Sour Cream Coffee Cake I
My mother-in-law gave this recipe to me, and I get compliments all the time.
I have to add a little tip after making this every other week for probably 5 years...Do not sit the butter in the room any more than 15 mins. Butter need to be firm/cold to retain air. I always thought room temperature butter is the best to work with for baking. Please work with cold butter!!! I guarantee the out come would be way better. *********** This is soooo my favorite. I've made this so many times. I like it a little less sweet, so I reduce white sugar to 3/4 cup. I've tried 1/2 cup and it came out a bit dry. And fat free sour cream makes it a bit dry too. So, stick with the regular sour cream. Also, I've tried few different baking pans, but I found baking in a 10 inch tube pan makes it the moistest cake. Of course Bundt cake looks pretty, but I take the taste over the looks. Yum. Thank you for the recipe.
It would be a lot better looking if only white sugar was used in this recipe. Brown sugar makes the cake look too dark. Also, I added some coarsely chopped walnuts which made the filling really yummy!
VERY good coffee cake! Has just the right amount of sweetness. I made the glaze but instead of putting sprinkles, I sprinkled on some leftover chopped walnuts. It looked beautiful!
This is one of the most flavourful coffee cakes I have ever made--delicious! (Flexible too--instead of a bundt pan, I made mini-loaves and muffins.)
I made this for brunch this week-end and it was a very, very popular addition to my usual egg casserole, fruit salad, greens salad, and assorted meats menu. It is easy to prepare, light to eat and looks very "special" when cooked in a fluted pan. Even my two-year-old granddaughter really enjoyed it. It stayed nice and moist and the glaze was just the right amount of topping for a breakfast entree. You could easily add a few chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts) to the cinnamon mixture, if desired. I highly recommend this recipe both as a breakfast/brunch item or a dessert item.
Very good taste, very moist...the only thing I would change is to cut back on the milk, i found 4 Tabelspoons made the glaze much too runny, and it all ended up on the bottom of the plate.Otherwise it is very good.
Sorry to say but I didn't like this cake at all. I found it very heavy and dense. Also, I only used 2 1/2 of the milk instead of 4. The glaze is too runny with 4. Won't make again. Will go back to my usual sour cream coffee cake recipe.
I literally created an AllRecipes account to praise this coffee cake! It is absolutely wonderful. It goes together in no time and is super delicious. You can use any sour cream, even that tub in the back that's accidentally gotten frozen. My one tip is this: under no circumstances should you let the cinnamon filling touch the pan! Make a little rut all around the batter, carefully spoon in the cinnamon mixture, and carefully dollop the remaining batter on top. There should always be dough in between the cinnamon and the pan, or patches will stick to the pan when you turn the cake out. I LOVE this cake and I've made it 4 times now. Thank you!
This coffee cake is fabulous! My nephew said all it needed was the extra middle part of brown sugar and cinnamon! I even put double the amount in!! Very good and will be made often! Thanks for sharing.
This just became one of my family's favorites! I only made a couple of changes. First, I added 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce to the wet ingredients. Next, I added 3/4 tsp salt to the dry ingredients. I baked the cake at 45 minutes exactly and I omitted the icing. The cake was melt-in-your-mouth moist with just the right amount of sweetness.
This very tasty! It doesn't crumble like some other cakes would
This cake is really delicious. I picked this as I am having a bare pantry issue and had all the ingredients. There are only a few very minor issues for me 1) the way the ingredients are listed are kind of "scattered", they aren't listed in order of use if that makes since. I was worried I was going to forget to add something, 2) it's a smaller cake, my bundt came out half full but I was ok w/ that because it didn't use up all my ingredients in the house 3) batter was very thick making it hard to spread in the pan. Otherwise this was very good and will for sure make again.
This came out wonderfully. It's not too sweet, but it's very moist. It makes a great breakfast cake. I plan on making it for Christmas morning.
Pretty good. I liked the ribbon of sugar and cinnamon in the middle. A bit dry, though. Probably best if consumed same day as baking. I followed the recipe exactly, except for the icing, which I only made half of (more than enough).
