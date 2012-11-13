Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting

I love this recipe and use it a lot! I always use shortening instead of butter in my buttercream frostings as it keeps the frosting white instead of that buttery yellow hue. It holds up well for piping and floral work as well as borders. I still use the basic Wilton recipe for some cakes, but this frosting is fast becoming a favorite! I'd also like to mention that for those who are looking for flavoring ideas... we all know there are flavorings available in the cake aisle, but for recipes like this you can also use coffee creamers for "gourmet" flavorings. Just sub some of your heavy cream with coffee creamer and whip away. I also wanted to mention that for those who comment about frosting recipes being too sweet... that is why salt is added to the recipe. Salt cuts the sweetness from the frosting so that you are not sickened by all the sugar. I've never been a big frosting fan and have always scraped the frosting off of cakes before I'll eat them, but if salt is added to the recipe it is yummy!!