chopper, so they were very fine. I used the bread crumbs and I think it gave them a little bulk so things weren't too mushy during slicing and the layers held their shape beautifully. Easy to do and delicious!
I had to use very thinly sliced top loin because they didn't have flank steak at the grocery store. I also used swiss cheese in place of the feta. The result was outstanding! My husband wants to make the steak again tonight, marinated and stir-fried with veggies. SO SO SO Good! And SO SO SO Easy!Thanks for the recipe!
I really like this recipe. My husband calls it "Fru-Fru" so I'm giving it 4 stars intstead of 5. However the second time I tried it I got a large flank steak and cut it vertically into two slabs. I then tenderized both and made one of the slabs into pinwheels as per the recipe. For the second one I took the marinade, soaked some sliced fresh mushrooms in it for a few hours, and then chopped them up a bit in my mini-food processor. I then used that as the filling for the second half of the flank steak and rolled it into a pinwheel. My husband LOVED it that way. I grilled both on the gas grill with a grilling pan so the cheese and mushroom pieces wouldn't fall into my gas grill. Both versions were really yummy!
This was awesome. I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and red wine vinegar since I didn't have any red wine on hand. The only problem was that the steak was still too thick even after pounding so the pinwheel had a hard time staying together. Next time I might slice the steak lengthwise and make two rolls. My husband said it was gourmet!
wow, this was so delicious, and so very easy to make. but what is so great is that it looks like it is a lot harder to make than it is...and it is perfect for a special meal, for company. I will make again. This is one my husband's new favorites!
Very very good. Next time I will marinate the meat for 48 hours. It's a great way to cook a cheaper cut of meat. I used gorgonzola, forgot the breadcrumbs. I didn't sautee the onions as others suggested, don't think it matters. Fiance kept saying 'this is sooo good!' I will make this again.
OH MY!!! I made these for dinner tonight and it turned out fabulously! I followed the directions to a tee, and I am just floored by the flavor. Next time, tho, I won't add the salt to the crushed clove of garlic because there is definitely enough salt from the soy and worcestershire sauce.
Very good. I marinated overnight and meat was very tender and good. I didn't have to pound the meat at all. Flank steak is pretty thin to begin with. I would suggest using fresh spinach though. The frozen spinach always has an off taste. Next time I'm going to add some bacon bits and sauted mushrooms.
Really good. I sauteed the onions and garlic first in a little olive oil. Toothpicks didn't work so well. Next time I will use my small metal kabob skewers or kitchen twine. I also will cook a little less since we prefer med, this was more on the med/well side. Thanks for the recipe, I will definately make again.
I've always wanted to try this and it was a success. Maybe it was the feta I used, but it did come out a bit too salty. Also, the flank needs to be VERY THIN in order for it to roll up effectively. Very hearty, and the leftovers were awesome.
WOW!!! This was great. I have seen steak pinwheels on TV before, but had never tried it until now. The feta cheese really makes the dish as well! I did modify the recipe a little; I put just a small amount of sesame oil into the marinade. Also, the first time I made this I didn’t have any bread crumbs so I used crushed up Caesar salad flavored croutons, and it gave it a really great flavor. My husband even said this was one of the best dishes I’ve ever made him! It was so good I’m making it again tonight :)
This was excellent! I marinated the steak in the morning and cooked it for dinner- YUM! The meat was very tender and flavorful. I had never cooked with Feta cheese before and had quite the dilema at the deli counter choosing- ended up with Greek Feta because they said it was very mild. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
OMG! This was DELICIOUS!!!! I didn't really change the recipe but did have to substitute some things. In the marinade, I didn't have any lemon juice but figured it was just an acid to act as a tenderizer, so used apple cider vinegar instead. I did use 2 cloves of garlic when I made the paste (we love garlic) and opted for fresh spinach instead of frozen. Had no feta, so used parmesan/ romano/ asiago blend. I HIGHLY recommend cooking this in a cast iron skillet. It seared the bottom of the steak and made it that much better. Fantastic! I served this with steamed broccoli and homemade mac-n-cheese.
This is a fantastic, company worthy recipe prepared as stated. Second time I made it, I did use reduced sodium soy sauce and omitted the salt when mashing the garlic. Just my preference to reducing the salt which was a little too much for my taste. I find that people will always reach for extra salt and pepper if they want That little extra. Reducing the salt gives everyone a choice. By the way, these pinwheels freeze exceptionally well and are available to pull out for a quick dinner or for an impressive meal for unexpected guests. Thanks for sharing it with us!
The marinade for this is very good! I would have given it 5 stars, however, I didn't care for the dried breadcrumbs. They got soggy and didn't blend, in taste, too well with the feta and spinach. I will make again, however omit the breadcrumbs.
I'm not sure what went wrong with this recipe. The time that it said to cook...and the degrees...seemed a little rare for my tastes....but by the time it was cooked it seemed really tough and I couldn't seem to keep the "pinwheels" from coming undone and falling apart. I wondered if maybe I pounded the meat too much in the beginning?....anyway...it was such a disaster I probably will not attempt this one again.
I think I chose a bad piece of meat, because it was tough. That's not the recipe's fault, it's mine. I absolutely LOVED the marinade. I use it for many other pieces of meat now. I also loved the filling of the steak. Next time I might speak to a butcher or something... I've never been good with steak.
With other ratings, I thought this would turn out better. Could be that I didn't pound the meat enough because it was tough.
WOW! I don't rate recipes from here, but even my husband said I needed to rate this one a 5! I put Cream cheese instead of Feta and it was great! My husband said this was the best meat I've ever made and I need to make it for his mother when she comes to visit. thanks for such a great recipe!
this one is a repeat for sure. I only had time to marinate for 8 hrs. The meat was very tender (for flank steak) and we could cut it with a fork. I doubled the garlic and used a whole 10 ounce package of spinach (thawed and well drained).
This was a great dinner, and a wonderful marinade that I've used for other meats also. I used herbed cream cheese instead of feta and the kids ate every bite, not noticing the spinach rolled in!! Good way to get kids to eat spinach!
Okay, I changed a few things but my husband literally keeps going after the leftovers and saying, "I HAVE THE BEST WIFE EVER!" I used venison instead of beef which was great! Iadded 5 cloves of garlic, no Worcestershire and dried mustard instead of wet to the marinade. For the stuffing, I used fresh spinach, scallions and blue cheese instead of feta. It was OUTSTANDING!
After reading the reviews on this dish, I couldn't wait to try it. I was a little disappointed with it. I followed the directions perfectly and had purchased thinly sliced flank steak to use for the recipe. The steak was tender at first but as the meal continued, it became slightly tougher. The flavors were very strong which I normally like but it was a bit overwhelming and by the middle of the meal we felt we had enough. If I were to make the recipe again, I would choose a different cut of meat...perhaps new york strip thinly sliced.
My husband and I really liked it. I cooked it for 45 minutes and it came out perfect. I really loved the flavor and ingredients, but I can't give it 5 stars because the meat was a little tough. Overall, I would definitely make it again.
I confess that I have never made, or purchased flank steak until I saw this recipe, so I was curious, bought some flank steak at Costco and marinated the steak exactly as the recipe called for, but only for about 6 hours. The only thing different I did was to place about 8 cloves of garlic and 2 tblsp of olive oil in a measuring cup and microwaved it for 1 min. and then mashed real good before spreading it on the flank steak. I sprinkled a little bit of Goya Adobo (my all time favorite seasoning) over the spinach and then added Kirkland (from Costco) Oven-dried Orgnanic Roma Tomatoes over the spinach and sprinkled generously the feta cheese over that, rolled it up, secured it with tooth picks and baked it for about 50 min. OMG! my husband, who God Bless him eats anything I put in front of him, had that look in his eyes, like many years ago, when it wasn't the food he adored, said "this is awesome!, OMG this is so good! what else I can I tell you folks, it was a great night!
My picky family loved this. I pounded the daylights out of the meat first with a marble rolling pin, and then marinated it for 48 hours. I also used tomato basil feta instead of plain. One thing I would do different next time, is to cut off the membrane covering the meat.
Awesome! The marinate gives the steak great flavor! I didn't marinate it over night only about 6 hours. I also changed the cook time 22 minutes on bake, then about 10 minutes under the broiler to get a nice caramelization on top. came out a perfect med-rare!
This was alright. I didn't have garlic cloves, so I sprinkled garlic powder on the steak before putting on onions, bread crumbs etc. It was just too strong on the flavors (too much garlic), and my husband took two bites and that was it for him.
