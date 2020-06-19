Classic Cherries Jubilee

This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note on flambeing
The flames may get quite high when flambeing, so pay attention to anything flammable above and around where you ignite the cherries. When the initial large flame has died down, a small blue flame will continue to burn for several seconds. Shake or stir the cherries gently to expose more alcohol to the flame, being careful that they do not burn. The goal is to have the small, blue flame burn for as long as possible, thereby reducing the raw alcohol flavor, caramelizing the sugars, and entertaining your guests!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 53.5mg. Full Nutrition
Delicious & easy to make. I didn't have any cherry extract on hand, so I followed a previous reviewer's advice & substituted with almond extract. Unfortunately we lit the pan outside, and couldn't see the blue flame because it was too bright out. We could hear the flame interestingly enough & feel the heat, so we knew it worked. My advice would be to light the flame in a darker setting so you can enjoy the display. We'll do this one again.
Delicious & easy to make. I didn't have any cherry extract on hand, so I followed a previous reviewer's advice & substituted with almond extract. Unfortunately we lit the pan outside, and couldn't see the blue flame because it was too bright out. We could hear the flame interestingly enough & feel the heat, so we knew it worked. My advice would be to light the flame in a darker setting so you can enjoy the display. We'll do this one again.
Makes great pie filling! I had a bunch of fresh cherries to use up, and almost all the recepies I was interested in needed pie filling. I came across this and thought - 2 desserts in one! Sometimes cherry pie filling is just too "cherry". I like rich flavor that comes from the addition of orange and brandy. Plus I used almond extract instead of cherry extract. We ate 2 servings of it right away as Cherries Jubilee, and saved the left overs for Cherry Crisp the next day. Wonderful!
We had so many fresh cherries to use up that I made half batches of this recipe three nights in a row! The first night, I had no flames at all. The second night, they became slightly visible. The third night, they were huge like others described! I had to change a few things to get it to happen. First, I heated the brandy for 15 seconds in the microwave right before attempting to light it. Second, I didn't remove the pan from the heat until I had already lit the brandy. I was following the directions and removing from heat but not getting flames. I think part of the reason is that the temperature of the pan was going too cool right as I was trying to light. I will make this again and again now that I got the flames! I also omitted the orange zest and subbed almond extract for cherry; it was still awesome!
Wow, I feel like a world class chef! This was easy and delicious and my guests were amazed! I made just two changes, I left out the water and subbed cherry juice from the can and I forgot the cherry extract and it still turned out beautiful. I almost messed it up by stirring in the brandy, but my husband stopped me in time and instead I just poured it over the top and then lit it with a long match (I was so worried that it wouldn't light up) blue flames sprouted and when they started to go out I tipped the pan a little to keep them going as long as possible. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
This is one of our favorite recipes for entertaining. Nearly always use the cherry juice rather than water and sometimes, when out of brandy, have subtituted a Portuguese almond liqueur. Whichever way it is always a hit.
This decadent treat makes an ideal ending to an elegant meal, and it is so simple to prepare. I accidentally put all of the ingredients in the pan at once with the exception of the brandy, and it still turned out like a dream. Between the garnet red glow of the cherries and the exotic blue flames, it was as visually stunning as it was tasty. I made it with frozen dark sweet cherries, added some extra brandy, and did not use any cherry extract. This is a grown-up delight!
This is a delicious dessert with the added drama of the flambe. I had some cherries in the fridge and didn't know what to do with them and decided to give this a try. Most of the ingredients I had on hand except for the cherry extract. I couldn't find that at my grocery store so I used almond extract instead. The flambe effect was a big hit, and it tasted delicious over vanilla ice cream. I'll be making this again when I have a dinner party for the presentation alone.
