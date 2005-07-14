BaumKuchen

If you dont have a rotating spin, you can also use a square pan that the japanese use along with a rolled up aluminum foil, half an inch big to where it'll fit right in the square pan, dont forget to cover the rolled aluminum with oil. Use the same technique that you use to make a tamagoyaki (put this in youtube to see how its done), a rolled up egg dish. you put a thin batter on the square pan, let it cook until light brown as mention on #4 then put in the rolled up aluminum on the top, carefully use a spatula and roll it down to the bottom. take the battered aluminum out carefully and do the same thing over again with the cooked batter, then putting the battered aluminum on the top and roll it to the bottom again. repeat the steps~ hope this helps, i actually saw this on a cooking/romance series~