Meat Loaf Pie

Yummy! I kept the recipe mostly the same. However I did not use a pie-crust (since I didn't have it and it just adds calories). I simply put the ingredients a casserole dish. I used butter and garlic flavored instant potatoes and mozzarella cheese instead. VERY good! Will make again! Thanks!
I was pleasantly surprised - this was really really good!! I used a frozen pillsbury "roll-out" crust that had been in the freezer since the holidays. I thawed it out for half a minute in the microwave and then prebaked it for 10 minutes while I browned the groundbeef. I added about 3/4 cup frozen chopped onion to the beef while it was browning and while that was going on I made Betty Crocker packaged mashed potatoes in the microwave which only take 4 minutes. When the beef and onion was done I drained out the fat and added the rest of the ingredients right in the frypan instead of dirtying another bowl. I doubled the worcestershire and ketchup amounts which worked out fine and gave it a really nice taste. Then I baked it only about 20 minutes since I had already prebaked the crust. Yum. Everyone really liked it my husband wanted to know what I added to the beef! Next time I'll make two since there wasn't any left for anyone to take to work today! Thanks so much. This is going to be a regular at our house.
This is so yummy!!! My whole family LOVED this, including my picky one and two year olds! It is a recipe that has been added as a regular to our menu planning. I made just a couple changes. I cut the recipe in half except for the corn and Worcestershire sauce (I used all it called for), and I upped the ketchup. I used a deep dish pie crust and the half recipe filled it perfectly. One thing that I think I will change the next time I make it is that instead of putting the corn on the bottom I'll put the meat mixture on bottom with the corn between the meat and potatoes. When I cut into it to serve the corn just went everywhere. I figured the potatoes would make them "stick" in the pie a little better. Regardless of the minor changes I made, this is a very yummy and hearty meal!
Very easy to prepare. Everyone enjoyed this dish, including my mother-in-law. CHANGES: Browned the crust. Used 4 TBLS ketchup. Layer meat first, corn second, next the potatoes, then 1 cup blended coby & american cheese.
An easy and good recipe! I added minced garlic and several seasonings to the meat (Creole Seasoning garlic powder seasoned salt onion powder and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper) and increased the ketchup to 4 tblsp. I boiled a carrot when boiling the potatoes for homemade mashed potatoes. I sliced half the carrot and put it with the corn and mashed the other half of the carrot in with the mashed potatoes. It turned out pretty well!
I also didn't use the pie crust which reduces the fat a lot. Delicious comfort food.
Very good! I didn't change a thing as far as the ingredients. Per one reviewers suggestion I put the corn on top of the meat mixture (made perfect sense) and that worked great. Next time I will pre-bake the pie crust because the bottom stayed doughy. I used instant potatoes and a frozen pie crust (I know some cooks would never use either one) so it was a very easy dinner! We will make this again and again. Thank you Alicia!
I too "upped" the spices a bit in the meat by adding pepper garlic and a tablespoon of brown sugar which with additional ketchup gave it a slightly sloppy joe taste. I blended the cheese into the potatoes rather than having them lay on the top sprinkling a touch of paprika to the top to give it some color. I sauteed some mushrooms with the beef too. A pre-baked crust worked really well and I didn't want the juice of the corn sogging the crust so I followed the advice of the other reviewers and put my corn on top of the beef - although I don't know why you couldn't just mix it in as well. It was a nice hearty winter meal that my meat and potatoes family really enjoyed. I served it with the recipe for Sweet Dinner Rolls and it was a hit!
SOO GOOD...My only change was cooking mushrooms in with the hamburg and onion...and hamburg was 1 1/2 pounds so I added one more egg and about tablespoon bread crumbs to hold together a little.. and baked a little longer Husband claims this recipe to be his "new most favorite"
Absolutely the worst thing I've ever made on this site! Just disgusting! I even added more spices to flavor the meat because this recipe calls for nothing except browned onions with the meat. It was absolutely awful and I'm so upset that I chose to serve this to my family. Save yourself the misery and just make a decent meatloaf with potatoes and corn on the side. And if you're really craving the pie crust then make a pie for dessert and you will be much happier!