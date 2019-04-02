Simply Divine Meat Loaf with Spinach

I've made this twice now. Once just as instructed (which was great!) and then tonight I made it with a few "oh shoot, I don't have that on hand" adjustments. Instead of spinach, I used kale. Instead of breadcrumbs, I dropped some sunflower seeds into the chopper. No italian dressing in the house. Additionally, I had an abundance of bell peppers on hand which required attention. So, I stuffed each pepper with the meatloaf mix and popped them into the oven. It was done in about 30 minutes, the taste and texture were AMAZING, and my husband actually got up to serve himself seconds. I feel the need to repeat: The changes mentioned are simply the result of my being too lazy to run to the store. By happy accident, I ended up with a very delicious low-carb option. Thanks for a great, flexible dinner!