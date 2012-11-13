Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting
Use this recipe to get an ideal buttercream for frosting and borders on cakes, cupcakes, or even cookies.
Truly an exceptional frosting, especially when butter is substituted for half of the shortening. Not too sweet, with a fluffy, creamy texture. There are infinite possibilites for a variety of flavorings and add-ins. It was a generous amount to fill and frost a 3 layer 9-inch cake. A real keeper and will be used over and over!Read More
I'll be a dissenting voice and say, as written, this frosting is NOT great. Nearly all of the most helpful reviews (all 5-star reviews too) had significant changes made, most importantly incorporating butter. I wanted to make this as written the first time, and while it's not the worst thing I've ever tasted or anything, it's certainly not amazing. The reviews ARE helpful, but the recipe as is is just okay to me.Read More
Awesome butterceam frosting! I used half butter and half butter flavored shortening. I also used half the amount of cream and as other's have stated, add it until you get the desired consistency. You can definitley play with this one. I added 1/4 cup of real maple syrup for a maple buttercream and used it to frost cupcakes made from "Nutmeg Feather Cake" from this site.
This was great. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 crisco and about 6 cups of sugar (and still wasn't too sweet). This frosting has an incredibly smooth spreading consistancy, yet is strong enough to hold a shape if piped as border/edging. It makes a ton, too. I frosted and decorated a 4 layer 8-inch cake and still had about 1-1/2 cups leftover. THIS IS MY NEW FROSTING OF CHOICE!!
Fantastic buttercream frosting, I do however use butter in place of shortening to keep from getting the greasy feel you get. Super YUM! Make sure you whip the butter adequately to get it aerated enough before you add the sugar so its super fluffy.
I have been on a search for the ultimate decorator icing and this is it (I've tried dozens)! This icing is wonderful!! I even used it for roses and figure piping (clowns) without a problem. It is much less sweet than many of the buttercreams. Note: I used half Crisco and half butter for the shortening.
Excellent. I made it for a train cake for my son's birthday, it frosted and decorated 2 cake mixes with a little left over. Will definitely make again. I did use half butter, half shortening. I loved another reviewer's tip to beat the shortening/butter on high for 10 minutes before adding sugar. It makes the frosting so light and not greasy. Also, I have used 2% milk instead of the cream with equally delicious results. 3/2/08 Update: This is the standard birthday cake frosting for our family. Everyone who has tried it says it's the best frosting!
This recipe is similar to the SPECIAL BUTTERCREAM FROSTING RECIPE also submitted by Rick (slightly diff. recipe with cream) - This is a GREAT RECIPE however I STRONGLY recommend using half unsalted butter for half the shortening and only 5 cups sifted powdered sugar (otherwise it would be much too sweet). I also used real vanilla powder (less color than extract). With 6oz heavy cream instead of the milk, it becomes a terrificly rich, light and fluffy frosting that spreads beautifully. You could beat in slightly more sugar to part of the finished frosting if you want to use it to pipe roses (but don't use that much sugar to cover the whole cake).
This was the recipe I was looking for! I used 1 1/2 C. butter to 1/2 cup shortening and one large bag of confectioners sugar (6 cups). It was perfect for decorating with and never got too soft. Plus it tastes great. I'll always use it when I'm decorating a cake!
I've tried so many and this one beats them all. As a fresh variation, I substitute fresh strained orange juice for 1/2 the cream and add 1 tsp grated orange rind--it's delicious! Add cream with care--it can become too mushy for proper cake decorating if you use it all. Subtract 1-2 Tbsp and it'll be fine.
Thank you so much Rick! I have been looking for the perfect frosting recipe for years! When I was little my mom used to buy these incredible birthday cakes from the bakery - the icing was the best part, and this is it!! It is perfect for decorating as well! Upon advice from the other reviewers I used: 1 cup shortening and 1 cup butter (unsalted); I also only used 5 cups of the icing sugar and about 3/4 cup whipping cream. I know, I know, modifications..... but it turned out wonderfully - highly recommmended for bakery quality!
