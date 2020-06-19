Basic Daiquiri

The basic drink that everyone loves - the daiquiri. Fancy enough for company, good tasting enough for any day of the week.

By CatKid

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 drinks
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the rum, lime juice, sugar and ice into the container of a blender. Blend for 10 seconds, or until ice is fine. Pour into two daiquiri glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
