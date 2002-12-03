Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf
This has a nice fresh lemon flavor. Makes nice muffins, also.
This is delicious! Very nice lemon flavor. I cut the butter down to a 1/2 Cup and increased the yogurt to 1 Cup, and it still came out moist. I've been looking for a good lemon poppy recipe, and this does it for me!
This cake wasn't burned but it was really dark when I took it out of the oven. I had made a couple of changes to the recipe (using only two eggs, losing the poppy seeds and adding more lemon zest) but I followed the cooking times and temperatures properly so I don't see how that could have made a difference. Anyway, to remedy this I sliced off the burnt-ish outsides, turned the cakes upside down and covered the whole thing in a glaze of lemon juice, icing sugar and a little butter. The cake soaked up the glaze so the outsides had extra sweetness, the inside was moist and tasty and the cakes smelled great. I saved one of the loafs in the fridge and had it a week later, it was just as good as when it was freshly cooked. If you're thinking of making this cake, go for it! It's very tasty and light and despite the mishap I had with the burning, I enjoyed it very much.
Like other members, I also cut the butter down to half a cup and upped the yogurt to one cup. Though I baked this in two round cake tins. When they were cool, I spread a lemon glaze (1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, zest of one lemon, 3-4 tablespoons lemon juice and a little water) over the top of the bottom layer, put down the top layer and drizzled the remaining glaze. Great cake with tea!
Wonderfull recipe! I baked mine in a bundt pan and sifted some powdered sugar on top. My girls loved it!
Seriously delightful recipe! I made 12 jumbo muffins, and had plenty of batter. It bakes up really light and lemony, great texture, not heavy like pound cake. Moist, sweet, delish! It's a keeper!
I put 1/2 cup of margarine as opposed to 3/4 cup, and added a whole cup of yogurt instead. AND, it was mixed berry yogurt. Let me tell you...they were DELICIOUS. I will definitely be making this again.
The recipe turned out great but did not have enough lemon flavor. Since I omitted the zest because of personal preference, I added more lemon juice but obviously not enough. Instead of making 2 loaves I made 1 plus 12 muffins. I agree that there are way to many poppy seeds. Will definitely make again just fine tune it to my taste.
I tried out this recipe this morning- it took a while to prepare and put together, but 10 minutes after it was put in the oven the apartment smelled like lemon-cream. It was delicious! Unlike many people that reviewed this recipe- I followed it to a T. I figure its better to try it, and then make adjustments that I see fit. I DID notice that it took longer than the 50 minutes in the oven, the middle was still liquid-y when I checked it at 45min. I left it in for a bit over an hour, then was scared that the edges would be a little burnt. We've enjoyed a slice already since then- it was beautiful. Im just hoping it doesnt dry out too quickly- if it does, dont worry- I'll let you know!!!!
Gone in 20 minutes! Absolutely delicious! I made no changes to the recipe at all, but baked it as a bundt for an hour and glazed with the following: Ingredients 1/4 cup lemon juice 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup sugar 1/4 cup water 2 tablespoons corn starch Heat lemon juice and 1/2 cup of water until simmering Slowly add sugar, stirring until it dissolves Separately, mix cornstarch and 1/4 cup of water until smooth Slowly add flour/water mix to lemon juice, stirring Cook for about 4 minutes to let glaze thicken, stirring occasionally Let cool and pour over cake
This is good, but I wish it had more lemon flavor. I even added some lemon extract. But it was still good. I used half whole wheat pasty flour and half applesauce for the oil. I made half the batch into mini muffins (24) and my kids just ate them up- they loved them!
I halved this recipe and made it into 11 muffins instead of one loaf. They tasted so good! I tend to stick with the popular recipes, so it was a pleasant surprise that a recipe that didn't have a zillion reviews still turned out to be so yummy and worthwhile making. :-))
As per other reviews, I cut the butter down to 1/2 cup and increased yogurt to 1 cup. I also didn't use 1/2 cup poppy seeds as I felt it would be too much. Very good and moist, will make again!
Delicious!! Made exactly as is but I added 3/4 tsp of lemon extract. NOTE: you need two lemons for this recipe to get the 1/2 cup and 3 tbsp of rind. And it takes 20 minutes to make the muffins
I found this to be an excellent recipe and just what I was looking for...I would like to add that some people claimed the lemon flavor was not heavy pr strong enough, adding lemon juice won't add extra flavor, the flavor is in the rind or zest.
