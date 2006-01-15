Red Velvet Cake I
A family favorite -- great for the Christmas holiday.
I'm astonished and amazed to find an red velvet cake that actually uses the CORRECT frosting!!! Not sure why so many think that "cream cheese frosting" belongs on a red velvet cake. I'm so delighted that this cake has no cream cheese frosting -sorry but cream cheese frosting is NOT the traditional frosting on red velvet cake. Kudos to you for posting a recipe that is *Almost* like my family recipe, ours calls for 3 Tbsp of cocoa, and no vinegar. The vinegar is un-necessary, especially when the recipe contains buttermilk.Read More
This is the absolute worst cake recipe I have ever tried in my 3 years of cake baking. Not only was the cake batter thick, but the whole mess was overwhelmed by the cocoa taste. The so called frosting was a soupy butter, milky sugar-filled slop of pure liquid. I reccomend this recipe to no one. I waster two batches worth of ingredients on it. Both time i followed the instructions exactly. If you're thinking about making a red velvet cake this is not a recipe for it.Read More
I made this cake with the changes other reviewers recommended, and it was fantastic! I used one cup of oil instead of the shortening, two cups of sugar instead of 1 1/2 cups, and an extra tablespoon of cocoa powder. Also, I only used 1 ounce of food color because that's all I had and it gave it a nice red color. I think 2 ounces would be overkill. I did make the mistake, though, of sifting the cocoa powder together with the flour, and the food dye with the buttermilk, thinking it made more sense to do it that way, but I ended up with some brown swirls. The second time I made this, I did everything except I made the cocoa powder and food color into a paste like you're supposed to and the color turned out an even red color. Also, the second time I made it into cupcakes and baked them at 325 degrees for about 25 min. The frosting is to die for! I'll be using that on most every cake from now on! Thanks for a great recipe and all the reviewers' suggestions.
If you don't have buttermilk on hand, mix 1T vinegar with 1C milk, allow it to set for about 5 minutes. This will allow it to curdle to the point where it is sour in a manner similar to buttermilk, and you can EASILY use THIS as a substitute.
I have this recipe that was deemed "original" from a newspaper clipping almost 40 years ago! This recipe is identical and it is wonderful! I followed the recipe to the letter. And please keep trying on the icing. It is wonderful! It must be cold, as stated, and to be sure that it isn't grainy, I used powdered sugar instead of granulated. I cut the 2 layers of cake (9") in half, and the 4 "layers" were beautiful. (I also doubled the icing recipe and had more than enough). Absolutely excellent!
This is a wonderful traditional Red Velvet Cake recipe and the frosting puts it over the top. Having read through the comments I think this recipe is problematic because people have made modifications that effect the chemistry of the cake. RV cake gets it's rich red color from the baking soda reacting with the Ducth processed cocoa. Vinegar and buttermilk are the acidic ingredients that are the catalyst for the b. Soda. This leavening reaction creates CO2, which effects the cakes volume, along with the taste, texture and color. Substituting baking powder can cause the cake to be crumbly, overbrown and bitter. It's also not recommended to exchange solid fats - shortening with liquid oils. Solid fats when beaten with sugar hold air bubbles making the cake moist.. Oils don't hold the air bubbles this makes the cake dense and dry. The baker's rule only substitute like for like. If you don't want to use shortening then you can sub butter so long as the fat content is at least 80%. For 1/2 cup shortening sub 1/2 cup butter+1 tbsp of water. Also when greasing the pans it's best to use shortening, butter or oils can be absorbed into the batter as the cake bakes causing it to stick to the pan.
I really like this cake but only gave it four stars because of all the modifications I had to make. I took other reviewers' advice and made the following changes: used 4 tbsp. cocoa which I added to the 1 cup oil instead of shortening; increased sugar to 2 cups; only used 1 oz. of red food coloring which I added to the buttermilk (believe me, it was plenty and my cake was bright red); upped the vanilla to 1.5 tsp and upped the vinegar to 1 tbsp. I did not use the frosting recipe because I wanted a cream cheese frosting and even though this one is advertised as cream cheese, it does not contain any. Instead, I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site and it was divine (with modifications). Thanks for a good bare bones recipe but do make modifications before trying it yourself!
Very Yummy. And I am not much of a chocolate fan. I added the one cup oil, instead of the shortening. I also added 2 cups sugar, total. And increased cocoa to 4 TBSPs. I didn't make a cocoa food coloring paste. I added the food coloring to the buttermilk and the cocoa to the butter sugar mixture. The color was beautiful, no swirls, and the flavor was amazing. I used a store bought vanilla frosting. This is one of my favorite cakes. I think next time I will use 1 TBSP of vinegar, as most other redvelvet cakes call for that amount, even the other one by Eleanor Johnson (who did this recipie too.)
This recipe was perfect. I followed the recommended recipe changes and they worked!! Everyone thought that I was a red velvet cake pro and kept asking me to make them one, but it was way too involved for me!!
