Unbelievably Awesome Barbeque Chicken Pizza

Rating: 4.72 stars
294 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 228
  • 4 star values: 56
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is simple, yet delicious. The chicken is prepared in a slightly different way than usual, but comes out deliciously! My husband and his best friend beg me for this. Great with Jay's Signature Pizza Crust recipe, also on this site.

By LauraKKH

Gallery
41 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place the chicken breast in the skillet, and top with 1 tablespoon barbeque sauce. Cook 10 minutes, turn, and top with 1 tablespoon barbeque sauce. Continue cooking 10 minutes, until juices run clear. Cool slightly, and cut into chunks.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix the remaining barbeque sauce and marinara sauce. Spread evenly over the pizza crust. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Arrange cooked chicken chunks and red onion slices over the top.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from heat, sprinkle with cilantro, and let sit 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 771.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (313)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Valerie Brunmeier
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2008
I used the refrigerated Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust which I patted into a 13 x 9 pan and prebaked for about 7 minutes. This worked really well since these are some pretty substantial toppings and the pan pizza held up well. To speed up the process cut your chicken into bite size pieces before sauteing with the bbq sauce. I loved the mixture of bbq sauce and pizza sauce. BBQ sauce alone would be too overwhelming so it was perfect! Used combo of mozzarella and cheddar and left off the cilantro since I didn't think the kids would go for it. My teenagers and my husband loved it! Read More
Helpful
(85)

Most helpful critical review

Roz Blair
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2009
I followed the recipe as written and found the marinara/bbq sauce was too runny. If I made it again I'd cut back on the sauce. I used a pizza crust recipe and made my own instead of the pre-made. Prebaked in a 10" springform pan before topping the pizza and baking again made it much easier to remove. Read More
Helpful
(3)
294 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 228
  • 4 star values: 56
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Valerie Brunmeier
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2008
I used the refrigerated Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust which I patted into a 13 x 9 pan and prebaked for about 7 minutes. This worked really well since these are some pretty substantial toppings and the pan pizza held up well. To speed up the process cut your chicken into bite size pieces before sauteing with the bbq sauce. I loved the mixture of bbq sauce and pizza sauce. BBQ sauce alone would be too overwhelming so it was perfect! Used combo of mozzarella and cheddar and left off the cilantro since I didn't think the kids would go for it. My teenagers and my husband loved it! Read More
Helpful
(85)
CO
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2008
This pizza is to DIE for! It was sooooo good! The only change I made was I added cooked crumbled bacon to it and it was heavenly!!! Cannot wait to make it again!!!! Read More
Helpful
(79)
pinksnowflakeliz
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2005
I made this for my boyfriend and although I was a little worried about how Sesame oil BBQ and marinara flavors would work it turned out great! Much better than I had even hoped! This was very easy and I'd definately make again. I used to the Boboli crust and it seemed to be delicious. Buying it prebaked made it super simple. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(46)
Advertisement
Chris
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2010
I made 72 of these for a homeless shelter. Followed the recipe exactly but made them with pita bread for individual servings.It turned out awesome and the women loved it! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Night Owl
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2008
Great pizza!!! I am a big chicken pizza type of guy and this one didn't disappoint. Also for a change no alterations were really needed (that impresses me alone). Will definitely make this one again... COOK REFERENCE: You like this one try the Chicken Marsala Pizza (Inventive and to die for) Read More
Helpful
(32)
Abby
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2008
This was a great pizza! I used 2 cups of mozzarella and sprinkled some Cheddar cheese on top too. I would warn people to be careful when cooking the chicken w/ BBQ sauce---the sauce I used must have had a lot of sugar in it b/c it burned after about 5 minutes on one side. I just peeled the burnt layer off and it still tasted great. Just a word of warning! The sesame oil gave a great taste but we only used 1 TB and 1 TB olive oil so it wasn't overpowering. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Advertisement
SFORD1024
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2007
I really think the combination of the pizza sauce with the barbeque sauce makes this recipe. I have made bbq chicken pizza before and was overwhelmed by the bbq sauce flavor. This was the perfect taste and my family raved. We will definitely add this to the pizza night rotation. Read More
Helpful
(25)
2rugratsmom
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2008
My family loved this recipe. It will definetly be going into our meal rotation! The only thing I did differently was grill the onions and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(17)
WHATS4DINNER
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2005
I thougth this was fabulous! I left off the onions (family preference) and I sauteed some mushrooms and added them. It was sooo good! I used the "Pizza Dough II" recipe from this site and cooked it alone for 10 minutes then added toppings and cooked it for another 7 minutes. The crust was thin and crunchy (I only had a cookie sheet to bake it on) and it was awesome! My whole family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Roz Blair
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2009
I followed the recipe as written and found the marinara/bbq sauce was too runny. If I made it again I'd cut back on the sauce. I used a pizza crust recipe and made my own instead of the pre-made. Prebaked in a 10" springform pan before topping the pizza and baking again made it much easier to remove. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022