Key Lime Cheesecake I

My favorite dessert to make has to be cheesecakes. This is just one of many that gets a lot of requests. It is sweet and tangy just like its more familiar cousin, the pie. I usually serve it with whipped cream and lime slices. Enjoy!
Must be for hard-core key lime lovers, which apparently my husband and I are not. Very tart, not like any cheesecake I've ever had. But if you do think this is still up your alley, I've got a great "cheat" idea for juicing the key limes as a wrist injury made me get a bit more creative: cut in half as usual, but put in a GARLIC PRESS!!! Seemed so much easier!
EXCELLENT... with these revisions! Make crust as described. Use 32 oz cream cheese (4 bricks) 1 1/4 C. sugar, 1 T. cornstarch, 4 eggs, 1 T. lime zest. Here's the key - 1/3 C. lime juice, 1/3 C. lemon juice. Absolutely delicious. Top with a pint of heavy cream whipped with a couple of tablespoons of sugar. Garnish with lime zest and lime slices. It's even better after it's been in the fridge for a day! YUMMY!
I made this cheescake for my brothers birthday party and everyone FLIPPED for it! I added a few tablespoons of shredded coconut to the crust and it went over big! I took the suggestions to bake the cake a little longer and that worked well. After the cake was done baking I left the oven door open a bit, to make sure it was completely cooled before taking it out and I didn't have any cracking. I will be making this one again.
If you like Key Lime Pie, you'll enjoy this, but you must love limes - this is VERY "limey"!! I used bottled real key lime juice. Mine cracked even though I followed the directions and placed a shallow pan of hot water on the lower rack. Very rich. I served mine plain (without whipped cream), and myself and a few others noted that it really needs whipped cream on top to help "soften" the strong lime flavor. This is a keeper, esp. for summertime entertaining.
The thing to keep in mind with this cake is that the key lime juice makes it very tart, but does not have a strong 'lime' taste. The lime flavor comes from the zest. I followed the directions for the filling, and found that it was very tart, but I could not identify a strong lime flavor. In the future, I think I would cut down slightly on the juice, but add a little bit more zest. That way it will be good and limey, but won't make me pucker with each bite! For the crust, I added 1/4 c. sugar, and I baked it for 6 min. at 375 before adding the filling. I like a crispier crust.
Delicious and easy. Also works well in a prepared 9" graham crust if you don't want to bother with the springform.
One word for this cheesecake.....AWESOME!!! My boyfriend bugs me to death to make him cheesecakes so I surprised him by making this one for dessert tonight! Not only was HE pleased, but I just snuck a second piece and had to come online to write this review. Made one tiny little alteration however...I used Coconut Bar cookie crumbs and added 3 Tbsp. of shredded coconut for the crust. Using Key Lime juice is absolutely necessary. You can buy it by the bottle in most grocery stores so you don't have to crack knuckles juicing key limes. Took the advice of a previous review also and instead of chilling in the refrigerator, put it in the freezer and it was nice and cool when I served it. No doubt.....this cheesecake is FAN-TAB-U-LOUS!! You won't be sorry if you choose to make this one.
The recipe was easy to follow. I would use a little less lime juice next time. I put a pan of water in the oven while cooking and my cheesecake did not crack. However, it cracked like the Grand Canyon after I put it in the refrigerator. Any suggestions??
Unbelieveable! This is great! I might not be the best cook but I did change this recipe in every way. Try 3 packs of cream cheese, 1 can condensed milk, and however much lime juice you like.I baked mine for about 40 minutes or until set. Then I put it in the frig for over night. I loved it!
Thank you for sharing this recipe. It was delicious. If anyone would like to try a different topping rather than the whipped topping, here is the topping I used: 1 cup sour cream, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 3 tbls, sugar, beat with hand mixer, chill in fridge while cheese cake is cooking. Spread gently on top of the cheese cake for the last 10 min. of baking time. It was a big hit! :) (ps: for those who had cracking or over flows, get your eggs room temp. first and soften your cream cheese in micro. first. Pan of hot water on bottom rack of oven really does help to prevent the cracking, bakes evenly)
I followed the suggestions of one of the reviewers and increased 3 of the ingredients, namely: 32 oz of cream cheese, 1 1/4 c sugar and 4 eggs. Then instead of 2/3 c key lime juice, I used 1/3 c key lime and 1/3 c lemon juice. It was to die for! I've served it to guests twice and both times, heard lots of "mmmmm's" and exclamations about how creamy and light and fluffy it was. Outstanding dessert!