Overall, this recipe gets more points for appearance than for flavor. This cake tastes and looks a lot better if you refrigerate it for several hours before serving it. Before refrigeration, the frosting has the consistency and appearance of runny cottage cheese, but afterwards, it has a nice firm, creamy texture. I found the chocolate flavor to be too subtle, even after doubling the amount of cocoa. 8 tablespoons would probably give it a nicer flavor. Finally, I couldn't bring myself to dump two 1-ounce jars of red food coloring into my cake. I used only half an ounce and the cake still turned out bright red.
Excellent cake with a few modifications. I used 1/2 cup cocoa. My Red Velvet Cake Roll uses 1/4 cup cocoa for 3/4 cup flour so I knew this cake was going to take way more than 2 tablespoons. Increased oil to 3/4 cup. Also be aware of the type of cocoa that you are using. I learned the hard way after ruining several Red Velvet Cakes and 6 Red Velvet Cake Rolls. If you are using Dutch processed cocoa be sure to replace the baking soda with baking powder. It has something to do with the fact that the acid is removed from the Dutch processed. If you are using regular unsweetened cocoa you can use the baking soda. None of the recipes I found online or in cook books make this distinction in the recipe directions. Once I started using the baking powder with the Dutch processed cocoa, my problems disappeared and the end result was perfect.
4 stars as written, 5 with a slight modification. Like many others, the only change I made was to add 1T of cocoa powder, and substitute veg oil for the shortening. A couple of notes: First, these rise very high. Fill cupcake tins halfway and the cupcake will still rise slightly over the top. Second, don't delete the vinegar, as many people seem to do for fear of a strange taste. The vinegar does not affect flavor. The acid in the vinegar's reacts with the baking soda in a way that brings out a distinct red color in the cocoa. That's its purpose. Third, be sure to mix the cocoa paste and food dye well, and be sure to mix this paste with the flour well. If you don't, you will have a dessert with streaks of cocoa which still tastes great, but isn't as pretty as a dessert with uniform red throughout. Four, this recipe made 60 mini cupcakes.
I've modified this recipe quite a bit to where it's entirely a different recipe at this point, but this was the basis of my red velvet cake that people frequently tell me is the best they've ever tried. Most importantly, people tell me that the frosting is divine, and just perfect for the cake. Anyone who's choosing the cream cheese frosting over the butter roux is not making the frosting properly. Here's how I adjusted the frosting, follow the instructions (modifications) exactly: Increase the sugar to 1 1/4 cups, and grind it down in a blender until it's powdery - this will remove the grainy texture. When adding the flour to the milk, make sure you whisk CONSTANTLY, and when it says to wait until the roux thickens, that means you must wait until it becomes nearly solid. It should hold its form for several seconds without melting into itself again. Instead of waiting for this to cool on its own, put this mixture into a stand mixer while it's hot and beat with the paddle attachment until it cools to room temperature, this prevents lumps. At this point, add the softened butter gradually until it's uniformly mixed, and then gradually add the finely ground sugar and vanilla extract (and for special occasions, vanilla bean). Switch to the whisk attachment and mix at the highest speed for nearly 10 minutes, the frosting should be pure white (it will take a while) and fluffy at this point and ready to spread. Trust me, the effort is well worth it on the frosting.
In all fairness, I didn't use the cake recipe but rather the frosting recipe. My curiousity got the best of me so I tested it before frosting my red velvet cake. I actually was surprised that I prefer this frosting over the usual cream cheese frosting! I think the trick is to allow time for the flour/milk mixture to reach the consistency of mashed potatoes over low heat while stirring and smoothing out any lumps. I actually chilled it after cooking to make the mixture cold. I creamed softened-not hard butter- with powdered sugar and vanilla thoroughly and added the flour mixture. I beat it for 5 more minutes. Turned out PERFECT! I will use this on my red velvet cake from now on. The strawberries compliment this tasty frosting nicely! **I used the Red Velvet Cake recipe on dianasdesserts.com
The BEST red velvet cake! I made this cake using the substitutions everyone had suggested (3 tbl cocoa powder instead of 2 tbls, 1 oz red food coloring not 2 oz, 1 cup oil for 1/2 cup shortening, 2 cups white sugar not 1 1/2 cups, and a tablespoon white vinegar). I did not make the frosting, so I can't rate that, but the cake is amazing! Rich, moist with the perfect combination of vanilla and cocoa as a proper red velvet should. I made this with red, white, and blue fondant for the 4th of July and it was a total hit at the bbq. This recipe is a keeper!
I am giving 5 stars for the texture alone. This cake is so light and fluffy it's unreal. I've never had a red velvet cake this fluffy before. They are usually dense cakes. The only thing I changed was I used butter instead of the shortning and I didn't add all of the food coloring (couldn't bring myself to do it) It still has a nice color but it's not clown red. This is going to be my new go recipe for red velvet. If you feel that the cake comes out too dry it means your most likely overbaking it. If you want to up the moisture a bit you can also add an extra egg yolk to the mix.
I made this recipe for a Valentine's Day party and it got rave reviews. I made the following modifications: (4T cocoa, 1 oz food coloring, 1-1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 C oil, 2 C sugar & 1 T vinegar). Also, I used a 9" x 13" pan. The other slight change I made was for the frosting. I beat the sugar and butter for 15 minutes (a suggestion from another cookbook). The frosting was as good as the best bakery butter cream frosting! Thanks for a great recipe. I will be making this again.
I grew up on red velvet cake & this recipie is the REAL MCCOY! I am glad to have found the authentic recipie. It is fabulous. To the people who says the icing turns out runny, I am sure that you are not letting the flour & milk paste cool enough. It must be absolutely COLD of the butter will melt & run & the icing won't turn out creamy like it should. Put that pan in the refrigerater & let it cool for a good hour before you mix it with the butter & sugar! Good luck!
Crazzy good.
I haven't made this recipe but the recipe I use isn't dry, and the frosting is no fail. For the cake, substitue 1 cup of oil for the shortining and increase the sugar to 2 cups. The frosting is 1/2 cup unsalted butter, 8 oz cream cheese, 1lb powdered sugar, and 1tsp vanilla. Let frosting ingrediants warm to room temp before mixing to avoid overheating mixer or make in food processor.
I just made this cake for a family friend's party, and as an experienced baker I personally don't recommend using this specific recipe if you're a beginner. For someone who knows very little about baking cakes or never uses anything but a box mix and felt like trying something new, it's very easy to follow the directions to the letter and end up with a mess. I made the following alterations and had excellent results: Added 2 extra tablespoons of cocoa powder, because I like plenty of chocolate. Only used 1 bottle of food dye. Replaced the shortening with vegetable oil for convenience. Used less baking soda and added about 1.5 teaspoons baking powder, as well as removed the vinegar as it wasn't necessary. Also, MIX THE VANILLA IN WITH THE OIL AND SUGAR, NOT THE BUTTERMILK. And finally, the frosting will work fine the way it is as long as the butter and sugar are creamed thoroughly and you beat everything together with an electric mixer (makes it fluffy). I decorated the cake with more cocoa powder and chocolate shaving, but I honestly don't know what the 'traditional' topping is as this is my first time making red velvet cake. Either way, the cake turned out lovely and I'll make it again if requested :)
For those of you confused about the "traditional" icing on a red velvet cake, the fact is that there just isn't one. Nobody is sure where the recipe originated, other than 'the south', and the most popular topping is a cream cheese frosting. Professional shops that serve red velvet cake use either butter cream, cream cheese, or butter roux. As a matter of fact, the I have been able to find out about the original (or closest to it) recipes is that the red color is supposed to come from beets, rather than food coloring. This cake, however, is delicious with the coloring it uses. I would suggest following the recipe exactly.
This recipes is wonderful but like some people have said it is a drier cake. I tried some of the changes a couple of reviewers did and the result was a much moister cake. I used 2 cups sugar instead of one and a half. and I used one and quarter cups buttermilk instead of only one cup. I used 1 cup oil instead of shortening. I also put 4 tbsp of cocoa instead of 2. i also used 2 1/2 ounces of red food coloring instead of 2. The color was gorgeous very rich and dark. I made luscious butter cream frosting, a recipe you can find on this site this time I made chocolate butter cream on the cake all I can say is yummmmmm!! this is definitely a keeper!!
Okay, I'm giving this a 4 star rating because I altered the recipe like most people seem to have done on here. I used 4 T cocoa powder, 1 oz. food coloring, 1 c. oil, and 2 c. sugar. I also didn't have buttermilk on hand so I soured milk using white vinegar. Other than altering the ingredient list, I followed the instructions exactly as written. The cake turned out wonderfully and everyone commented on how good it was. Some of the reviewers on here commented on the difficult time they had with the frosting. It is a more complex frosting to make, BUT it is totally worth it. Some frosting tips: let the milk and flour mixture cook long enough for it to get to nice and thick. Once it is thick, be sure to let the mixture cool COMPLETELY (I stuck mine in the fridge for a bit). For the final step, be sure to let everything whip for several minutes. If it doesn't whip long enough, the sugar granules will remain in the frosting and it will be crunchy and gross. I used the beater attachment on my KitchenAid to do this, and everything turned out really well. If you follow those tips you shouldn't have an issue with the frosting. I really enjoyed the frosting, but my brother likes the cream cheese frosting better. It's all about personal preference. Even if I don't make this recipe, if I need a vanilla frosting for other recipes, I will be sure to use this frosting. Definitely try it!
This recipe is actually great, but needed some alterations. It turns out perfect every time with 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 2 cups of white sugar, 1 ounce of red food coloring, and 1 cup of vegetable oil instead of shortening. There are absolutely no cocoa swirls if you just add the red food coloring to the buttermilk mixture and put in the cocoa powder while mixing the vegetable oil, sugar, and eggs. Due to the fact that it's a fan favorite and it's a bit hard to execute the flour frosting recipe, I use the cream cheese frosting II recipe from this site and just add a little bit more powdered sugar and vanilla extract :) If you are determined to make the flour frosting, it's easier to replace the flour with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. I know you will love this red velvet cake recipe with the proper changes!
Traditional red velvet cake? This is it. I've made this recipe several times, and I tried to skip some steps in my first attempts. Don't skip steps. The swirls of cocoa will happen, among other things. I did add an extra heaping TBSP of cocoa powder, however, and only used one ounce of red food coloring. Because you really need two ounces to make the paste (that extra liquid is necessary), as the recipe calls for, I added a bit of extra vanilla to the paste so I could mix the cocoa properly. For those who say the cake is too dense - that is what it's supposed to be. It allows for baking a flat cake because you can really spread that cake batter evenly into the pan, which allows for slicing in half for making the traditional 4 layers. For those who say the icing is too goopey, they probably did not cook the flour/milk to a paste, or perhaps they didn't let it cool properly. Either would cause that problem. When making 4 layers, as I did, it's necessary to double the recipe for the icing. Substituting a cream cheese icing is fine for those who think that's what they prefer - but this is the authentic recipe. It's quite good. Thanks for sharing!! Oh, it really is best the next day. Try to make a day ahead. The moisture of the icing will help the cake, which can be dry at first. But upon sitting over night as an iced cake, this is really top-notch.
The reason I gave only 4 stars is because the cake was pretty dry. It tasted great and the frosting was great. If it were a little more moist it would be perfect. I plan to make it again with more liquid.
This is the same recipe my family has followed for years and is my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE cake!! To me, if you put cream cheese frosting on a red velvet cake you've just ruined it. This frosting cannot be beat. Note: the longer you beat the butter/sugar, the better the frosting will be. I beat mine for about 5-7 minutes.
After reading some of the reviews, I modified this slightly. I used 5 tablespoons of cocoa, substituted shortening with butter, increased the vinegar to 3 teaspoons and substituted the buttermilk with 3/4 cups heavy cream and 1/4 cup of water. It was the best red velvet I've ever made and/or eaten!!!! It was super moist, and even tasted great before adding cream cheese frosting.
Amazing reciepe! I used the one custom version of using 1 cup of oil and 2 cups sugar instead of 1/2 cup shortening and 1 1/2 cups sugar. I've had to make this cake twice in a week, that's how much both sides of my family loved it!!
Made the alterations of 1 cup oil and 2 cups flour and cake came out dense and appeared dry. Upon serving cake was dry and I was embarrased. Won't use again
I doubled the recipe as one person suggested. It came out to be one buttery,sugary mess. I followed the directions to a T. The cake however was great.
Absolutely fabulous. I made this with all the suggested modifications, plus a few blunders - I accidentally used a 1 1/2 tbsp measure in plan of 1 tbsp, so mine had something like 10 tbsp of cocoa powder. It was SO good, though. The frosting has to be cold, not just cool, and make sure to mix it very well to avoid soupyness. And don't be like me and fail to realize that the frosting will go bad after the cake sits out for a week!
I have been making this exact cake for many many years. The frosting on this cake has to be beaten until it is like whipped cream. That is the secret. Otherwise it will come out looking curdled and gritty. This is a WONDERFUL cake if made exactly as the instructions state without any modifications. It never hurts to follow a recipe without changing it.
I thought this frosting was wonderful. Since others said it did not thicken well, I used 4 T of flour and 1 T cornstarch instead of 5 T of flour. The milk and flour mixture thickened very nicely. It seems to me that it would have thickened fine with just the flour. Maybe others aren't cooking it long enough? I also added just a pinch of salt (I think almost all frostings are improved with a pinch of salt). Next time I might use a little less sugar (it is VERY sweet). I would also put my sugar in the blender a little first (or use finer grained bakers sugar) as the sugar never melts in the recipe and it is just a tiny bit grainy.
I was almost scared to make this cake, but my sister requested it for her birthday and I couldn't say no. I made the cake twice in one day. I don't know what happened to the first batch but I followed other reviews to use 1c oil instead of shortening and the cake sunked in the middle. Made the second batch and used 1 stick of butter and 1/2 cup oil instead of shortening, batter was thicker and fluffy. Turned out moist and great consistency.
Delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. I was a little concerned with some of the other reviews in reference to the cake being dry and/or bland. No problem with either of those issues. My husband, who is not very enthusiastic about many cakes, raved about this one. He had a slice right after Sunday dinner and went back for seconds, immediately. Will definately add this to my repitoire....
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. It's been years since I've made a cake and the frosting from scratch (I'm more of a cookie and confectionery person), but I decided to give this one a try. I followed other's suggestions and I used 1 cup oil, 4 tbsp Cocoa, and 1 cup sugar. The cake turned out beautiful! Very moist, very tasty, not too sweet, not too chocolatey, really had a flavour of it's own. No problems at all with it rising. The frosting took some time to get thick on the stovetop, I ended up turning up the heat a bit (just under medium) and then stirring continuously, and that made it perfect. Had a nice frothy buttercream texture and was easy to work with. This cake was a hit with everyone who tried it, and I plan to make it again for sure. I give it 5 stars with the alterations to the recipe. I should also mention that I mixed some raspberry pie filling in with the icing in the center of the cake, and it was just fabulous. A suggestion for any raspberry and chocolate lovers out there.
