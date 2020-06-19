Classic Cherries Jubilee

Ok...I hate cherries, but my husband and daughter love them, so I made them this for Valentine's Day. I chose this recipe because it uses fresh cherries and my husband and daughter said it was so great tasting that they thought this would make the best cherry pie filling ever. I plan to make one later. I had to make substitutions because I couldn't find cherry extract and the good brandy I thought I had was gone. I used a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries in with the orange juice to try to intensify the cherry flavor, and also added a little almond extract, just incase it didn't boost it enough.The only liquor I had that I thought could take the place of the brandy was Grand Marnier, but since it is orange flavored I left out the orange zest so as not to make the orange flavor over power the cherry flavor. My husband dimmed the lights so they could see the beautiful bright blue flames jump all over the cherries. I served it over home made vanilla ice cream in those cute little beaded, footed dessert cups. ( I wish I had taken a photo to upload) I made the ice cream in advance and put it in the freezer for about 6 hours so it wouldn't be too soft and could stay solid for awhile under the warm cherries. To top it off I had coated some toasted almonds and organic raisins with bitter sweet Ghiradeli chocolate. I served them on a little beaded plate and they sprinkled them on after the cherries. Though I hate cherries, I tasted the jubilee and even I loved it. Thanks!