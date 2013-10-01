Texas Tornado Cake
This recipe is quick and easy, and can be made with ingredients at hand. Serve it to those guests who strike unexpectedly.
This recipe is quick and easy, and can be made with ingredients at hand. Serve it to those guests who strike unexpectedly.
I baked this cake years ago. It is simply delicious! It's great for a crowd. Here is how to make the icing: 1 stick of butter 3/4 cups sugar(regular) 1/2 cup evaporated milk 1 cup flaked coconut Boil sugar, butter and milk for 2 minutes. Add coconut. Spread icing on cake while icing and cake are hot. Enjoy!Read More
Do not add too much of the liquid from the fruit cocktail - will make the cake too moist to cook thoroughlyRead More
I baked this cake years ago. It is simply delicious! It's great for a crowd. Here is how to make the icing: 1 stick of butter 3/4 cups sugar(regular) 1/2 cup evaporated milk 1 cup flaked coconut Boil sugar, butter and milk for 2 minutes. Add coconut. Spread icing on cake while icing and cake are hot. Enjoy!
This cake is fabulous! I made it as directed, including the butter glaze another reviewer mentioned (with the exception of the coconut, as I didn't have any on hand). My kids had 3 pieces each (normal limit is one, but this cake was so good, none of us could stop eating it), and my 5yo DD exclaimed, "This is the best cake I ever tasted!" This cake doesn't disappoint - plus, it's very easy. Definitely 5 stars!
Do not add too much of the liquid from the fruit cocktail - will make the cake too moist to cook thoroughly
This cake is great. I had the recipe and lost it while relocating to another state. There was a butter sauce with coconut that is poured over this cake and it makes it heavenly. Wish you had posted the sauce recipe as it makes the cake. The fruit cocktail should be totally drained in the recipe I had. Thank you for posting this. I'll watch to see if anyone else has the butter sauce recipe to pour over it. Thanks!!!
My daughters made this for my birthday...and I must say, it was one of the BEST cakes (moist!) I have EVER eaten! It is so unusual and soooo gooood! You'll have absolute raves with this one!
This recipe didn't go over well at our house. We all found it tasteless and bland. It needs salt, vanilla...and probably spices such as ginger or nutmeg or cinnamon. However, the texture was very nice, and the topping was good. Because this cake had no flavor, I made a butter/brown sugar/half-n-half butterscotch sauce to pour on top. That's the only thing that saved it. I think it'd be a pleasant little coffee cake if salt and spices were added to it.
This is definitely easy, but I didn't think it had much of a taste. Perhaps it was the fruit cocktail that I used? I guess go for a good brand or cut up your own tasty fruit. Pineapple and peaches tasted good.
I needed a recipe to use up some friut cocktail. , So I was attracted to the easiness of the recipe. I baked it as cupcakes for a bake sale. This was the comment from my husband..."This is the WORST Thing you have ever made. " It didnt do so well at the bake sale. So needless to say I will not be making it again.
it's really a favorite cake for my dauther. but she like curhed pineapple and shredded coconut
Fast and good. Highly recommended!
This recipe is wonderful! My family loved it. I didn't last two days.
This is my new favorite cake. It is so moist I couldn't stop eating it(even though there is no frosting or chocolate).
Easy, quick cake to make! Good for a last minute get together or pot luck. I made the icing recommended by another reviewer, and it was the perfect addition.
I made it, and did not make any changes. The cake was very dry and not moist. My husband poured rum over it, and said that made it very good., I would make it again, if I knew what to add to it to make it moist.
This was a really good recipe. My husband couldn't get enough. He normally hates pineapple. Would definitely make again.
It was very sweet but at the same time, tasteless. I would never make this recipe again. I'm going to look for another recipe for Texas Tornado Cake since I heard it is really good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections