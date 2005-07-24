Seven-Up™ Sheet Cake

If u hate pineapple and/or coconut, skip this recipe. Everyone else, cherish it!!!. You know what? Try it regardless. It's super simple and inexpensive and someone u kno will gladly take it off your hands if u don't want it. I know very little about baking yet the results were a very moist and oh so flavorful cake. (It was even delicious despite me adding the coconut to the saucepan instead of after as the recipe states). A few things in the recipe weren't clear to a juvie like myself so to clarify: I used Betty Crocker Sup Moist Butter Yellow Cake Mix and I used real butter vs. marg. The "pineapple tidbits" were too big (imo) so I put them in a food proc on low. I used a 9 x 13 glass pyrex dish sprayed w/ Pam. Baked 40 min vs. 35. The topping only took 15 min to thicken for me, altho other reviewers said it took much longer for them (maybe bcuz I added coconut in the beginning and/or because I pureed the pineapples) but it was a perfect thick creamy consistency after 15 min. Also I don't like thick icings on a cake so I put 1/4 of icing on the btm of a different dish and placed the cake on top, then frosted w/ remaining 3/4 icing. Everyone LOVED IT!!!! Someone else suggested two round pans with icing in the middle. I'm trying that next.