I made this exactly as written and it turned out beautifully and it tasted even better! Nice and moist and I received numerous compliments on it. I will make it again...and again....and again!
I think this cake is delicious! It doesn't need the glaze or candy sprinkles. It is moist and flavorful enough on its own.
Moist and fabulous! Didn't even need the glaze!
Excellent coffee cake and quite easy. I have shared this with a few people and it has become a hit!
WOW this was great. I was looking for something simple that I could make for Christmas morning. The recipe was very simple and tasted great. Everyone loved it. I had a bit of trouble with the glaze - maybe it would be better to add less water - so glaze does not end up on the plate - but I scooped it uo and put it back on top till it cooled a bit. Otherwise no complaints. Looks and tastes great!!
Don't know where all the rave reviews came from. It was okay – not great and I didn’t get any compliments. I guess I was looking for something similar to the sour cream cake sold in the local cafe. Will not make again.
Very moist and tasty.
This is a great batter - a very, very tasty coffee cake! I will definitely make this again.
Fabulous! Everything I wanted in a sour cream coffee cake. I glazed it with a little ganache made from melting a few butterscotch chips with a little whipping cream. It was fantastic.
My 12 year old and I made this Saturday night to have for Easter morning. Wow! We have started a new tradition. This cake is excellent. Very moist! Great flavor. I will make it again and again. Next time I am going to try doubling it.
Everyone at the office loved it! They Thought that I bought it from a bakery! Very Tasty & fairly simple to make. I actually drizzled caramel on top of the cake along with the glaze.
Loved this coffee cake. Simple to make and I like that it uses alot of sour cream. Made a really moist cake and I got to use up all the sour cream in my fridge!
Pretty good. I made this recipe in two cake pans, since I don't have a bundt pan. I just sprinkled the filling on top of each cake rather than in the middle. I adjusted the bake time to 35 minutes, but I don't think they even needed quite that long.
Very good and easy to make! I increased the vanilla to 1 1/2 tsp., doubled the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture (adding a dash of nutmeg), reduced the milk in the glaze and added cinnamon to the glaze. My husband really enjoyed it!
Amazing coffee cake! Sweet and springy cake great for breakfast or dessert. Might try adding some crushed pecans to the filling next time.
Great coffee cake. Not too sweet. Really easy to make. I added some cinnamon to the glaze for added falvor. Will make again!
so good. i had to bake it longer than suggested.
I'm not sure what happened here...made exactly as written. Cake came out with a good flavor, but was heavy, dense, and extremely greasy. Will not be making again.
Very good - I was out of vanilla so I used almond extract and put some sliced almond in the filling. The cake recipe is wonderful - perfect texture.
This is a delicious moist and flavorful cake. I needed something special to say thank you to my father-in-law for fixing my oven in time for the holidays. It was my first cake I made in a bundt pan - and I was impressed with myself for how yummy it was. This is a great recipe! My only problem was with my inexperience using a bundt - my cake broke in a couple places. I did throw some chopped pecans in the struesel for the filling and it was great. I am going to make this again - my neighbor who loaned her bundt pan to me for me to make this in the first place requested that I make it again - her family enjoyed the pieces I shared with her. I got a bundt for Christmas so I can't wait to use it!
Very moist, I received many compliments, The best coffee cake I have ever had
This is the first from scratch cake that my kids liked,it dissapeared so fast!Didn't really change anything except I used self rising flour.
Very yummy, rich and moist. This cake lives up to its promise!
I'd never made a coffee cake before, and this turned out just great! Very moist, flavorful, and pretty easy to whip together.
Very good! I had ran out of vanilla and used maple flavoring instead and it was delicious! I will try with vanilla next time.
Made it as written without the icing. We both loved it!
My husband said this was the best coffee cake he has ever eaten!! I doubled the brown sugar cinnamon mixture, to us that is the best part. We rated it as a keeper in our house. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent coffee cake- as written! I used real sour cream off the farm. This is not a fluff cake- it is denser and richer with a more interesting and complex flavor. Reminds me of a cake I used to make with sourdough starter. I did not ice this cake and it was plenty sweet.
Absolutely delicious!
My family loves this recipe! We serve it at brunches!
The icing isnt the best but the cake is the best i have ever had.
Your mother-in-law must be a very good cook. This cake is excellent,and very simple to make. Looks great when baked and tastes delicious.
Nice! I chose this recipe because it was relatively lean compared to the other coffee cakes on this site. It turned out very moist and flavorful, although a little dense. Looking at the structure of the cake though, it seemed a little denser on the bottom than the top, which leads me to believe that the density had to do with the temperature of the ingredients. I will try next time with all room-temp ingredients and see if it makes a difference (I used eggs and sour cream straight from the fridge this time). The cake was baked in a silicone bundt pan that had been crisco-ed and floured, and slipped out easily after 45 minutes of cooling. I too noticed the lack of salt, and added 3/4 tsp of salt to add dimension. Also reduced the white sugar to 3/4 cups and thought it was the perfect amount of sweetness - I like coffee cake but find most bakery versions much too sweet. Very nice recipe!
I added 2 cups craisins (dried cranberries) to the batter, and it was a nice twist. I think that the same amount of other dried fruit (e.g. raisins) or fresh/frozen fruit would be nice, too.
Delicious.
I read the reviews before making the cake to see what would be helpful. I made it the way the recipe said except I didn't use the sprinkles or make the glaze. I used my stand mixer and the batter was very light and airy. I was surprised at this because so many others had spoken of the thick batter, dense cake and long baking time. My butter and eggs were at room temperature. I had forgotten to put the sour cream out so that was used cold. The cake was sweet and not dense at all and I didn't mind the color. I forgot how long it took to bake but I know it was not long at all. My friend liked it as well. I added pecans to the cinnamon mix. I liked making a bundt cake that only needed one stick of butter. I will make it again and add different ingredients like blueberries, walnuts, maybe smashed bananas, whatever I can think of. Thank you for the recipe!
this is soooo good we love it .thank you for sharing.no changes leave as is.
This recipe worked awesome - very moist. Added some finely chopped apple to the middle cinnamon layer and was great. Cooked it in a square pan.
I did not like this recipe at all. Very dry and tasteless.
Easy to make and tastes great. I don't think it will last long. The hardest part was waiting for it to cool.
Tasted great, I added some icing , but everything else I followed the directions ad it came out good.
Delicious and easy, my 2 favorite things in any recipe! I had a bag a cinnamon chips on hand so I used them instead of the cinnamon/sugar mixture, and mixed just 1 cup of them in to the 2nd 1/2 of the batter.
This was a good coffee cake. I would make it again. I may try and adding different ingredients to the middle layer to shake things up a bit.
I forgot to add the vanilla extract! and still was good, I will definitely make it again!
The cake was a huge hit at church this morning. I made it as directed, except that I added salt to the batter (I used unsalted butter, so it needed salt somewhere) and added 1/4 cup golden raisins and 1/4 cup chopped pecans to the filling in the middle. I used lowfat sour cream instead of full fat. I agree that the addition of brown sugar makes the cake look a little brown (when I saw it cut up on the tray after I came out of the service, I thought it looked kind of dark), but the flavor that it adds is essential, I think. Easy to make, and I'll make it again.
Great, just the right amount of sweetness, moist on the inside, a little crusty on the outside. 2 Tablespoons of milk is all you need to add to the frosting.
Very good! Left off the glaze and covered with more brown sugar and nut mixture.
the cake was just ok even with all that sugar I thought it would taste better than it did I made the glaze too a little thinner than this recipe wont be making again
This was an excellent recipe. I only have a few comments. The batter is very thick. I refrained from trying to smooth it and just tried to evenly distribute it in the pan. I added grated apple and toasted pecans to the filling and then carefully 'glopped' the remaining batter over the top of that. The result was a moist flavorful coffee cake that everyone loved. After the cake cooled, I made the frosting with half and half and powdered sugar. For some reason it was too thin so I would suggest adding the milk until you get the desired consistency, not all four tablespoons at once.
