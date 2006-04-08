Peach Upside Down Cake I

Rating: 4.23 stars
120 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

This cake uses fresh peaches. Serve with whipped cream.

By Judy Wilson

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine in an 8-inch square pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar and nutmeg. Arrange peach halves, cut side down, in pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Spread batter over peaches.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned on top, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove cake from oven, and let stand in pan for 5 minutes; invert onto serving platter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 62.4mg; sodium 365.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (125)

Most helpful positive review

KADYKEL
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2006
This is a very moist, tasty and good cake. I read the reviews about the bland cake. I then added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. almond flavoring. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9 x 13 pan. I used leftover fresh peaches that I had sliced with a little sugar the night before. I poured the peaches and the juice in the bottom of the pan. It all cooked into the cake and made a very pretty and moist looking cake. Very easy and very good! Read More
Helpful
(119)

Most helpful critical review

SJRJA
Rating: 3 stars
08/24/2005
This was OK the cake part was a little bland maybe some vanilla or almond extract would make it a little more interesting. The presentation leaves a bit to be desired - I think I would slice peaches and maybe do a spiral design in a round pan if I tried this again The peach halves just looked like big hunks. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
AMATULLAH
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2003
I made this recipe for my mother, I used canned peaches instead and in the batter I used 1/2 cup of oil instead of the butter. The cake was SO FLUFFY and good that my mother just LOVED it! I will be making this recipe again.. Thanks! Note: I will try pineapple too and I'm sure it will taste good. Read More
Helpful
(76)
cookie
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2006
This was my first time making an upside down cake. I must admit this is now my new favorite recipe. I used fresh peaches and added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. It was delicious. I have four kids 2 of which are fairly picky and they also gobbled it up. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(35)
lenihan5
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2002
It is delicious. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9X13 inch pan as I have so many peaches to use up. It turned out fine. I would highly reccomend this one and would suggest you use butter instead of margarine if you can. Read More
Helpful
(24)
misspiggy067
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2007
This recipe is so easy and the end result is WONDERFUL! I followed suggestions and added vanilla,cinamon and some of the peach juice...had to use canned because the peaches in the store were HARD... Read More
Helpful
(20)
recipeDawg
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2009
I varied the recipe a little like the other cook by adding some almond extract. I didn't have fresh peach but used drained canned peaches cutting the sugar in the recipe by 1/3. Otherwise this was exceptionally delicious! It tasted like something my grandmother would make! Read More
Helpful
(17)
erink
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2011
This is a great recipe which I made my own with a couple changes: added fresh strawberries added cinnamon to the nutmeg and brown sugar added vanilla extract to the cake replace regular milk with buttermilk. The cake was moist and delicious. A great treat for kids and adults! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Nancy Linden
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
This is a very good recipe. I couldn't get fresh peaches so I used drained canned peaches. When I turned the cake over I left the cake pan on for awhile to help hold the cake together while it cooled. It turned out beautifuly. Read More
Helpful
(14)
