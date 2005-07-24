Seven-Up™ Sheet Cake

A light and fluffy cake with a packaged cake mix base and a wonderful, easy topping - from mixing to eating in less than 2 hours! And oh, so good!

By Elaine

Servings:
18
Yield:
9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9 x 13 pan, and preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, slightly beaten eggs, and vegetable oil in a mixing bowl. Beat on medium speed until batter is light and fluffy. Add 7-UP ™ , and beat in well. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or till done. While cake is baking, prepare the topping; it will take about 15 minutes to prepare.

  • In a medium non-aluminum saucepan, combine sugar and flour. Stir in 2 eggs, butter or margarine, and pineapple. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut. Spread topping over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 76.1mg; sodium 349.6mg. Full Nutrition
