Unbelievably Awesome Barbeque Chicken Pizza

Rating: 5 stars I used the refrigerated Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust which I patted into a 13 x 9 pan and prebaked for about 7 minutes. This worked really well since these are some pretty substantial toppings and the pan pizza held up well. To speed up the process cut your chicken into bite size pieces before sauteing with the bbq sauce. I loved the mixture of bbq sauce and pizza sauce. BBQ sauce alone would be too overwhelming so it was perfect! Used combo of mozzarella and cheddar and left off the cilantro since I didn't think the kids would go for it. My teenagers and my husband loved it! Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars This pizza is to DIE for! It was sooooo good! The only change I made was I added cooked crumbled bacon to it and it was heavenly!!! Cannot wait to make it again!!!! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my boyfriend and although I was a little worried about how Sesame oil BBQ and marinara flavors would work it turned out great! Much better than I had even hoped! This was very easy and I'd definately make again. I used to the Boboli crust and it seemed to be delicious. Buying it prebaked made it super simple. YUM! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I made 72 of these for a homeless shelter. Followed the recipe exactly but made them with pita bread for individual servings.It turned out awesome and the women loved it! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Great pizza!!! I am a big chicken pizza type of guy and this one didn't disappoint. Also for a change no alterations were really needed (that impresses me alone). Will definitely make this one again... COOK REFERENCE: You like this one try the Chicken Marsala Pizza (Inventive and to die for) Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great pizza! I used 2 cups of mozzarella and sprinkled some Cheddar cheese on top too. I would warn people to be careful when cooking the chicken w/ BBQ sauce---the sauce I used must have had a lot of sugar in it b/c it burned after about 5 minutes on one side. I just peeled the burnt layer off and it still tasted great. Just a word of warning! The sesame oil gave a great taste but we only used 1 TB and 1 TB olive oil so it wasn't overpowering. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I really think the combination of the pizza sauce with the barbeque sauce makes this recipe. I have made bbq chicken pizza before and was overwhelmed by the bbq sauce flavor. This was the perfect taste and my family raved. We will definitely add this to the pizza night rotation. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this recipe. It will definetly be going into our meal rotation! The only thing I did differently was grill the onions and it was delicious! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I thougth this was fabulous! I left off the onions (family preference) and I sauteed some mushrooms and added them. It was sooo good! I used the "Pizza Dough II" recipe from this site and cooked it alone for 10 minutes then added toppings and cooked it for another 7 minutes. The crust was thin and crunchy (I only had a cookie sheet to bake it on) and it was awesome! My whole family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (15)