I used this recipe for making cupcakes for my daughter's birthday at school. I baked it with the changes mentioned earlier: 3tbsp cocoa powder, 1.5 cup oil, 2 cups sugar, 1tbsp white vinegar. The cake turned out moist & excellent. With the modifications, I felt it was a little salty... that's why the 4 stars. I think only 1/2 tsp salt, & 4tbsp cocoa powder should be added. Bake it at 325F for 25 min for perfect cupcakes. It tastes better when chilled for few hours. Regarding food color, I wanted to inform you all to use 1/2 tsp red gel paste food color or 1 1/2 oz liquid red food color or 1/2 oz red food color powder. The frosting was yummmm... I think you need a kitchenaid mixer to get a perfect frosting. I just bought a new one & saw the difference. I'm baking the cake again for my daughter's Hello kitty birthday party.... red theme. Shall post pics soon.
can someone tell me how to make the 'paste'? 'mix cocoa and food coloring to a paste'. how is that done, b/c each time i make this it is still in the liquid form. and when the cake is done there is 'brown stuff' also and it doesn't rise, can someone ...
This cake was a bit dry, not very moist as a red velvet cake should be. The flavor was bland. Also, the original icing was very goopy and thin. I was kind of disappointed with this cake.
I thought it was a bit on the dry side. I used oil instead of shortening, 2 cups of sugar, no vinegar, and only 1 oz of red food coloring (and it was still very very red).
I thought this cake was pretty good. I was a little disappointed with the texture of it, however. It was pretty heavy - moist, but heavy. Maybe that's how red velvet is supposed to be. Anyhow, the taste was very good. Now to the frosting. I was TERRIFIED to make something that sounded so crazy! Am I glad I did! It's the best frosting I've ever made. This will now be my go-to frosting for cakes. I'm willing to bet that you could add cocoa powder to it and make it chocolate frosting too. The only thing I will try next time is to warm the milk before adding the flour. It seemed like I stood there 15 minutes stirring it - maybe warming it first will cut back on that time.
Yummy! I made the changes suggested by others (3 T. cocoa, 2 c. sugar, 1 c. oil) and it turned out quite well. My only problem was the cakes sticking to the pans. Maybe I didn't grease the pans well enough. Oh, still turned out great. Very moist and excellent chocolate flavor. My only other complaint was how difficult it was to find 2 ounces of red food coloring. I had to go to 4 different stores before I found someplace that didn't just sell packages of all the colors.
I followed the recipe except I made cupcakes. They turned out perfectly and I received many compliments on the frosting. Make sure the flour roux is cooled completely and the butter is soft before trying to blend. some users said their frosting was lumpy - I used the mixer and blended the frosting until it was light and fluffy.
I have made this recipe for cupcakes 4 times now, both as the original and with the modifications that have been suggested and given positive reviews by others. Although it's not normally what I'd recommend, in this case I strongly suggest skipping the original and going straight to the modifications, given again below: Substitute 1 cup oil for the shortening, Use 2 cups sugar (instead of 1 1/2 cups), Add 1-2 extra tsp cocoa powder.
This cake was fabulous. I did however take advice from another review and substituted 1 cup of oil for the 1/2 cup of shortening and 2 cups of sugar rather than 1 1/2. It was moist and everyone loved it.
This is the exact recipe, frosting and all, that my grandma, mom and I have made for many many years. The frosting is temperamental. Humid days, it won't set up. If your beaters or bowls are not clean, it won't set up. I've only been successful with it a few times but it was well worth it each of those times. This frosting recipe makes the cake for sure!
Just a note to those having problems with the icing: the thickened white sauce needs to be near icy before you begin, and the CAKE also needs to be very cold. I put mine in the freezer -- always -- for several minutes before attempting to frost the cake. If you follow this one often neglected hint, you should have no problem. And as far as the red swirls, I always have mixed the food coloring with the buttermilk, added to the eggs and butter creamed together first before adding the other dry ingredients -- including the sugar (only exception to the old rule is this recipe). And, no swirls. Just a beautiful red cake. good luck!
This is the original Waldorf-Astoria Red Velvet recipe, with the exception that it doesn't say to heap the tablespoons of cocoa. It takes a bit of work, but the results are amazingly good. The cakes turn out wonderful, but keep an eye on them. If they are overcooked, they turn out dry. In my oven at 350, two 9 inch pans take 28 minutes. When I lived at a lower altitude, it took a few minutes less time. The only change I make to the recipe is to substitute unsalted butter for the shortening and reduce the food coloring to one ounce. In my opinion, butter makes for a richer, moister cake and one ounce of red food coloring makes it plenty red. The frosting can be challenging, especially the first time. I have never had a problem with lumps in the flour and milk mixture. I whisk it as it cooks. It doesn't take long to thicken, and I stir it the entire time. It may seem like the white sugar in the frosting recipe will not blend in. It does. After combining the four and milk mixture with the sugar, butter and vanilla mixture, expect to beat the frosting on high speed with an electric mixer for 8 or 9 minutes. The frosting comes out a lot like whipped cream when it is finished. This is a very old recipe, and I hate to see that credit isn't given to its origins. It is an award winner, too. Wonderful recipe!
