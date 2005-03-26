Donna's Famous Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Best served after overnight refrigeration.
Vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Best served after overnight refrigeration.
Delicious cheesecake. Not too hard to make either! Though I did find that I needed more than 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter for the crust. I baked mine with a panful of water in the oven and it didn't get cracks in the top. Also, I let it sit in the oven to cool for 1 hr then refrigerated it overnight. It came out great.Read More
I was pretty disappointed with this cake as it was very bland. I was very surprised considering all the rave reviews. This is my first negative review. I even added 1/4 c of sugar but it didn't help.Read More
Delicious cheesecake. Not too hard to make either! Though I did find that I needed more than 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter for the crust. I baked mine with a panful of water in the oven and it didn't get cracks in the top. Also, I let it sit in the oven to cool for 1 hr then refrigerated it overnight. It came out great.
Loved this recipe-took it to my parent's for my Dad's birthday-everyone loved it! To the crust I added more butter and also 1/4C of sugar. Thanks a bunch!
Making cheesecakes are something I do well and enjoy making them... I came across this recipe and I had a lot of compliments. This will be something I will make again and tell others... Thank you, Monika from Hawaii
I made this for my son's birthday & it was fabulous! I did not use a water bath but instead put a pan of hot water on the lower rack....no cracks! I micrwaved strawberry jam for a few seconds to make it saucier & drizzled the cheesecake w/ that. Will make again... maybe next time w/ some blueberries & whipped cream!
This recipe is the perfect combination of simplicity, richness, and creaminess! The cheesecake was smooth as silk and was utterly divine. The only change I made was to add some grated lemon and lime zest for a little flavor. It is a heavier cheesecake and should be served in small slices, or it is just too much. But that's the way we like it here! This is a good base for other flavored cheesecakes, and is thick enough to swirl in other ingredients. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This cheesecake is very creamy and fairly easy to make. I would definitely give this recipe to my friends. It's a keeper!
For quite sometime I stopped baking cheesecake and the itch to want to bake again make me want to try this recipe and it was quite good although I forgot to sprinkle the crackers crumb on top of the cake but I did served it with strawberry pie filling and my 5 yrs old love it so much.
I love this cheesecake recipe. I used one package 1/3 fewer calories and two regular to cut down on the calories (I know why bother) but it didn't effect the test at all. I served it with frozen strawberries no sugar added (splenda) GREAT RECIPE. I will make again!
I served this to about 20 of my fellow college students, and 3 told me it was the best cheesecake they'd ever eaten. I baked it for about 50 minutes in a pan of water (the cheesecake tips at the bottom are great!) and added dark cherry pie filling on the top before refrigerating for seven hours. The texture was perfect.
This cheesecake was delicious but I thought the crust was too dry.
This is a fantastic, creamy cheesecake. I did not put the extra crumbs on the top because I really felt that that would detract from the mixed berry topping that I had made to go on top. I did make this one day, refrigerate overnight, and serve the following day. It only had one very minor crack that was easily covered with the berries. This was a great cheesecake and made a lovely presentation.
Made 2 of them. Don't have a springform pan so I bought 2 premade gram cracker crusts. We tried one while it was still warm and said "ehh it's ok..." The taste was alright, but the texture was strangle. Very "eggy". Stuck them in the fridge and let them chill for the day. They are 100x better. A really good cheesecake recipe.
Everyone in my family loved this cheese cake. I lost my original recipe from my great-grandmother, so we tried this one. It was soooo yummy- almost as good as Grammy's. The next time we made it I tried added mini chocolate chips. It worked wonderfully! I think I did half a cup or a whole cup- I forget. Also I sprinkled chocolate chips on the top. Only problem is it split while baking- oh well. Still tasted great!
Too many desserts are overly sweet, but this was just perfect. Extremely easy to make, too! The only difficulty I ran into was getting the crust to hold together. In the end, I added extra butter. Other than that, perfect! I finally found a dessert recipe that my boyfriend will eat. He even had seconds! Thanks for a great, easy recipe.
This is my new favorite cheesecake! This was just excellent! Very smooth and just the right amount of sweetness. I used some Walkers shortbread cookies for my crust.
This is a great and easy to make cheesecake. At first I also thought that there was not enough butter for the crust, but I hesitated to add more and add more fat. So I put the mixture in the fridge for ten minutes to chill, and then I was able to press down the crust beautifully and it worked great. Overall very good. I found the texture a little soft, even after a full day of chilling, but overall it is excellent!
This was a major hit. In Romania, I haven't been able to find heavy cream or whipping cream, so it was pretty hard to find a good cheesecake recipe. But this is it. I used crushed Belgian ginger cookies for the crust. This is a very easy recipe, too. A big hit at the potluck!
I was pretty disappointed with this cake as it was very bland. I was very surprised considering all the rave reviews. This is my first negative review. I even added 1/4 c of sugar but it didn't help.
