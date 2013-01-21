Mayonnaise Cake II

4.6
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my mother's cake recipe from the depression. It is also my favorite chocolate cake.

Recipe by Sue Dorfler

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, soda, sugar, and salt. Add the water, mayonnaise, and melted chocolate. Mix together well.

  • Bake for 35 minutes, or until done. Frost with your favorite icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 285.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022