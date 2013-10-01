Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake I

Recipe for chocolate mayonnaise cake that is baked in a 9 x 13 inch pan.

By Cyndie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • To a large mixing bowl, add sugar, eggs, and vanilla; beat at high speed for 3 minutes, until nice and light. Add mayonnaise and melted chocolate; beat on low until well blended.

  • In a separate bowl, mix flour, soda, and baking powder together. Add flour alternately with the water to the chocolate mixture in four additions, beating well after each addition. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 minutes. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 158.1mg. Full Nutrition