My Husband loves this recipe. The only change I made was using sour cream instead of yogurt as that is what I had on hand. I also cut the baking time by 5 minutes as my oven tends to run hot. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
This is delicious! Perfect! I changed the recipe a little to make it healthier: I only used 1/4 cup of butter and I used half a cup of apple sauce instead; I also used 1.5 cups self-rising flour and 1.5 cups wheat flour; 1.5 cups brown sugar instead of 2 cups of white sugar and I used a full cup of yogurt. I also used fresh lemon juice and rind -- not bottled lemon juice. I found that 2 medium sized lemons provided exactly the right amount of juice AND rind. I have no complaints about the lemon flavour -- it's just the right strength in my opinion. I like a present but subtle lemon flavour-- not too tart or overpowering. Baked it for 50 minutes -- it was quite dark on the outside (not burnt at all, though, just very golden), but I checked it at 40 and 45 minutes and it wasn't ready yet. Will definitely make this one again and again!
Followed suggestions and made with 1/2 cup butter, and 1 cup yogurt. A little too much poppy seed for my taste. Will try with 1/3 cup next time. GREAT recipe.
Even though I increased the lemon juice and lemon zest, it wasn't lemony enough.
Sorry, not good. I fortunately used a little over a 1/4 c poppy seeds, 1/2 cup would have been way to many. But that wasn't the problem...The texture and lack of raising were my problems with the recipe. I've made it more than once, one time doing muffins AND I followed the recipe. These were just not my thing.
Delicious! I used Whole Wheat instead of all-purpose flour. I also only used 1/2 (1 stick) of butter, and 1 whole cup of Vanilla yogurt. I added more lemon zest than the recipe calls for, and only a 1/4 cup of poppyseed. The bread turned out pretty moist, but I think next time I will use even less poppyseed. We didn't have any confectioners sugar to make an icing, so I used evaporated cane juice crystals (you could also just use white sugar) and flour as a substitution. First, make a flour and sugar mixture. Place 3/4 cup into a seperate bowl with 3 T lemon juice and 1 T water. Stir well. Add more flour/sugar mixture until texture has reached desired point. =) Serve over bundt cake. HINT: Tastes even better when served still warm from the oven! =) Enjoy!
These are not rated highly enough imo. They are wonderful and moist. Lemon-flavored baked goods are the sort of thing that are subject to personal preference. Some like just a hint of lemon and then there are those who are like me - I want so much lemon that it makes me pucker up! So I add lemon extract and generously measure that 1/2 C of juice and zest. Also, I add a glaze of lemon juice and powdered sugar to the tops of the muffins when they've cooled a bit. My kids LOVE them.
Brilliant! I used lemon yogurt to punch it up a bit and topped it with a lemon drizzle. Also I made muffins not cake. Thanks!
Moist and lemon-y ... exactly what I was looking for! I wanted a distinct lemon flavor, so after reading other reviews, I used the zest of 3 large lemons, along with their juice (equalling almost 1 cup of lemon juice). I also dusted the bottom of my pans with white sugar, so that they would have a sweet crust. My loaves were perfectly done in 40 minutes, so you might want to keep an eye on them towards the end of baking. A fantastic recipe! Thank you, thank you!
I used lemon yogurt instead of plain, and since I hate zesting lemons and was in a hurry I used 1 T of lemon extract in with the yogurt and lemon juice. I also added a few drops of yellow food coloring because the batter was not yellow at all, and it came out great - just like you buy at the store, but better!
Taking the advice of other reviewers, I used 1/2 c. butter, 1 c. yogurt & quite a bit of extra lemon zest. The result was a very crumbly, overly sweet muffin with barely a hint of lemon. Having already promised to take these to a gathering, I had no choice but to try to quickly improve them, so I mixed some lemon liqueur with powdered sugar to make a glaze, hoping it'd improve the flavor (or would at least make the tasters tipsy enough not to notice the crumbly texture). The glaze helped a bit, but I will not be using this recipe again.
This is a nice lemony cake, great fresh out of the oven or even two weeks later! I was looking for a lemon poppy seed loaf recipe after getting a free sample at William Sonoma. I thought for sure I could find a recipe as good as theirs and make my own for much cheaper. This is the recipe! It was very simple to make and turned out well. I added more lemon zest because I like it. Way to go Irene, this recipe is a winner!!
i made 12 large muffins and they turned out BEAUTIFULLY. i substituted half of the butter for applesauce to make it healthier. I also used lemon AND lime juice since i didnt have enough lemons. these muffins freeze really well...i would definitely make these again
Followed others advice and upped the yogurt to one cup and decreased butter to one stick. I wanted a smidge more lemon flavor, so added 1 tsp of lemon extract. It never hangs around more than 2 days! Delicious! ***Edit - I have decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup and still find it plenty sweet enough, for those of us watching our sugar intake!