Wow fantastic cake!! The icing is the "piece de resistance! " I was not sure if I was going to try it, and was about to make cream cheese icing, but realized I was out of icing sugar, and remembered reading that this icing was worth trying and trying until succeeding (that is is worth the work) . Well it worked on my first try, and it was amazing!! My son said he wished it was the only kind of icing in the entire world! lol he key for me was to really whip it a klot. more then I would have thought. But once you combine your milk and flour mixture with the sugar and butter mixture, really give it some extra mixing time. :) The icing is SOOO worth it!(I also added a bit more sugar to the cake and used one cup oil instead of the shortening! )
I cant believe I almost did not make this cake after reading all the negative reviews. I did follow other reviewrs advice and used 1 cp oil rather than shortening, added 4+ tbsp of cocoa pwdr, and increased sugar to 2 cps. I did not have any vinegar so I used 1 tsp of lemon juice instead. This cake came out light and airy not dense or dry at all. Cake by itself is not very tasty, but after frosting the cake with butter cream frosting ... it is to die for. It tastes just like Entenmann's chocolate cake I used to enjoy as a child. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I modified the recipe as per other reviewers suggestions. Hands down the best cake I have baked thus far. I will be making this cake again and again Just a note, my cake did not come out red. I was stingy with the red food coloring and maybe since I subsituted lemon juice for vinegar. It was probably a combination of the two, but the cake was incredibly scrumptious.
This cake was actually good in texture, but lacks the cocoa flavor. I think maybe 6-8 T of cocoa powder might do the trick. Otherwise, it's a good cake.
I just made this cake. Don't know how it tastes yet. But I wanted to advise people on the frosting. DO NOT USE powdered sugar. It will make the frosting runny and unusable. So I tried again with regular sugar and it worked better, less runny. I would refrigerate it a little first before applying to the cake. :)
After following other reviewers advice about the oil and extra sugar, this cake turned out perfect! My family said that it was the best they had ever had. I put cream cheese frosting between the layers and frosted the outside with chocolate buttercream. Everyone absolutely loved it. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
This is the exact recipe I have been making for years. Perfect the way it is...no modifications needed. It just may take a little practice. And, I agree, this IS the correct icing for RV cake. A little time consuming, but well worth it. Delicious!
This is not the original recipe I had and all the reviewers are pointing to what the differences are. I always made this with a little more cocoa so I had to add some of the buttermilk to make the chocolate and red (yes 1 oz. is on the original recipe) paste. That is the secret to getting it red and not brown streaked. That might be why this recipe called for the full 2 oz. but that didn't work for one reviewer. I also switched to corn oil because I don't keep shortning anymore but 3/4 cup is enough. To cut calories, use 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of sugar substitute like Splenda. Yes, you don't need both the vinegar and the buttermilk but I have the best results with buttermilk and add that extra Tablespoon or two to the paste when you start. It takes longer than 15 minutes to get this together and it takes longer than that to clean up all the red food coloring which is presently on my fingers as I type. I have used all the frostings but the original butter creme is best JUST don't burn it.
This cake was aweful! I followed the recipe exactly. It was heavy, dry (even though I baked it a good 5 minutes less than recipe stated)& had NO taste to it. Then the icing: the taste was ok, but it was the consistency of liquid. This recipe will prevent me from making "from scratch" any time soon--all the time & effort, ugh!
Years ago when I moved I lost my red velvet recipe and have hunted for a long time to find one like it.[My son would always clean up the bowl.[ red everywhere]With the modifications that are mentioned, this is very moist and very close. will DEFINETLY use again
Delicious! This recipe turned out to be very good w/the changes that others have suggested. I used oil not shortening and I only had a 1 oz. btl. of red food coloring and it still turned out a deep red. BTW, the baking soda and vinegar are important, they make the cake rise. Also, I didn't use the frosting in the recipe, but used the cream cheese & butter frosting instead.
What a color! This cake looks like a stop sign with icing! Traditional Southern flavor and good texture too. I never heard of making icing this way, but it turned out creamy and mild--really good with this cake. I'll be making this one again.
I thought this was an okay version of what I look for in a red velvet cake, but I definitely wouldn't call it great. I didn't alter the recipe too much, except I added more cocoa and used less food coloring and the cake still came out bright red. I found the end product a bit too dry and it had too much of a floury taste. I used exactly as the recipe called for, no more. I know these cakes usually have this kind of taste, but this was way too overpowering. I had to overcompensate on the frosting to not notice the flour. I also didn't use the frosting because I prefer a cream cheese frosting. Overall, I say it's average, but I will definitely try it again with the suggestions from other reviewers.
I tried this recipe for the first time and it was amazing! I followed the changes suggested by other reviewers and half of it was gone the very next day! I had the "cottage cheese" problem with my frosting. I realized that I just had too much butter, so i strained the icing and whipped it up and it looked perfect.