I love this recipe and use it a lot! I always use shortening instead of butter in my buttercream frostings as it keeps the frosting white instead of that buttery yellow hue. It holds up well for piping and floral work as well as borders. I still use the basic Wilton recipe for some cakes, but this frosting is fast becoming a favorite! I'd also like to mention that for those who are looking for flavoring ideas... we all know there are flavorings available in the cake aisle, but for recipes like this you can also use coffee creamers for "gourmet" flavorings. Just sub some of your heavy cream with coffee creamer and whip away. I also wanted to mention that for those who comment about frosting recipes being too sweet... that is why salt is added to the recipe. Salt cuts the sweetness from the frosting so that you are not sickened by all the sugar. I've never been a big frosting fan and have always scraped the frosting off of cakes before I'll eat them, but if salt is added to the recipe it is yummy!!
HELPFUL TIPS: The first reviewer helped this good recipe become perfect. My family HATESSS icing so for them to say oh my god ...heavenly ....says a lot. I did 6 c sugar, 2t vanilla, and probably used more like 3/4c heavy cream WITH the recommended 10 min. beating time. You never know what you're missing until you taste this BEFORE the 10 minute mix ...and then AFTER. I gained 5 lbs just from licking the dang stuff. Seriously... (oh and one more thing. this already has a very apparent butter taste to it. greasy definitely would define ALL shortening. do half shortening, half salted butter)
First of all, I halved the recipe (sounded like it made tons) Halved it was even way more than enough for my daughter's birthday cake (2-9x13 cakes) Secondly, I used 1/2 butter-1/2shortening. I've never made a 'buttercream' frosting before, but have always loved the taste. Not having a previous recipe to compare to, I do not plan on looking for one; this one was perfect. My mom-in-law was BLOWN AWAY by the frosting. She couldn't quit asking about it. The day before the party, when I was decorating the cake (a large guitar-shaped cake) it was extremely easy to spread but I was worried about it 'holding up' or not firming up. I was concerned that it would be too fluffy, like a cool whip cake. I refrigerated the cake, uncovered, for the next day & it was a great presentation. Like I said, I am a first-timer, I don't know if it should've been covered but think that if i did, it would've messed up the design. I just took the cake out 30-mins before serving to 'soften' it up again...PERFECT!! I'VE NEVER BEEN MORE SATISIFIED OVER FROSTING!
This was a great recipe! I did tweak it a little bit for my family's taste ... I used one and a half cups of butter and a half cup of Crisco to avoid the "greasy" feeling in the frosting. I used the entire 8 ounces of heavy cream but only 32 ounces of Domino confectioner's sugar - equal to about 7 and a half cups instead of the 8 cups the recipe called for. The sweetness was still very good! My icing was very light and airy- I attribute that to my KitchenAid mixer and really beating the frosting awhile! I beat it for probably 10-12 minutes in the butter and shortening stage and then another 10-12 minutes with all the ingredients added. It may sound a bit extreme but that extra time really makes it light and airy. Mmmmm! :) I've also added a bit of cocoa powder to the recipe for chocolate frosting, and it's heavenly!
EXACTLY the buttercream recipe I have been trying to find for years. Instead of 2 cups shortening I did 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of shortening. I also only did about 6 oz of the heavy whipping cream. I only added about 7 cups of the conf sugar as well. Although 8 cups would have been good too. I also threw in a dash of salt as salt makes it a littel sweeter, a weird but true fact I learned in cake decorating class. Had a great consistency for decorating. i will use this recipe again and again
Easy to work with and delicious. Piped an entire wedding cake with it...I used 1/2 butter and half Crisco.
LOVE this frosting! I had to sub half the shortening with butter. I used to frost cupcakes. I liked the frosting even better after it was in the fridge. Will definitely use again.
I was very nervous, but I made the frosting for a cake I made for my daughters' baby shower. It got very good reviews from everyone, and a couple asked for the recipe. I did change the recipe a little bit. I used 1/2 cup shortening, and a 1/2 unsalted butter, and I put a 1 teas of vanilla (clear) and a 1 teas of butter flavoring. Here are a few of my thoughts on the frosting. Don't make any adjustments until it has been in your mixer for at least 10-15 minutes. At first I thought it tasted like shortening and was grainy, but that went away. Then I thought it tasted salty, and that went away also. After being in the mixer for a long time, all the flavors came together and it tasted wonderful. The next day it tasted even better. I couldn't quit eating it. It's like the flavors needed to "cure" for a day to taste the best.
Outstanding frosting! Like a lot of other reviewers, I subbed half of the shortening with butter (real, unsalted). I made half a recipe, which was enough to frost 24 cupcakes. I used it to frost the Sweetheart Cupcakes from this site, so I added some red coloring to make it pink and added 1 tsp. raspberry flavoring. It was so easy to pipe and I was happy because the sprinkles actually stuck to the frosting!
I loved this buttercream although I used all butter, in place of the shortening (I am not a fan of shortening) very easy to make and pipe. Thank you for sharing...
I was wary about trying this because of the shortening, but then I found organic, trans fat free palm oil shortening at Whole Foods. The texture is grainy, but because the "grains" melt at body heat, you can gently melt it smooth and cool it back to a hard state to get rid of the grains. It's an unfortunate extra step, I know, but I just can't stomach the thought of eating all that partially hydrogenated oil in regular shortening.
This buttercream frosting is indeed exceptional. I have a small cupcake business on the side and have tried so many buttercream recipes that I've lost track. My search for the best buttercream frosting ended with this one. It is my go to frosting and my customers absolutely love it. I get rave reviews for it all the time. The only thing I do differently is substitute salted butter for the shortening, eliminate the salt and I find 6 ounces heavy whipping cream is perfect for my taste. This frosting pipes like a dream. I cant say enough good things about it. Thank you Rick.
This recipe should be named "Rick's SUPREME Buttercream Frosting! It is the best tasting, lightest, fluffiest buttercream frosting I have ever eaten. The key to success with this recipe is to let it mix for a minimum of ten minutes. I used half butter/shortening, and 3/4 cup cream and got exactly the texture, taste, and consistency I was wanting. Try this, you won't regret it.
Very good frosting. I did use all butter because I was out of shortening. Even though I used unsalted butter my frosting came out a little salty so next time I will cut out the salt. Will definitely be making this frosting again. Thanks for the recipe!
Rick, YOU GO BOY! I have tried soooo many buttercream recipes & they all turn out bad. But this one is excellent! (I used 5 cups of sugar instead of 8, going off of the advice from other reviewers)I used this icing for a baby shower cake & I recieved tons of compliments. For everyone else checking out recipes for frosting, This is the one.
Texture was great, but the taste was icky. Way too heavy and greasy, even using half butter and half shortening.
Great icing....love it!! Was able to use it for anything from cakes to cookies (all in the same batch).
8 cup's sugar? This must be a joke. I tried this frosting and came up to 3 cups and it was getting way too sweet. I substituted 1 cup butter to get a more buttery taste. it worked great for frosting a smooth cake. easy to decorate too. but way too much sugar. If you do cut the sugar, you have to cut the salt as well. a pinch is enough
Excellent, and so creamy and rich!!!! Caution, go slowly with the heavy whipping cream until you get the consistency you want.
I wish I would have made this with either butter or the butter flavored crisco. I never use crisco in baking, only because that's all I can taste in whatever I made. Other people really liked this frosting the way it is, so I would probably make it again just with the butter. Also, I made a half batch and was able to generously frost 36 cupcakes. It makes a lot!!
This worked out great both in taste and for decorating! I use half butter and half shortening though.
Very good! Lighter than typical butter cream.
