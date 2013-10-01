Better Than Sex Cake with German Chocolate Cake Mix
Use German chocolate cake mix, hot fudge dessert topping, and chocolate-covered English toffee to make this crazy-good cake recipe.
I've been making this cake for several years. This is the first time I've heard of adding the fudge topping. I always mix a jar of caramel ice cream topping to the sweetened condensed milk and warm it in the microwave so it's easier to pour into and over all those holes. This cake is even better the next day (if it lasts that long). Since we're such big fans of Heath Bars, I use no less than 6 on this cake. This is one of my all time favorite recipes. It's easy and delicious!Read More
I hate to give a low rating, but this cake was way too rich. Even my husband, who can out sweet anyone, coundn't finish his piece. I'll try it again but I will omit the condensed milk and use half fudge half caramel. Thanks for sharing your recipe Teri! **UPDATED 7/23/07** I made this again last night with these changes and it was wonderful. I omitted the condensed milk. I then thinned out a 16oz jar of hot fudge with approximately 1/2 cup of milk. Poured that on top of the cake and frosted with real whipped cream. Perfection!Read More
My family raved. Super moist! I substituted a jar of Caramel for the fudge. Making it in a bundt pan makes it gorgeous too. When you flip it out all the milk and carmel runs back down the sides. Must try!
This cake is very easy to play around with. I've had this with caramel topping instead of fudge and it's delicious. Definitely not for those who are weight concious but a great treat for those who are looking for something sweet. Thanks Teri.
We make this with caramel sundae topping instead of hot fudge - MMMMMMMM!Hint: After adding sweetened condensed milk let cake cool before adding fudge or caramel.
Made this yesterday for a birthday party, and everyone loved it...many even agreeing enthusiastically with its' name! Ha! That's kinda sad, even! But, this was delicious, easy, moist, and oh, so decadent! Definitely a guilty pleasure! I used 1 C. Caramel Sauce topping and 1 C. Hot Fudge Sauce topping...just drizzled them both over the cake before the whipped topping and crushed Heath bars. Awesome!
Yummiest cake ever! I don't just use the hot fudge, but also a jar of caramel topping. This is a great cake to bring to potlucks.
ALWAYS A WINNER!!! I made this cake for a party at work and everyone wanted the recipe. It is so easy and that is a key for me. It is so moist and extremely yummy!! Best if chilled thoroughly. I use butter fingers instead of toffee because I can never find toffee.
This is also good if you use caramel ice cream topping in place of the hot fudge and either chopped Snickers or Butterfinger Bars in place of the english toffee. This is one of those cakes that you bring to a potluck or family gathering and it's gone as soon as it hits the table.
I've been making this cake for about 10 yrs but feel the need to review it based on the fact that it's absolutely DELICIOUS! Every single time I make this cake, it's devoured! I am asked to make it for family and work birthdays all the time, in fact I am making it this weekend for my best friend, which prompted me to finally review it! I always make it exactly as is, b/c that's how I like it, but you can modify as you like, using condensed milk and fudge/caramel then cool whip, and whatever topping you like (heath bar, or butterfinger, or even drizzling more fudge and caramel) and it always looks really good! Great recipe, especially for the chocolate lover!
DON'T TRADE THE FUDGE FOR CARAMEL!!! I make this cake all the time like this with the chocolate fudge ice cream topping rather than the caramel other reviewers suggest, and I have actually beat a version that used the caramel in a bake off! The chocolate fudge makes all the difference. If you usually use caramel, follow this recipe and use the chocolate! If your friends and family loved it before, wait until they try it like this. I go a bit more decadent and use chocolate devils food cake instead of German chocolate cake, and I have people who beg me to make it!
I love this cake!!!! I tasted this cake at a pot luck and have always wanted to try and make it. It was very easy to make and the whole family loved it. It tastes a lot better if left in the fridge overnight.
so yummyyyyy. I did it just like that and i did another one with white cake and caramel. Both r just delish
Always a showstopper! This cake is now the favorite birthday cake among our group of friends. One time I eliminated the whipped topping, coated the toffee with dry chocolate milk powder, and sprinkled that with some more powder on top of the fudge for an extra chocolate kick. It tasted great and even looked a little more "up-scale". Delicious!