ALMOST perfect. It's not that it's too limey or even too tart - it just needs a little more sugar! This is indeed rich and creamy and just right limey, and even tho' I think it could stand another few tablespoons of sugar it's not going to prevent me from having another (and another) piece. To make slices neat and clean I used unwaxed, unflavored dental floss.
Delicious! I used a Vanilla Wafer crust. I used real key limes-twenty of them! I heeded the recommendation of member Smang in the use of flour instead of cornstarch, and the addition of one egg. I, like her, prefer a more textured than creamy cheesecake. I used member Katiemac's tip for high altitude and cooked it for 75 mins. Other than those changes, I followed the recipe as written. Living in the foothills of Golden, Colorado at 7300 feet alt., and dry climate, it can be a challenge baking almost anything in the cake and bread catagories. The water bath under the cake, instead of setting the cake directly in it, worked wonderfully. I had no cracks, even after the 30 min. rest with the oven door ajar. The flavor was perfect. I like my citrus desserts tangy. I bake a lot of cheesecakes and am fairly picky about the overall outcome of them. For me, this is a BIG winner!
Simply sumptuous, both in flavor and murderously creamy texture. I included 1 Tb plus 1/2 cup of lime juice, which gave that just-right tartness. I subbed Splenda for the sugar, and found I needed 1-1/4 cup to sweeten it appropriately. Pulled it out of the oven at 55 minutes and topped it with a mixture of 1 cup sour cream blended with 1/4 cup Splenda and 1/4 tsp vanilla, then returned it to the oven for another 5 minutes. I baked it in a water bath and it came out smooth and crack-free. When it cooled, I topped it with glazed strawberries, also made with Splenda. The sweetness of the strawberries provides the perfect foil for the limey tartness. No one could tell it was all sugar-free. Cannot cheerlead loud or long enough for this spectacular recipe!
Wow. I'll say it again. Wow. This one was easier to prepare than the last cheesecake I made, but there wasn't a drop off in quality. It was excellent. I imagine a whipped topping would add some flavor, but we were happy with the cheesecake as it was. I did not have a problem with cracking, having followed the cheesecake recommendations from allrecipes and reviewers: 1) wrap the bottom of cheesecake in foil (see my photo), 2) set wrapped cheesecake in an inch of hot water while cooking, and, 3) Leave the cheesecake in the water for four to six hours. My wife loved this stuff, as did I. I'm starting to feel like a pro. Ha.
Lovely flavor and very very creamy. I was hoping for more of a New York cheese cake texture rather than the silky cream cheese dessert that I ended up with. (Almost too cream cheesy) I reduced the key lime to 1/2 c and I used a ginger snap crust which paired elegantly with the tartness. Next time I will try something to create a more cheesecake like texture, perhaps another egg? Any suggestions? **Round 2: In the effort for a more NY cheesecake-like texture, I nixed the cornstarch and replaced it with a 1/4 c of flour and added a fourth egg. I forgot to account for the additional cooking time/temp needed for the extra egg so I ended up cooking it 20 minutes longer. The top browned a little but otherwise the changes cut back on the dominance of the cream cheese flavor and gave it the texture I was looking for. Next time I'll bake at a higher temp for an hour. I'm sooo close!
Soo good!! I've made it several times and it is wonderful every time. I serve it with whipped cream and raspberry sauce. I also added 1 t of cinnamon to the crust, it really adds a great flavor that works well with the lime.
Oh my, this is sooooo yummy when some of the reviewer suggestions are incorporated into the recipe. I do add a 4th box of cream cheese (neufschatel, actually, although I once used a small carton of ricotta in place of the 4th cream cheese and that turned out good too -- lighter and with a little more grainy texture but still very nice) and so I add an extra egg and another 1/4 cup of sugar to compensate. I also do half key lime juice and half lemon juice to reduce the bitterness and freely zest an entire lime for lots of limey flavor. I get RAVE reviews on this one! Definitely my new favorite cheesecake recipe -- and I already had some pretty darn good ones!
This was the first cheesecake I had attempted to make. And, it turned out perfectly! I added an extra 4 ounces of cream cheese and used bottled key lime juice. I didn't find this to be overly tart, but I love tart things. 65 minutes was perfect baking time. Make sure to use a water bath, I think it definitely makes all the difference! This cheesecake turned out so creamy and just oh so good! Thanks!
Wow. We had this for Christmas. It was so good. There was a decadent chocolate cheesecake as well as this one and this one was by far my favorite. Only changes made were using 1/2 cup fresh squeezed regular lime juice along with some zest. It was a hit. Will use this one for
I made this for a potluck where the theme was Mexican. It was so good and there was none left to take back home. I made some changes. Instead of a graham cracker crust i made "hawaiian" type crust with 1 1/2 cup crushed Key lime flavored cookies (these i found at H-E-B. they had white chocolate chips in them), 1/2 cup finely chopped macadamia nuts and 1/2 cup shredded coconut. I almost bought a bottle of key lime juice but i noticed it said something about being extra concentrated. I wonder if that's why some of the reviews said the lime was too overpowering. I used fresh squeezed Key lime juice instead. I bought a 2 lb bag and, between the juicing and decoration, i used all but 1/4 lb. As for cooking, i usually use a water bath but it always makes my crusts soggy so i tried just putting the pan of water at the bottom of the oven this time and it worked perfectly. the crust was firm and crunch and my cake did not crack!I made real whipped cream to spread on top and i thought it made a light compliment to the bold key lime flavor. Thanks so much for the recipe. this will go in my collection
This was an excellent cheese cake. I used key lime juice and cut it back to 1/2 cup. I also added a couple tablespoons of sugar to the crust. After baking I turned off the oven and left the cheesecake in with the door cracked for an hour then cooled it completely on the counter before putting it in the fridge. I did not use a water bath and had no cracks! IT turned out beautifully!
I normally don't rate recipes, but I brought a small piece to work with my lunch, and I'm sitting here wishing I'd brought a bigger piece! This was sooooo good. Made a few changes (after reading all the reviews). I used Nilla Cookies for the crust and added 1 tsp of cinnamon. I used 4 bricks of cream cheese and 4 eggs. I used 1 1/2 T of lime zest and 2/3 cup of lime juice. Also increase the sugar to 1 1/4 cups. Followed baking directions exactly and had a perfect creamy-coloured cheesecake (no browning) and no cracking.
I took the time to juice the key limes and zest, expecting an awesome cheesecake. This was not it. I tasted the batter and it was so tart, it didn't even taste like a dessert. I added more sugar and used sugar in the crust. I baked it longer than stated and after sitting in the fridge overnight, it was not set. We tried it, but it was not all eaten. By far the worst dessert I have ever made.
Couldn't find key limes so I used 1/2 cup of regular lime juice and added a very small amount of vanilla. The lime flavor was perfect. I used gluten free animal crackers for the crust (which was my favorite part). I questioned only baking this at 300 degrees... and wish I had cooked it at 325. It wasn't quite done and we called this "key lime custard". So, if you bake it at 300, definitely do the whole 65 minutes. But, even with it's custard texture, it was delicious!!!
If you aren't looking for "tart", Key Lime Cheesecake may not be for you. This is EXCELLENT just as the recipe is written. Actual Key Lime juice is a MUST, and a dollop of whipped cream on top is a wonderful compliment. Thanks for the recipe... I will make this again and again!
This recipe is, as many reviewers have pointed out, a little bitter. To fix that, I drizzled raspberry syrup over it. That's a better fix than covering it in whipped cream, and it adds a nice summer flavor.
This recipe was excellent, coming from a key lime pie lover. The only thing I changed was add the coconut to the crust, as noted in some reviews.the cheesecake was a perfect balance of sweet and tart. I did use the half pan of boiling water under the cheesecake tip and it turned out perfect with no sinking or cracking. I may add sliced strawberries and glaze next time for a strawberry margarita cheesecake. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! Left out the cornstarch, because I've never used that in cheesecake before. I would not decrease the amount of key lime juice as others have suggested. If the recipe is too tart for you, increase the sugar. I used 1 1/4 cups sugar when I made it. My new favorite cheesecake recipe. Light, creamy, the whole family loved it!
