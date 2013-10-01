Pina Colada Cake II
Easy, easy, easy, and oh, so good! Make this a day ahead of serving.
This was delicious ...with a few modifications. When I read the ingredients of the pina colada mix our store carried, and saw that it consisted mostly of corn syrup and artificial flavorings, I opted to go the route of an authentic pina colada. So, instead of the mix, I used 5 oz cream of coconut (Coco Lopez) and 5 oz of pineapple juice, instead of the mix. I also used pineapple juice for the liquid in the cake mix recipe and added crushed pineapple, as per other reviewers here. For the topping, I used real whipped cream as I personally just don't care for frozen whipped topping. The consensus among my co-workers that I shared it with for a special Aloha-themed going away party was that it was delectable.Read More
It tastes way too chemical.Read More
Try this one with a 20 oz can of drained crushed pineapple (heavy syrup type) spread on the cake after milk is poured on. Then refrigerate. Toast the coconut and some chopped macadamia nuts for the top. Real whipped cream is best and cake is better the next day. Definitely cut back on the condensed milk and pina colada mix unless you really like it sweet. Also cream of coconut (not coconut milk) can replace pina colada mix. We call this 'Love in Hawaii Cake'.
De-e-elicious! Made this for a Red Hat event and it was the centerpiece of the party. Everyone enjoyed so much and could not get over how great this was. If I make this again though, I will make larger holes in the cake to let the pina colada mixture get into the cake. I poked holes in it with a meat fork but the mixture is so thick, it didn't get down in the cake like I would have liked. I would use the handle of a wooden spoon to get larger holes in the cake but wait until it cooled just a little so your cake won't fall. I put about 1/4 c. of rum in the cake also and another 1/4 c. in the pina colada mix. Wonderful! I also put 1/2 tsp. of coconut flavoring in the whipped cream. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and put in a 20 oz crushed pineapple in the cake also. I drained it and used the juice in the cake for part of the water and then folded in 1/2 of the pineapple in the cake. I put the other drained 1/2 of can on top of the pina colada mixture on top of the cake. It was so nice and moist. Make sure that you refrigerate the cake at all times except when serving. My cake started to slip off the side after it sat out for a while but it didn't make any difference to anybody as they enjoyed it so much. I baked this in a round 10" spring pan and it came out of the pan nicely. This made such a pretty presentation. I used purple silk flowers on the side of it with a little red hat in the middle of the cake. Just a fun dessert and the rum made it so good.
Made this cake for a family get together was a big hit & was asked for the recipe. I made a few changes to the recipe. I substituded the water in cake mix with pineapple juice and added 1 8oz can of drained crushed pineapple to cake mix. I used half of the condensed milk and pina colada mix I felt using what the recipe called for would be too sweet. I used heavy whipping creme to frost oppose to cool whip and added a bit of pineapple juice and 2 tablespoons of condensed milk to the c whipping creme. Decorated cake with pineapple wrings.
Everyone loved this very rich and moist dessert. I toasted the coconut before I put in on the top and it really added to the flavor. Also, I used a pineapple cake mix which worked very well.
This was EASY! Next time I make I will be sure to poke more holes in the center to the cake and slowly pour over the center so that the liquid has a better chance to get to the middle. The sides had absorbed a lot more than the middle. Everyone still loved it and finished it.
I made this to take to work. I spreaded a can of crushed pineapple on before I put on the whipped topping. O yeah I added about 1/2 cup of rum to the whipped topping. It was a great hit.
I made this cake for my husband. He LOVED it! I cut the pina colada and condensed milk in half because I was worried it would be too sweet but next time I'll use all of it. I also spread a layer of crushed pineapple on top just before adding the cool whip. And adding a little food coloring to some shreded coconut before sprinkling on top made a beautiful presentation!
A co-worker gave me a similar recipe years ago, and I couldn't find it...so I was on a search. I mixed crushed pineapple in with the cake mix.. My family just loves this cake, especially my college aged son. I think he and I ate it all before my husband remembered we had any left!!
Deliciously moist. The only reason I don't rate it a 5-star is because of the taste of the cake mix -- I'm not too keen of boxed cakes. But I assure you it will be a 5-star recipe if you apply the Pina Colada and thawed frozen whip frosting to your favorite light and fluffy homemade cake.
I agree with the majority of the reviewers- easy to make, very moist and well received. It's great in a pinch but I far prefer cakes from scratch. Skipped the whipped cream as it was not necessary. I simply toasted coconut flakes in the oven and used th as a topping. Garnishing with strawberries added a little color!
Super easy and super good! but not too sickening sweet. I followed the comments of other, halfed the pina colada mix and added crushed pineapple.
Instead of Cool Whip I use real Whipping Cream (with Sugar) and I don't garnish with Coconut. I have furnished this cake for weddings and funerals and it is always a smile maker. I get so many requests for this recipe!
This is absolutely delicious! I have used fat-free sweetened condensed milk & fat free whipped topping to lighten this up a bit. It is fantastic- and better the next day!
This recipes is Great and Easy ! Everyone enjoys this cake when I make it. It is very very very moist !!
This is one of those recipes that gets better the next day.
I LOVE this cake. When I first came across this recipe I had been looking for a cake I thought my son would enjoy...didn't really appeal to me too much. Made it and fell in love (and he didn't even want to try it). I make this recipe exactly as written except I toast the coconut. So easy and so delicious!
This cake was fab! Made it for a work gathering & it was gone...fast. When I poured the mixture on the cake, it did not absorb, but instead became a glaze. It was really tasty anyway. Next time I will foloow some of the other reviews and sub pineapple juice for the water in the cake mix. Thanks for the great recipe!
This cake was absolute heaven! As another suggested I added a layer of crushed pineapple after pouring on the milk mixture. Then, let it sit overnight and before serving used real whipped cream to frost the cake. Reminded us alot of a tres leche cake. Delicious!!!
Made this for the adults at my sons birthday party and everyone loves it! did the crushed pineapple before the whipped topping really good! If I know it is all going to be eaten that day I dice up strawberries and kiwi and sprinkle across top. Super easy to make and amazing flavor
This is my husband's favorite and always requests it for parties at his office. Better to make it the day before so it can set and get gooey.
Made it for co-workers birthday and it was a great hit. Took some recommendations and used pineapple cake mix, toasted the coconut and sprinkled lime zest on top. Also used sugar free Cool Whip to cut down on the sweetness.
impressive "company coming" dessert. I put the coconut into a zip-lock bag with just a drop or two of yellow food coloring, shake until tinted yellow. And then I topped the cake with pineapple rings... very pretty!
Made this recipe for our Christmas cake. It was wonderful. I put a layer of crushed pineapple on top before frosting it. I also used the heavy whipping cream and topped with toasted coconut and cherries. Yep, that's my cake pic on the recipe. :o) We call it Hundred Dollar Cake around here, it was that good. I can't wait to make different variations of it for other occasions. It is MWAH!!
Awesome! Not too sweet like I thought it would be. It was perfect except it was gone too soon. I used yellow cake instead of white and it was delectable!
Wonderful! My husband loves pina colada's so when I saw this recipe. I just had to make it for his birthday. He is a picky eater but he loved this cake! My mom who does not like coconut loved this cake! Thanks for such a great recipe!:)
I didn't care for this cake very much. It just tasted like white cake from a mix with a layer of pina colada flavored goo smeared on top. For some reason, I thought the cake was going to soak up the flavored mix and become moist and sweet. That's not what happened at all.
This cake was amazing! However, I did add some things to change to my liking. In with the milky mixture to be poured over the cake, I added 1/2 cup of coconut rum, and a cup or so of creamy coconut instant pudding (that had been refrigerated). I made larger holes and made sure to get the mixture down into all of them for an even distribution (took a little time, but definitely worth it!) I took the advice of others and spread some crushed pineapple over the top, and I also went ahead and put the cool whip on the top of the cake and refrigerated over night. I made this cake in the form of a 9x13 sheet cake and it turned out perfect! I didn't toast the coconut for the top, but may do it next time I make this cake. Family LOVED it!
I would give this 10 stars if possible. My father in law (and the rest of the family) just loved this! Is very very moist and very very flavorful! Just wonderful!!!
I have made this twice in a matter of weeks. I made it for our 4th of July party, and everyone loved it so much I didn't have any left over. So, I made it again for church. The only thing I did differently was, I added some marachino cherries to the finished product. Also to make it more festive, I colored the coconut red and blue for the patriotic festivities.
I made this with just a couple of minor changes. I used pineapple cake mix instead of white and used pineapple juice in place of half of the water in the cake. I only used 1/2 to 3/4 of the pina colada/milk mixture, otherwise it would have been too soggy. Then I topped with some crushed pineapple. Let it sit overnight in the fridge and then topped with cool whip and coconut. When I first poured the pina colada topping on it, it sat mostly on top. But having made "poke" cakes before I knew that you have to let it sit in the fridge and the topping absorbs into the cake. That is the biggest key.
remember to put in freezer!
Very good, but it didn't tast as much like pina colada as I would have liked. Next time I will use a pineapple cake.
This cake was so moist and flavorful, my kids ate it up.
I made this cake for my parents and grandpa. Everyone loved it. My mom (who is an excellent cook) asked me for the recipe. :-) That was a very proud moment. I took most people's advice and added a can of crushed pineapple. I made the cake in two 9 inch round pans. After removing the cakes from the oven, I cut a thin layer off the top of the cake (so that the mixture could soak in better) Then, I poked TONS of holes and poured the mixture on. After it had been in the fridge for about an hour, I scooped the mixture that was pooling around the sides of the pans and poured it back on to the middle. Then I left it to chill for the rest of the night. The next day, I scooped the excess mixture in to a small bowl (just the stuff that hadn't soaked in). I CAREFULLY removed the cakes from their pans. Then, I put the two cakes together with a layer of home-made whipped cream (I made the whipped cream with rum extract instead of vanilla) and crushed pineapple. Before putting the two cakes together, I coated the bottom side of the second cake with the excess mixture. I put another layer of crushed pineapple on top and coated the entire cake in whipped cream and crushed coconut. A little messy but so delicious!
I got many compliments on this one. I didn't use the flaked coconut just frosted like usual.
I love this recipe! I always make cupcakes instead of the cake. This recipe is a hit everytime!
Didn't care for this much at all.
I thought this dessert was absolutely wonderful. I made it for a family gathering and everyone just raved about it. It was so easy to make. If you love coconut this is definately a good one to try. It was especially nice for a summer dessert.
to rich
This cake was a huge disappointment for us. The mix did not even soak in and just sat on the top of the cake. There was no pina colada flavor to the cake at all. And I made it a day ahead of time, in hopes to let the flavor really develop. But no such luck. I think the only thing that saved it was the real whipped cream and toasted coconut I put on top.
Pretty fantabulous. I layered a can of crushed pineapple on top of the pina colada/condensed milk layer. I see other recommendations for pineapple cake mix, that sounds good, too! Quite the hit-how could it not be good?
I used pineapple in the cake mix and used the juice instead of water. I also used the pina colada drink mix in the cake too. Very good summer dessert