This was just delicious! Didn't change a thing... Thanks so much!
Great cake! I made it for Easter and it was a huge hit. I did make a few changes, 1. I used a whole can of sweetned condensed milk without heating it. 2. I used the whole jar of caramel topping. It made a lot more sauce. I also used Butterfingers since i couldnt find heath or skor bars, and I put it in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. It was not soggy at all, it was very moist, but had no complaints about it. I have been asked to make it again for the next holiday dinner already. This will probably be added to the dessert table every holiday now.
won't make again
I made this cake twice (just to let you know, I am a very experienced cake maker. LOL!). The first time, everything fell apart. The second time I used a spring form pan which held it all together. I have to say this cake was disappointing. My husband said "I can think of ten cakes off the top of my head that you've made that are a million times better than this". We didn't end up finishing it. I guess there is no substitute for homemade cake.
MY FRIEND MARY MADE THIS CAKE FOR US AND BROUGHT IT IN TO WORK ONE NIGHT!! WE THIRD SHIFTERS NEED OUR SWEETS!! IT WAS DIVINE!! SHE TOPPED WITH VANILLA COOL-WHIP!! YUMMO!!
This cake was delicious! I would recommend making it the night before you serve it. It tastes much better the next day.
I make this cake but do not use the fudge. Be sure to poke plenty of holes in the cake and I pour the condensed milk on then the caramel while its hot. It soaks in the cake much better. I put the cake in the fridge overnight then add the cool whip and candy bars. Its MUCH better when it has a few hours to sit and soak up and even better when its over night. Exclude the fudge sauce and try only caramel!
This was a hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. I wish it wasn't quite so moist, but not complaining! Thanks
I gave this 3 stars, cause it was tasty but so unbelievably sweet! The condensed milk puts it over the top. I would omit the condensed milk next time...
I absolutely LOVED this recipe!! And so did my boyfriend and his roommates. I added 1/2 jar of carmel topping to the sweetened condensed milk and I also used 5 toffee bars on top. I liked the cake the day that I made it, but found it was SO good the next day after the milk had soaked into the cake. This is a keeper for sure!!!!
AWESOME!!! No one had a bad thing to say about this dessert.....it is sooooooo delicious. I baked my cake in a 10x14" pan (I thought a 9x13" would get too full with all the toppings) and it worked out well. Everyone wanted the recipe. I cannot wait to make it again. Good for the holidays but also good for any kind of potluck event.
My whole family loves this cake! Its so moist and good!
Excellent cake! Not nearly as sweet as I was expecting by the ingredients listed. I did, however, cut back the candy bars from 4 to 3. Seemed like plenty to top it. Makes a lot so unless you want to be eating it for several days, it's better for a larger crowd.
I made this cake in a 13x9 cake pan and just left it in the pan after i made it, then i poked the holes with a wooden spoon. i used a jar of caramel topping and a jar of fudge topping plus a can of the sweetened condensed milk. I topped it with crushed butterfinger bars and cool whip. my whole family loved it but co workers said it was too rich.
Very easy and tasted absolutely delicious. I used a dark chocolate cake mix because the store was out of german chocolate. And I used caramel instead of hot fudge. Brought to work and everyone loved it!
Very yummy! I would recommend crushing up the candy bar as much as possible and keeping them in the fridge until time.
Made this for Labor Day cookout and it was a huge hit! I used hot fudge because we are chocolate people but might try the caramel sometime. My niece even called me a couple nights later to get the recipe because she was craving it! She went to the store at 9:00 at night to get the ingredients and made it that night.
Really sweet and really good!!!I use real whipped cream instead of cool whip and sometimes substitute Crispy Crunch bars(Canadian, kind of like a Heath bar) instead of the toffee bars.
I've made this several times, and it's always a big hit. You can get creative with the topping depending on what you have on hand. Instead of candy bar bits, I've used a mixture of chopped nuts, butterschotch and chocolate chips. Very good!
WOW! I had never made this particular version of the cake, and it was devoured within a few minutes. I did make a few changes. I heated the hot fudge sauce for about 45 seconds in the microwave, and I blended chocolate and french vanilla whipped topping together to spread on the top. It was excellent, and I will definitely make it again.
This is a fantastic cake that is very moist and rich....however, I think the current picture is not right as that one is showing a yellow cake. This recipe calls for a German chocolate cake mix.
This was easy to make and so moist. It will definitely be a favorite recipe.
Super easy recipe. Very good for a group who loves chocolate and doesn't mind packing on some lbs.
OMG, this recipe was *SOOOOOOOO* good!!! Days after the cake had gone, the memory of it lingered. I would turn to my husband and say, "You know what I miss?" He'd reply, "What?" To which I'd answer, "THE CAKE!" You see, mine is the sweet-tooth and his is salty, but even he gave it a 4.5 STAR rating. That is high praise! This cake was so exceptionally good that I'm going to have to force myself to wait a while before making it again. I give it FIVE STARS and a big glass of milk! ;)
I love this cake. I have been making it for years. I sometimes use only fudge no caramel with fresh strawberries instead of the heath candy bar. It so good. I love it both ways.
I've been making this easy and oh so wonderful recipe for awhile now. Every time there's not a piece left and everyone's asking for the recipe. I don't know about better than...but it can equal it's name;)
After baking the cake mix, I lightly cut a "checker board" pattern into the hot cake, and poured the condensed milk (mixed with a touch of the hot fudge). After cooling, spread the rest of the Hot Fudge. And, topped with Cool Whip and the Heath Bars. After dinner, we cut and this was a gooey, fall apart'y mess. Sooo good, it tasted like the devil made it - but I didn't like how it did not stay together. After sitting in the fridge all night, it was better tasting and cut as it should. CHILL FOR SEVERAL HOURS BEFORE DIVING INTO THIS!!!
This was delicious! I used 1 cup caramel topping and 1 cup hot fudge for the best of both worlds. I made it for my work Christmas party. It was such a hit -- everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks Teri!
very very rich
Really good and really easy. This recipe was actually on the side of the german cake mix box. Also, I used butterfinger since we prefer that.
This cake was a hit for my super bowl party and my husband couldn't stop raving about it. I also took some to work and the girls all wanted the recipe. WONDERFUL CAKE.
I've made this for years now! It is definitely one of the best inventions out there!
My coworker made this for an office birthday party and it was a huge hit! Now she's getting requests to make this cake for other birthdays and outings.
YUM YUM YUM YUM!!!!!!!! This cake was so so so good!!! I made it on a sunday night when my mom and I needed our weekend sweet!! I was so moist and sweet, ah perfect!!!!! You have GOT TO TRY IT!!!
My go to cake for any family function and 2 daughters birthdays -I like to add caramel ice cream topping with the condensed milk and warm both together then pour in the holes - top with half the english toffee bits you can now buy then warm hot fudge topping in the microwave and pour over that while all still warm - put in the fridge until cool (overnight) and top with the whipped topping -to die for
Incredibly easy! I made it the day before it was served since I read reviews that said it was better the next day. OH.MY.GOODNESS! It's so moist, rich and yummy! I had several people ask me how it was made and they too were surprised at how simple it was. I will definitely make this again!
Everyone LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this cake!
Very good cake. If you love chocolate, you will LOVE this cake!
I've made this cake 5 times now, and every time I make it, people go nuts and ask for the recipe. I've made one addition - I put some vanilla pudding between the 2 layers of cake. YUMMMMMAAY!
I made this cake and everybody went nuts for it. Instead of german chocolate cake I used chocolate fudge cake mix,hot fudge instead of caramel, and french vanilla cool whip. I also sprinkled some white chocolate chips over the cake when it first came out of the oven
It's not often that my family will polish off an entire cake in the course of a couple of hours, but I saw it happen today with this recipe. It was not nearly as rich as I had expected, but absolutely delicious, and oh so moist! I did change a couple of things, of course. I poked holes with the end of a wooden spoon, as others had suggested, and I used caramel topping instead of chocolate. The biggest changes I made were these: I didn't use the toffee since I forgot to buy it at the store, so I substituted chopped pecans; I also mixed about half a package of french vanilla instant pudding mix with the whipped topping. Absolutely superb! I will be making this often.
