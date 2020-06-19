Rhubarb Betty
Use this speedy fruit dessert for guests once and you will rave about how much they loved it. Easy and wholesome, the cinnamon compliments the rhubarb. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Use this speedy fruit dessert for guests once and you will rave about how much they loved it. Easy and wholesome, the cinnamon compliments the rhubarb. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Great simple recipe for summer rhubarb. I followed the other reviewer's advice and used whole wheat bread with cinnamon added. I baked covered in the oven at 350 until rhubarb was soft. 30 minutes or so. I served with a scoop of strawberry yogurt on top. My husband and two boys loved it and requested again. I believe that all recipes can be adapted, good luckRead More
This was OK. I'd like it better if it was like a rhubarb crisp, the cubed bread was too much like croutons. Also I really like rhubarb pie. Thanks CATKID it was a good experiment.Read More
Great simple recipe for summer rhubarb. I followed the other reviewer's advice and used whole wheat bread with cinnamon added. I baked covered in the oven at 350 until rhubarb was soft. 30 minutes or so. I served with a scoop of strawberry yogurt on top. My husband and two boys loved it and requested again. I believe that all recipes can be adapted, good luck
Just had this for the second time - we love it. Didn't have the cinnamon swerl bread this time so used ordinary bread, added rounded tsp of cinnimon, used raw sugar instead of white in the bottom layer and on the top layer of bread sprinked more cinnamon and raw sugar over after sprinkling on the melted butter - just as nice as the original which we adored :-)
So easy to prepare - great dessert to have my 2 and 5 yr old help with. I just did all the pre-cutting and they were able to assemble with some help. I used 6 cups of rhubarb and 6 slices of thick texas toast bread. I increased the cinnamon to 1 tbs and also sprinkled 1 tbs of sugar and 1tsp of cinnamon on top before cooking. Mine took 15 min in microwave...but it was DELISH!!!
I made this recipe when my husband and I were camping. It was delicious just as written. I cooked it in my convention oven and served it warm with cool whip. Definately a keeper!
Quick and yummy dessert. And the best part.......you don't have to heat the oven to make it. You cook it in the microwave. The only change I made was I didn't have cinnamon swirl bread, but I had cranberry swirl so I used it. I cooked mine for the 12 minutes and let it set for about 10 minutes before serving with ice cream. I will be making this often and love the fact of how quickly it comes together from start to finish. Thanks Catkid for a great recipe.
Very tasty!! I made a few changes, I only had plain bread so like other reviewers I added extra cinnamon to the mix. I also added 10 frozen strawberries. Then the second layer of bread covered with a tablespoon of sugar, cinnamon and butter. Then I baked it covered in foil for about 30 minutes at 350. I served with vanilla flavored cream. It was delicious!
I also added strawberries to mine yumm yumm it reminds me of my Nan :)
This is a great recipe but the reason for only 4 stars is that this recipe needs a slight tweak. I feel like I am somewhat of an 'expert' when it comes to this recipe as my grandmother taught me how to make it probably 30 years ago and she taught me the secret to this recipe!! I am sharing it with you all now... Actually a couple tweaks. First, I put the bread on a cookie sheet and toast them in the oven on broil until golden brown on both sides. Then I cut them into cubes and put them in a bowl. Then, melt at least one stick of butter maybe more depending on how many bread cubes you have, and pore the melted butter over the bread cubes. You want them coated but not to the point of being soggy with butter. Also I sprinkle just a light dusting of sugar on them and gently stir. After placing everything in the pan for cooking I still drizzle a little more butter over the top. All this will help the bread cubes to taste less like 'croutons ' and more like crunchy, buttery goodness on the top of your rhubarb. Also, I do cover it with foil for about 1/2 hour and then remove the foil for the rest of the time so the top can finish browning. Enjoy!
This was OK. I'd like it better if it was like a rhubarb crisp, the cubed bread was too much like croutons. Also I really like rhubarb pie. Thanks CATKID it was a good experiment.
Delicious!!! So fast and easy!!! We only had white buns and bread so we used a rounded 1/2 tbsp of cinnamon. Was a huge hit with the 3 year old, 1.5 year old and husband! Will definitely make again and serve to guests.
Like anything with rhubarb the hardest thing was to chop it up. I followed the recipe fairly close. I didn't measure the cinnamon I just sprinkled how much I thought I wanted. I think I cut the bread too big. It was so good right out of the microwave with ice cream on top. I followed the time instructed on the microwave and it was very good. Of course I cut my rhubarb into small pieces. Definitely a do over again if you don't want to heat up your kitchen from the oven
Tastes excellent and it’s so simple that I actually get use out of my Rhubarb. Also goes well with strawberry ice cream.
We absolutely loved this!!! The biggest job was to clean and cut the rhubarb! It could not be simpler! Initially, when I removed it from the microwave oven and tasted the rhubarb, I thought oh dear, so sour! But with the rather sweet topping and ice cream (rum and raisin for my husband), it was just perfect!!! I love the sweet and sour taste of rhubarb and will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks so much for posting!
This was easy, but I felt like it could have tasted better. I think there should have been more bread to rhubarb in this recipe. I also felt like rhubarb mixture could have been sweeter. Next time I will probably reduce the amount of rhubarb by a cup to see how that turns out. This was baked at 350 for 40 minutes covered.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections