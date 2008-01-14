Dried Cherry Cake
Dried cherries are reconstituted with almond extract to give this cake recipe a delightful flavor that goes great with coffee.
Dried cherries are reconstituted with almond extract to give this cake recipe a delightful flavor that goes great with coffee.
What a pretty, delicate, almost dainty coffee cake. I made a point to buy the vanilla yogurt because I believed it would make a difference in terms of taste and texture than sour cream, even though they are basically interchangeable. I knew when I opened that yogurt and smelled that delicious vanilla fragrance I had made the right decision. I used pure olive oil (NOT extra virgin, which would be much too strong!) for the vegetable oil which lent itself well to the cherry and vanilla flavors. I also used sliced almonds rather than pecans, knowing the flavor combination of cherries and almonds as classic, and because I thought it would look prettier too. It turned out beautifully and was just perfect for a morning or afternoon cup of coffee, a refreshing change from heavier, sweeter desserts. The cherries, which I just halved, were evenly distributed throughout rather than sinking to the bottom of the cake as some have experienced. I don't know if it would make a difference or not, but I just gently blended all the ingredients together with a wooden spoon. This cake looks like a lot of effort went into it when really it mixed up in just a couple of minutes. This is just a great coffeecake recipe, which, except for minor adjustments for presentation or taste preferences, is just perfect as written.Read More
I did not like this recipe. The cherries soaked with extract were odd and overpowering and the whole thing was too sweet.Read More
What a pretty, delicate, almost dainty coffee cake. I made a point to buy the vanilla yogurt because I believed it would make a difference in terms of taste and texture than sour cream, even though they are basically interchangeable. I knew when I opened that yogurt and smelled that delicious vanilla fragrance I had made the right decision. I used pure olive oil (NOT extra virgin, which would be much too strong!) for the vegetable oil which lent itself well to the cherry and vanilla flavors. I also used sliced almonds rather than pecans, knowing the flavor combination of cherries and almonds as classic, and because I thought it would look prettier too. It turned out beautifully and was just perfect for a morning or afternoon cup of coffee, a refreshing change from heavier, sweeter desserts. The cherries, which I just halved, were evenly distributed throughout rather than sinking to the bottom of the cake as some have experienced. I don't know if it would make a difference or not, but I just gently blended all the ingredients together with a wooden spoon. This cake looks like a lot of effort went into it when really it mixed up in just a couple of minutes. This is just a great coffeecake recipe, which, except for minor adjustments for presentation or taste preferences, is just perfect as written.
I thought this recipe was great! I didn't have vanilla yogurt or pecans on hand so I tried it with black cherry yogurt and almonds instead and thought the flavor was very nice. Best of all it was QUICK! Throw it in the oven just as you are sitting down to dinner and it is piping hot and ready just in time for after dinner coffee!
This is a delicious, moist cake. Very easy and quick to prepare. I baked it in a square pan and it came out perfectly. I would like to try substituting almonds for the pecans next time. Also, the addition of yogurt in this recipe makes a very light cake, not dense as some cakes can be. I might try another flavor of yogurt such as cherry or lemon just for fun.
Very good flavor. Not too strong almond flavor, just right for my taste buds. I doubled the recipe for a 9 x 13 pan, used the vanilla yogurt, and on top I used slivered almonds. Yummy....everyone liked it. Lasts several days-stayed moist,(we took it camping over the 4th of July). Will make again.
What a wonderful cake! Since my son snitched the vanilla yogurt that I had bought for this recipe I had to sub lowfat sour cream and 1 tsp vanilla. It worked perfectly. I also chose to just throw in both eggs instead of wasting an egg yolk. This is a very luscious, wonderful coffee cake. You could sub other dried fruits and I think it would be very good with slivered almonds. Lots of possiblities but perfect as is. Thanks!
What a perfect little cake! It is SO good--tender, light, just sweet enough, and nicely enhanced with just a hint of almond--maybe the best coffeecake I've ever made. I used Stoneridge Orchards Berrymix of dried cranberries, cherries, strawberries, blueberries, & raspberries, and I left them whole. Soaking them in the hot almond-flavored water is a great idea! Super recipe, and one I will treasure--thanks, Melanie!
Delicious. Used sour cream in place of the vanilla yogurt! Very moist and flavorful! Used a 13X9 pan too.
Fantastic!!! A friend gave me 3 bags of dried cherries so I turned to allrecipes.com to fine a recipe in which to use them. This is a delicious, moist cake that is very easy to make. I drizzle a little powdered sugar glaze over it.
This cake was dense, moist, and flavourful. I made with plain fat free yogurt that I had on hand and added a teaspoon of vanilla. After draining the cherries, I patted them dry between two paper towels before adding to the batter, and this seemed to help the cherries from sinking to the bottom. I made this in an 8x8 pan. I've also tried this recipe with blueberries, topped with a cream cheese icing. As others have said, this is a great recipe for adapting and I'm looking forward to trying with other dried fruits and flavoured yogurts.
This cake is awesome!! I did make a few small changes- I used a heaping cup of dried cherries, added almond extract (1 teas.) to batter, used a whole egg instead of egg white, and used walnuts instead of pecans. This recipe is a keeper!!
I doubled the recipe and it was the perfect amount for a bundt pan. Instead of soaking the cherries, I just added the extract to the batter because I didn't have time to let them soak. I also added a powder sugar glaze. A wonderful pound cake recipe. Thank you!
Ok so I was a little skeptical but i had a huge container of cherry fat free yogurt left and it was getting ready to go bad. I did not have any dried fruit so I skipped that part. I added 1/4 tsp of almond extract and 1/4 tsp of vanilla to the batter. Used apple sauce instead of oil, added both eggs, and used chopped almonds instead of pecans. Also used brown sugar instead of white sugar with the almonds. It came out delicious. Incredibly moist. Next time going to make a yogurt pudding to go with it. But it is delicious by itself. Serious five stars. Will make this again.
This is indeed a good coffee cake. Nice flavor and excellent texture. Next time I will chop my cherries more finely since they all sunk to the bottom of my cake. I think this would also be good with other dried fruits--particularly apricots or nectarines. I might also try adding a little butter and flour to the topping mixture for more of a crumb-style topping. However, its a yummy recipe just as written.
Great recipe! I made it first time yesterday to take to a friends house, and it was so good that when I left them with the rest of the cake I had to go home make another one for the house! I followed the recipe, except for using plain yogurt with an extra 1/2 tspn of vanilla and slivered almonds instead of pecans. Apart from soaking the fruit it takes just minutes to put to put together. I can't wait to try this same recipe with other kinds of fruit combinations.
My husband and I received a box of dried cherries as a wedding present and I spent quite a few months cooking with dried cherries. It was a lot of fun actually. This cake was one of my favorites. The texture was very nice and the flavor was wonderful, not too sweet. We took the cake and a soup I made with dried cherries to a potluck dinner with another couple and we enjoyed every bite. My friend suggested a lemon sauce to drizzle on top, so I will try that next time.
I really am a better cook than a baker, BUT this cake turned out very good and was very easy. I had the dried cherries, but no nuts, so I made it w/ greek yogurt, bumped up the cherries to 1 cup, and drizzled a little glaze over the top (powdered sugar, water & almond extract) and it turned out fabulous.
I prepared this recipe exactly as written and it turned out great. It was moist and great with coffee. It also had a long "keeping" life. I used a round pan, but plan to experiment with other pans in the future.
Got a lot of compliments on this when I brought it to a summer BBQ. I thought it was nice but not great. Next time, I will try it warm out of the oven. I suspect it would be best that way.
I was worried it might taste a bit yogurty but it didn't. It was the big hit of Christmas, everyone thought it was the nicest thing they had eaten all holiday. The only thing I had to change was I had a 170g bag of berries and cherries which needed using up so I put those in instead of 90g of cherries - it was just the right amount of fruit and absolutely delish. Making it again tomorrow for the three kings.
MMMMMMM...Incredible! So soft and moist - similar to pound cake, but not as dense. Definitely try it while its still warm!
This cake was delicious! I did use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar as well as pecan oil (healthier). Because I already had fat free plain yogurt, I just added some vanilla paste. This recipe is a definite keeper and I will use with other fruit.
Pretty nice flavor and quick/easy. The texture was moist and crumbly as expected for a yogurt cake. I used strawberry yogurt and replaced the pecans with chopped pistachios. Baked in 9x9 inch square pan.
Yum! A great 1 bowl cake! Used a square pan. Decreased sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 tsp of almond extract into the batter. Did not add the pecans/sugar topping. Used 1 egg. Delish! It's worth the effort to buy the almond extract. Cherries and almonds are so good together. Next time, (and there will be a next time), I think I will make a cherry topping - 1 1/2 cups frozen cherries, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 Tbls. cornstarch. Put in small saucepan and heat until thickened. Spoon over top. Delicious.
Oh my, I just tested a piece of this cake warm from the oven. This is the best coffee cake I have ever made and it's so easy and yummy.
Very moist and delicious cake. I used cranberries and strawberry yogurt (that's all I had in the fridge) and it turned out great. After draining the fruit and patting it dry, I coated it with a little bit of flour before adding it to the cake batter (kept the fruit from all sinking to the bottom of the cake). Next time, I will try apricot and peach yogurt.
really good and easy!
This recipe is absolutely scrumptious. I used sour cream instead of yogurt and my family loved it. This recipe will definitely be a keeper.
OMG! Sooo easy to prepare and oh so delicious! I followed Naples suggestion and used light olive oil and silvered almonds instead of pecans. Cake is sooo light and fluffy and not overly sweet perfect with a cup of coffee....next time I'm going to add 3/4 of a cup of almonds and roughly chopped my almonds it was a little difficult cutting the cake I couldnt get clean perfect slices, oh and I forgot to mention that I used fat free yogurt, I loved this coffecake
This recipe was so good. My husband really loved it. I did change a couple of things. I used sliced almonds on top instead of the pecans. When I took it out the oven after letting it sit for 10 mins. I drizzled with a glaze. I for sure would make this again!!! Thanks :)
This recipe was very good. My dad loves cherries and coffee, so this was a hit with him. I too substituted black cherry yogurt and I used almonds, because I didn't have any pecans. I also added the powdered sugar glaze on top. These were great suggestions! I will be making this again!
Thanks for your recipe Melanie. Should this have baking soda? Mine came out great but it didn't rise much, I followed directions to the letter and used a 9 inch cake pan but the height of mine looks 1/2 of yours. What did I do wrong?
I modified this recipe according to what I had on hand: used vanilla extract instead of almond, canola oil instead of vegetable, sour cream instead of vanilla yogurt, sliced almonds instead of pecans, and "greased and floured" the baking dish with butter and sugar since I used the last of my flour making the cake. I also added chocolate chips, and baked it more like 50 minutes instead of 35, but my oven runs slow. It was SO GOOD that my picky husband is hiding the rest of it until he gets home from work. He's afraid I'll eat it while he's gone. Last night, after his first bite, he actually said: "I think you've mastered baking!"
Wonderful light cake! My sister even liked it, and she is very picky. Followed the recipe exactly. no problems. Making again today for picnic.
Very moist cake. I don't like almond extract, so I soak the cherries in water and vanilla. Instead of a cake, I made 12 cupcakes. Just bake at the same temperature for around 25 minutes.
Very good cake. I had to substitute sour cream (added 1 t. vanilla to batter)for yogurt and slivered almonds for pecans because they where all I had on hand. Very moist, delicious cake that looks pretty. My daughter wanted the recipe when she tried it! Will definitely make again.
fabulous, made it as is and it tasted great. thank you this is a keeper
Very easy to make and absolutely delicious. Heavy yet moist and not too sweet. My husband does not like nuts so I just sprinkled the remaining sugar on top and it still turned out beautiful and delicious!
I've made this cake 3 times now and have tweaked it to my idea of perfection. I prefer it with 1/2c of slivered almonds folded in the batter and with Greek yoghurt - I add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I also think the cake tastes better when made with butter.
Love cherries and this cake was moist and flavorful.
WOW.....THIS IS GREAT.HAD A BUNCH OF DRIED CHERRIES THAT NEEDED TO BE USED....THIS IS EXCELLENT........ONE IS IN THE OVEN RIGHT NOW...WE ARE WAITING FOR THE TIMER TO GO OFF...DOUBLED THE CHERRIES THE FIRST TIME...THIS TIME I DOUBLED THAT....(2 CUPS) HOPING IT WILL BE OK....AND NOT TOO MUCH....
Thank you for the recipe! It turned out great.
I did not like this recipe. The cherries soaked with extract were odd and overpowering and the whole thing was too sweet.
A lovely, charming coffee cake! This baked up so nice and moist, fluffy. I really liked the idea of soaking the cherries with the almond extract; the hint of almond lent a nice flavor. Like another reviewer before me, I used plain sour cream because that's what I had on hand. A nice Sunday morning treat! Thank you for this submission!
Oh....this was so good! One thing that no one has mentioned so far is that this cake has such a lovely, sugary glazed crust topping from the tablespoon of sugar that is sprinkled on top. I substituted sliced almonds for the pecans in the topping, as several others had done and added about 1 teaspoon of almond extract to the batter. EDIT: I've been using Greek yogurt as that is what I always have on hand. Since I use almond flavoring in the cake anyway, I don't miss the vanilla in the yogurt.
This cake was okay. It's good, but not great. That's why i gave it 3 stars.
i was looking forward to this since i saw another review that said how it stays moist for days...when fresh, it wasn't moist at all, but when i wrapped it in foil that night it became super moist! however, the flavor was still lacing even though i added more cherries than stated. probably will not make agai with so many other recipes out there...