I added a little sugar and vanilla to the crust and used only a half cup lime juice to cut down on the tartness of the cake. I was very pleased with the results.
Followed this to a T, mostly... and used the cheesecake tips: pan of water in oven, turn off oven when centre still jiggly, leave in closed oven for an hour. No cracks, most visually beautiful, perfectly textured cheesecake. I used fresh limes, and it was the perfect balance of sweet and tart. NOTE: in high altitude (7500 ft)the time was 75 minutes. Thank you for a killer dessert!!
Added the extra 8oz of cream cheese as some had suggested but otherwise left the recipe as is...loved it. Also used it as the basis for my own experiment. I substitued tangerine for lime and vanilla wafers for graham cracker to create a cheesecake with flavors reminiscent of those orange creamsicles I loved so much as a child
I made this twice in the last week, one being a trial for a dinner at home before taking it to a luncheon. Both times it was well received and enjoyed by all! Even though it is a cheesecake, it has a nice refreshing "light" flavor. I studied the tips and suggestions and did add an extra egg, 8oz block of creamed cheese and reduced the key lime to 1/2 cup. I cut a circle of parchment for the bottom of the pan and it easily moved to the plate from the pan. I placed a large pan of water on the shelf below the pan, turned the oven off after an hour and left it sitting in the cracked" oven an additional hour. I refrigerated over night, sliced with a clean hot knife. For the luncheon, I sliced, then decorated the cake with fresh lime on each slice so it was easy for people to remove a piece and still have it look nicely presented on their plate. This will be a nice dessert to have in my pocket that can be made a day or 2 ahead of time and it looks like it came from a restaurant!! Thank you!
This was the first real cheesecake I attempted. And it turned out great! I probably could've baked it a little bit longer, but the flavor was amazing. I didn't have key limes, so I used regular limes, and it was still wonderful.
I made this cheesecake last week (first cheesecake I made in 7 years). I made it with bottled Key Lime juice, and forgot to get a lime for the rind, but followed the directions exactly. Put a pan of water underneat for the baking. Had to take it to work, still in the pan, in my bicycle basket (2 miles) and IT DIDN'T CRACK!!!!!! Got rave reviews from everyone who tried it, including the chef I made it fo-it was his birthday and he loves Key Lime Pie.
Wonderful cheesecake and much better than those made with condensed milk (to us there is just no comparison.) Unfortunately I could not find key limes so had to settle for regular which probably makes a difference to the taste. Anyway, as soon as key limes show up again on our shelves I will make another.
I made four different cheesecakes to take to work one day and this was by far everyone's favorite. Nice and tart. People commented on how it was getting a cross between the usual key lime pie they love and the cheesecakes they love. Can't go wrong with that combination. Would most definitely serve again. Easy to make and the suggestion of the water in the pan in the oven worked great. Not the slightest crack.
Very Good. Have made it twice, first time to use up a bag of extra Key Limes and the second time because it was delicious and had Lime Juice on hand. Second time was as good (maybe better) and I did not have to squeeze all those tiny Limes. Use commercial lime juice, as good plus a whole lot easier.
This is actually an excellant recipe for Key Lime Cheesecake. It is tart, and sweet, and just the right balance of both. To make it a little more hip friendly, I used neufchatel ~ marketed as a 1/3 less fat than cream cheese ~ but still in most dairy cases next to the cream cheese. Since neufchatel has a higher moisture content, I added about a teaspoon more of corn starch, and the results were a creamy, tart and sweet satiny cake. This is definetly a keeper!
I try to read the reviews of recipes before I make them and wish I had with this one. This is a really good cheesecake but it is so tart to the point of being bitter. Some people recommending using less lime juice and that would have helped immensely. I may make again but will cut the juice down by nearly 1/2. I can't comment on the crust as I have a favorite I use for all my cheesecakes and used that.
This is a good, different cheesecake. I use chocolate cookie crumbs for the crust sometimes and I like to use seedless raspberry jam for the topping. Just warm the jam until you can spread it on the cake. It will stiffen again when you chill the cake.
WONDERFUL RECIPE! After reading several reviews I followed the advise of one person & used 32 oz of cream cheese (4 blocks), 1 1/4 c sugar and 4 eggs. Then instead of 2/3 c key lime juice, I used 1/3 c key lime and 1/3 c lemon juice & grated 2 lime zests. Bake for 1 1/2 hours. THIS IS DEFINITELY A MUST KEEP RECIPE!
I made this for a dinner party and it has a hit. I halved the recipe and made it in two tartlet pans. I followed the suggestions of JAMYEARN and used condensed milk instead of eggs, four, cornstarch, and sugar. I also added coconut flakes to the the curst. I topped both of the mini cheesecakes with whip cream and raspberry sauce. The raspberry sauce went great with the lime flavor.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!! This was the first time I have ever made a cheesecake and it was so easy and everyone loved it. I can't even tell you how delicious it was. I didn't think it was too limey at all! This is definitely a keeper!
Made this recipe as given except for adding a bit of sugar in the crust. Thought the lime flavor could have been a bit stronger and the tartness was not overpowering. I used Nellie and Joe's bottled key lime juice. It didn't have the normal cheesecake texture though, more creamy like a pie. My family said it could use more lime flavor and a bit more tartness.
I had some extra limes in my icebox so I decided to give this a whirl. I cut all the ingredients down by a third and made two mini-cheescakes (4" diam) that came out perfectly. They were bite sized pieces of sweet limey cheesy goodness so intense that the two cakes lasted me a week. Highly recommended.
I made this for my husband's birthday, and he loved it. I used regular lime juice and the lime taste was perfect. I think I will bake the crust next time to make it crisp, and add an extra cream cheese, as suggested in other reviews, to make the filling a bit creamier. All in all, a very good recipe.
Nice and fresh cheesecake recipe, everybody loved it. Pretty difficult to cut without making a mess but I guess it's the price to pay for the extra creamy texture. ETA: the second time I made it I subed 1/3 of the cream cheese for heavy cream and it was even better!
I made this for the birthday party for one of my friends. Everyone loved it, even one who said she didn't like cheesecake. I cooked mine a little longer than it said. It had a good consistency and wasn't dry. It is defintely a keeper.
Not bad at all. I took the advise of many an added another 8 ounce of cream cheese and I wished I hadn't. It took away from the keylime flavor. However, I did use a can of condensed milk instead of eggs, etc. Perhaps that altered the taste as well? Will make again and stick to recipe as written.
This was a good cheesecake. I added a little extra key lime juice and wish I hadn't. It would have had lots of flavor with the recommended amount. I used the premade graham cracker pie crust which worked out fine.
One of the best cheesecake recipes I've tried! It was a bit tart, but not extremely. I made it for my bimonthly condo potluck, & one of my neighbors (with his wry sense of humor), said it was "just ok", which meant he loved it! I followed the recipe exactly, took it out of the oven at 55 minutes, & it was perfect - no cracks, nice & moist. I used a combo of fresh lime juice & bottled Key lime juice. Garnished simply with thin lime slices (like the photo), it was just beautiful!
This was a good cheesecake. I put the pan of hot water in the oven with the cheesecake, but it still cracked. I followed the advice of others and cut down on the lime juice, but wish I wouldn't have. I think it could have used more lime flavor. I garnished it with whip cream and strawberries. I thought it was a tasty cheesecake and will probably make it again.
Delicious and perfect. I made only the few following adjustments: added 1/4 cup of sugar to the crust and baked it at 375 for 8 minutes. I only had minute maid frozen lime aid concentrate and subed that instead of fresh key lime juice and grated rind. Perfect. smooth and creamy, no cracks, could not get enough! Yum Yum.
Very good. I too cut back on the lime juice after reading other reviews. Just an FYI, one major reason for cheesecake to crack is cooling it too quickly. Along with baking it in a water bath, make sure the cheesecake has thoroughly cooled before putting it in the fridge.
This was a pretty good recipe. Next time I will definitely cut the key lime juice from 2/3 to 1/2 cup. Also I used splenda instead of sugar so to compensate for the tartness I added an additional 1/2 cup of splenda. This recipe would be even better with a nice meringue. This time I whipped some heavy cream with splenda and made a topping.
It was so good the kids did not wait till I had chilled it a day before eating more than half of it. I doubled the graham crackers to get a thicker crust and mixed in a little lemon juice as suggested by other readers. The taste is just nice and takes away the heaviness of typical cheesecake, so this is the new default recipe for our family!
