Vietnamese Meatballs

Rating: 4 stars These were really good but I had to modify the recipe. Halfway through I realized there was a lot of liquid so I eliminated the oil and the fish sauce. At this point I added 1/4 cup of plain breadcrumbs and the consistency was perfect. Then I realized I forgot to add the egg white so I added only 1/2 of an egg white and it was way too wet. It took another 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs to thicken it back to normal. I cooked it on a parchment lined cookie sheet on 350 for 30-35 minutes (can't remember exactly how long I set the timer for but you can tell when you smell them that they are done.) I made them in walnut sized balls and got 23 balls out of 1 package of ground chicken. I like the flavor and will make again. I also liked adding the breadcrumbs too and it didn't detract from the flavor. My husband dipped his in sweet chili sauce and I added mine to a soba (buckwheat) noodle bowl. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars I agree with other reviewers - this is way too wet. I have no idea how you'd put it on skewers. An ingredient was left out for binding (oatmeal bread crumbs etc) or the directions are incorrect (heat to make the corn starch thicken?). On a 1 lb recipe I had to add 1/2 cup of quick oats and 1/4 cup of panko bread crumbs to even come close to making a meatball. I served them with peanut sauce (a combo of recipes from here). They were really good - after the additions. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe I added a couple extras: chopped green onion and bread crumbs as it was very wet. I cooked the meatballs on cookie sheets and omitted the skewers. Served on rice add peanut sauce or other sauces to dip! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Too wet for skewers but I baked at 350 fot 30-40 minutes. Added onions more fish sauce and msg and used rice vineagar instead of rice wine. Next time I will cover them for most of the cooking time to prevent the outside from drying up. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These are just fantastic - great as meatballs but even better as filling for dumplings! Throw one piece of bread in the mixture if you are making meatballs. So so so great. Will make these again and again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars No fish sauce but that didn't hurt. Made them walnut sized and nuked them then dipped in hot sauce. Also heated leftovers in chicken broth along with assorted veggies to make a complete meal. Versatile with subtle flavor. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I love these meatballs! Ive made them a few times and serve them with a noodle and veggie stir fry. Easy different and healthy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars These are really good with some modifications. I too think they're too wet so I just added some cracker crumbs. I didn't have fish sauce so I used oyster sauce and it was great! I make these often. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars This recipe is terrible. Way too wet. I had to add breadcrumbs and the taste was nothing I would ever want to eat again. Helpful (3)