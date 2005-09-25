Caramel Pound Cake
Very moist dense cake.
I made this cake once before, but this was before i became a member of all recipes. This is a very good recipe.I will be using it. I saw where some of the viewers said it was a heavy cake, just try sifting the flour twice, and instead of frosting the whole cake I just used it as a glaze and it was very good. Another winner.Read More
I chose to add 3/4 tsp of salt (the AIB coming out in me) to this recipe as others noted blandness in finished cake. It was still on the bland side...but quite edible and certainly moist. The frosting was absolutely scrumptious. I will no doubt give this recipe one more go with a few changes but the frosting recipe will be used again and again.Read More
This cake was very well received by my family-the only drawback was that it took a long time and a lot of stirring to get the frosting ready, but when it was, it was absolutely delicious. I would make this cake again.
I was surprised for two reasons: #1 when I first DL this recipe on Thanksgiving Day, there wer no ratings for it yet. So I was a little worried but wanted to try something different. #2 I was amazed ath the amount of sugar it called for in just the batter. But it came out great nice and moist, mildy sweet and nutty. It tasted great even without the frosting. Which I recommend you let cool to get a better consistency. The frosting is rich but really good... Thanks for sharing!
This cake was very heavy, rich, and moist. I would consider this recipe for advanced, patient bakers. If using a tube pan with a removable bottom, wrap foil around the outside of it and place pan on a rimmed cookie sheet or it could leak all over the oven! After cooking the frosting, I transferred it to a pyrex bowl to speed up the cooling process, but it still took a good amount of stirring to get it to frosting consistency. I found it much too sugary sweet and next time would opt for drizzling each cake slice with a little caramel sauce and garnish with some fruit for color.
This poundcake tasted great (esp. the frosting) but was WAY to confusing to make. Read the entire recipe a few times before making this. Notice that under ingredients dark brown sugar and brown sugar are both listed but in the directions it doesn't indicate which one to use when. I believe dark brown is used in step 2. Good luck
Oh my goodness, I made this cake today for my family and everyone loved it. It was not dry at all as some members indicated. I did substitute buttermilk for the milk in the recipe. It was a little sweet but still good and moist. I will make this one again.
The cake itself is absolutely wonderful - moist and dense and very flavorful. I too had problems with the frosting, but I always do with cooked frostings so I just used it as a glaze instead of an all-over frosting and thought it was just as good. I didn't have any pecans so left those out of the cake and thought it was just as good without. I would definitely make this cake again.
I made this cake today for my birthday. It turned out great and taste wonderful. My oven must be off, it took almost 120 minutes before the toothpick came out clean. Other than that I had no trouble with this recipe. I did add a teaspoon of kosher salt to the batter. Alton Brown said it helps all sweets. I put a nice pinch of salt in the frosting too.
C'mon folks, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to make this recipe. It is simple. Starting from the first ingredient, 2 1/4 cups brown sugar - down thru the pecans belong in the cake. The remaining ingredients are for the icing. As for the cake....it is delicious and I will make again. My friends loved it.
It was a bit too sweet for my taste. Though very delicious!!
Really, really delicious! This cake is definitely sweet and rich. I could've sliced mine even thinner and been happy. I didn't change a thing with the batter. The only tiny thing I added (per the suggestion of another review) was a little bit of kosher salt. Probably not enough to even taste it, but next time I may add a little more. The caramel sauce is delicious, but I think it's too much. Next time I would definitely half it because I threw a lot out. I used a bundt pan and it took about 85 minutes to cook fully. Came out with no problems and didn't go over the edges at all. I served it with vanilla ice cream and the hot caramel sauce. It's very decadent, relatively easy to make and tastes delicious!
The cake could in fact use 3/4 C less sugar and a bit of salt but I'm happy with it anyway. The caramel icing is incredible! Just remember that you're dealing with the science of sugar crystals when making it. Time your ROLLING boil exactly, pour it out of the hot pan into a mixing bowl afterwards and leave it alone while it cools. Mine is setting up exactly like caramel along the sides of the cooling bowl as I type. I doubt it will need much beating at all. YUM!
very good, reminded me a lot of the caramel cake my grandmother used to make. the frosting I will admit is tough. my grandmother has been making this cake for many many years and it does take some trial and error to get it right. but once you get it right you will completely love it.
Excellet Cake! Mine did not turn out as pretty as the picture on the website, but the taste more than made up for the "ugly" presentation. LOL!
This rating is for the caramel icing only...it's the best! Yummy! I plan on making this pound cake for Christmas.
My husband has been begging me to find a caramel pound cake for over 2 years. Well today, 6/4, is his birthday :o) I searched the internet and stubbled across this recipe. I must say I'm a baker and LOVE to bake!! This cake was FABULOUS!! My husband, family, & neighbors ate the entire cake :o) I would give 10 stars if possible!!! Very tasteful, yes rich & heavy but SOOOO WORTH IT!! Will be making this very soon again for up coming events :o)
This turned out to be a beautiful pound cake. It was dense but moist . The glaze was a little grainy but I think I could work on it to make it more smooth. The presentation was stunning - I love this bundt pan which I got from Williams-Sonoma is a real show stopper. It's not the most delicious thing I ever ate but my co-workers gobbled it down and really seemed to like it. Thanks Judy!
My little brother made this cake, and everyone loved it. It is a very moist and tasty cake.
Followed the instructions exactly and it turned out beautifully. A very moist cake, but not for you if you don't have a sweet tooth !! Will make this again
I made this and shared at work. People didn't believe I made it. Great reviews by all. Reading other reviews about the frosting, yes, it took some time set up but I used a mixer and it turned out perfect... A keeper.Thank you
This cake tasted great right out of the oven, and the frosting was great, but the cake was pretty dry and hard the next morning. The directions were VERY confusing.
This is a great recipe. I made it for family and friends and it turned out great. I will be making this again in the future.
This turned out very well. I baked last night and iced this morning. Accidentally forgot to put my pecans in so toasted and placed on top after icing. Did use buttermilk as other review suggested as I like buttermilk in baked goods. Did more of a glaze with the icing but is an excellent caramel icing recipe.
Made this cake for my book club's discussion of "The Help." Nice and dense and moist, but frosting came out grainy. Possibly I didn't boil long enough? Also, for those who found this one a little difficult to follow - the main flaw seems to be the ingredients are not listed in order? Bottom line, yummy, dense, and moist. Would be good paired with berries or apples and whipped cream : )
This pound cake was the best one I've had. It was moist and dense like it was supposed to be. The only problem I had was that it stuck to the pan. My family gave it two thumbs up!
This is a great tasting cake. I made it on Sunday and over half of it was gone on the same day!!! My husband is trying to hide it from me so that he can get some of it too!!!
This cake was super easy and delicious. Great for caramel lovers like me. I did add a small box of vanilla jello pudding mix as others suggested, and since I prefer light brown sugar, I used that in place of the dark. Also no pecans since my daughter doesn't like them. Goes in my recipe file for sure!
I didn't make the cake from this recipe I actually made the icing from this recipe. The only thing I did was add 6 squares of chocolate barks and it was Beautiful!!! This is an easy to follow icing to make and I will def do it again esp with the kids being out for the summer.
This is one of the best cakes I've ever had. It's moist and decadent and such a nice change from chocolate or vanilla. I loved the caramel icing.
Wonderful cake! This was my 1st attempt at a "made from scratch" cake and it turned out wonderful. Thanks for the recipe!
You would get heart attack while eating this.It's soo good.
This was a smash at a dinner party I attended. Very rich but was more than enough for a group of 12 people. Everyone loved it. Only suggestion I have is to let it cool longer than the receipe states before trying to remove from pan. I tried after 15 minutes and it started to crumble and fall apart.
My attempt at this cake fell - it was ugly, and i'm sure it was user error. However, i noted that many reviewers said that this cake is very "sweet". I suggest cutting the sweet with some salt, which makes for a more well-rounded flavor. I used unsalted butter and added 3/4 teaspoon of salt to the cake batter. I would try slightly more next time (i.e., 1 tsp). If you are using salted butter, you may only want to put in 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon more salt in the cake batter.
I seriously could have eaten the entire cake myself!! Perfect as is!!!
I took this cake to my work and everyone loved it. I thought the icing might have been too much but everyone said they loved the icing as much as the cake.
The recipe is confusing, but worth it.
Wonderful!!!
I made this with "Caramel Frosting I" from this site because I wanted more of a frosting than a glaze. It turned out wonderful. I used 1-3/4 c of dark brown sugar and 1/2 c light brown sugar. I also omitted the nuts. I made this for my grandmother's birthday party and everyone loved it.
Excellent cake, caramel frosting was only OK which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of 5. It turned out OK, but I think that if you don't caramalize the sugar (like my mama does) is always seems just a little grainy.
This cake was THE BEST!!! I made it for a family gathering last night and my husband was late coming in he almost didn't get any!!! When I tasted the batter it was wonderful I knew it was going to be gooooood. Mine turned out very moist and fluffy, and the nuts were a very welcome addition. Thanks for sharing!
My family really enjoyed this cake. I made it in round pans rather than a tube pan and then filled it with caramel buttercream and frosted with chocolate frosting.
Cake was fair, a bit heavy for my taste. Frosting was WAY to sweat & could not get the graining sugar texture out of it. Would not make again.
This was very good, but extremely rich and it made an enormous cake. I was worried about the frosting setting, but I left it to cool a second time after beating it a bit, and it turned opaque and solidified - a lot like fudge!
Great pound cake. I was very glad to have a stand mixer as it made the thick batter much easier to mix. I made it without the pecans because I did not have any. I also did not put any frosting on it as I thought it would be sweet enough. It definitely was. The cake needed the full 90 minutes of cooking time. It came out with a nice crust on the top and a beautiful texture.
I made this cake, I thought all the ingredients was fine well put together. What I added to the ingredient was toffee chips that what gave me the Carmel flavor... Pecans and Carmel are always good together
I made it for my family and friends and no one liked it. It had a strange flour/caramel taste and the icing was super sweet. Maybe I didn't make it right the recipe was a little confusing.
Will make one without nuts next time for those you have nut allergies. Cake was a big hit with those who could eat it. I had extra icing so I added a bunch of walnuts to the icing, coated them well, spread them on wax paper and sprinkled with fine sea salt. Result: Caramel sea salt walnuts. Um um good.
When my husband likes something, he goes on and on about how good it is. He didn't do that with this one. Personally, I didn't care for it either. It was drier than what I'm used to fixing and the taste was not that good.
A hit with all my friends and family! I even make the mini caramel pound cakes. Delish!
I made the cake and I was disappointed. The cake had no real flavor to it. It was moist. The it is not worth making. I will never use this recipe again. I can not give it a ??. I couldn't eat it.
This was just alright for me. When you have two different milks and sugars in the same recipe they need to be specific on which one to use and at which time, maybe mine would have tasted better. May make this again but not for sure.
I made this and it was an instant success. I didn't change anything except I drizzled the frosting on the top of the cake instead of completely covering the cake. I will definitely make this again. So good with a cup of coffee!!
I made a vegan version of this recipe with all the various substitutes (Ener-G egg substitute, Earth Balance 'buttery sticks,' soy milk powder...) and it turned out very well. While it took a long time to prepare, this cake was a big hit with my vegan and non-vegan friends. It was heavy and rich and so worth the long prep time! I've made the non-vegan version at least three times since, and it has never failed to impress.
The cake was amazing! Perfect caramel flavor! I added a swirl of caramel ice cream topping into each cake. Yum!
The cake was quite good and I will make it again. The downside is that I had to stir the frosting for almost 15 minutes once it was taken from the heat.
Cake was way too dry. The icing was good for caramel icing, but you have to know how to make it before attemping. The directions here were not too good. Won't make this one again.
Yes I did and I just poured some caramel through my cake batter.I also melted caramel with my homemade caramel frosting .Delish
This cake is great! My sister-in-law made it for my dad's birthday after I found it on the net. My other brother was at her house the next day, but it was all gone. Her husband took it to work and a guy wanted her to bake him one.
Excellent cake. The caramel takes FOR-EVER to cool down though. It may last 3 days between two of us :)
This is the best cake I have ever made. It has a very unusual tast--- my family loves it. Try it you can't go wrong
I made this for my cake loving friend. It was spectacular! She LOVED IT
This was wonderful. I cut back on the sugar, which I always do, and used a glaze of cooked butter, sugar, and heavy cream. It soaked into the warm cake and made it very moist. I will def. make it again.
I made the icing to go on a layer cake. It was fast, perfect and I’ll mark it my favorite for caramel cake.
This is a fantastic cake. Very moist and great flavor. Everyone who tried it loved it!