If you like lime flavor - this is very good. It is also very rich - small piece goes far. If at first you think the the lime is too tart, just let the refrigerated portion come up in temperature slightly, then the lime flavor becomes very mellow and yummy!
I've never made a cheesecake before, so I was properly terrified going into this, but willing. It turned out great! I feel like now I can call myself a better-than-intermediate cook! Whole family loved it, very good lime-y taste and soooo creamy! Well worth the effort.
I just made this for Mother's Day and it was a HUGE success!!! My husband cant wait for me to make it again!
This cheesecake was the first one that I have made in my life. It was such a pleasure to start out with a great recipe like this. I would strong suggest this recipe for all cheesecake lovers as well as key lime lovers! Thanks Kim!
This was a very tasty cheesecake; creamy with a nice balance of tart and sweet. It is quite heavy but the lime makes it seem less heavy. Others had suggested adding an additional egg and more sugar. Instead I used 4 bricks of cream cheese, the same number of eggs (3), and a can of condensed milk. Another cheesecake recipe I use calls for that and I know it is often used in Key Lime Pie. The results were very positive. I would make this recipe again.
Sorry, but we found this to be waaaay to "limey". The key lime overpowered any hint that this was actually cheesecake. On the other hand, the recipe is easy to make and the consistency of the cake was wonderful. I'd try this again but use much less key lime juice.
AWESOME!! I used the shortbread crust recipe from this site and I did increase the cream cheese to 32oz and the eggs to 4. I used a springfoam pan and prseed the crust up the sides. This cheesecake was very refeshing. A great ending to a delicious Easter Dinner.
I didn't have any of this, but everyone who had really liked it. The only thing I did different was add in an extra 4oz of cream cheese because I had it leftover, and did not put in any zest because I forgot to pick up a lime. The center didn't seem to set too well, but good enough. Maybe next time I will let it bake another 5-10 mins before turning the oven off.
This recipe was okay for me...i didn't love that i had to squeeze the juice out of the key limes...my kids did not like this recipe and it did okay at the party. I have better cheesecake recipes that i would make for next time.
Very Good! I didn't change a thing in this recipe. The strong lime flavor was tempered nicely by some whip cream and a light dusting of powdered sugar, resulting in a rich, cool, summertime treat. Thank you!
My husband really likes key lime cheesecake and so I decided to make if as a dessert for Christmas family dinner. I was so happy with how it looked, but my husband said are you sure you want to take it for everyone to try seeing as this was your first time. I was hesitant but I agreed to not take it and was happy that I didn't. I was so happy that I did not serve it. We both tried it when we got home and it seemed great until we got the bite of the very tart aftertaste. It was way too much Key lime juice which made it almost impossible to eat (unless you like that overwhelming tart taste). I made it two days later and decreased the amount of key lime juice to a little over 1/4 cup, used 3/4 tablespoon of zest and added 1/4 cup more of sugar. It came out perfect. A part from the few changes I made, this recipe is a keeper and is officially a family favorite.
Very good but if you use a standard 9 inch store bought graham crust, cut the recipe down by 1/3 (except the lime juice, which I keep the full amount because I like the stronger lime flavor). We also use 1/2 sugar and 1/2 splenda and it works fine.
Wonderfully delicious cheesecake. Just enough sweetness to balance out the "tang." I have given this cheesecake out as gifts, and have also entered it in a baking competition and won first place! This is a must try!
If you are truly a lover of key lime, this cheesecake is perfect! I found the ratio of sugar to key lime juice to be just right…it was tart and tangy with just enough sweetness. The only thing I changed was adding two whole eggs and one yolk (instead of the 3 eggs called for) to the batter. I also substituted ½ cup of almonds instead of using all graham crackers for the crust. Finally, I wrapped the spring form pan in aluminum foil and baked the cheesecake in a water bath. It came out perfectly creamy without the slightest indication of a crack!
I thought this was horrible. It was WAY too tart. I made it for my mom's birthday and I was very dissappointed. The only person who liked it and ate about half of it(the rest of it we threw out) was my neighbor who loves tart stuff. It was super extra tart. It was was like eating some super super tart candy, but it wasn't sweet at all. My fav part was the crust. The only reason I'm giving it 2 stars was because my neighbor liked it, or else I would have given it 1 star.
