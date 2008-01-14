Dried Cherry Cake

What a pretty, delicate, almost dainty coffee cake. I made a point to buy the vanilla yogurt because I believed it would make a difference in terms of taste and texture than sour cream, even though they are basically interchangeable. I knew when I opened that yogurt and smelled that delicious vanilla fragrance I had made the right decision. I used pure olive oil (NOT extra virgin, which would be much too strong!) for the vegetable oil which lent itself well to the cherry and vanilla flavors. I also used sliced almonds rather than pecans, knowing the flavor combination of cherries and almonds as classic, and because I thought it would look prettier too. It turned out beautifully and was just perfect for a morning or afternoon cup of coffee, a refreshing change from heavier, sweeter desserts. The cherries, which I just halved, were evenly distributed throughout rather than sinking to the bottom of the cake as some have experienced. I don't know if it would make a difference or not, but I just gently blended all the ingredients together with a wooden spoon. This cake looks like a lot of effort went into it when really it mixed up in just a couple of minutes. This is just a great coffeecake recipe, which, except for minor adjustments for presentation or taste preferences, is just perfect as written.