My husband loves cheesecake and I wanted to make him one without resorting to a Jello NoBake--this was the first recipe I came across when I searched the site and it turned out beautifully! I think it's a great recipe for novice bakers. Very smooth and creamy and the graham cracker crumbs baked on top added great flavor.
not creamy at all, had a "ricotta" like texture.
Very good, Easy to make, the crust was a little dry but I will definatly make it again
A delicious, creamy cheesecake was an instant hit with dinner guests last night. There was not a drop left. I did add 1/4 cup sugar and a little more butter to the graham crackers. This is my go to recipe from now on. Thanks Donna for sharing
I made this receipe for a dessert social fundraiser topping it with raspberry jam and lemon curd. Everyone loved it! BTW the event raised $1,300 for college scholarships. Thanks Donna
Loved it!!!! I have made this several times. I am a big fan of cheese cake. I cover it in caramel,choclate, and peanuts. This recipie is better than my mom's, but don't tell her that...
Made this for my wife to take to work and everyone loved it.
This is a wonderful, very rich cheesecake recipe. Very easy too! My boyfriend loved it as is, but next time I will try adding a bit of sugar - maybe 1/4 cup - I thought it could be a tad bit sweeter.
I felt the crust on this was to thick and next time I will use less crumbs. Taste was alright plain but was wonderful with a topping. Texture was perfect and the helpful hints are a must to read. Will make this again but will add lemon juice and zest to give it a little more life.
So Good!!! Baked up beautifully!!!
This was a wonderful cheesecake. I followed the baking directions given in the extra tips section for cheesecakes. Preheat to 350 then when you put it in the oven reduce heat to 250, bake for 1.5 hrs. Then turn off heat and leave in closed oven for 3 hrs. Refrigerate to Chill...it was GREAT!
My husband told me he wanted cheesecake for dessert on Christmas and as I perused a few websites kept coming back to this website. It was so simple to make and was absolutely delicious. I found that 1 1/2 Tbsp butter was not enough for the crust and I didn't need anywhere near 2 cups of graham crackers, but still, I will definitely be making this cheesecake again!
Very good and very simple to make. I added mini-chocolate chips to the batter before baking since my social group are all chocoholics. This basic recipe would be good with any type of topping too. Definitey making again.
I made this recipe for a girl's birthday at work and everyone raved about it. I had doubled this recipe to make two cheesecakes and was out of the kitchen in 45 minutes with clean up.
This recipe is super easy, and comes out smooth and creamy every time. Can't say enough good things about it. I never mess with more complicated recipes anymore.
This was the 1st time ever for me to make cheesecake. This was so easy and tasted great. Even my husband liked it. Will try other flavors like lemon and orange extracts as well per husband's suggestion.I made this again, as a cherry swirl. I pureed a small can of cherry pie filling in my blender, then after pouring 1/2 the batter swirled 1/2 the cherry puree over it, added the rest of the batter then added a spiral with the cherry puree pulling it outwards with a toothpick. I made it special for my father-in-law for Thanksgiving dinner. Unfortunately, my sour cream was too strong this time and that was all you could really taste. I think it was my sour cream though, it may have been older than I thought, but it came out very lovely with no cracks. I just put a pan of water under it.
BEST-EVER recipe, & great for a beginner cheesecake baker like myself. The key is to refridge overnight...it totally ROCKS the next day!! It's so rich & creamy, just like what you'd expect from a restaurant...but a lot cheaper..thanks Donna...now I can be famous!!
I love this cheesecake because it's very rich, but not too sweet. I added some sugar to the graham cracker crust mixture, and found that using margarine instead of butter definitely creates a more malleable substance when pressing it into the pan. I would suggest using more margarine as needed, though. Thank you for the recipe!
Will be trying it soon, but the directions sound easy as does the preperation time and the baking time. A great cheesecake to make one day for serving the next day.
I just bought a graham cracker crust from the grocery store and followed steps 3 and 4. I used reduced fat cream cheese and fat free sour cream. It came out delicious. This is the easiest recipe and very, very tasty.
This was delicious and looked like a professionally-made cheesecake. I followed the recipe as written and was impressed by how simple it was (this was only my 2nd time making a cheesecake.) The vanilla added a nice taste without being overpowering or cloyingly sweet. I will definitely be making this one again!
This recipe is so easy to make and tastes great! I made it without the cracker crumbs on top and served it with a strawberry sauce. It was a hit!
This is my first time making a cheesecake and turned out really good. I followed the recipe and the tips to the t. Except I used a nilla wafer instead bec thats what I had on hand. I guess I wasnt able to insulate the pan from water in the waterbath because my crust was a little soggy in some parts but the cheese part was fantastic. I will be using this recipe and passing it on. Thanks, Donna, whoever you are :)
This was the first cheesecake I've ever made.. And today I made 4, they were so easy! And turned out great!!!!!!!!!
