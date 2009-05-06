Key Lime Cheesecake I

My husband really likes key lime cheesecake and so I decided to make if as a dessert for Christmas family dinner. I was so happy with how it looked, but my husband said are you sure you want to take it for everyone to try seeing as this was your first time. I was hesitant but I agreed to not take it and was happy that I didn't. I was so happy that I did not serve it. We both tried it when we got home and it seemed great until we got the bite of the very tart aftertaste. It was way too much Key lime juice which made it almost impossible to eat (unless you like that overwhelming tart taste). I made it two days later and decreased the amount of key lime juice to a little over 1/4 cup, used 3/4 tablespoon of zest and added 1/4 cup more of sugar. It came out perfect. A part from the few changes I made, this recipe is a keeper and is officially a family favorite.