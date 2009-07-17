Rhubarb Strawberry Cake

Rating: 4.62 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb make a delectable combination.

By Roxanne39

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a bowl combine flour, packed brown sugar, quick-cooking oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Press half of the mixture into an ungreased 9 inch round baking pan.

  • Combine chopped rhubarb and strawberries; spoon into baking pan.

  • In a saucepan combine sugar, cornstarch, water, and vanilla. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Pour mixture over fruit. Sprinkle fruit with the remaining crumb mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Wonderful when served with vanilla ice cream.

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 51.6g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

NancyWI
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2009
NancyWI
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2009
I was confused by the pan size. The recipe calls for 9" round (12 servings??) but the picture looks like an 8x11 or 9x13. I used a 9x13 doubled the crumb recipe and cornstarch mixture. I did not increase the fruit amounts or the baking time. My pan was full!
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

MWISELEY
Rating: 2 stars
07/03/2005
MWISELEY
Rating: 2 stars
07/03/2005
The name of this dessert is misleading...it is more of a crumble rather than a true cake. The bottom layer became very hard and stuck to the pan and the nutmeg flavor was too strong. Better to use the fruit in a pie.
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
NancyWI
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2009
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
The only problem I have with this recipe is that it is called "cake." When you make it, you will discover that it is delicious, but it is more like a cobbler (but not as sweet) than like a cake. I followed this recipe exactly the first time. The second time I meant to follow it exactly because it was wonderful, but accidentally put in a whole cup of oatmeal rather than 3/4. It still turned out to be great. You will receive lots of compliments if you bake this dish. :) I used a 9" x 13" square dish rather than a round one. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, Roxanne! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Wyoming Carol
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2003
This was excellent. Used frozen rhubarb from last year. I did increase the cornstarch to 3T. Also this is more of a crisp than cake! Read More
Helpful
(18)
JLUEKE
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2005
I made this at a birthday party. I did cut the sugar in half and everyone loved it. It is mor of a crumble cake (streusel) than a plain cake but it tastes awesome. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Patti Nelson Tallacksen
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2008
This recipe was very easy to make and turned out delicous. I baked it in a 9 inch square stoneware pan omitted the nutmeg and served warm with vanilla frozen yogurt. Will be making this recipe often. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Melissa Mitchell
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2009
This was excellent. Would only have been better had I had ice cream to serve with it. It is not a cake but a cobbler but I knew that from the reviews and from reading the recipe. "That is as good as anything you will ever buy" - quote from my husband. It was runny when I served it but it was still hot from the oven and firmed slightly when it cooled. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bonnie
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2011
This cake was absolutely wonderful! I didn't change a thing. The Rhubarb/Strawberry mixture was so delish. My family got to try a piece and then I brought the rest to work..RAVE reviews..I will make this again!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
MWISELEY
Rating: 2 stars
07/03/2005
fmjulsaint
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2009
I substituted fresh pineapple for the rhubarb and this was delicious! Quite tart and sweet but great with vanilla ice cream. The only problem with the recipe is that I ran out of the crumble mix which I used very humbly will double that if I use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
