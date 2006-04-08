Peach Upside Down Cake I

This is a very moist, tasty and good cake. I read the reviews about the bland cake. I then added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. almond flavoring. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9 x 13 pan. I used leftover fresh peaches that I had sliced with a little sugar the night before. I poured the peaches and the juice in the bottom of the pan. It all cooked into the cake and made a very pretty and moist looking cake. Very easy and very good!
I made this recipe for my mother, I used canned peaches instead and in the batter I used 1/2 cup of oil instead of the butter. The cake was SO FLUFFY and good that my mother just LOVED it! I will be making this recipe again.. Thanks! Note: I will try pineapple too and I'm sure it will taste good.
This was my first time making an upside down cake. I must admit this is now my new favorite recipe. I used fresh peaches and added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. It was delicious. I have four kids 2 of which are fairly picky and they also gobbled it up. Thank you.
It is delicious. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9X13 inch pan as I have so many peaches to use up. It turned out fine. I would highly reccomend this one and would suggest you use butter instead of margarine if you can.
This recipe is so easy and the end result is WONDERFUL! I followed suggestions and added vanilla,cinamon and some of the peach juice...had to use canned because the peaches in the store were HARD...
This was OK the cake part was a little bland maybe some vanilla or almond extract would make it a little more interesting. The presentation leaves a bit to be desired - I think I would slice peaches and maybe do a spiral design in a round pan if I tried this again The peach halves just looked like big hunks.
I varied the recipe a little like the other cook by adding some almond extract. I didn't have fresh peach but used drained canned peaches cutting the sugar in the recipe by 1/3. Otherwise this was exceptionally delicious! It tasted like something my grandmother would make!
This is a great recipe which I made my own with a couple changes: added fresh strawberries added cinnamon to the nutmeg and brown sugar added vanilla extract to the cake replace regular milk with buttermilk. The cake was moist and delicious. A great treat for kids and adults!
This is a very good recipe. I couldn't get fresh peaches so I used drained canned peaches. When I turned the cake over I left the cake pan on for awhile to help hold the cake together while it cooled. It turned out beautifuly.