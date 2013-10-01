Pina Colada Cake II

De-e-elicious! Made this for a Red Hat event and it was the centerpiece of the party. Everyone enjoyed so much and could not get over how great this was. If I make this again though, I will make larger holes in the cake to let the pina colada mixture get into the cake. I poked holes in it with a meat fork but the mixture is so thick, it didn't get down in the cake like I would have liked. I would use the handle of a wooden spoon to get larger holes in the cake but wait until it cooled just a little so your cake won't fall. I put about 1/4 c. of rum in the cake also and another 1/4 c. in the pina colada mix. Wonderful! I also put 1/2 tsp. of coconut flavoring in the whipped cream. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and put in a 20 oz crushed pineapple in the cake also. I drained it and used the juice in the cake for part of the water and then folded in 1/2 of the pineapple in the cake. I put the other drained 1/2 of can on top of the pina colada mixture on top of the cake. It was so nice and moist. Make sure that you refrigerate the cake at all times except when serving. My cake started to slip off the side after it sat out for a while but it didn't make any difference to anybody as they enjoyed it so much. I baked this in a round 10" spring pan and it came out of the pan nicely. This made such a pretty presentation. I used purple silk flowers on the side of it with a little red hat in the middle of the cake. Just a fun dessert and the rum made it so good.