THIS IS AMAZING!!! My boyfriend said it was the most delicious meal he's ever had. There's so much flavor in every bite, and the steak is so juicy and delicious. It tastes like a fancy, restaurant quality meal but it is surprisingly easy to make. Try it. Rolling it can be tricky, so be sure to pound out the steak really thin and try not to overstuff it. Also, kitchen twine and a meat thermometer are a must... I baked it at 425F for about 50 minutes and it came out perfectly medium well!
This recipe was okay. I found this cut of meat to be very tough even after marinating for 24 hours. I added fresh mushrooms and garlic to the filling. My family rated this one about 3 stars. If I make again I will try it with a better cut of meat and blue cheese instead of the feta for more flavor.
Like a few folks, I modified this. I butterflied the flank, pounded it a little thinner. Roasted cloves of garlic and mixed that with olive oil and salt to make a paste. Spread that along the steak and added spinach leaves and fresh mozzarella slices. Rolled it up, tied some twine around the disks to keep their shape and grilled it for 5 mins on each side. so as not to lose the cheese, I placed foil down first. We let it rest for about five minutes. Probably should have waited 10 but we were so hungry!! It was nummy!
this is FANTASTIC! my children, who don't normally like eating meat, can't get enough and its wonderful for company. i have even made several at a time (marinade is enough for 2-3x the steaks) and frozen them to cook later, just defrost and cook normally. i do put in less bread crumbs, more garlic, and more spinach.
Made this recipe tonight for my girl friend we Loved it. only made one small change traded out the lemon juice for apple cider vinegar for the acid only because I had no lemons. this recipe is highly recommended
This was really easy to prepare, and made a fancy presentation for a special dinner. I made it on short notice, so the steak only marinated for about 4 hours. It was still good, although the flavors tasted a bit sharp. We had leftovers the next day and it was even better.
I made this dish for my parents and my boyfriend and they were very impressed by the presentation and taste. I only made a few changes to the recipe. First, I marinated the steak in a store bought Italian Steak marinade since I was running low on time and couldn't buy some of the ingredients for this marinade. I also added mushrooms to the filling and sauteed them with the onions before rolling them into the steak. Great recipe though, with most things in my pantry. Served it with roasted red potatoes and greenbeans for a great complete meal. Definitely will make this again.
This was a big hit. I didn't use bread crumbs (completely forgot them) but it was still amazing. I will be making this over and over again. I did NOT add salt, and I don't think it needed any. It was perfect the way it was. Thanks!
I gave this a 5 even though I didn't use the whole recipe. I just used the marinade only......It was AWESOME and so tender with only a 7-8 hr marinade. I grilled it, then sliced it and made quesadillas with Mexican Blend cheese....Oh so YUMMY.
I followed exactly as written and it was amazing..definately restaurant quality! Make sure you pound it thin enough..I didnt so It could have been better but that was my fault.This steak..was just bursting with flavor!! Also, dont skip the bread crumb it really added nice flavor and texture
I halved the marinade ingredients because the flank steak weighed a little less than a pound. I marinated it overnight, which seemed too long as the meat seemed to "cook ." I dont have a meat mallet, so I butterflied the steak by laying it sideways and carefully slicing in half. I should have followed my instincts and used a hammer + waxed paper, because it was still too thick to be easily rolled. So ... don't skip this step. Adding salt to the garlic to make a paste was unnecessary, it's already got salt from the soy sauce The breadcrumbs didn't add anything; I'd skip them next time. I used fresh spinach leaves, which made it harder to roll. Frozen or lightly sauteed would be better. It did not slice up into beautiful pinwheels, that was my fault! All my b****ing aside, this tasted pretty good! Give It a whirl.
So easy to make! I rarely try a new recipe at a dinner party, but this seemed to have a beautiful presentation as well as good flavors. I purchased thinly sliced steaks so I didn't have to do any pounding, used fresh spinach, spread the steaks with roasted garlic and added pine nuts. Turned out wonderfully! Will definitly make again. I liked the addition of sun dried tomatoes that another reviewer mentioned. It would add beautiful color and some acidity.
Fantastic...need I say more. I did, however, only use the marinade portion of this recipe as I was short on ingredients and time. So delicious though. Definitely will make again and next time as the whole recipe.
This was a little bit of a challenge for me, but when I make it again, I'm sure I'll do fine. The marinade was great! I just had a hard time rolling all of that filling. I also don't think it has to be cooked so long - check it often. My presentation was off, but it was delicious and I will definately make it again!
