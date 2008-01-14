Dried Cherry Cake

Dried cherries are reconstituted with almond extract to give this cake recipe a delightful flavor that goes great with coffee.

By Judy Taubert

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cherries, hot water, and almond extract: let stand 20 minutes. Drain cherries, and pat dry between layers of paper towels. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, and 1 cup white sugar. Add yogurt, eggs, and oil. Stir well. Fold in cherries. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9 inch round cake pan.

  • Stir pecans and 1 tablespoon white sugar together. Sprinkle on top of batter in pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes, or until wooden pick comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 154.1mg. Full Nutrition
