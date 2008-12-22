Pumpkin Roll with Ginger and Pecans

1 of 201

Rating: 5 stars I made this for the first time, just this past weekend. The baking part was so easy, but to use a towel dusted with confection sugar was an ABSOLUTE HUGE mistake. I had to throw my first 2 cakes and the towels away, because they stuck to the towel so bad, and I didn't even want to bother washing them.WHAT A MESS!!! I tried aluminium foil, greased and dusted with flour and it worked WONDERFULLY!!! Just pulled it right out of the pan, put a piece of parchment on top, and rolled it right up in the foil. The recipe is 5 star+. I didn't use lemon juice, and instead of the cinnamon and cloves, I used 1TBLSP of pumpkin spice. Everyone was raving how heavenly it tasted. I will def. make over and over. Can't wait to give away as small gifts for Christmas. Thank you!!!! Another thing I forgot to mention, i didn't use any lemon juice or the nuts. Helpful (380)

Rating: 5 stars i don't add lemon juice and it turns out just as good...you can use heavy duty foil instead of wax paper it works alot better just lay your foil in the pan pour a little grease on top move the pan around and pour your batter on its much easier ...when the cake is done take it out and roll the foil in the cake while its hot ..let it cool .. unroll the cake add your filling then roll it back up with out the foil.. its so much easier!! Helpful (276)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I've been looking for this recipe for a while now! I did make one change--I left the nuts off the cake portion because it becomes too hard to roll. You can if you want the nuts add them to the cream cheese filling that way the cake doesn't fall apart when you roll it. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (183)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful my family and friends loved it and it was simple! I have to add something to this....i used parchment paper in my pan also it worked great it made it easy to get the cake out i did notice that if my cake wasnt quite done yet it would break after being rolled up but i used the filling to patch it and then roll it worked great! Also my family enjoyed it slightly frozen i just put it in the freezer and then take it out when we want a quick desert it does thaw and become moist its delicious either way....if you havent tried this recipe you should! Definetely freezing the roll after it is complete has worked for me the best I'm able to slice it while frozen and then serve it thawed. works great! Also I just made some recently and I baked the cake in foil and then put parchment paper on top and rolled it It does work great! I got this tip from another review. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for years as is....but this year I decided to add 1 tsp. maple extract instead of the vanilla to the filling and it was OUT OF THIS WORLD! It was a much better match of flavors between the pumpkin/pecan cake and the filling -- YUM YUM YUM!! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe.. I have been making these for years and had lost the recipe thank goodness I found it here! Easy to make and everyone loves them. Here's an extra tip: To keep roll from falling apart when rolling reduce heat a few degrees or reduce cook time a couple of minutes and roll slowly. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Tastes very good. It is a good treat to take to Thanksgiving or Christmas gathering. I used a 13x7 cakepan lined w/ wax paper. I also rolled it tightly with a clean pillow case. (My dish towels are not the Bakers smooth towels) One small can of pumkin makes 2 pumpkin rolls. One I added nuts to. The other I added chocolate chips. Don't add extra Pumpkin. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars I've used this recipe for years now and have given them as gifts as well. It is easy as long as you remmember to spray the foil with a cooking spray generously. some people use towels but i found foil works as well and they can be rolled right back in the foil for refegerator. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This turned out perfect! I made these for Christmas and people actually fought over the last slice. Ha Ha! I made them a month in advance and froze them. I defrosted them in the fridge for a day and they were still perfect. Helpful (36)