Sour Cream Coffee Cake I

My mother-in-law gave this recipe to me, and I get compliments all the time.

By Eileen

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, blend together butter or margarine, white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla. Add to these ingredients the flour, baking powder, and soda. Blend until smooth.

  • To Make Filling: Combine cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar.

  • Grease and flour a large Bundt pan. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mix on top of the batter in the pan, and cover with the remaining batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool.

  • Make a thick glaze by mixing together confectioners' sugar with 2 to 3 tablespoons milk until smooth. Pour over cooled cake, and add sprinkles if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 60.2mg; sodium 228mg. Full Nutrition