It's actually funny; I have the same recipe except with 1 1/2 c. oil instead of 1/2 c. shortening. I know it seems like a ton, but it makes the moistest, lightest, most delicious cake out there! Also, it has 2 tsp. vinegar and a bit less food coloring. For cupcakes, bake only 15 minutes and they rise beautifully. Trust me, if you want to make red velvet cake make these changes!
My first time to make a Red Velvet Cake was for Christmas. I took the suggestions of other reviews and used 4 Tbl. cocoa, 1 oz. food coloring was plenty, two cups of sugar, and used 1 c. of oil instead of shortening. It was a hit with everyone from my two year old grandson to my husband. One of my daughters loves Red Velvet Cake so leftovers went home to her. Six year old grandson who is not big on sweets ate all his piece (he said it was his favortite color. I used cream cheese frosting because that was what daughter #3 wanted.
I don't know what happened, but apparently this frosting cannot be made ahead. I made the cake and the frosting the night before, popped the frosting in the fridge and could NOT get it to a spreading consistency the next day (maybe I was impatient!) so I decided to beat it a little bit and it totally separated! It was toast so I had to make more and it turned out just beautiful and tasted great. :) The cake part was easy to make and tasted great!
This was easy and fantastic. My father is very picky about red velvet and he loved this one, I will definitely use it again. The cake came out moist and a great shade of red
I made this cake and it as the first to go at the holiday's. I was asked to make it every year.
The first time I tried the recipe, my cake was great ( with the given modifications provided by the other members such as, 1 cup of oil instead of the shortening and 2 cups of sugar. Also the additional teaspoon of cocoa powder) However the icing was difficult . It was extremely grainy (my husband said it looked like grits, but tasted great) the second time around, I did what another member mentioned, I used powdered sugar instead and it came out better. The look was still a little off, but the taste made-up for it. I will continue working on the icing...... it taste soooo good.
This recipe is terrible! I took the advice of using oil instead of shortening, and the cakes fell and they were super greasy. Yuk.
Instead of buttermilk, I used 1 cup milk and 1 tbsp of white vinegar and let that sit for about 5 minutes. Instead of 1/2 shortening, I used 3/4 vegetable oil and also used less salt. Other than that, I followed the recipe. The tops of the cakes were a little ugly with brown swirls, but I cut the domed tops anyway, and the color inside was beautiful! I also halved the recipe to make 12 regular sized cupcakes that turned out beautifully. I baked the cupcakes at 325 for 20 minutes.
This cake was dense and not that flavorful even with the suggested changes from other readers. My husband and kids refused to eat it!! The frosting was also "cottage cheese " like in appearance as I read others comment and not that great tasting either ....overall a flop :(
The best cake I never made! I made this cake 3 times so far and it was just as good the first time as the third time. Made adjustments based on previous reviews (added more cocoa & sugar, used 1 cup of vegetable oil insetad of 1/2 cup shortening). I also added slivered almonds on top of the iceing for presenatation and texture. Amazing!
This is the first cake I have ever made and it turned out beautifully. It was also my first time eating read velvet cake. I made it according to suggestions; I used oil, I increased cocoa powder, I had no buttermilk, made sour milk (1 cup of milk+1 tbls vinegar, I did not increase the sugar because with the frosting I think it is sweet enough. Remember to completely fold in the baking soda and vinegar combination, people will be disgusted to take a big bit out of baking soda (very bitter). I stuck to the frosting in this recipe because my family hates cream cheese frosting. I had no problem with it at all, I did use powdered sugar, one suggestion; pour the milk into the flour and whisk at the same time, this prevents it from clumping. I made this for my grandma's birthday with marshmallow fondant (also my first time) on top and I have never had so many praises. FYI, this case stores in the fridge very well, I made it the day before, frosted it and put it in the fridge overnight. I let it get to room temp. before we served it. I then put the leftover in the fridge and ate some later on, this cake tastes better chilled. I am going to make another one for another birthday, can't wait!
This was a disaster for me...I have been baking for years and followed the directions perfectly, and even made the substitutions recommended by the other reviews....and the cake ended up tasting like corn bread! It was dry and had no taste. And the frosting was off as well. I made this for my boyfriend's birthday and I am so upset that it turned out the way it did. I am baking him another cake just to make up for it!
The food coloring gets a bit messy, but it's totally worth it. The frosting is to die for!
This cake is DELICIOUS! it takes quite a bit of work, but the end result (even when the frosting doesn't turn out, and just drips off the cake) is wonderful!
My husband wanted Red Velvet for his 40th birthday. He gave this recipe a big thumbs up. Added bonus - easy to make a 1/2 a recipe for a third layer for a larger cake.
I made this cake and it was dry and bland. This recipe is very close to the original recipe, but needs more cocoa and more shortening or butter. The icing was the original recipe and turned out superb. Although, I will keep looking for the perfect cake.
do 2 cups sugar and instead of shortening use 1 cup oil
i loved the revisions that one reviewer put in about the oil and cocoa, it turned out perfect and the icing is soooo good. i will make it a lot now
I've made this quite few times over the years and I still love it. It turns out wonderfully every single time. I usually add a bit more cocoa though. A hint on the icing, I use a whisk to mix the milk and flour before heating to prevent lumps. Also, it does need to be refrigerated or you will have a runny mess.
