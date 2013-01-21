Mayonnaise Cake II
This is my mother's cake recipe from the depression. It is also my favorite chocolate cake.
I doubled the recipe and made in a 9 x 13 inch baking pan. I didn't have the baking squares so I substituted with about 10 tbs. of baking cocoa (supposed to be 12 but it's all I had left, it was enough, though), and with 4 tbs. of veg. oil. I also added about 1 and 1/2 tsp. vanilla and sprinkled some cinnamon in the batter as well. I baked at 325 degrees. It was moist, which seems harder to find, to me, in a homemade cake , and it sure did rise nicely! The whole family loved it and was told by my daughter that this is her favorite cake recipe so far. I believe I'll just stick with this one! Thanks Sue!!Read More
This recipe was easy to make. However my cake did not cook all the way in the centre even after adding 10 minutes of baking time, I then took it out as the sides were getting burnt. The flavour was OK, but I was looking for something more "chocolatey" and a bit sweeter. Thanks for sharing.Read More
My hubby raved about this cake and he doesn't really care for cake. It was very fudgy and good.
I have never had such a moist cake. I loved it!!!
Yum!! My husband decided he wanted cake at 8:30 at night an I didn't have a box cake so we decided to try this one out just for fun and I am so glad we did, it was delicious!! I had everything around the house, it's very quick and easy! I made it in a bunt cake style and we both loved it!
This recipe is my favorite mayo-chocolate recipe so far. Found a wonderful brown sugar icing to go with this one: 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup margarine, less than 2 tablespoons of whipping cream, and slightly less than 1-3/4 cups confectioners' sugar. Decadent!
This is the household go to chocolate cake recipe. Never disappoints. Very simple and delish. I bump up the cocoa a little to our liking and often use this recipe for cupcakes which work with a basic vanilla buttercream with raspberry preserves added. Do it.
I had serious doubts as I've never put mayonnaise in a cake before. But I also didn't have any eggs. I wanted chocolate. I added 2 heaping kitchen spoons of unsweetened Cocoa powder to the dry mix for extra chocolate. I replaced the chocolate squares with semisweet chocolate chips, because that's what I have. I baked for about 15 minutes more than the recipe called for because it wasn't done after 35 minutes. I used an 8x8 square glass pan which could be why I needed the extra time. This was freaking delicious. A keeper for sure! I also made icing. **3 tbsp butter, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, pinch of salt, a bit of homemade vanilla extract, 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 2 1/2 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk ( its just my milk choice, I'm sure any milk is fine).** Melt chocolate and butter, mix in vanilla and salt, mix in powdered sugar and milk. Beat on low-medium speed for at least 5 minutes, 10 is better. Spread over warm cake.
I made this cake for my father's birthday. I made a few changes. Rather than using water I used milk. I added extra chocolate (three squares instead of two) and instead of mayo I used miracle whip (that is only because it is healthier and I personally believe it tastes better). It was definitely a very good recipe that I will probably use again at some point (most likely just because i have a sweet tooth). I overcooked it a bit (my bad??). Even after I added extra chocolate it needed more, but again, I think that is just because I am a chocolaholic. I frosted it with chocolate buttercream frosting. I made it a two layer cake and in between the layers I put raspberry preserves. It was delicious.
I made mine exactly as recipie says, it came out really fluffy, and I thought not really moist at all. It was big and crumbly. I made a German Chocolate topping fot it. It was good all in all.
This is a great recipe. Best chocolate cake you will ever have. Mayo cake is a traditional favorite in my family, we've made it for years (slightly different than the recipe here) and we tried this variation and absolutely love it.
It was very good
