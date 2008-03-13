Sour Cream Coffee Cake I

I read the reviews before making the cake to see what would be helpful. I made it the way the recipe said except I didn't use the sprinkles or make the glaze. I used my stand mixer and the batter was very light and airy. I was surprised at this because so many others had spoken of the thick batter, dense cake and long baking time. My butter and eggs were at room temperature. I had forgotten to put the sour cream out so that was used cold. The cake was sweet and not dense at all and I didn't mind the color. I forgot how long it took to bake but I know it was not long at all. My friend liked it as well. I added pecans to the cinnamon mix. I liked making a bundt cake that only needed one stick of butter. I will make it again and add different ingredients like blueberries, walnuts, maybe smashed bananas, whatever I can think of. Thank you for the recipe!