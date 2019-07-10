Flank Steak Pinwheels

I confess that I have never made, or purchased flank steak until I saw this recipe, so I was curious, bought some flank steak at Costco and marinated the steak exactly as the recipe called for, but only for about 6 hours. The only thing different I did was to place about 8 cloves of garlic and 2 tblsp of olive oil in a measuring cup and microwaved it for 1 min. and then mashed real good before spreading it on the flank steak. I sprinkled a little bit of Goya Adobo (my all time favorite seasoning) over the spinach and then added Kirkland (from Costco) Oven-dried Orgnanic Roma Tomatoes over the spinach and sprinkled generously the feta cheese over that, rolled it up, secured it with tooth picks and baked it for about 50 min. OMG! my husband, who God Bless him eats anything I put in front of him, had that look in his eyes, like many years ago, when it wasn't the food he adored, said "this is awesome!, OMG this is so good! what else I can I tell you folks, it was a great night!