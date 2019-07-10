Shrimp and Caper Salad

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderful salad for an afternoon luncheon. Great if made the night before. I serve croissants with the salad. I have had many requests by guests for the recipe. They LOVED it!!! Serve on crisp salad greens and garnish with tomato wedges, hard cooked egg wedges and parsley.

By Lorraine Friberg

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss the shrimp, green onions, celery, capers, black olives, oil and vinegar dressing, mayonnaise, celery seed, and lemon juice. Chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 180.4mg; sodium 690.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

nanapeg
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2010
Made as directed and it was very good. I read the oil and vinegar salad dressing to mean an Italian dressing and so used one I had on hand and NO mayo. Thanks for another way to use capers! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

FASTFINAL137
Rating: 2 stars
12/05/2004
Personally didn't care for the mayo/oil & vinager combo. Would probably have liked better with fat free italian dressing or even greek dressing. Read More
Helpful
(16)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
FASTFINAL137
Rating: 2 stars
12/04/2004
Personally didn't care for the mayo/oil & vinager combo. Would probably have liked better with fat free italian dressing or even greek dressing. Read More
Helpful
(16)
nanapeg
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2010
Made as directed and it was very good. I read the oil and vinegar salad dressing to mean an Italian dressing and so used one I had on hand and NO mayo. Thanks for another way to use capers! Read More
Helpful
(11)
J.H.
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2008
This was a really popular dish at a recent family dinner! However to add more veg I did include some diced red and yellow peppers. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
RI convert
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2010
Very good take...i lessened the mayo and chopped up the shrimp to get it more bite sized. Capers are juniper berries that have been brined i used the non-pareil size. Very strong so i chopped and smashed them with my big knife. Also less vinegar was used. I like my shrimp salad pretty dry. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Rich
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2009
My 1st recipe using capers. Wandered around trying to find capers in the grocery. What IS a caper anyway? But my wife wanted this so I found the capers and made the dish. Still have no idea what a CAPER is exactly but the dish was very good. Seriously though what IS a caper? Read More
Helpful
(6)
Colette
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2010
A caper is not a pickled juniper berry it is the bud of a fleshy leaved flowering plant. A less pickled taste to the dressing in combination with the capers would be to use lemon juice rather than vinegar. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2015
This was so darned tasty and I will definitely add this to my summer menus. I did go a little light on the celery seed because a little goes a long way for us. Other than that...NO changes. Just a yummy and simple salad. Thanks for sharing! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022