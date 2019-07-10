Shrimp and Caper Salad

1 of 6

Rating: 2 stars Personally didn't care for the mayo/oil & vinager combo. Would probably have liked better with fat free italian dressing or even greek dressing. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Made as directed and it was very good. I read the oil and vinegar salad dressing to mean an Italian dressing and so used one I had on hand and NO mayo. Thanks for another way to use capers! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This was a really popular dish at a recent family dinner! However to add more veg I did include some diced red and yellow peppers. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Very good take...i lessened the mayo and chopped up the shrimp to get it more bite sized. Capers are juniper berries that have been brined i used the non-pareil size. Very strong so i chopped and smashed them with my big knife. Also less vinegar was used. I like my shrimp salad pretty dry. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars My 1st recipe using capers. Wandered around trying to find capers in the grocery. What IS a caper anyway? But my wife wanted this so I found the capers and made the dish. Still have no idea what a CAPER is exactly but the dish was very good. Seriously though what IS a caper? Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars A caper is not a pickled juniper berry it is the bud of a fleshy leaved flowering plant. A less pickled taste to the dressing in combination with the capers would be to use lemon juice rather than vinegar. Helpful (5)