Caramel Nougat Cake

Very rich, moist cake. Eat sparingly. This recipe came from my cousin Marty.

Recipe by J Griffith

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan to within an inch of the top of the pan. It is very important not to grease and flour clear to the top. it will run over, make an awful mess in your oven, and the cake will fall.. Mix together the flour and baking soda. Set aside.

  • In microwave or double boiler, melt 7 milk chocolate covered caramel and nougat candy bars with 1/2 cup butter. Stir until smooth, and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and 1/2 cup softened butter until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Stir in the melted candy mixture. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in cake comes out dry.

  • To make the glaze: Melt 3 milk chocolate covered caramel and nougat candy bars with 6 tablespoons butter. Pour glaze over top of the cake, and let it run down the sides. Sprinkle with chopped nuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
696 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 90.3g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 377.9mg. Full Nutrition
