Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake I
Recipe for chocolate mayonnaise cake that is baked in a 9 x 13 inch pan.
Recipe for chocolate mayonnaise cake that is baked in a 9 x 13 inch pan.
My family really enjoys this cake. My wife is not able to have sugar, so I substitute 1 cup of Splenda(R) and 2/3 cup of honey for the sugar. I also use cocoa powder as the substitute for the melted chocolate. Works out great and my wife enjoys having a dessert she can eat.Read More
I was planning this cake for my husband's birthday, but boy, am I glad I tried it out before the big day. This cake was not flavorful at all--and way too little chocolate to call it a chocolate cake. My husband hated it.Read More
My family really enjoys this cake. My wife is not able to have sugar, so I substitute 1 cup of Splenda(R) and 2/3 cup of honey for the sugar. I also use cocoa powder as the substitute for the melted chocolate. Works out great and my wife enjoys having a dessert she can eat.
Really moist. Great made in a bundt pan and drizzled with chocolate glaze while still warm!
I love this cake!! The texture is what gets me the most, it's wonderful. This is not a rich chocolate cake with strong chocolate flavor, it's very mild. I followed the recipe exact, baked for the 40 mins. and it was perfect. I will definitely make this again, I do think that frosting this with a rich chocolate frosting will take away from the mildnes in this cake, compete too much with the flavor. I used Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting from the site and it really complimented the cake. Thanks for the recipe (:
I was planning this cake for my husband's birthday, but boy, am I glad I tried it out before the big day. This cake was not flavorful at all--and way too little chocolate to call it a chocolate cake. My husband hated it.
this worked well, my favorite cake so far. i followed the recipe exactly.
This tasted really good. I frosted it with canned whipped chocolate icing. My only problem with this recipe is that it didn't make a very fluffy cake. It was kind of flat and dense, like a sheet cake. Don't know if it's supposed to be like this, or what happened. I followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of using cake flour, but one would think the cake flour would make it more fluffy. So 4 stars for the taste, but had to subtract one for the texture.
This was pretty good. I would have liked to add more chocolate to the batter next time. I also stopped adding the water because the batter looked like it was getting to thin. I had about 1/4 cup left. Frosted it with white buttercream... Thanks
This was a simple recipe that sounded good but I thought it lacked chocolate flavor. In addition, it has a tough exterior crust. This is not a tender cake nor flavorful. I would not bake this cake again.
I don't like chocolate cake but made this at the birthday boy's request... and LOVED it! Everyone raved at how moist and flavourful it was. Wouldn't change a thing!
I have been baking this cake for my great nieces birthday for about five or six years it's her choice every year.On the second year the pan was a bit to big for a double batch and it came out like a brownie,the best brownies we ever had!
I made this for a teacher luncheon and the plate was licked clean. Very Good!
Our teenage kids loved it! I added milk chocolate chips which made it super moist and deliciously rich. Definitely a hit in our house. And, they normally are not big sweet eaters.
i made cupcakes with this recipe. they baked up just perfect. better tasting than any store bought mix. thanks..
It came out dry
This was a simple recipe that sounded good but I thought it lacked chocolate flavor. In addition, it has a tough exterior crust. This is not a tender cake nor flavorful. I would not bake this cake again.
I used 4 oz. of a high quality chocolate. also added 1/4 special dark cocoa. It turned out excellent! All my friends loved it!
I’d call this brownie cake. It’s just like a brownie consistency. I used homemade mayonnaise in mine as well as 2 ounces of unsweetened chocolate and cake flour, which increased the amount of flour by four tablespoons, and baked it an hour in a bundt pan. Then I iced it with ganache made of a half cup heavy cream and a half cup of semisweet chocolate chips. It is delicious!
This was amazing and delicious BUT I doubled the amount of chocolate and then also added a tbsp of cocoa powder. It was a huge hit. I always make a chocolate mayonnaise cake for my husband’s birthday and this one was delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections