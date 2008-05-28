Apple Dapple Cake
This Apple Dapple Cake is moist and flavorful, studded with apple chunks, raisins, coconut, and walnuts.
This was so good. I didn't have a tube pan so I used a 9x13 inch pan and reduced the cooking time. My husband took the rest to work and it was gone in no time.Read More
The Apple Dapple Cake is a cake my aunt ue to make when I was growing and I miss her so I found this recipe and made it. It was dry and pretty much tasteless and I was sceptical about baking it for 90 minutes.Read More
I added 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 3/4 teaspoons ground cloves and 3/4 teaspoons ground allspice. I also sprinkled additional walnuts on top before baking. Awesome!
Really good and moist--
I used 3 1/2 cups chopped apples which I covered with 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon and sprinkled 2 tablespoons of lemon juice over it before I mixed it in the batter. I also used a 9 x 13 glass pan to cook it in, took only about 60 min. We really liked this cake...so far 7 out of 7 people liked it!!! Great recipe!
This recipe was awesome. A friend of mine at work who is older than me told me that her mother used to make an Apple Dapple Cake years ago and they are delicious. I actually used about 3 cups of chopped apples and seasoned them with nutmeg, cinnamon and white sugar and let them sit for about 20 mintues. The cake is BANGING (Good).
Earlier this morning, I made this cake and am most impressed with how delicious it is, not to even mention how moist. It's a wonderful cake which I'd recommend to anyone. Thanks for sharing this with us IreneD.
This cake was very good - made exactly as instructed, except used 10" springform pan. It only needed 80 minutes instead of 90. The cake is moist and quite rich - I can only eat a small slice at a time. I think next time I'll omit the coconut and add more apple, just for personal preference. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe! My grandmother used to make something like this. I omit the raisins and the nuts and put a confectioner's glaze on top. Good Stuff. I was so happy to find this after searching for four years.
I surprised my husband yesterday by preparing this cake. I am a beginner in terms of baking and I was so scared that it will not turn out as it should be! but it did! He ended up taking the other layer to his work to share with his colleagues as I made 2..Thank you so much!
I made this recipe for my husband's birthday - it didn't make it through the night! Everyone loved their first piece and then couldn't stop eating it -very rich cake but terrific!!
Ive been making this for YEARS and its always a hit. And one of my sons who isnt over fond of sweets actually has requested it a few times.
This was just "ok". I was surprisingly disappointed. Certainly not "rock my socks off" kinda recipe. It was a little dry, to my surprise. Added cinnamon, and that was good. I think it would have been a little bland without it.
MMM turned out delicious! Very easy to make/love that!
This is the best cake ever! My fiancé said it was his favorite. Not too difficult to make. Peeling and chopping the apples the hardest part.
