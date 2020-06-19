Vietnamese Meatballs

Rating: 3.46 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

These meatballs have a Vietnamese flair and are quite tasty! They can be served as an appetizer with a dipping sauce, or served with rice as a meal. I like them on a bed of hot jasmine long grained rice that's been cooked in a rice cooker!

By DeAnna L.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground chicken, garlic, egg white, rice wine, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce, sugar, salt, pepper, cornstarch and sesame oil.

  • Form the mixture into small balls, and thread onto skewers 3 or 4 at a time. Place on a baking sheet or broiling rack.

  • Broil for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 69.3mg; sodium 496.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

handbanana
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2008
These were really good but I had to modify the recipe. Halfway through I realized there was a lot of liquid so I eliminated the oil and the fish sauce. At this point I added 1/4 cup of plain breadcrumbs and the consistency was perfect. Then I realized I forgot to add the egg white so I added only 1/2 of an egg white and it was way too wet. It took another 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs to thicken it back to normal. I cooked it on a parchment lined cookie sheet on 350 for 30-35 minutes (can't remember exactly how long I set the timer for but you can tell when you smell them that they are done.) I made them in walnut sized balls and got 23 balls out of 1 package of ground chicken. I like the flavor and will make again. I also liked adding the breadcrumbs too and it didn't detract from the flavor. My husband dipped his in sweet chili sauce and I added mine to a soba (buckwheat) noodle bowl. Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

mei3kids
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2011
Way too wet. Added bread crumbs and it just tasted like rubber. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
JulieCC
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2009
I agree with other reviewers - this is way too wet. I have no idea how you'd put it on skewers. An ingredient was left out for binding (oatmeal bread crumbs etc) or the directions are incorrect (heat to make the corn starch thicken?). On a 1 lb recipe I had to add 1/2 cup of quick oats and 1/4 cup of panko bread crumbs to even come close to making a meatball. I served them with peanut sauce (a combo of recipes from here). They were really good - after the additions. Read More
Helpful
(13)
canadacooker79
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2007
Good recipe I added a couple extras: chopped green onion and bread crumbs as it was very wet. I cooked the meatballs on cookie sheets and omitted the skewers. Served on rice add peanut sauce or other sauces to dip! Read More
Helpful
(10)
SUPERCAT912
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2009
Too wet for skewers but I baked at 350 fot 30-40 minutes. Added onions more fish sauce and msg and used rice vineagar instead of rice wine. Next time I will cover them for most of the cooking time to prevent the outside from drying up. Read More
Helpful
(5)
pickles and applesauce
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2010
These are just fantastic - great as meatballs but even better as filling for dumplings! Throw one piece of bread in the mixture if you are making meatballs. So so so great. Will make these again and again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
AbbyNormal
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2007
No fish sauce but that didn't hurt. Made them walnut sized and nuked them then dipped in hot sauce. Also heated leftovers in chicken broth along with assorted veggies to make a complete meal. Versatile with subtle flavor. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Marta
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2007
I love these meatballs! Ive made them a few times and serve them with a noodle and veggie stir fry. Easy different and healthy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
katiebeth
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2009
These are really good with some modifications. I too think they're too wet so I just added some cracker crumbs. I didn't have fish sauce so I used oyster sauce and it was great! I make these often. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Katrina Wilson
Rating: 1 stars
05/21/2007
This recipe is terrible. Way too wet. I had to add breadcrumbs and the taste was nothing I would ever want to eat again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
mei3kids
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2011
Way too wet. Added bread crumbs and it just tasted like rubber. Read More
Helpful
(3)
