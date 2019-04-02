Meat Loaf Pie

1 of 255

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I kept the recipe mostly the same. However I did not use a pie-crust (since I didn't have it and it just adds calories). I simply put the ingredients a casserole dish. I used butter and garlic flavored instant potatoes and mozzarella cheese instead. VERY good! Will make again! Thanks! Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars I was pleasantly surprised - this was really really good!! I used a frozen pillsbury "roll-out" crust that had been in the freezer since the holidays. I thawed it out for half a minute in the microwave and then prebaked it for 10 minutes while I browned the groundbeef. I added about 3/4 cup frozen chopped onion to the beef while it was browning and while that was going on I made Betty Crocker packaged mashed potatoes in the microwave which only take 4 minutes. When the beef and onion was done I drained out the fat and added the rest of the ingredients right in the frypan instead of dirtying another bowl. I doubled the worcestershire and ketchup amounts which worked out fine and gave it a really nice taste. Then I baked it only about 20 minutes since I had already prebaked the crust. Yum. Everyone really liked it my husband wanted to know what I added to the beef! Next time I'll make two since there wasn't any left for anyone to take to work today! Thanks so much. This is going to be a regular at our house. Helpful (88)

Rating: 5 stars This is so yummy!!! My whole family LOVED this, including my picky one and two year olds! It is a recipe that has been added as a regular to our menu planning. I made just a couple changes. I cut the recipe in half except for the corn and Worcestershire sauce (I used all it called for), and I upped the ketchup. I used a deep dish pie crust and the half recipe filled it perfectly. One thing that I think I will change the next time I make it is that instead of putting the corn on the bottom I'll put the meat mixture on bottom with the corn between the meat and potatoes. When I cut into it to serve the corn just went everywhere. I figured the potatoes would make them "stick" in the pie a little better. Regardless of the minor changes I made, this is a very yummy and hearty meal! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to prepare. Everyone enjoyed this dish, including my mother-in-law. CHANGES: Browned the crust. Used 4 TBLS ketchup. Layer meat first, corn second, next the potatoes, then 1 cup blended coby & american cheese. Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars An easy and good recipe! I added minced garlic and several seasonings to the meat (Creole Seasoning garlic powder seasoned salt onion powder and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper) and increased the ketchup to 4 tblsp. I boiled a carrot when boiling the potatoes for homemade mashed potatoes. I sliced half the carrot and put it with the corn and mashed the other half of the carrot in with the mashed potatoes. It turned out pretty well! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I also didn't use the pie crust which reduces the fat a lot. Delicious comfort food. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I didn't change a thing as far as the ingredients. Per one reviewers suggestion I put the corn on top of the meat mixture (made perfect sense) and that worked great. Next time I will pre-bake the pie crust because the bottom stayed doughy. I used instant potatoes and a frozen pie crust (I know some cooks would never use either one) so it was a very easy dinner! We will make this again and again. Thank you Alicia! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I too "upped" the spices a bit in the meat by adding pepper garlic and a tablespoon of brown sugar which with additional ketchup gave it a slightly sloppy joe taste. I blended the cheese into the potatoes rather than having them lay on the top sprinkling a touch of paprika to the top to give it some color. I sauteed some mushrooms with the beef too. A pre-baked crust worked really well and I didn't want the juice of the corn sogging the crust so I followed the advice of the other reviewers and put my corn on top of the beef - although I don't know why you couldn't just mix it in as well. It was a nice hearty winter meal that my meat and potatoes family really enjoyed. I served it with the recipe for Sweet Dinner Rolls and it was a hit! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars SOO GOOD...My only change was cooking mushrooms in with the hamburg and onion...and hamburg was 1 1/2 pounds so I added one more egg and about tablespoon bread crumbs to hold together a little.. and baked a little longer Husband claims this recipe to be his "new most favorite" Helpful (14)