Delicious, light yet moist. Not too sweet. I would use more pecans for the topping. I didn’t have the vanilla yogurt, so used about 2/3 cup of sour cream and 1/3 plain yogurt plus 1/2 tsp. Vanilla. Worked just fine. Fast to make as well.
Easy and yummy. Used sour cream (light) instead of yogurt (didnt have any) and it turned out light and fluffy. It takes a lot (like a WOW moment) for me to give a 5, so this is very very good...just not awesome.
Friday I made this cake; I cut the cherries in half; I doubled the recipe for everything except the eggs and used two whole eggs; I threw a few pecan pieces into the batter. I took it to church tne next day. It was all eaten very quickly. Today I'm following the same recipe again for work tomorrow. Excellent recipe.
Mmm this is good! I made following changes: replaced oil with equal amount of melted margarine (better flavor), reduced sugar to 2/3 cup, added 1/4 tsp each of vanilla and almond extract to cake batter, took out cherries and placed some peach slices on top of the cake, and sprinkled sliced almonds on top.
although this cake was delicious and light i felt it had far too much sugaar in it, i have decreased the sugar to 1/2-3/4 cup, which made it perfect as original sugar amount was 1 cup. that is the only reason i gave it 4 stars. but worth baking this as my husband loved it but said it was a bit sweet, the first time i made it and great the second time i reduced the sugar.
I did not have pecans, vanilla yogurt or almond extract. I used almonds, sour cream and vanilla extract, and I added a little Cointreau to reconstitute the cherries. The texture was perfect. It is very moist and rose perfectly. I liked it; my husband loves it. It was still very pale and a little wet in the center after 35 minutes so I baked it for an extra 10 minutes and it was perfect.
We enjoyed this delicious coffee cake, which is a little different from the usual coffee cake I make because of the lack of cinnamon, which makes a nice change of pace from our usual coffee cake. It had wonderful flavor and texture and has the ideal amount of sweetness. If you’re looking for a perfect accompaniment to your morning cup of coffee, I highly recommend this recipe.
This cake was excellent. The only change I made was to substitute the pecans in the topping with sliced almonds. The cake was moist with tons of cherry flavor which surprised me since it only called for 1/2 cup of the cherries. I think it was best when it was still warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This recipe was amazing! However, I adjusted a few things: 1) 2 whole eggs 2) sliced almonds instead of pecans 3) glaze on top (next time I'll omit the sugar) 4) sour cream + vanilla instead of yogurt. Next time I'll double the cherries. I'm grateful to those who suggested replacing the yogurt and pecans with sour cream and almonds! By the way, with cakes like this, it's always better to first beat the eggs and sugar until they are really light and fluffy. Then add the remaining wet ingredients and mix really well. Then add the flour and dry ingredients, and just mix enough to incorporate.
Super easy and so yummy! I tried this recipe to use up some dried cherries but it is so good I think I'll actually have to buy more to make another cake! My husband loved it too.
Yummy, I made a few changes so I'm rating on what I made. I used plain yogurt with a tsp of vanilla instead of vanilla yogurt since that was what I had a home. I also added half a cup of oatmeal since the batter was super moist. It turned out great with those changes. Happy eating!
WOW. I made this cake today as per reviewed and it was incredible!!
I won't be making this again. The sour cherries didn't taste good with the cake...
This is delicious! I've brought it to three different functions, and it has been raved about each time. For one, I left out the nuts entirely (due to allergies), but sprinkled powdered sugar on top. The other two times, I used chopped almonds on top instead of pecans. Also, I've used vanilla extract, since it's all I've had on hand.
Ridiculously easy, soaking the cherries in the almond extract was brilliant and the cake was lovely the next day as a coffee cake as it's not too sweet. I saved this and will make it again, and passed it down to my daughter and I'm a VERY fussy and particular gourmet cook (if I do say so myself). I made it with the dried cherries and sliced almonds which are more reasonable from Costco. Would not choose to use pecans and mix with the almond extract flavoring myself. Simple and very well loved by all.
I made this cake in a 9" spring form pan and got rave reviews from my coworkers! I personally thought it was just okay so I'm reviewing based on my own preference. Please note, if you use the 9" spring form pan you should adjust the cooking time. I cooked mine for 5 less minutes than the recipe called for. If I make again I might try different fruits and nuts! I might even use plain greek yogurt or sour cream.
Followed the recipe exactly and it made a delicious coffee cake. Maybe could have used a few more cherries, or I would like to try a berry flavored yogurt but again, it was great like it was.
