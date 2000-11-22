Caramel Nougat Cake III

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful critical review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/22/2000
Totally the worst cake I have ever made or tasted! I checked and rechecked to make sure I did everything right and I did. My son wanted to use it as a sponge to clean his car! I just hate that I wasted all those good ingredients.
Totally the worst cake I have ever made or tasted! I checked and rechecked to make sure I did everything right and I did. My son wanted to use it as a sponge to clean his car! I just hate that I wasted all those good ingredients.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.