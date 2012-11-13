Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting

Use this recipe to get an ideal buttercream for frosting and borders on cakes, cupcakes, or even cookies.

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
7 cups
  • In a mixing bowl, cream shortening until fluffy. Add sugar, and continue creaming until well blended.

  • Add salt, vanilla, and 6 ounces whipping cream. Blend on low speed until moistened. Add additional 2 ounces whipping cream if necessary. Beat at high speed until frosting is fluffy.

Per Serving:
684 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 80.3g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 105.3mg. Full Nutrition
