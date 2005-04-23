Easy Moravian Cake
Easy, moist and yummy. Recipe may be cut in half for one cake.
Easy, moist and yummy. Recipe may be cut in half for one cake.
With only two ratings one 1 star and the other 5 I decided I would take a chance. I thought it was very good I halved the recipie and baked it in a 9" sqaure pan,I had to add about 1/4 cup more flour the batter was a little runny, cutting circles w/a knife worked nicely. Next time I will not halve the topping and i will mix it together first. I also cooked it for 5-7 min. longer it had a nice crispy/chewey edge and a soft fluffy middle.Read More
My daughter chose this cake, and even though it hadn't received any reviews we thought we'd try it. Don't! We never got a chance to even taste it. The cake bubbled over in the oven, started a fire and was completely destroyed!Read More
With only two ratings one 1 star and the other 5 I decided I would take a chance. I thought it was very good I halved the recipie and baked it in a 9" sqaure pan,I had to add about 1/4 cup more flour the batter was a little runny, cutting circles w/a knife worked nicely. Next time I will not halve the topping and i will mix it together first. I also cooked it for 5-7 min. longer it had a nice crispy/chewey edge and a soft fluffy middle.
My family loves this cake and it is the most requested one. Easy to make which is important to me as I am a very new cook. I put in a 9x13 inch cake pan rather than the 2 8-inch suggested and have had it turn out perfect everytime.
My daughter chose this cake, and even though it hadn't received any reviews we thought we'd try it. Don't! We never got a chance to even taste it. The cake bubbled over in the oven, started a fire and was completely destroyed!
Very different texture from the fluffy cakes most people are used to. Kind of a heavy coffee cake. It has a pleasant taste, though, and is very easy to make. It's also economical, using ingredients many people usually have on hand.
I made this cake and it was so easy! I thought I would be able to put one in the freezer, but my family devoured both of them!
So so easy to make and very good!...made this for my family one sunday and they loved it! Will definitely keep this recipe.
I love this recipe and find it very versatile: I sometimes substitute a cup of orange juice for a cup of milk and add about 2 Tbsp orange zest and it's an Orange cake or I follow the exact recipe and add almond extract and it's perfect! :) (I don't use the topping in these cases. When you add the 2 cups of milk start beating slowly then give it a quick beat for 30 seconds or so and it thickens... no need to add more flour.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections