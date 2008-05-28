Apple Dapple Cake

This Apple Dapple Cake is moist and flavorful, studded with apple chunks, raisins, coconut, and walnuts.

Recipe by IRENED

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake:
Glaze (Optional):

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • Make the cake: Combine sugar, oil, and softened butter in a large mixing bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Mix in eggs, one at a time, then mix in vanilla. Gradually mix in flour, baking soda, and salt until well combined. Stir in apples, coconut, raisins, and walnuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 90 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool from the pan for a few minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack.

  • While the cake is cooling, make the glaze: Combine brown sugar, butter, and milk in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Once boiling, stir for 1 minute to combine.

  • Pour glaze over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 238.2mg. Full Nutrition
