Simply Divine Meat Loaf with Spinach
This meatloaf with spinach is moist and delicious — it's always a crowd pleaser. It's also fabulous with venison or ground turkey. Get creative with additional mix-ins! Great for sandwiches.
I made this meatloaf for the family this week and it is a keeper. Instead of using the Italian bread crumbs I used 1 cup oatmeal and 1/2 cup wheat germ. I like to do this to sneak some more healthy stuff in on my family. I also make the meat loaf in muffin tins so that any left overs could be frozen for next week! It also makes it easy to serve.Read More
Dry and salty. I wanted a way to include spinach in a meatloaf, and this looked not bad, but I was v disappointed. Certainly edible, and my husband made polite "it's fine" comments, but I will not make this again.Read More
Throw out your "add ketchup" meatloaf, this is a recipe to be reckoned with! I followed this recipe to a T w/the exception of adding the entire envelope of onion soup mix. I added half(after reading previous reviews) I also didn't have fresh chopped spinach on hand, I used frozen which worked just as well! It was moist, delicious and a crowd pleaser. Served with Garlic Mashed potatoes, green beans and opened with Matt's Clam and Crab Bisque, it was a delicious dinner! My Dad stated that my Mom never eats everything on her plate until she comes and has dinner at our house! LOL
This was awsome!After reading the other reviews,I Used 2 lbs 90%lean sirloin,a bit less of the onion soup mix, doubled the spinich,and cut the salad dressing in half.Everything else stayed the same.Cooked it 20 minutes longer.I loved it so did the guys, ( they went back for 3rd's) it's a keeper!Tastes a lot like good italion meatballs.
My new favorite meatloaf recipe! Only thing I did different was use oatmeal instead of bread crumbs, and cooked it a little longer. Flavor and texture were great. Thanks!
Despite the simplicity of this dish it was amazing. I made a few changes such as using 2lbs ground turkey and half of the onion dip mix. I will defiantly try adding the oatmeal (as one member suggested) the next time I make this dish. In addition, just to experiment, I turned the remaining loaf (which wasn’t much...my family loved it) into meatballs by using a little flour mixed with the Italian bread crumbs and fried it to a nice crispy brown. It was to die for!
This meat loaf is both beautiful and amazing! I did sub oatmeal for the breadcrumbs, and rather than onion soup mix I used my own combination of seasoning: minced onion, garlic powder, sea salt, paprika and turmeric. I mixed fresh baby spinach leaves right in, without chopping it. And, like another reviewer, I put some crumbled feta on top. Wonderful.
I've tried a lot of meat loaf recipes. This one is the best so far. Even my husband liked it and he has a favorite of his own. It was moist and had lots of flavor esp with the spinach....Its a keeper.
This is absolutely the best meat loaf I have ever eaten. My 14 month old granddaughter loved it. I used a chopped onion instead of the dried onion soup.
Finally, a meat loaf that we like! I used a little more meat (roughly 2lbs. total), slightly less sour cream (whatever was left in the container), 1 TBsp. each Dijon & Worcestershire sauce, half the onion soup mix, skipped the Parm, 1/2 cup each Italian & Asiago-Artichoke dressings, roughly a cup of rolled oats & 1 cup of frozen, thawed spinach. I also opted to add 1 TBsp. of Italian seasoning. Moist and delicious! We served this with "Blue Cheese Fried Potatoes" from AR.
this was a fantastic meatloaf. followed recipe exactly, and my hubby and I really really enjoyed it! no ketchup required for sure with this one! light and delicious! I served it with buttered mashed potatoes and Mexican corn...delish!
Fantastic. Very moist and hard to resist 2nd's. Made into an open faced Meatloaf sandwich. Served on a slice of Texat Toast then covered this with garlic mash potatoes and homemade Marinara sauce. We have picky eaters and I'm on a diet so we used low fat meat, left out the sour cream and dry onion soup mix and we used boiled spinach and it still turned out unbelievably wonderful.
I made this for the first time and let me just say, this was the best meat loaf I have ever made. I followed this recipe to the T and it was very moist and had great flavor. My whole family loved it, even my 12 year old who is a very picky eater. Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe.
I threw is half a bag of fresh spinach. Soaked some great bread we had with 2 beaten eggs instead of cracker crumbs. Only used 1/2 package of dried onion soup mix. My husband said this was the best meatloaf ever!
Delicious. This recipe works well with ground beef, chicken, or turkey. It is the only meatloaf recipe I make now -- what a great way to sneak more veggies into my boys!
Yea, I've made this like 10 times now and my husband surprised me by saying that this was one of his favorite meals! I've done a few slight variations...backed off the onion soup mix a smidge and sometimes did mozz cheese in substitution for the sour craem since I was out of it. OH! But I say sour cream and actually mean plain greek yogurt...they are one in the same to me as far as taste goes, but WAY better for you. Don't do fat free yogurt, it must have fat.
My family loved this meatloaf! I used venison and it was delicious.
I made this last night and it was delish! I could not believe how moist it was. I did serve it with some tomato sauce, but that is what I normally make meatloaf with. But I will never use the sauce again for this dish. Served with scalloped potatoes and sugar snap peas. Also, plenty of leftover for meatloaf sandwiches for lunch! Winner!
This was truly a surprise! I was looking for a new and tasty meat loaf - this definitely was it. I used venison hamburger and venison Italian sausage - a great combination. I doubled the recipe and substituted 1/2 cup of stuffing mix because I ran out of the bread crumbs. For the last 15 minutes uncovered, I sprinkled feta cheese on the top. This meat loaf was hugely successful with everyone!
It is rare, I think, to assign a five star rating to something as prosaic as meat loaf, but this recipe deserves it. As I gathered the ingredients, I wondered how this could possibly work, but I persevered. I used very lean ground beef - it is all I can buy where I live, in Mexico. It is also finely ground, which usually means that the meatloaf tastes like sawdust. Not this time. It was delicious and moist and savory. AND, I totally forgot the Parmesan cheese. And, I used about a cup of oatmeal instead of the bread crumbs. This is my new meatloaf recipe. I'm glad we have leftovers for sandwiches tomorrow. Thanks so much.
This was really good! I used a pound of 80/20 and a pound of 90/10 (the store didn't have 85/15). As others said, used two cups of spinach. I did use the whole onion soup packet, and 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs and 1 cup oatmeal. It was just a LITTLE crumbly; next time I would increase the sour cream and/or Italian dressing to compensate for the additional 1/2 pound of meat. Thanks for the recipe!
The amount of breadcrumbs was excessive... I've never had a beef meatloaf that wasn't oozing some fat or grease. The breadcrumbs must have absorbed all of the fat! It tasted too bready as well. If I try this again, I'd cut the breadcrumbs by at least half. And it needs lots of ketchup!
This was an excellent meatloaf...I made a few little changes..I only used 1/2 the onion soup and used milk instead of the Italian Dressing as I did not have any..I also made a topping from brown sugar,ketchup & mustard and spread on the top before baking...It turned out YUMMY...
I enjoyed this recipe. I followed it exactly but also added some blue cheese as I had meatloaf with spinach and blue cheese in a restaurant once and LOVED it. Where I went wrong was I also added a cup of water (per my meatloaf seasoning mix packet instructions) and the meatloaf was just TOO moist. If I had left out the water it would have been divine (but that's my own fault!).
Fabulous recipe! I also added pine nuts and sundried tomatoes and doubled the spinach to make it a bit healthier. This is a hearty meatloaf.
This was fantastic and it took me maybe 5 minuts to put together. Loved the cheese and spinnach inside!
MMMMMMMMMM, MMMMMMMMM, MMMMMMM! We LOVED this dish - especially good with Sweet Corn and Spinach Mashed Potatoes. Enjoyed the leftovers for lunch THE NEXT DAY, which we never do. This is going in the monthly rotation, for sure. Thanks for sharing!
I gave this 3 stars because my husband loved it, but I thought it was a bit over-flavored. I cooked it exactly per the recipe, so next time I may take others' suggestion and use only half the onion soup packet or sub the Italian breadcrumbs with plain oatmeal.
Great way to get spinach in the kids!
This was fantastic! I dont care for dried onion soup mix, so instead I used used California Style onion powder, Nature's Seasoning, and some diced onion. I used panko bread crumbs, because that is what I had on hand. I shaped into individual loaves, which cuts cooking time in half. I also topped with a slice of mozzarella the last few minutes of cooking. They were so delicious my 4 year old didnt even notice the spinach. Thanks for sharing. I will definetly be making this again.
This is the first time I've ever made a meatloaf, I really enjoyed it. I changed the recipe a little bit though. I was really put off by the onion soup mix idea so I just used diced onion, lightly cooked and mixed that in in place of the soup mix. I also used lots more spinach and no parmesan and I couldn't find any italian seasoned breadcrumbs so bashed up oregano crackers it was! It was moist and meaty but if I was going to make it again I'd add some tomato paste and try putting a glaze on it to boost the flavour a little. The next day I cut a couple of thin slices of the leftover loaf, fried them in a very small amount of olive oil and it tasted just as good as when it was fresh.
This recipe is easy and very good. Only change I made was to add two cups of spinach instead of one. Served it with "Crockery Cooking" gravy mix (first ingredient in mix is beef with broth). Excellent and even better the next day.
This was a wonderful alternate no-tomato-sauce meatloaf recipe. I am very glad I read the reviews saying to cut the onion soup mix. Even with half a pouch added, it was close to being too salty. Next time I will try a sprinkle of garlic or onion powder instead. Loved the spinach in it!
This meatloaf is awesome! It is something completely different from the norm. My husband said it looks really bland from the outside but it is really flavorfull. I followed the directions completely and it was Great! Thanks for sharing.
This will now be my standing meatloaf recipe. Perfect! Not a lot of juice comes out during cooking - I was afraid it would be dry - not at all!!! Moist, delicious! Thank you!
Good flavor; nice texture; easy prep. I do still prefer Mark Bittman's Basic Meat Loaf from his "How To Cook Everything" cookbook. Personal preference. There's nothing wrong with this recipe.
This was OK. I subbed minced onion for the onion soup mix so I didn't run into an issue with too much salt. Added 2 cups of spinach instead of just one. I think some mozzarella cheese would be a nice complement. We still dipped in ketchup to add some flavor. Very moist but not to die for.
Don't change a thing
i found this recipe to be just ok. i scaled it back to 1lb of meat, and used ground turkey. i thought it could have used more spinach. even with cutting back on the onion soup mix, i thought it was salty and too heavy on that flavor. not our favorite, but thanks!
I have made numerous times with Ground Beef and Ground Turkey depending on what I had. The only change I made was using a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch mix instead of onion soup mix. Perfect every time!
So moist at first that we didn't like it much but upon finishing dinner, I wrapped up leftovers and meatloaf looked better and tasted much better after sitting uncovered for some minutes. Next time I will either uncover halfway through the hour of cooking or let meatloaf sit for at least 10 mins before serving to dry it out a little more. Thanks so much for the recipe, can be very versatile- I added my favorite herbs & spices and also added one half cup of mozzarella cheese to top off meatloaf last 10 mins of baking! Yummm!
This needs some tweaking, way too much breadcrumbs...I used turkey and a packet of garlic herb seasoning instead of onion and it was too salty and dry...partially because the turkey was 99% fat free I'm sure. It did have a good flavor, so I will try again with half the seasoning and half the breadcrumbs.
Thie recipe turned out pretty good, I cut back on the amount of onion soup and italian dressing, because I didn't want the flavor or saltiness to be overwhelming. Then I baked them in 2 mini loaf pans and pakced them in my boyfriend's lunch. He told me that they were just "okay."
I thought it was so-so. I doubled the recipe, but only had 2.6 pounds of 15% fat ground beef. It was too dry for me, but my wife liked it. There was too much onion soup mix. Next time, I'm going to cut the onion soup mix in half, cut the bread crumbs by a third, double the spinach and use 20% fat ground beef. The meatloaf tasted better the next day. I ate it cold directly from the refrigerator.
I will give this a four because tonight, the second time I made this, I realized that the sour cream is completely useless on this recipe and only adds fat content. The first time I made it, I forgot the sour cream and, when I noticed that the meat mix was a bit dry, I fixed that by adding a little bit of milk and some oats (the Scandinavian version of 'eggs plus breadcrumbs' in meatloaf and meatball recipes). The first time the meatloaf was not greasy, not there was no extra liquid and the taste was divine. The second time, with sour cream, it tasted over-rich and had a huge amount of liquid leftover. No sour cream for me in the future.
I was really hesitant to try this recipe but needed to make something that included a vegetable that my picky granddaughter would eat. I made this exactly as written with the exception of using 2 lbs. of ground venison in place of ground beef. I also added one extra egg. I made it into two loaves so I only needed to cook it for 50 minutes. My grandkids gobbled this up. I put a little ketchup on top to hide the green spinach and they never knew they were eating a healthy meatloaf. It was moist, tender and flavorful. Will definitely be making this again.
I used ground turkey instead of beef. It was the tastiest, moistest meatloaf ever! My friends and I had seconds and thirds until no leftovers remained. Also, I topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh oregano for a lil extra touch. Next time I will probably add more spinach, though.
Fantastic! Quick, easy, moist and flavorful. I'll definitely make it again. My 7 year old loved it as well.
Best meat loaf ever! I'm still chewing my last bite, and it's delicious. Followed the recipe exactly, except that I replaced the onion soup mix with 1/2 chopped onion, lightly cooked in butter to soften. I also packed in as much spinach as I could (about 2 cups). I'll definitely be making this again. In fact, I'm going back for seconds right now...
The best Meatloaf recipe ever! I have made it many, many times- loved by all. It goes great with 'Twice Baked Potatoes'
I liked this a lot, but I am glad I used reduced sodium onion soup mix as I think it would have been too salty otherwise. Interesting combination of ingredients!
This meat loaf was simply divine! I've always been picky about my meat loaf and have never found one as good as my Mom's. This recipe takes first prize!! We did make 2 adjustments to the recipe. Insead of ground beef, we used ground buffalo (we prefer it in taste and for health-eating). Also, we doubled the amount of parmesan cheese. I can't say enough about this recipe. We ate meat loaf sandwiches for several days after preparing this dish!
This had a great flavor and loved the addition of spinach in meat loaf. Mine was a bit "mealy" though, I think from the cheese. Will try using feta next time. That always goes well with spinach.
my kids took one look at this and said in unison, "i'm not eating THAT!!" after one bite, they were fighting for seconds! my 6 year old said she liked it because she couldn't taste the spinach (which i doubled, by the way). i didn't have italian dressing, so i used sun-dried tomato&basil dressing. next time i may skip the onion-soup mix, or half it, because i found this meatloaf pretty salty- it was still very good and my husband didn't find it too salty, but i'll play around with that next time. we all loved this recipe!!
I left out the spinach because my boyfriend didn't like the way that sounded...lol and I sprinkeled some mozzerella and cheddar cheese on top and used mozzerella cheese instead of parmasean because I didn't have any. But I kept everything else the same and everyone LOVED it. I can't wait to make it again. I made it really small cuz no one I know likes meat loaf including me, but this came out really good and everyone loved it, including me. Great recipe. One of the compliments was that meat loaf is usually dry and this one came out moist. This was definately a hit.
My family loved this recipe! We've tried other meatloaf recipes with no luck, but this is a keeper. I didn't have the Italian dressing and halved the onion soup mix (like others did) but I left everything else the same and it was great.
Pretty tasty! I used ground turkey to reduce some of the fat. I thought the onion flavor was a little overpowering, but otherwise this meat loaf had a decent flavor and texture.
This recipe was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of amount of onion soup, and it came out moist and very yummy. My husband told me that he didnt want to pig out but it was so good he couldn't help it and my 7 year old ate all of his dinner which is rare. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.
I really thought this was an interesting twist on meat loaf, even though I thought some of the ingredients were little "different". I decided to make it as directed. Everyone really liked it -- especially my husband. It was really moist, had good flavoring even thought I was afraid the onion soup mix would be too overpowering. It wasn't. This has been entered into my recipe box to be made again!
This was a huge hit, I will make it again for sure!
It was easy, moist and delicious. I skipped the sour cream and used jalapeño chicken sausage in addition to the beef. This recipe lends itself well to creative changes. I will use it again
Great, even the kids loved it. I mixed one pound of ground turkey and one pound of ground beef. Very moist and plenty of flavor.
This is a wonderful easy recipe and also very forgiving. This is my first time making meatloaf b/c its usually very dry when I get it from other places. Well this came out very flavorful and moist. It's forgiving b/c I made this out of the blue and had to work with what I had. SO I ended up with half breadcrumbs, half oatmeal and using balsamic vinegarette salad dressing since I didn't have Italian. Love it!
This recipe is VERY good recipe.... but was missing a little in flavor.I made it a second time and add finely diced sweet red peppers left over from the night before & this made it better.This is a fast,easy,& good recipe and i will cont. to make it often.
very good and is a good alternative for someone who doesn't like ketchup. It has lots of flavor and is very easy to make. Made as recipe directed. -Dana
Judging by the comments from other reviewers I must have done something wrong (although I don't see how as it is extremely easy to put together). I didn't like the texture or the taste (lack of!!). Would not make this again.
I will start by saying my husband really liked it. But I did not. I thought it was way too salty and not as firm as plain meatloaf. With all the different ingredients I was really excited to try this one but I think the onion soup mix must have over powered everything. I even waited and tried again when it was cold, but still thought it was way too salty, sorry.
If you're using a lean meat like ground sirloin or turkey for this recipe here's an easy way to keep your loaf super moist. Slice a medium size onion in about 1/4 inch rings and spread it on the bottom of the pan (break apart into individual rings), place your meatloaf, and pour beef broth around it, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan, put the foil on top and follow the rest of the recipe. You will get the juiciest meatloaf, guaranteed :)
Yum! Followed recipe BUT used 1 cup oats and half onion soup mix. I would use all of the soup mix next time. Very good.
incredible - you'd never know you're eating healthy!
I did not care for this recipe. I usually love cold meatloaf, this one not so much. I assume it was the Italian dressing that gave it an unusual taste for me.
After reading many reviews, I decided to try this just as is ... the only exception I made was to substitute 1 c. oats for the breadcrumbs, just because I'd never thought of that. It was absolutely fabulous ... and I think it would be great with the breadcrumbs as well. Don't change anything - just go for it!
I made a mistake and forgot the Italian dressing...apparently I did not miss it. This was a very good meatloaf. My husband and I both liked it. I will make it again-and maybe even try it with the Italian dressing.
Fantastic taste and never dry - even as leftovers. My family requests it often!
I am a HUGE meat loaf fan already, but this recipe is by far the greatest meat loaf I have ever made. Didn't have sour cream so I subbed in greek yogurt, and it was still amazing. Served with roasted brussel sprout and fingerling potatoes. Rave review!
This was THE BEST meat loaf I have EVER had! I was even able to make sandwhiches with it the next day! I was kind of leary on the ingredients and was going to subsitute this for that, but I decided against it, and it was A HIT! I did use the 80/20 meat, and it was a bit fatty for it, so I would suggest the 90/10 instead.
Used 3lbs of meat and made two small ones. My family loved it. Put one in the freezer for later. Added mushrooms, onion and extra spinach. Will be my new meat loaf. Nice change from the tomato basice ones I had been making. Thanks for the receipt.
My family loved this recipe!
Very easy to make and it tasted great. My 15 month old also loved it. I used Lipton Beefy Onion Soup mix because it was the only packet I had on hand. I would definitely make this recipe again. Next time I might use a light or fat free Italian salad dressing to try to cut down on some of the calories.
Wow! I don't normally enjoy meatloaf at all but this had an almost creamy flavor that I really liked! I changed the recipe slightly -- used Greek salad dressing because I didn't have Italian. I also used crushed croutons in place of breadcrumbs as I didn't have those on hand either. The flavor of the dressing and the soup mix didn't overpower, nor was it too salty, in my opinion, as other reviewers found. I also increased the spinach! I loooooove me some spinach! I served it with hot buttered white rice and green beans. Next time, however, I will probably decrease the breadcrumbs and egg to hopefully increase the "meat" flavor, as I felt I couldn't taste the beef enough. Other than that, still a very superb recipe!
I will definitely make this again. It was moist and tasty. I have dairy sensitivities and substituted artichoke Firenza pesto for the dairy.
I think this is my new favorite meatloaf recipe, I'm always trying to add greens where I can. If your kids are weird about veggies, this is a great disguise! So tasty! I make my own sauce to top it off. This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was great! My husband loved it, we will surely prepare this one again. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious! I made it as-is, but I think next time I'm going to use fresh basil instead of spinach, and use a real onion and seasonings. The onion soup packet made it way too salty. My husband loved it too and it made fantastic leftovers.
I've made this twice now. Once just as instructed (which was great!) and then tonight I made it with a few "oh shoot, I don't have that on hand" adjustments. Instead of spinach, I used kale. Instead of breadcrumbs, I dropped some sunflower seeds into the chopper. No italian dressing in the house. Additionally, I had an abundance of bell peppers on hand which required attention. So, I stuffed each pepper with the meatloaf mix and popped them into the oven. It was done in about 30 minutes, the taste and texture were AMAZING, and my husband actually got up to serve himself seconds. I feel the need to repeat: The changes mentioned are simply the result of my being too lazy to run to the store. By happy accident, I ended up with a very delicious low-carb option. Thanks for a great, flexible dinner!
Really good. My husband and I loved it. Made it into mini loaves, cooked for 30 minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
My 9 year old daughter loved this recipe, so I think it is going to be a go-to for our family to get in a little more veggies!
My wife and I made this onight and I loved it, she thought it was ok. It was such a nice change from the ussal meals we eat. I highly recomend this dish!!!! My Wife says try it but she didn't love it.
I used turkey, ground beef, and 1/4 soup packet. This was AWESOME!!! The BEST meatloaf I have ever eaten!!! Thank you:)
Delicious. Everyone loved it!
We loved it!
Wonderfully moist and full of flavor! The spinach really did the trick but I still smothered it with ketchup near the end of cooking. Sorry, I couldn't help myself.
A delicious way to get your family to eat their spinach. Thanks!
This is truly divine. It's an easy recipe. It's flavorful and a nice change from a typical tomato based recipe. Our family enjoyed it.
I make meat loaf several different ways, but I always come back to this one as a favorite. I think the best thing about it is the smooth texture and how well it holds together, courtesy of the two eggs and sour cream. Even with lean ground meats, it doesn't crumble. I usually up-size the recipe a bit and use one pound each of beef and turkey.
Fantastic
Best meatloaf I have had. I made some adjustments. Used three different kinds of cheddar cheese instead of parmesan. Added fire roasted tomatoes. Also added chooped up bacon. Will be making this again.
I've only tried about 3 turkey meatloaf recipes, but this was was so good I'll probably never try another. I did 2 lbs of 85/15 ground turkey meat, 1/4c dressing, 3/4c bread crumbs, and also used fresh onion and green onion instead of the lipton - otherwise the same, and cooked an additional 20 minutes uncovered. When I put this into My Fitness Pal (assuming a 1/7 portion since that's how I sliced mine) it came to 529 cal, 18 carbs, 36 fat, 31 protein, 9 sugars. Dressing is so fattening/full of sugar I think you could get by without it, and I see most people use oatmeal in place of bread crumbs, which I will probably try next time. FANTASTIC recipe.
I left out pamesean simply because I was out. I'm surprised at the review that said it was dry. My favorite thing about it is that it's moist throughout but not mushy. I like that it came together quickly, without a lot of chopping. I'm a cook with good intentions, but not a lot of time.
