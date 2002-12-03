Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf

This has a nice fresh lemon flavor. Makes nice muffins, also.

Recipe by irenedee

24
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Heavily grease and flour two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time.

  • Mix lemon juice and yogurt together and add alternately with the sifted flour mixture to the butter mixture. Mix until just blended. Stir in lemon rind and poppy seeds. Pour mixture into prepared pans and smooth tops.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until browned and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on rack for 15 minutes before turning out of pans.

203 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 207.3mg. Full Nutrition
