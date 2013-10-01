Better Than Sex Cake with German Chocolate Cake Mix

Use German chocolate cake mix, hot fudge dessert topping, and chocolate-covered English toffee to make this crazy-good cake recipe.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake German chocolate cake mix according to package directions.

  • While cake is still very warm poke holes in top of cake with the end of a wooden spoon, poor sweetened condensed milk over top. Let cake cool. Pour hot fudge topping over top of cake and let set. Spread on whipped topping and garnish with crushed Heath ™ Bars (toffee crumbles).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 274.1mg. Full Nutrition
