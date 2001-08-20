Caramel Nougat Cake II
Layer cake make with candy bars, frosted and drizzled with melted caramel. M-m-mmmm!
This was a delicious and moist cake!! I put freshly whipped cream and caramel sauce in between the cakes and topped it off with more cream and caramel sauce after putting the cakes together. Everyone loved it!!Read More
The baking time on this is definately not accurate, 20 min was not enough, I was baking this for a Holloween party when I flipped the cakes out of the pan the whole middle fell out and was just batter.Read More
Wow!...this is delicious! Kiddies loved it too!!!
Made this as my first scratch cake and took to work for a co-worker's birthday. Everyone wanted the recipe. Easy and out of this world.
wonderful!