I've looked through aa mountain of books looking for this recipe. My husband thought that this was my best cake ever. Delicious!
It fell in! I followed it exactly, and I'm no slack when it comes to baking, but the sucker caved in during baking.
Really yummy, swapped a bit of butter out for more yogurt (as per recommended). It was a bit on the dry side, but still good. I poured a lemon juice + powdered sugar glaze over the top after the bake for added sweetness.
I baked this loaf because I needed to use my egg yolks that were left over from an egg white recipe. I halved the recipe and put 2 egg yolks instead of 1.5 eggs. The loaf didn't rise as much as shown in some of the pictures but it still came out delicious!
This is wonderful. Everyone loves it. Anytime there is a gathering at work I am asked to bring it. It's the best lemon poppy bread I have ever eaten.
Really nice moist loaf - needs a little more lemon flavour for my taste - doubling the lemon zest will do the trick.
We made this today and it was delicious. Followed the recommendations of other reviewers regarding the butter (1/2 c) and yogurt (1 c), and also cut the poppy seed down to 1/4 c based on other recipies I'd seen. Topped with a lemon juice + powdered sugar glaze, and it was a hit.
Really good. As another reviewer had said it wasn't lemony enough, I chose to make it with lemon yoghurt. I took it to a softball tournament my teenage daughter was in and the whole team loved it.
This loaf has real flavour and was easy enough to make. However, we found the texture to be quite dry. This may be down to differences between yoghurt in America and Britain (our yoghurt tends to be thicker and richer here in the UK), or something about the recipe itself. If I made again, I'd be tempted to try the recommended alteration of increasing the yoghurt and decreasing the butter, just to see if that helps. Overall, though, lovely flavour, nice crisp texture on the outside, and I love poppy seeds, so definitely not too many for me!
Excellent recipe. My favorite sweet bread by far!
Next time I'll add more lemon juice.
Very tasty, I would just cut back the poppy seeds to about 2 tbsp next time though.
One word, beautiful. So yum.
4 stars with the recommendations for the yogurt and butter. I did swap out the butter for unsweetened applesauce. Even though I used lemon flavored yogurt, the lemon flavor was too subtle. I added 1 tsp of lemon extract. The DH gave it two thumbs up.
Excellent. I follwed the recipe exactly except that I added a little lemon extract just to make sure it was lemony enough. Tasty and moist. One loaf stayed home and disappeared, one came to the office and disappeared just as quickly!
I wanted to change this recipe to be a little less caloricly dense and get a bit more fiber. I subbed in splenda for the two cups of sugar, fat free plain yogurt Instead of regular, and did half and half all purpose flour and whole wheat flour. I also used extra virgin olive oil instead of butter. I like an extra lemon kick also so I added a teaspoon of lemon extract along with the recommended amount of juice. I also cut back the poppy seeds to 1/2 cup. I also cooked it in a decorative bunt pan for kicks. Everything turned out great. Of course it will not taste exactly like the original recipe, but it is a good start to a more spot one low-cal replication. My friends and family enjoyed it. Next time I will try a bit more lemon extract and probably a half a cup less splenda.
I was so excited about this recipe, I did all as required and baked for 50 minutes but it wasnt ready. I baked even more - for 1 hour in total, the sides are brown but inside seems too raw and sticky, also it tastes really dry and too sour. I also put only 30 gr of poppy seeds but it still seems too much. I wont make it again.
Very little lemon flavor, odd texture, and the batter fell. Threw the whole thing out and bought a lemon loaf at the grocery.
I halved the recipe to make one 9.x5" tin (tins what we call them in the UK) - I found the cake a little small actually - but that aside it was a lovely recipe - will def make again. Followed ingredient quantities to a T. A tad sweet for me, but others said it wasn't too sweet. I think the yoghurt is key for the moistness. I might try it with 50g less sugar next time....all that said. Very nice though.
EXCELLENT, GOING TO GIVE THIS AS CHRISTMAS PRESENTS.
luv luv luv this recipe, i followed it as is and luv the outcome. It was moist and deliciously zesty. Will definitely do it again. Yummmmmmmy!
Unlike most of the other reviewers, I followed this recipe exactly. It took slightly more than 50 minutes to bake, closer to one hour. The texture was very moist, very lovely, however there were way too many poppy seeds! Very little lemon flavour, next time I will double the zest and see if that helps!
It was beautiful to look at, but for some reason mine had almost no lemon flavor at all.
Not sure why this recipe has only four stars because it is so darned good. I will admit though that this is much better as two loaves than it is as a bundt.
I tried several recipes and this is the best. Thanks IRENED! I was looking for a lemon loaf recipe that did not require extracts (almond, lemon, vanilla, etc) but simply lemon rind and juice, and I found it here. I did not change any ingredient or amount. My only change/suggestion is that if you want a lighter/fluffier loaf you should separate eggs - the yolks are added to the sugar/butter batter and the whites are whipped (to add air to the mix) and folded in just to incorporate at the end (when everything is already mixed)(do not overmix after you add the whites, otherwise this procedure has no purpose).
Made this for a Friday afternoon meet &greet. Everyone loved it. Did take the recommendations of previous bakers to reduce butter and increase yogourt. It was a hit especially my husband who loves lemon poppy seed muffins.
I cut this recipe in half and it made 11 muffins. I used vegetable oil instead of butter (reduced amount as other reviewers did) and upped the amount of yogurt (also like other reviewers). The taste is lovely and my picky three year olds loved them. I will make again.
I give it 3.5 stars. Quick and easy. Light. Reduced poppy seeds and increased lemon zest based upon reading other reviews. I should have added even more zest! I cut recipe in half, made just one loaf...that worked well. Overall, it could have been a bit more moist for my taste, but pretty good.
Delicious! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup non fat yogurt. Turned out great!
Very tasty. I made 24 mini muffins with this recipe by dividing it by 3. Instead of butter I used half margarine and half applesauce. Instead of measuring the lemon juice and zest, I zested one lemon and used all of its juice. Instead of yogurt I used light sour cream. I used 2 tablespoons of poppy seeds. I used the Pampered Chef Mini-Muffin pan so I decreased the oven temp to 325 and baked for 25-30 minutes. The tops of the muffins came out light while edges that were touching the pan came out dark.
I made these with whole wheat flour and sucanat (organic brown sugar) and made them into mini muffins and baked for 12-15 min. I only bought 1 lemon and found to get 3 tbsp of lemon zest you need at least 2 lemons. Had pretty good flavor but I think with the lemon zest from another lemon it would be even better. I also only used about 1/4 cup of poppy seeds, 1/2 cup would have been too much. Also used 1 cup of yogurt and only 1/2 cup butter as other reviewers suggested.
Excellent loaf. Followed recipe exactly but subsituted yogurt for low-fat sour cream. I used 1/4 cup of poppy seeds but could have even used slightly less. Cake came out light and fluffy - Half way through baking I placed foil over loaves to prevent over browning. Highly recommend trying this cake!
I hit at work. Will definitely be making again.
Everyone loved this cake (I baked it in a bundt pan). After reading some reviews, I too used 1c yoghurt and 1/2c butter. I reduced the poppy seeds down to 40g, and thought that was a perfect amount. Next time I'm going to add a bit more lemon zest
This is a really great recipe, I will definitely make it again! The yogurt was a nice touch. I added a little more yogurt, more lemon juice, and less poppyseeds per the other suggestions. Also used half wheat flour and half white flour and still turned out well. Would be great with a glaze on top. Kudos :)
This is my favorite lemon loaf cake recipe. I switch the yogurt to sour cream and just put poppy seeds on top.
My husband and family really enjoyed this!! Even without the poppyseads. (where can I buy them???) I made this in mini-loaves (8) and baked them for 1/2 an hour. Will be making again as soon as strawberries are in season!
Maybe it was my baking soda, but this didn't rise like I had hoped. Also, Verrrry poppy-seedy, which might have accounted for the heaviness. I added a lemon glaze, as I agreed with a previous reviewer that it could have had a more lemony flavor.
Very good. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce, 6 egg whites, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups all purpose flour, greek yogurt, fresh lemons and 1/4 cup poppy seeds (1/2 would have been too much, I think). Next time I will add a little more applesauce to make it more moist but it was delicious regardless. Thank you for this recipe!
Pretty good. Nice and light cake but not enough lemon for me. Will make again but increase lemon and decrease the sugar as well and probably heed the advice of others and halve the butter and double the yogurt.
I didn't realize how many lemons you would need for this recipe, I only ended up using the zest from one lemon, and it turned out fantastic!
This was quite lemony and tasty, but I think it would have been too dry if I had not taken another reviewers advice and added a lemon glaze to it.
I substituted orange and orange zest for lemon and it was excellent... didn't have time to keep as it was eaten so quickly !
I decreased the butter and increased the yogurt (used fat free, which wasn't a problem). I also used a lemon glaze. I omitted the poppy seeds out of personal preference. It was moist and flavorful, but just not lemony enough for me. Maybe I need to use more lemon juice and zest next time. If there was just some way to get the glaze IN and THROUGHOUT the bread. The kids liked it!
Very delicious. Exactly what I was looking for.
Nice texture, little dry, not enough lemon flavour. I think i'll try adding lemon instant pudding next time.
I made it exactly as written and found it to have too many poppy seeds. It tasted more like poppy seed cake with a hint of lemon other than the other way around.
I like the suggestion to cut the butter and add more yogurt - will try next time. I made the mistake of making less than half the recipe, and it was too small. Nice flavor though. I think next time I'll add more lemon juice and zest.
Very tasty! I used 1/2 whole wheat flour, and substituted 1/2 the butter with strawberry yogurt like another reviewer did, and it came out perfect! Too many poppy seeds for me though, and I agree with the subtle lemon flavor that another reviewer said, but still very tasty!
Pretty good and lemony! I made them into mini muffins and baked for about 15-20 min. You have to check them constantly though so they don't get dried out. Got many compliments on them.
Great basic recipe. I made muffins and topped with lemon glaze (lemon juice & confectioners sugar). My muffins fell, though, and I'm not sure why. Yes, they were baked all the way through.
MMMMmmmmmmm so good. I just finished making these and I made them as muffins and baked for 20 min. they were done perfect. The only changes I made were to reduce the poppyseeds to 1/4 cup as per other reviews and that was plenty also added 1 tsp. lemon extract. Also I made the vanilla glaze recipe and topped it with that. Delish
Nice flavour and good when fresh out of the oven, but left for even a few hours and it was really heavy.
This was fantastic! I made one loaf and twelve muffin/cupcakes using the suggestions offered in previous reviews, (ie. 1/2 cup of butter and 1 full cup of lemon yogurt, less than a 1/4 cup of poppy seeds, and the glaze suggested). The cupcakes went to everyone at work and they LOVED them, I've even had several people ask for the recipe. This one is going in my recipe box!
I made this and used non fat butter spead in place of the butter and non fat lemon yogurt too. It was very good and not even 1 gram of fat per piece. It needs more lemon juice.
Very moist and was a huge hit at church coffee hour. I added and extra 1 tsp. of lemon extract, but it still wasn't lemony enough for my taste buds. Will definitely make again.
It was a little dry. i changed things up used shaved chocolate instead of poppyseed, and added some Vanilla. Next time i will add 1/2c more yogourt.
Tastes great! Good lemon flavor. Nice poppy seed crunch. My family likes it! I'd like to see about modifying it to whole wheat to make it more healthy...
This was great. Next time I will add more zest for more of a lemon flavour. I only used 1/2 cup of butter and upped the yogurt to 1 cup. I think this would be really great with a lemon glaze on top as well.
Soooooooooo good! I followed the recipe to a T, except I used a bundt pan and increased baking time by about 40 minutes. I made a lemon juice drizzle to go on each slice as it is served. Just the right amount of lemon flavour and poppy seeds. Definitely will be making this again!
Not very good, crumbly and not flavourful at all. Had too pretty much re-create the recipe the second time. Not making it again!
Very good, I used more lemon zest and added a tablespoon of lemon juise, think I will add more next time as I thought it could be more "lemony". My boys loved it!
Very good!
This is a wonderful recipe! A perfect compliment to a cup of coffee or hot tea. I used lemon flavored yogurt instead of plain and it had just the right amount of lemon flavor.
5 stars for this lovely loaf. Tasty, moist and just lemony enough for my tastes. I did change the poppy seeds to only a couple of tsp because my kids aren't too fond of them and I used lemon yogurt on the second batch as I ran out of plain. Still, excellent either way.
made a bit more than i expected. very yummy, though. i added slivered almonds on top.
It was good, however, I think the recipe calls for too many poppy seeds. I think 1/2 cup should be cut down to 1/3 or 1/4 cup. Other than that, I liked it.
Light and fluffy and delicious. I thickened up the icing slightly so it wasn't as runny. A popular choice!
I totally health-washed this recipe and it still came out fantastically light & fluffy (as muffins). Used 3 c. WW flour + oat bran, cut salt to 1/2 t., cut sugar to 1/4 c. agave syrup+3/4 c. white sugar, cut butter to 2 T.+3/4 c. applesauce, left out lemon zest, subbed chia seeds for poppy seeds. So yeah very diff recipe but the base worked beautifully. Muffins were light 'n fluffy and very moist. 350 deg for 20 mins.
It came out amazing. I used lemon extract instead of lemon juice. And I put royal icing on it and it is amazing. Definitely making it again.