Loved this cake! A big hit on Valentine's! About the icing- I felt it was a bit grainy.
Frosting was great. The cake was moist and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
I make this recipe exactly as is except I substitute the shortening with vegetable oil (more true to authentic southern red velvet recipes) and it comes out much more moist and perfect every time. I've found that it's best when you let it sit for a day before serving much like good carrot cake and banana bread recipes. Family and friends ALWAYS request this cake for special occasions.
I made this cake for my boyfriend's birthday a few days ago, and the only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because I had to make some revisions. Like many other people I upped the sugar to 2 cups and substituted 1 c. oil for the shortening (I hate using shortening unless it's ABSOLUTELY necessary.) I did use more cocoa than most - a total of 5 tbsp and only one oz. of the red food coloring. It turned out to be a gorgeous, rich red color and it tasted amazing! There was more than enough batter and I ended up putting it in 3 9 in. round pans. Very rich and moist and my boyfriend LOVED it. I will definately make this again!
I cannot tell you how happy I am to see the original frosting used with this cake - I cannot stand the creamcheese, as it is too sweet and takes away from the delicate flavor of the cake itself. It compliments it as it should - hence the saying "that's just the frosting on the cake . . ."
Used the most helpful tips, and WOW, wonderful cake! I've heard many people have trouble with the moistness, I removed my cake from oven 3 min. early (27 min) and it was perfect! I also substituted 1/2 C olive oil and 1/2 C vegetable oil. Was GREAT. I would add 4 T cocoa if you want a more chocolatey flavor, 3 wasn't quite enough. So, good, thanks for this recipe!
Made a few adjustments per other reviews: 1 cup oil, 2 cups sugar, 1oz red food coloring. I had some issues with the frosting, but I was able to recover by adding more flour and a touch more of sugar. With the changes, this came out tasty
I'm very disappointed with this cake! I was really looking forward to it. As another person reviewed earlier, the edges of the cake turned hard & the center fell. I made the substitutions of 1 cup oil instead of shortening, 4 TBS. cocoa & 2 cups sugar. I have no idea what happened but I'm disappointed that it is ruined. So much for red velvet cake for our Christmas Eve get together.
This is such a great recipe. I followed other suggestions and used 1 cup of oil, homemade buttermilk (skim milk and vinegar), 3TB of cocoa powder, and 1 oz of food coloring. I also added more sugar than the recipe called for. I added a little twist to the frosting by reducing the amount of butter called for and replacing that with cream cheese. I did not even need to cook the frosting on the stove! This is definitely a keeper!
I was making this cake 50 years ago...the original recipe for the frosting calls for using crisco, not butter or oil....it is a very touchy recipe but if you can get it right it is to die for...tastes just like whipped cream...at first I had problems with it curddeling, but finally mastered it..
I loved this recipe. I added more sugar, 3 tblsp of cocoa powder and 1 oz of food coloring (worked out I only had 1oz) this was so good, came out perfect. I did not use the frosting,didn't like the flour idea, I used a cream cheese recipe. it was awsome thanks
I made this cake twice. The first time I followed the recipe verbatim and it I wasn't very happy with the results. The cake was dry and tough, and it tasted heavily of flour, salt & vinegar. It reminded me of the consistency of cornbread (well - not exactly but close). Then made it again with the recommended changes: doubled the cocoa, increased sugar to 2 cups; used 1 cup of oil in place of shortening; increased vanilla to 1 1/2 tsp. and increased vinegar to 1 tbsp. What a difference -- it was very moist, almost a bit oily but very good. I also switched to a cream cheese frosting the second time which I preferred.
5-star cake! Moist with a velvety crumb. The frosting is just right. Family asks for this all the time, and I never take home leftovers!
Tried the recipe and it was not a success. My boyfriend took one bite and that was it. I took two bites. Definitely will not use the recipe again. The search continues...
Note to anyone that needs batter measurements: This only yeilds about 5 1/2 cups of batter, so if you are measuring your amounts for the sake of having this cake measure a certain height for cake decorating, you may have to make a second batch.
I've been making this cake for YEARS, and everyone just loves it. My mom makes it, too! She puts her mixer on high and mixes the final batter for a good long time to get the cake nice and fluffy. I've also made this into cupcakes, which are delicious. For the frosting, you really do have to get all the flour dissolved into the milk first, otherwise it won't get that nice, frosting-like texture. At the Holidays I add green food coloring to the frosting. It contrasts most festively with the red cake for Christmas!
I made this cake last night for today, and unfortunately it did not turn out well. I usually read all of the reviews but I missed them saying that you really need the milk to be Ultra chilled because as soon as I started to spread the icing it began to separate. Luckily after being in the frige all night I was able to smooth it enough to at least look presentable in the morning. I really think a cream cheese icing would have been much better. Also, the cake cake out on the dry side, and like another reviewer said, I could see and I think even taste the chocolate in some of the bites. I'm giving it a three because it is okay to eat, just not very exciting. I'm glad I happened to decide to make two different desserts.