I got a lot of compliments on this cake. However, I agree with Dotty that the crust was too dry. I added a little more butter, but should have added even more. Will look for another crust recipe. Also, I put cherries on this cake. Really creamy!
Not a fan of the sweet condensed milk taste....I'll go back to sugar. always good to try other recipes though.
excellent, this was my first cheesecake and it turned out perfect. no need for any toppings here. definitely make again.
This was my first attempt at a baked cheesecake that turned out well, and it was for a big event at work. It went over so well I've had people ask for the recipe. It's incredible, simple but extremely good. I would recommend people read the cheesecake tips at the bottom of the recipe. I learned I was doing it all wrong, and that the assumptions I was making that you treat it like any other cake or baked good were what was wrecking my past attempts. I will be making this one regularly and I wanted to thank the author for sharing this.
Easy to make , it was a HIT!!! thank you!
This definitely has an egg taste. I have made others that taste better to me. Personal preference I'm sure. It did bake nicely and was easy to plate.
Not sweet enough for me. The texture was perfect, exactly like I like cheesecake, but I like rich sweets so if I use this recipe again I will add additional sugar. I noticed no one mentioned pan size. I used a 10-inch pan and the cheesecake was about 2 or so inches thick.
Nice creamy cheesecake. Added a little bit of lemon juice.
I served this at Christmas what a hit!! I prepared exactly as listed. Xame out perfect, not overly sweet either, I served w/cherry pie filling YUM!!
Very good cheesecake! This recipe equals exactly two pre-made crusts from the grocery store. You can always freeze these just make sure you don't add any toppings to the cheesecake until you take out from the freezer. I have made this this recipe multiple times and it's my husbands favorite. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Great!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was somewhat hesitant using condensed milk in cheesecake but after making it my worries disappeared immediately! It was yummy in my tummy. The how-to-bake-a-cheesecake advices helped tremendously.
Best cheesecake ever. Super simple to make, not overly sweet, light and airy. Replaced Graham Crackers with Digestives since I live in the UK.
Easy to make, I add the lemon juice of a full lemon A party favour. I used the same recipe and made mini cheesecakes for a party. They baked quicky and tasted great.
This is the easiest and the best cheesecake I have ever made. I also lower the fat content even more by using reduced fat cream cheese and a low fat egg product. It still turned out so delicious! You can sweeten it up even more by adding fruit to the top!
This recipe was great! It was very easy to make. I used ready made graham cracker crusts and got 2 out of 1 recipe. It's definitely one to bring with you to a lunch or dinner party or wherever. A little goes a long way!
My sister and I love cheesecake and after reading the reviews we had to try it. It's one of the best cheesecakes we've made. It was smooth and moist...we don't care for dry cheesecake! One small slice is all you need because it's very rich. This is now my standard go to cheesecake recipie that could easily be added to.
I would of given it a 5, but I never made a homeade cheesecake before,and I still have SO MUCH to learn. It tasted "heavy" and like there was too much cream cheese. I even added some lemon juice to it. Not bad for a first-timer, def. will try again!
Escellent! Approved by oen of the worlds pickiest eaters when I made it for her b-day!
I made this for my grandson's 14th birthday. He is, by far, the pickest ever and he loved it. The whole cake was gone by the day after. I decerated it with fresh strawberries slicd in half.
crust was hard to make
I was always afraid to try making cheese cake because everyone said it was so hard. I tried this recipe and while it was in the oven I thought I had messed up some how because it was so easy but at our Thankgiving everyone raved about. I will be making this again.
Perfectly Yummy... I'm still eating it :)
2nd time making this using chocolate graham crust - used 1/2 stick of melted butter (last time was so dry & bland could not eat crust) & added 1/4 cup powdered sugar and a 1/2 cup pecans all pulsed together for crust. Then made same as recipe calls for the rest! Actually in the oven now but know the cheesecake part will come out wonderful like last time!!
This cheesecake was excellent! I followed the recipe as written. The flavor improved each day. I will make this again but probably 2 days in advance.
Excellent. Turns out great every time, the texture is perfect-nice and dense. I don't like the fluffy, light cheesecakes. I put this cheesecake in a charity auction and it was second only to a professionally done cake! I usually add a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, too.
I have made this recipe many times. It is the easiest one I have ever made. The texture is perfect and It is so versatile playing host to whatever flavour you want to add to it.
Best recipe ever!!! I can make any topping to go with it and it cooks beautifully. Every. Single. Time.
love this cheesecake but I added more vanilla extract then called for came out awesome. that and I just bought the graham cracker crust from the store
Thanks! This cheesecake is a great example of how savory can mix with sweet, and still taste good. Note: THIS MADE TWO CAKES. I was happy it did, because it was amazing! I will definitely make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections