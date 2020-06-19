Mallorcan Ensaimadas

These are delicious Spanish breakfast rolls made from yeast dough that is rolled into spiral circles.

By SETTDA

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the yeast and milk. In a large bowl, stir together the bread flour, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center, and pour in the yeast mixture. Cover with a light dusting of flour, and let stand for about 15 minutes, until frothy.

  • Stir together the egg and oil, and pour into the bowl with the flour. Mix until the dough comes together then turn out onto a floured surface, and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, and cover. Let stand for about 20 minutes to relax.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Divide the dough into 15 pieces. Roll each piece into a 12 inch long rope. Roll the ropes into a spiral shape, and place on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 84.8mg. Full Nutrition
