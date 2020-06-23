Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

1 of 986

Rating: 5 stars I make this all the time. People love it. It tastes like Summer. Please note that it calls for red BELL pepper. Too bad most can't find Jicama. It's there to add crunch, contrast of color and a bit of sweetness. I sometimes add just a handful of black beans to the salsa for color. Fresh corn cooked about 3-4 minutes in boiling water, not canned. People comment on the "beautiful salsa" every time. I don't use much cayenne since many can't handle hot. BUT, I take a base of sour cream, leftover cilantro, lime juice, salt, 1/2 a jalapeno, a little oil and chili powder and blend in blender. Not hot at all. Put it squirt bottle and guests can add to tacos if they like. OR take half that sauce for mild lovers and leave half to throw in a chipotle, more jalapeno, cayenne or whatever you think will be good for the spicy lovers. I also cook my fish (tilapia) on a cast iron griddle (flat side) on the grill. Get it good and hot and cook about 2-3 mins per side. Comes out with a slightly blackened crust with all the juices sealed in. I marinate the fish in just lime juice, olive oil and some chili powder. I use flour tortillas. They hold up well. I'm telling you, this is the way to go with this recipe. Helpful (834)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! ~ These tacos are sooo good. I can't wait to make 'em again. But, here's the only thing...the recipe for the spices makes waaaay too much. So, cut it at least in half (you'll still probably have too much left over). We reduced the amount of the red pepper as well and they were still too firey for our (spicy) taste. The salsa mixture is wonderful (although I couldn't finD jicama in our store). We didn't fnd the salsa dry at all because the sour cream adds a creamy taste. Toss the tortillas on the grill for a bit. YUM! This one's a keeper! :) Helpful (182)

Rating: 5 stars Delish! I blackened the corn in a skillet (no oil or water) and added diced avocado. This was so very good! Enjoy! Helpful (136)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad at all. Tilapia is great for people who aren't crazy about fish because it is so mild, you almost don't even know it's there. Because the salsa was a little bit bland, Husband topped the tacos with a little medium Pace salsa. Oh, I also learned an important lesson about corn tortillas tonight - when the recipe says to use two, you really do need to use two. I made the first taco with one, and it ended up disintegrating on to the counter... Good recipe though. Thanks! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars INCREDIBLE! Only changes were I cooked the corn tortillas in 2 Tablespoons oil to make them hold together and that worked well. I also used Alaskan Halibut. We like spicy and we were not dissapointed! I also cooked the corn as another member had suggested. As we would say when we haul in a nice Halibut "It's a keeper!" I will make this again and again! Helpful (43)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was really full of flavor. Next time I will use 1/2 as much salt but the rest was awesome! Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I LOVE spicy food but this was way too much cayanne papper. I should have cut it back to about half of what is called for. I used canned corn nibblets but did not cook the corn first. BIG MISTAKE. The recipe doesnt tell you to cook the corn but I should have figured it out. Cook the Corn first! The salsa is the best part of the dish. Magnificent! But the fish is so-so. I couldnt find the jicama at the market. So I rated it 4 because of my own errors but I will make it again the right way and we will see.... Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I sprinkled the spices too liberally my husband thought this way too hot. I loved it as is but next time I'll make it a bit less hot. I did not use sour cream but I had guacamole that I put on instead. I used flour tortillas because I like them better. There was plenty of corn salsa (no jicama could be found I added a bit of tomato) so I am making this again tonight. I loved it just be careful on the spices if others are spice-sensitive! Helpful (29)