Simply Divine Meat Loaf with Spinach

This meatloaf with spinach is moist and delicious — it's always a crowd pleaser. It's also fabulous with venison or ground turkey. Get creative with additional mix-ins! Great for sandwiches.

Recipe by Heidi Hunt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, spinach, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, salad dressing, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, and soup mix together in a large bowl until well combined. Press mixture into a 9x5-inch loaf pan and cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until no longer pink in the center, about 15 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 109.7mg; sodium 1148.5mg. Full Nutrition
