Easy Moravian Cake

Easy, moist and yummy. Recipe may be cut in half for one cake.

By Sally

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 8-inch round pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and shortening, and mix until crumbly. Add sugar, eggs, and milk; mix thoroughly.

  • Divide batter into two 8 inch round or square greased baking pans. Dot the top with 1/2 cup butter broken into pieces the size of lima beans. Sprinkle top with 1/4 cup brown sugar for each cake, sprinkle cinnamon on top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 60.2mg; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
