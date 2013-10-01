Pina Colada Cake II

Easy, easy, easy, and oh, so good! Make this a day ahead of serving.

Recipe by Elaine

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake cake as directed on box for a 9 x 13 inch cake.

  • As soon as it comes out of the oven, punch holes all over the top of the cake with a meat fork (try not to hit bottom, but if you do, it's alright). Mix condensed milk and Pina Colada mix together and pour over cake.

  • Chill overnight.

  • Before serving, frost with whipped dessert topping (Cool Whip ™ ) and sprinkle with coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 12g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 242.4mg. Full Nutrition