It turned out to be a little dry and as another reviewer said, the brown sugar in the batter made it too dark. I also thought it was too dense and not cake-like enough.
My husband loved this cake. He told me to save the recipe. I used canola oil instead of butter and it still turned out great.
This is a delicious cake. I added blueberries to the sugar layer just because I had them. Didn't use the icing only to make it less sweet.
I will never make this again. I had recently moved houses before Christmas and misplaced my favorite coffee cake recipe--so I used this with similar ingredients. First, because I had moved, all ingredients used were new/fresh. This recipe (made as written) was tasteless, though, and needed salt. It was also was dry, despite my checking the oven at 35 minutes and removing early (oven is new and temperatures are correct). Glad others enjoy it; it's one and done for my family, though. First time we've ever thrown out a coffee cake!
Very good and soft.
I followed the recipe to the letter. It turned out delicious. I made sure I greased my bundt pan well. Perfect.
This cake was super easy and really good!
I made this just like the recipe said. I loved it and so did my husband. I will make it again but next time I am going to add maybe 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter.
Moist, flavorful, did not last long at our house.
Good cake. The texture and density is more like a pound cake. Not overly sweet. I made 1.5 times the recipe and it made a nice big bundt.
My first impression of this cake is that it was too dry . In fairness, I made the cake in a dark bundt pan which also was new to me. I cut the time to 30 minutes but probably should have been 25. My husband said it was ok but then he covered it with whip cream ( I did not add the drizzle as I knew he would do this). I’ll try it one more time and watch it like a hawk.
I did like the basic recipe, but changed the finish a bit. I made them into jumbo muffins and omitted the icing. Instead, I used two tablespoons butter, one tablespoon cinnamon and three tablespoons flour. I mashed these together with a fork until crumbly. Sprinkle on top, and my friends chowed them! I'll make them again, especially in the fall.
Not amazing... A bit dry. Not as flavorful filling as I was hoping.
This is just the best cake, coffee variety, that I've ever eaten. I just can't deal with a heavy icing, so I hope Eileen won't mind the change there, with a lighter glaze. But it a terrific recipe.
Doubled the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture for the middle just because we love more. Eating it warm. Not even glazed yet. YUM.
Recipe was good... a tad dry at 45 min for me. I wish I'd waited longer before trying to remove from the pan (my fault) because it split... Luckily the glaze I put on coverd most of the cracks!
Very good! Moist and flavorful.
I made this in a 9×5 loaf pan and had the oven at 350 for 30min and turned it off and let it sit the last 15min. It turned out well and was moist and was gone within minutes but it seemed bland to me. I did 2 layers of the brown sugar cinnamon mix but maybe next time I'll use more and put cinnamon in the batter.
AWESOME came out perfect....I added a chocolate marble to it with melted milk chocolate squares....and a chocolate glaze drizzle...looked at good as it tasted!
My family loved this coffe cake! It was hard to wait for the cake to cool to drizzle the icing, so I didn't. It went on thin, but later after the cake cooled properly I spooned it back on and it covered nicely. I didn't measure the milk and powdered sugar, I just "eyeballed" it. I threw some pecans in the middle with the br. sugar and cinnamom, yummy! I plan on making this Christmas morning wen my in-laws are visiting. Thanks for posting this recipe!
I made this for a Christmas party at my boyfriend's. Because he didn't have a bundt pan, I made it in a bread pan, which obviously would make thorough cooking more difficult. I cooked it almost completely, took it out, cut down the middle, covered it with parchment paper so it wouldn't burn, and then finished baking it. It turned out great, a perfect texture to it. I did a glaze on it, and then dribbled chocolate over it.
Yummy and easy!! My 7 year old helped with most if this ... And for non bakers we had all the ingredients in the house already!!
