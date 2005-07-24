Seven-Up™ Sheet Cake
A light and fluffy cake with a packaged cake mix base and a wonderful, easy topping - from mixing to eating in less than 2 hours! And oh, so good!
This cake is super easy to make and comes out very moist and YUMMY! It was a big hit at a luau-themed party we recently attended. As for the topping: 15 minutes on low will barely even get the butter melted. I raised the heat to medium and was vigilant about stirring - it still took about another 20 minutes to be completely thickened.Read More
The cake tasted great but I was disappointed that it fell so much. The instructions said to pour the topping on the warm cake. I poured it on shortly after taking it out of the oven. At that time it was very fluffy....when I came back 10 minutes later, it had fallen to half the size. It still tasted great, but was quite dense. I'll make it again, but will not start the topping until the cake is done and not put it on until it has had time to cool a bit. Also, the topping did take longer that 15 minutes.Read More
This the second time I've used this recipe and it was great both times. Everyone loved it. I did make a few changes. I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla and I added choppd pecans to the icing. The icing takes longer (at least twice as long) as suggested. Let the cake cool a bit before icing. And it's best if it sits overnight in the fridge.
This lemon-lime flavored cake bakes up nicely and the topping is awesome! In-laws and friends really liked, even passed the grandma test(the dessert expert in our family). I like the lemon-lime flavor and was very easy to make, followed recipe exactly.
I made this cake it was very moist and fluffy. I had to tweak the topping I used 2.5 tsp of cornstarch, instead of flour, to thicken the pineapple topping, no eggs and only 3/4 c. of sugar. I added 1/4 c. butter and 4 oz of flaked cocounut - the topping came out great! I spread whipped cream on top, to make the cake more presentable. I would make again. My co-workers LOVED it and wanted the recipe.
I'm kind of new to making cakes. This was pretty tasty; sweet but not overly so. I have one complaint about the topping though. I think 15 minutes on "low" is not nearly enough to thicken up the topping, as it was still very liquid for me. So when I put it on the cake a lot of liquid was absorbed and probably made the cake even moister than it already was. If I make this again, I'll make sure the topping is much thicker before I put it on the cake.
I made this for my dad's birthday and everyone was delighted and impressed. My grandma commented that the cake made her think of being in Hawaii. :) I made just a couple of changes: I used lemon cake mix, and I baked it in two 9-inch round pans and put some of the frosting both on top of the cake and between the two layers. I refrigerated the cake overnight, and right before the party, I covered the whole cake in whipped cream, which made it look pretty and tasted great with the tropical flavors. Simple recipe that's unique enough to get rave reviews. Thanks so much!
i made this for christmas this year for something different. i remember this cake from a long time ago. i use frozen coconut, it is just the right amt.had to cook the topping a little longerbut it was well worth the wait!!KEEPS GREAT IN THE FRIDGE. will definitely make again.
I've made this twice and gotten rave reviews both times. It's always the first dessert to go at a potluck, I agree that the topping takes longer than 15 minutes.
This recipe was great. Very good cake, indeed. The only problem I had was my grocery store only carries larger bags of coconut, so I didn't know how much to use. I put in a cup, but can anyone tell me how much 3.5 ounces is in cups??
If u hate pineapple and/or coconut, skip this recipe. Everyone else, cherish it!!!. You know what? Try it regardless. It's super simple and inexpensive and someone u kno will gladly take it off your hands if u don't want it. I know very little about baking yet the results were a very moist and oh so flavorful cake. (It was even delicious despite me adding the coconut to the saucepan instead of after as the recipe states). A few things in the recipe weren't clear to a juvie like myself so to clarify: I used Betty Crocker Sup Moist Butter Yellow Cake Mix and I used real butter vs. marg. The "pineapple tidbits" were too big (imo) so I put them in a food proc on low. I used a 9 x 13 glass pyrex dish sprayed w/ Pam. Baked 40 min vs. 35. The topping only took 15 min to thicken for me, altho other reviewers said it took much longer for them (maybe bcuz I added coconut in the beginning and/or because I pureed the pineapples) but it was a perfect thick creamy consistency after 15 min. Also I don't like thick icings on a cake so I put 1/4 of icing on the btm of a different dish and placed the cake on top, then frosted w/ remaining 3/4 icing. Everyone LOVED IT!!!! Someone else suggested two round pans with icing in the middle. I'm trying that next.
Absolutely delicious! This gets eaten so fast you may want to make two at a time! Both my daughters asked for this recipe. I served it at a tea party and both of my friends asked for this recipe. I think I'll try this with a can of fruit cocktail next time. Thank you so much for sharing.
Can't get much easier and tastier than this recipe. Followed the recipe to a tee, and wouldn't change a thing.
This cake was delicious. The topping is what gives it that "wow" factor. The key for the topping is cook it like 10-15 mins on low, then increase the temp to med-high until it thickens up.
This cake is very sweet, chances are you won't be able to have more then one or two pieces, but otherwise it's a very unique and tasty cake!
Absolutely delicious! This cake is super moist. I made it for an extended family dinner. All my girls loved it! (And the adults did to.) I used Diet 7Up because that's what I keep in the refrigerator.
I used the ingredients, except I used diet Sprite. I also baked this cake as a layer cake instead of a sheet cake, using a round 8 x 4 pan. I baked for about 55 minutes to compensate for the height of the pan. Then I cut it in half to make two layers and filled it with strawberry preserves and a layer of thinly sliced fresh strawberries. A very nice take on strawberry shortcake. I then added lemon extract to the traditional butter cream icing. The cake was moist, and the flavor and moisture from the filling really set this off. So for those of you who don't want to cook the topping for 45 minutes, fill it with low-sugar, high quality fruit preserves and fresh fruit. A chocolate pudding or bananas and a banana pudding snack cup would probably also do well as a filling. Thanks for this great cake recipe. This is a really moist, tasty cake. Mine did not come out light and fluffly, but probably because of the size of the pan I used. Love at first bite.
This cake is so delicious. So easy to make. Our family has put this cake at the top of the list as one of our very favorites. Thank you for sharing.
Very good, no changes to this recipe is needed.
Great recipe. Fallowed ingredients as is. Fruit filling/topping only took 15 min to thicken but I cooked it at a higher temp. I recommend tempering the eggs.
I made this following the recipe exactly. It was awesome. Everyone loved it.
I made a few adjustments after reading a few of the reviews. I used a lemon pudding mix and followed the cake directions as above. For the topping I used 1 1/4 C white sugar, used cornstarch rather than flour and used crushed pineapple with no added sugar. I cooked it over medium heat stirring with a whisk. I let the cake cool for quite some time before putting the slightly cooled topping on. It is a great cake. I would also put a cherry on top prior to serving.
YUMMY!!!!!!
I remember my mom making thisa, and it was just as good as I remember.. My husband liked it maybe even more than the coconut poke cake, which is (or was) his favorite... This is "comfort food"..
I took 45 minutes to thicken the frosting. Started on number 3 and ended on 4.5 on electric stove to get this to thicken. And as for the cake as it cooled it sunk and shriveled up. Frosting very sweet. But taste good. Labor intensive frosting and I will see what pple say tonight about it
I took this cake to a church fellowship dinner. It got rave reviews. It was really yummy. Thanks for sharing it.
Great moist cake. Bring this to work and co-workers will go crazy. Make sure you follow the directions exactly, when making the frosting, otherwise you will get scrambled eggs in it. However, so worth the work. Yummy, yummy in my tummy.
This is excellent... the topping was so delicious.
I often cooked for approx. 100 seniors at the senior activity center I manage. This easy and delicious cake was served at a recent luau and I am still getting requests for the recipe.
Made this just like the original recipe. This recipe is a keeper!
so so so so good! Made it tonight for a potluck tomorrow - and had to sample it. I hate to give it away! Simply amazing.
I tried this recipe. It was delicious. My husband loved it and my male neighbor tried it. We all loved it because it was sweet but, not too. Also it is so very moist. Will make it again and again.
I love this recipe, but I hate coconut. I just leave that out.
The cake itself was of course easy to make, and it had a somewhat dense moist texture; in between a sponge cake and pound cake. I think the cake recipe would work for many other things as well. The topping/frosting was a bit disappointing. It tasted good, but for the effort I wasn't that impressed. I thought the sweetness was a bit too much and wished I had just used 1 cup of sugar instead of 1 1/2. It took FOREVER to thicken and I was afraid of walking away else I burn it! It took over 30 minutes to get it thick, starting it at a low 3 setting and then kicking the heat up to 4.5 to seal the deal. Part of the problem is that there is no frame of reference for how thick the topping should be. Mine was about the consistency of warm lemon curd, before it sets, or cook & serve pudding before it sets. I am taking one star only for the sweetness of the topping, with a suggestion of reducing the sugar to 1 cup. I hope this helps.
I tried this recipe to help me use up my overstock of cake mixes. This is an absolutely scrumptious cake! My family gobbled it up in just one day and is asking me to make another! It's a definite keeper1
I really hate to give a bad review, but I just couldn't get past the oily taste the cake had. Next time I will use only 1/2 cup of oil. Also, the frosting was so sweet. Next time I will add 1 cup of chopped pecans to off-set the sweetness. I make a lot of cakes and should have known not to add that much oil, but I make the recipes exactly as written , so I can give an honest review. I noticed a lot of people had problems getting the frosting to thicken, Make sure you use real butter or margarine. If it doesn't have 100 calories per Tablespoon, it is a spread (even if it is in sticks) not real margarine.
The cake was fabulous, wouldn't change a thing. The topping tasted great, but the consistency was too runny. I cooked it a lot longer than it called for on medium and still had to add a lot of flour to get it to thicken up. Maybe making it without the pineapple juice would help.
I made this recipe and everyone loved it. It was moist and delicious. I picked holes in the top if it before adding the topping and it was awesome. I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla and left the coconut off because my family, including myself, doesn't care for coconut. The topping took twice as long as the recipe said but I didn't mind. Even my 2 year old picky eater loved it. I'm gonna make it for her birthday party.
This is a great, light cake. Perfect for summer-time! It is very easy to prepare and delicious. Everyone loves it!
I made this recipe for a potluck at work, and it was completely gone before lunchtime was even over! I had lots of requests for the recipe, and everyone was surprised at how easy it was. Will definitely make it again!