Ok...I hate cherries, but my husband and daughter love them, so I made them this for Valentine's Day. I chose this recipe because it uses fresh cherries and my husband and daughter said it was so great tasting that they thought this would make the best cherry pie filling ever. I plan to make one later. I had to make substitutions because I couldn't find cherry extract and the good brandy I thought I had was gone. I used a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries in with the orange juice to try to intensify the cherry flavor, and also added a little almond extract, just incase it didn't boost it enough.The only liquor I had that I thought could take the place of the brandy was Grand Marnier, but since it is orange flavored I left out the orange zest so as not to make the orange flavor over power the cherry flavor. My husband dimmed the lights so they could see the beautiful bright blue flames jump all over the cherries. I served it over home made vanilla ice cream in those cute little beaded, footed dessert cups. ( I wish I had taken a photo to upload) I made the ice cream in advance and put it in the freezer for about 6 hours so it wouldn't be too soft and could stay solid for awhile under the warm cherries. To top it off I had coated some toasted almonds and organic raisins with bitter sweet Ghiradeli chocolate. I served them on a little beaded plate and they sprinkled them on after the cherries. Though I hate cherries, I tasted the jubilee and even I loved it. Thanks!
My first attempt at cherries jubilee. I used 2 cans of canned cherries and doubled the recipe on everything else. Instead of water, I used juice from the canned cherries. I also didn't have cherry extract so used almond as suggested by others. I will definitely get some cherry extract for next time as I thought the almond flavoring was too much. Also, I will omit the orange zest next time as I thought the orange flavor was too strong. These flavors overpowered the cherry flavor too much. I will certainly try it again with these few changes. P.S. Canned cherries do not need to simmer for the full 10 minutes as they are already semi-cooked in the can. If you simmer too long, the sauce gets too thick and you have to thin it down with more liquid. I think 5 minutes would have been plenty long.
If you really want to try a dessert from the 70's, this is for you. I've had this in restaurants & it was good----this recipe has a very nice flavor to it with the hint of orange & brandy, & then served warm over ice cream......well what's not to like. Like the recipe says, impressive to guests, just not something you'd make frequently.
I really loved this recipe, I didn't think it smelled too great cooking but as soon as I tasted it, I fell in love! It was very sweet! I couldn't find cherry extract so I used blackberry brandy and it was very yummy!
This was amazing. I substituted almond extract for the cherry extract, along with a little vanilla. The sauce was too thick, so I added some more water and orange juice. I also left out the orange zest. I'll definitely be making this again.
So good! I didn't have oranges so I used Clementines. I also used the frozen organic cherries. My husband dubbed it "moor-ish". I should have taken a picture because when you put it in a parfait glass it is so lovely. Thank you Wilemon!
I made this tonight for my dad's birthday dessert and it was a hit! The only change I made was that I used rum instead of brandy. I also added some girl scout short bread cookies on the side for the finishing touch.
Delicious! Similar to a cherry version of bananas foster (one of my favorites). I made a few changes for convenience.. I used Chambord and whiskey (had on hand), and I used almond and vanilla extracts. I also threw in a couple tablespoons of light brown sugar toward the end. I served over a scoop of ice cream inside a mini pie shell. So cute!
Made this along with homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. Followed all directions to a T except, the extract part. I had no cherry extract on hand so, used the almond everyone recommended. The taste was AMAZING! My husband (the picky eater and not a fruit fan) LOVED it so much, he had seconds and was pretty much licking the dish afterwards. (not joking lol) Will make this again but will try with the cherry extract next time to see how different it is from today's.
This was my first time cooking with fire so I was a bit doubtful that it would work, but it lit up on the the first try and I got lots of nice blue flames. I think the important part is not stirring in the brandy. The dessert was insanely delicious! The only changes were that I used almond extract instead if cherry extract and I did a mix of Bing and Royal Anne cherries because that was what I had on hand. Definitely give this recipe a try; it looks a bit intimidating but it's actually pretty easy to pull off.
My hubby made this for me on Valentine’s Day fir dinner. He is a non cook! I got all the ingredients out and printed the recipe for him. Then he served me a glass of wine whilst he cooked, sauced and flamed away! It was delicious and apparently easy too!
Great Classic Cherries Jubilee recipe...Made it several times for my family and company...My mother taught me how to make Cherries Jubilee as a teenager, she would marinate dark cherries with brandy and sugar over night...After she prepared it served over vanilla ice cream the infused loaded sweet brandy cherries enhances flavor....Family loves this recipe usually serve it on 4th of July...and summer birthdays...
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.