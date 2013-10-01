Texas Tornado Cake

This recipe is quick and easy, and can be made with ingredients at hand. Serve it to those guests who strike unexpectedly.

By Ann

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch cake pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix together sugar, eggs, fruit cocktail, soda, and flour. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Mix the brown sugar and nuts together, and sprinkle mixture onto the batter.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 150.6mg. Full Nutrition