I had to substitute the almond for vanilla extract, but this cake turned out wonderfully. It was moist and full of flavor, and I barely got any... the guys loved it so much!
OMG so easy and delish! I used plain yogurt and tsp. Vanilla, plus two whole eggs. Yummy
I tried this recipe and I doubled it to make two. It failed misserably. It rised up, spilled all over the bottom and never baked completely. The only thing i recommend is not too double it.
Moist and tasty! I used vanilla extract because that's all I had, used a heaping .5 C of sugar instead of 1, plain yoghurt, didn't dry the cherries after draining and didn't chop them up, and I ommitted the nuts and extra bit of sugar. Everyone in my house had more than one piece and they all loved it. Even the one person who said it was "okay" had a second helping. Will definitely make it again!
I was really excited about all the good reviews, but it turned out a regular yoghurt recipe that I'm not crazy about anyway. Somebody said she used a 9x13 for double quantity so I used a loaf pan for the recipe as it is. It grew in the pan all the way up so I guess you can use the 9x13 for the recipe, if you don't want a really tall cake. I won't do this cake again.
Nice cake! Very easy to make! I used a almonds and a fruit summermix with dried cherries, cranberries, strawberries and raspberries. It was very nice and gone before I knew it!
I made this for my office and my husband and everyone loved it! I am not a cherry fan but I love this cake! My husband said that it is the one of the best cakes I have made yet!
Lovely cake that came out looking perfect. It reminded me a bit of a cake-y clafoutis. The recipe is forgiving -- I used vinegar/milk to replace the yogurt and vanilla extract in place of almond. Next time, I will use more fruit, as some pieces had lots and others hardly any cherries. Am eager to try this with other fruit, too -- blueberries, apricots, peaches, etc. My husband raved about this. Definitely a keeper.
So moist and delicious. I only had 4oz container of yogurt so I added a couple of tablespoons of heavy cream. I also used two eggs.
This was absolutely fabulous. Like previous reviewers, I used almonds for the topping. My son and his wife were full of praises saying that they especially loved how moist it was. I will definitely make it many more times. Thank you so much for the recipe.
Nice but a litter sweeter than i like.
This was actually much better than I anticipated. It took longer to cook than suggested but other than that the recipe was good. It's a tender moist cake that's not overly sweet and the cherries were not chewy but soft like fresh. Overall this is a tasty cake.
7.3.20 Followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of cutting back a little on the sugar (personal taste preference). This was extremely easy to make and turned out pretty well. I baked it in a 9” springform pan and was just a little disappointed that it didn’t rise more. If I were to make this again, I’d bake in an 8” springform pan and then be prepared to cook longer. It is plenty moist and tender, the cherries give you a nice pop of sweetness, and they were distributed evenly throughout the cake.
What a wonderful coffeecake recipe. Tender and moist crumb. Quick and easy to make. Like other reviewers, I used two whole eggs, instead of the egg plus egg white called for in the recipe. I also added a struesel topping to elevate the pecan/sugar topping. Delicious recipe.
I loved it and made it with Truvia instead of with sugar. Next time I'll add some cinnamon in the cake mix and Demerara and cinnamon for the topping ,
So, so good! Everyone loves this cake. I've made it twice in the last month! I took a pic, but it went so quick there was only a slice left. Ha! So easy to make, also.
Reconstituted cherries were the definition of delicious. Had to bake an extra 10 minutes. Sprinkled sliced almonds on top instead of pecans and drizzled with powdered sugar icing as some suggested. Really nice but the per bite cake/fruit ratio was a little off. Next time I will triple the cherries and split the batter between two 9" round pans.
I used fresh cherries because we went picking and had lots of them. I actually liked it better with fresh ones because I made this recipe before. I used a bundt pan and sprinkled with powder sugar. I used almonds instead of pecans I prefer them more.
I made muffins instead of cake. I used liners and baked for 25 mins at 350. I made a few small changes to use up ingredients that I had but it didn't really change the recipe. I doubled the cherries and almond extract, used plain yogurt with vanilla extract added and slivered almonds instead of walnuts as the recipe already had the almond flavour. They are lovely muffins, light and full of cherry and almond flavour.
Excellent cake! I made this on the weekend for a dinner party and am finally just reviewing it today. It took me 3 days to even try it since I was too sick! When I finally had an appetite to eat, I really enjoyed this cake. I too decided to used slivered almonds for the topping and it was wonderful, loved how the sugar and almonds baked nice and crunchy on the top. So moist and really pretty! I only found mine needed to bake for 28 mins, although I did use a silicone pan, so that may have altered it some. Will defintiely make this again!
Very easy and delicious cake, i will make it again for sure.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections