Flank Steak Pinwheels

Steak pinwheels made with marinated flank steak and a spinach, onion, and feta filling. This delicious and impressive flank steak recipe is always a huge hit for guests! It's deceptively easy to prepare, great tasting, and pretty to look at.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
9 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Marinated Flank Steak:
Filling:

Directions

  • Prepare the steak: Combine olive oil, soy sauce, red wine, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, lemon juice, garlic, Italian seasoning, and pepper in a large zip-top bag. Squeeze the bag to blend the ingredients well.

  • Pierce flank steak with a knife, making small slits about 1 inch apart. Place steak in the bag, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight.

  • When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Make the filling: Place crushed garlic on a cutting board. Sprinkle salt over top and scrape with the flat side of a knife to make a paste.

  • Remove steak from the bag and place on a work surface; discard marinade. Spread garlic paste over the top side of the steak. Layer with chopped onion, bread crumbs, spinach, and feta cheese. Starting at one of the short ends, roll steak lengthwise around the filling; secure with kitchen twine or toothpicks. Transfer to a shallow glass baking dish.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until the internal temperature of the roll is at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees F) in the center, about 1 hour.

  • Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes so filling can set. Slice into 1-inch slices to serve.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 1099.2mg. Full Nutrition
