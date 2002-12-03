Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf

This cake wasn't burned but it was really dark when I took it out of the oven. I had made a couple of changes to the recipe (using only two eggs, losing the poppy seeds and adding more lemon zest) but I followed the cooking times and temperatures properly so I don't see how that could have made a difference. Anyway, to remedy this I sliced off the burnt-ish outsides, turned the cakes upside down and covered the whole thing in a glaze of lemon juice, icing sugar and a little butter. The cake soaked up the glaze so the outsides had extra sweetness, the inside was moist and tasty and the cakes smelled great. I saved one of the loafs in the fridge and had it a week later, it was just as good as when it was freshly cooked. If you're thinking of making this cake, go for it! It's very tasty and light and despite the mishap I had with the burning, I enjoyed it very much.

