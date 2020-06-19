Mallorcan Ensaimadas
These are delicious Spanish breakfast rolls made from yeast dough that is rolled into spiral circles.
To me it was average, but would need a little work on it next time I make this. I didn't really get the rise that I wanted for it to be fluffy, instead, it was a bit dense but soft. I couldn't get 15 pieces from the flour amount listed. I got at least 10 small ones. Also, I did put more work to this in forming a traditional dough to get that swirl pattern when you bite to it: roll out the individual doughball until you get a thin dough circle, brush it with shortening or softened butter, roll it up into a swiss roll, let it rest/rise for awhile, then gently form a loose coil.Read More
I lived in Barcelona for many years and I love ensaimadas. This recipe makes some nice little breakfast rolls, but not the flaky, dough-y pastries covered with powdered sugar that I miss.Read More
Maybe try using bakery fresh yeast instead of dry active yeast. Perhaps this makes a difference.
