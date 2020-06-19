Rhubarb Betty

This is a great recipe but the reason for only 4 stars is that this recipe needs a slight tweak. I feel like I am somewhat of an 'expert' when it comes to this recipe as my grandmother taught me how to make it probably 30 years ago and she taught me the secret to this recipe!! I am sharing it with you all now... Actually a couple tweaks. First, I put the bread on a cookie sheet and toast them in the oven on broil until golden brown on both sides. Then I cut them into cubes and put them in a bowl. Then, melt at least one stick of butter maybe more depending on how many bread cubes you have, and pore the melted butter over the bread cubes. You want them coated but not to the point of being soggy with butter. Also I sprinkle just a light dusting of sugar on them and gently stir. After placing everything in the pan for cooking I still drizzle a little more butter over the top. All this will help the bread cubes to taste less like 'croutons ' and more like crunchy, buttery goodness on the top of your rhubarb. Also, I do cover it with foil for about 1/2 hour and then remove the foil for the rest of the time so the top can finish browning. Enjoy!