I made this last night minus the shortening(I didn't have any) and used all butter. This was SO easy and the flavor was incredible!! I flavored mine with a little bit of Mrs. Butterworths to make breakfast cupcakes(pancake cupcakes) and put some fruit on top.This icing is my favorite, I will never use anything else! Thanks Rick!!
I used half butter and a mixture of clear vanilla and lemon extracts, which maintained the white color, yet lent a more complex, less cloying flavor. Perfect for decorating. Be very sparing when you add the cream, as you can then stop when it comes to the thickness you want. If you're piping, you'll want to use less liquid. My Westies turned out so cute. Be aware that if you're piping for a long time, the heat from your hand might make it too soft. In that case, 5 minutes or so in the fridge will bring it right back. Great for decorating and delicious!
Very nice. I was a little put off by the cream aftertaste that I had in my mouth when I first made it, but I put it into the fridge overnight and the next day all the flavors blended together. I used 1 cup crisco and 1 cup butter...then 6 cups of icing sugar. It was a little sweet, but I just added a pinch of salt to it while mixing and it balanced it out. Very nice and firm enough for piping. This was very good.
This is really tasty. It is even better if you add 1- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure almond extract! (Keep the vanilla extract, too, if you like!)
I don't like those frostings that have an overwhelmingly "powdered sugar-y" flavor. I made the recipe with the only substitution of 1/2 butter, 1/2 Crisco, and used all 8 oz heavy cream. I used all 8 cups powdered sugar, and I probably shouldn't have. I made half chocolate by adding 1/2 cup cocoa powder, and I liked that version better. The cocoa powder reduced the "powdered sugar" flavor for me. Next time, I'll make a half-recipe (this made a LOT!) and use less powdered sugar. But I will try it again!
This turned out just like I wanted it to. I, like many other reviewers, used half shortening and half butter. I also added unsweetened cocoa as I was adding the confectioners sugar to create a chocolate flavor - I probably ended up adding about 6 heaping spoonfuls. I didn't wait to add the heavy cream after all the sugar was added. I alternated between about a cup of sugar (which I only added about a third of a cup at a time), and then added some heavy cream, and so on, until I achieved the consistency, sweetness, and chocolate flavor I was trying for. I ended up using almost all of the cup of heavy cream. I felt like this gave me more control over the finished product. I chilled it down for about 45 minutes before I put I put it into a pastry bag and piped it onto some cupcakes I made using the "Black Magic Cake" recipe from this site. I must say that even the cake batter for those smelled good before they even went into the oven! The Frosting held it's shape very well using a star tip. I added some sprinkles to a few of them, and they held really well in the frosting. I can't wait to try them later...
Only made half a recipe and frosted 24 cupcakes and still had almost 2 cups of frosting left. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 butter flavored Crisco. Also melted 1/2 cup of chocolate morsels and added to make chocolate frosting. A little on the sweet side but was smooth and creamy.
RECIPES IS GOOD BUT IF YOU WANT THE BUTTERCREAM TO STAY WHITE....USE CLEAR FLAVORING.
This frosting has an ok taste.....used to frost a wedding cake yesterday and it never crusted enough to smooth out the cake. It is ok for borders and makes a fantastic black (2 cups frosting, 1 oz. black coloring and 1/4 cup powdered chocolate). Just didn't have that wow factor I was looking for in a frosting
Best recipe for icing I have found..nothing weird in it, basic ingredients whip together for a creamy delicious icing! I did add 1 teaspoon of butter flavoring.This made it superb.
I love this stuff, and use it anytime I need a buttercream icing. I do use butter instead of shortening though (I'm not a huge fan of shortening in buttercream icing), which will cause it to not be a perfect white. Since I'm almost always coloring it anyway, nor do I mind if it's off white instead of white, this isn't a big deal to me. But it is extremely good made with butter. You can probably cut down a bit on the sugar, as it's really, really sweet when the full amount is used. Basically, I add enough to get a good texture and consistency , and then add more until I get what tastes just right to me. It also firms up really well in the fridge if you need it to be firmer. But again, this is really, really good with butter, and I would recommend using butter to make it instead of shortening.
The texture and ease of this recipe is great, but I just can't get past the taste of the shortening. I will use this when I need really white icing for small bits of decor, but otherwise I will have to find another recipe that mainly uses butter. I also found this way too sweet for my tastes (and that says a lot, since I have a sweet tooth).
Excellent buttercream frosting! I also used 1/2 butter 1/2 shortening. Great for frosting cupcakes. Everyone said they tasted great.
This was a very good recipe. I halved the recipe. I didn't have clear vanilla, so I used rum extract (which was clear), then added a little more cream until it was "pipeable". I'll definitely be using this again!
Honestly...I did not care for this recipe. I'm sorry but shortening just DOES NOT belong in frosting. I feel like it ruined my cake that I spent a whole week preparing, and I am so dissapointed. I learned a valuble lesson though. NEVER put shortening in frosting. I gave it a star because it does do well for decorating...
Tasted mainly like shortening... oily and flavorless. Did not have the melt in your mouth sweetness that I look for in buttercream.
Great frosting! I gave this recipe 4 stars because I made some changes. First, I used 1/2 crisco and 1/2 butter. I also beat the shortening/butter for 10 minutes before adding the sugar. I was overwhelmed with how much frosting this actually made. WAY more than I needed for my cookies.
This wasn't the best buttercream I've ever made, but it was good. I used half shortening, half butter.
I have finally found my perfect BASE frosting recipe!!! Thank you Rick! :). I modified this to be a vanilla bean frosting by grating 1/2 bourbon-soaked vanilla bean, 2 full tsp of pure vanilla, organic cream (makes a flavor difference), and 1/2 c butter with the rest butter-flavored Crisco when I made an 8 serving batch. It was AWESOME! This is the first buttercream frosting I've found that is not too buttery or greasy. Can't wait to try it with cocoa, irish cream or kahlua!
I was so disappointed with this recipe, but I didn't have any more powdered sugar to make a different frosting! Call me a purist, but isn't there "butter" in "buttercream frosting"? Too bad I didn't read the reviews beforehand, or I would have used half butter.
accidentally doubled the amount of whipping cream, but turned out great just the same. very easy to use frosting.
The best butterceeam ever but you should always use half butter and half shortening.
This was good and held its shape nicely, but next time I will try with half butter, half shortening as suggested by others.
I really liked this frosting. I used half of the recipe, and added 1/4 c of cocoa and 1 tsp of instant coffee for a mocha flavor.
This spreads beautifully & is just right for piping decorations. It's much easier to use than the recipe that comes with the shaped pans. It maintains it's perfect piping consistency... and it tastes great!
Too shiny, didn't keep it's form day later.
Two of my favourite AllRecipes chefs ooohed and aaahed over this recipe so I was quite eager to try it. The texture and consistency came out nicely but we didn't care for the taste.
This is actually Wilton's Extra Special Buttercream Icing. I made this recipe to decorate a cake, and then found it on Wilton's site, where the exact recipe is listed, also stating that it has to be refrigerated always. That ended up being such a bummer, because I didn't want a frosting that required refrigeration. I followed others advice and used 5 cups of sugar instead of 8--it was definitely a lot better than when I made it the first time, because I hate frosting that is sickly sweet. This was easy to decorate with, but since it's the type that needs refrigeration I won't be making it again.
This is the best buttercream I have ever made! Every time I try a new recipe for buttercream all I can taste is butter. This was excellent! I did take some advise from other reviewers... I did half shortening and half unsalted butter, always add extra vanilla to everything, and once all of the ingredients were mixed I turned the mixer on med/high and walked away for a few minutes. It was delicious! My husband even loved it as well as two of our close friends. This will be my go to buttercream!
i used 1/2 cup butter and the rest shortening, i also added sweetened strawberry puree to add color and strawberry flavor. it worked very nicely on my two layer strawberry cake.
This rating is actually for the customized version of this recipe- use "Dorothy's Special Buttercream Frosting"!!! It's just a variation of this one and it tastes wonderful and is perfect for piping without being too greasy.
On a scale from one to ten, this frosting is a twenty-four! I have tried countless frosting recipes and have never been really happy with them. However, this frosting I ended up eating with a spoon, literally! I have NEVER posted to ANY blog, but Rick deserves my time & comments! Thank you so much! Now, could you give me a PERFECT cake recipe to go with it!
EXCELLENT!!! The longer it sits, the better it tastes! This recipe made enough for me to frost 48 cupcakes!!!
Sooooo GOOD! I use butter flavored shortening and spread it on Carol's "Butter Cake" for a special old-fashioned treat.
Great recipe! I did follow another reviewers advice to use i cup of shortening and one cup of butter. It was excellent! Light and buttery.:)
I used half butter and half shortening. Came out absolutely perfect! Sets up nicely on the cake and cupcakes. Perfect for piping decorations, including roses! I usually use the wedding cake icing from this site, which is very comparable to this one in taste and texture. Love them both! Thanks so much for this perfect recipe!
I can't understand why this recipe has such rave reviews. I made it exactly as directed and it tasted like nothing but a mouthful of shortening. I even added more flavouring and a little more sugar and cream, and still it was inedible. I notice that some of the people who gave it a great rating also say they changed to shortening to butter. Maybe it would be better in that case. I
Instead of all shortening, I did 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of shortening, it was delicious!!
This is my tried and true basic go to recipe. Love it.
MMMMMMMMMMMMM! This is my new GO TO recipe for frosting. Great taste..great spreading consistency..the only problem is that you will be left with a spoon hovered over the bowl telling yourself..just one more spoonful. I did use half butter half crisco for my taste preference and it was perfect. Will make again and again.
Best fluffy buttercream frosting ever. I also did the 1/2 butter flavored shortening, 1/2 butter thing, and a bit less sugar, but the KEY to making it fabulous is ALMOND flavoring! It makes it so good!
Beyond awesome! I did 1 cup shortening, 1 cup butter as suggested. And, I beat the crud out of the shortening/butter and after adding the powdered sugar. AWESOME!
Finally I found a recipe that's not too sweet, not too buttery but just right. I've been looking for a vanilla buttercream frosting forever. This is it! I substituted the shortening for 1 1/2 sticks of butter, and 1/4 cup of shortening (makes it a little fluffy and less buttery and greasy). I will use this frosting forever! THANKS.
I made this frosting because I couldn't find the recipe I usually use. It got such good reviews so I was very optimistic. I don't know if I did something wrong, but the taste was very blahhh. My kids liked it though, but it did not suit me. The consistency was perfect though. It spread very nice on my sugar cookies.
Love this recipe! Works wonderfully for decorating!
I followed some others advice on this recipe and it came out perfect! I will be keeping this in my recipe box.
I used 1 1/2 cups butter and 1/2 cup shortening. I actually really loved the consistency and how it set up. It was really quite easy to work with and had a lovely sheen. It looked fantastic once it dried, too. It was a bit sweeter than I was hoping for, but everyone else liked the frosting. I added a little orange and almond extracts in addition to the vanilla, and also substituted about half of the cream with orange juice. I wish there was a way to cut back on all the powdered sugar, but overall a really good recipe.
For as many times as I've made this recipe, I can't believe I've never reviewed it til now. It's perfect. I do use a little less than half butter for some of the shortening, but that's it. Great icing to stand up to piping and firm enough to crust slightly.
I used 1 cup butter (salted) & 1 cup shortening. I also sub half & half for the cream & the results are wonderful.I used 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract which tastes more like a classic cake decorating frosting. Smooth & fluffy with a great mouth feel. Love this recipe!
I used 1c. butter, 1/2c. butter flavored crisco and 1/2c. regular crisco and it was excellent! This is the recipe I have been looking for! Tastes like Hy-Vee bakery frosting.
Can you say YUM?!
I use the butter-flavored shortening instead of the regular shortening. Amazing. Best buttercream frosting ever...
This frosting was amazing. I used it for my daughter's second birthday cake (pictures posted) and it worked out amazingly. I kept the 8 cups of confectioners sugar, and split the 2 cups of crisco to one cup crisco with one cup unsalted butter (two sticks). It turned out A-MA-ZING. I will never use anything different! Thank you for making this cake a success for me!
Awesome recipe! I sifted the powdered sugar before adding and used half 'n half instead of cream. (I thought I was out of cream, but found it later.) It was delicious despite that change. Thanks for a keeper!
This is a very special recipe...delicious! I used half butter, half shortening as others suggested. Easily makes enough to cover a layer cake made with two 9 inch round pans.
Wow! This frosting was so good. I am a skimp when it comes to sugar in the frosting because I don't like it too sweet. I love how this recipe allowed for that flexibility and was still tasty. I am trying this on my Christmas cookies this year.
way too sweet-8c. sugar. also, "shortening(hydrogenated oils!)" is not "buttercream". I substituted butter, but that sugar just overpowered. also, 1/2t. salt could be tasted in the frosting, should've been 1/4. Cat in Fairfax
This is one fantastic frosting recipe! After reading some of the other reviews I made the following changes: 1 1/2 cups (salted) butter, 1/2 cup shortening; 1 box powdered sugar, and 5 ounces whipping cream. Be sure to omit salt in the recipe as the butter is salty enough and whip for at least 10 minutes before adding sugar, vanilla & cream, then whip for 5 minutes more. Light and not at all greasy tasting!
Delicious frosting. Easy to make and light and fluffy. It did make a lot, so I have too much left over.
Delicious--this recipe's a keeper! I deviated only slightly based upon other reviewers' suggestions, using half butter and half butter-flavored shortening. This resulted in a yellow-toned product, but because I was tinting it for decoration, I didn't care that it wasn't pure white. I've tried a lot of frosting recipes, and this one is the best buttercream by far.
mmmmmmm yummy! Half butter/half shortening makes the best combination for taste and texture in my opinion. 1M Cupcake Swirl people- you will need this full recipe to swirl on a boxed mix worth of cupcakes.
I made this frosting to use on Halloween cupcakes for my son's class halloween party. It quickly became the only frosting he wants. His friends actually ask me to make cupcakes for their play dates and specifically ask that I make "THE" frosting! It lasts in the fridge for a long time, too.
Awesome! I 1/2 the recipe and there was tons left over. I also used milk instead of the cream and it still turned out great.
W----ow! That was my expression when I tasted this buttercream. It is SOOOO good. Very fattening, but anything that tastes delicious usually is fattening hehe. But basically what I did was replace half of the shortening with unsalted buter. And it was the best buttercream ever. Very sweet, so if you don't like it too sweet, take out about 1/2 a cup or perhaps even a whole cup. I cut the recipe in HALF and still had more than enough to frost a 2 layer cake. Absolutely a stone groove smash hit wonder. I reccommend to anyone who wants a simple buttercream frosting. It's simple, yet breathtaking. Oh, and I did use Heavy Cream, but if ur dieting, milk or half and half will probably suffice. It will harden up more when refrigerated if you dont use the cream, but still very very good. And like others, I did think that it tasted better the next day. I prefer all my icings refrigerated and cool rather than warm and room temp. Definitely spread it when its still warm, but refrigerate the whole cake before serving. Thats my tip.
It was good, but I will keep searching for thee "one"... The flavor might have been too sweet for my taste.
By far the easiest and best tasting buttercream recipe I have made. As with any recipe, you may need to add a little more powdered sugar to get the right consistency, but very easy to make and I frosted a 3 layer stacked cake and had leftover frosting. Will use this on sugar cookies and again, great recipe!
