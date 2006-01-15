Red Velvet Cake I

Traditional red velvet cake? This is it. I've made this recipe several times, and I tried to skip some steps in my first attempts. Don't skip steps. The swirls of cocoa will happen, among other things. I did add an extra heaping TBSP of cocoa powder, however, and only used one ounce of red food coloring. Because you really need two ounces to make the paste (that extra liquid is necessary), as the recipe calls for, I added a bit of extra vanilla to the paste so I could mix the cocoa properly. For those who say the cake is too dense - that is what it's supposed to be. It allows for baking a flat cake because you can really spread that cake batter evenly into the pan, which allows for slicing in half for making the traditional 4 layers. For those who say the icing is too goopey, they probably did not cook the flour/milk to a paste, or perhaps they didn't let it cool properly. Either would cause that problem. When making 4 layers, as I did, it's necessary to double the recipe for the icing. Substituting a cream cheese icing is fine for those who think that's what they prefer - but this is the authentic recipe. It's quite good. Thanks for sharing!! Oh, it really is best the next day. Try to make a day ahead. The moisture of the icing will help the cake, which can be dry at first. But upon sitting over night as an iced cake, this is really top-notch.