Donna's Famous Cheesecake

This was the 1st time ever for me to make cheesecake. This was so easy and tasted great. Even my husband liked it. Will try other flavors like lemon and orange extracts as well per husband's suggestion.I made this again, as a cherry swirl. I pureed a small can of cherry pie filling in my blender, then after pouring 1/2 the batter swirled 1/2 the cherry puree over it, added the rest of the batter then added a spiral with the cherry puree pulling it outwards with a toothpick. I made it special for my father-in-law for Thanksgiving dinner. Unfortunately, my sour cream was too strong this time and that was all you could really taste. I think it was my sour cream though, it may have been older than I thought, but it came out very lovely with no cracks. I just put a pan of water under it.