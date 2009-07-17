Rhubarb Strawberry Cake

1 of 39

Rating: 4 stars I was confused by the pan size. The recipe calls for 9" round (12 servings??) but the picture looks like an 8x11 or 9x13. I used a 9x13 doubled the crumb recipe and cornstarch mixture. I did not increase the fruit amounts or the baking time. My pan was full! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars The only problem I have with this recipe is that it is called "cake." When you make it, you will discover that it is delicious, but it is more like a cobbler (but not as sweet) than like a cake. I followed this recipe exactly the first time. The second time I meant to follow it exactly because it was wonderful, but accidentally put in a whole cup of oatmeal rather than 3/4. It still turned out to be great. You will receive lots of compliments if you bake this dish. :) I used a 9" x 13" square dish rather than a round one. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, Roxanne! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent. Used frozen rhubarb from last year. I did increase the cornstarch to 3T. Also this is more of a crisp than cake! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made this at a birthday party. I did cut the sugar in half and everyone loved it. It is mor of a crumble cake (streusel) than a plain cake but it tastes awesome. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was very easy to make and turned out delicous. I baked it in a 9 inch square stoneware pan omitted the nutmeg and served warm with vanilla frozen yogurt. Will be making this recipe often. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent. Would only have been better had I had ice cream to serve with it. It is not a cake but a cobbler but I knew that from the reviews and from reading the recipe. "That is as good as anything you will ever buy" - quote from my husband. It was runny when I served it but it was still hot from the oven and firmed slightly when it cooled. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This cake was absolutely wonderful! I didn't change a thing. The Rhubarb/Strawberry mixture was so delish. My family got to try a piece and then I brought the rest to work..RAVE reviews..I will make this again!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars The name of this dessert is misleading...it is more of a crumble rather than a true cake. The bottom layer became very hard and stuck to the pan and the nutmeg flavor was too strong. Better to use the fruit in a pie. Helpful (6)