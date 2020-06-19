Rhubarb Betty

Use this speedy fruit dessert for guests once and you will rave about how much they loved it. Easy and wholesome, the cinnamon compliments the rhubarb. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by CatKid

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, toss together the rhubarb, sugar and cinnamon. Add half of the bread cubes, and toss lightly to distribute. Transfer to an ungreased 2 quart microwave-safe baking dish. Top with remaining bread cubes. Drizzle melted butter over the top.

  • Cook in the microwave on full power for 12 minutes, or until the rhubarb is tender. serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 109.5mg. Full Nutrition