So good, you just can't stop eating it!
I've made this twice. Once as exactely written w/ 2C chocolate, and once w/ 1c carmel and 1C chocolate as others have suggested. I probably wont make this again because it is sooooooooooooooo sweet!! We ate it none the less, but w/ huge quantities of milk. If you don't mind super sweet, than this is a perfect and easy cake to make for your family.
My boyfriend had this at a party and requested it. I used caramel topping instead of fudge because that's his favorite. I also made my own whipped cream. Awesome! Thank you!
Very rich! Don't go overboard with the sweet milk or fudge (or caramel in my case) because it will be TOO sweet to eat. This is a great cake when your sweet tooth is having a major craving.
This has been my birthday cake since my 12th birthday! At 21 its still hard to beat.
I made this wonderful cake just as it said . It was great, everyone loved it !! I will be making this one again!!!
I made the mistake of letting my kids try this. They now demand having it as their birthday cake. Excellent dessert.
I use sweetened condensed milk instead of the fudge...rich and delicious!
This was so yummy! Very easy to make as well!
Wow! Made this cake for my husbands birthday party and it was a HUGE hit! Only change I made was using one-half chocolate syrup and one-half caramel. We'll be making this one again. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Loved it! Added Heath toffee bits and mini choc chips instead of chopped candy bars and heated the cond milk with caramel and used as much hot fudge as needed 2 cover the cake. Excellent recipe!
This is AWESOME! Definately go for the caramel topping with the Eaglebrand. Best if it has time to sit in the fridge a bit.
The best!!!! I brought this in to work for someones birthday and everyone loved it! It was so moist, just delicious. I printed a copy of the recipe for everyone.
TERRIBLE, MUCH TOO SWEET. Make this only if you want to get sick. Even my sweet tooth protested when I tried to eat it. I Love sweets, but this takes the cake!
It is very, very good. Super easy! Thanks Teri! I needed to bring a chocolate coconut cake to work and I added coconut to the cake batter,the hot fudge, and then I toasted some and sprinkled it over the whipped topping.. It was wonderful! I got a ton of raves! Yum Yum!
This is the BEST cake I have ever had!! But I usually put 6 packages (total of 12 small bars) on the top. (a true chocoholic).
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! This is an absolute KEEPER!! If you are looking for the best chocolate cake ever this one is a must try. :) This should have 10 stars....
I've been making this recipe for years. There are so many ways to play around with this recipe. My favorite was to poke the holes in it with the wooden spoon then pour the sweetened condensed milk in the holes (used a "barbeque" ketchup bottle to make it easier) then I added raspberry/rhubarb jam in the holes. I topped the cake with cool whip and shaved chocolate. The cake was delicous and a HUGE hit! Now that I'm talking about it...I'm making it tomorrow!!
Fabulous! My entire family absolutely loved this! My husband said it was the best cake he had ever tasted in his entire life! I'm even making it for our large family Thanksgiving dinner this year! Thanks for submitting!
WOW! I made this for my husband's birthday and it was a HIT! My husband doesn't usually have dessert, but asked for 2 PIECES of this! He said it was the best cake he's EVER had! I think this will be requested quite soon in our house. Took the little bit of remaining cake to work and had to make copies of the recipe for co-workers! Thanks Teri!
This cake is delicious and just melts in your mouth. My family and I loved it, we served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to contrast the chocolate flavor. I'm not much of a toffee fan, so I used melted chocolate frosting instead of the hot fudge topping and then iced the cake with the hot frosting. It left a pretty outside that I sprinkled powdered sugar over. I'm sure I'll make this cake again! Thank you Teri!
Made this cake for a family gathering and everyone loved it! Nearly everyone went went back for seconds and the cake was devoured. I will be making this cake again.
My son likes snickers, so I use 1 cup of chocolate syrup and 1 cup of caramel and then use crushed up snickers for topping!! Delicious!! I make it every year for his birthday and everyone raves.
Made this for a party, everyone enjoyed it very much. This is the best cake I have ever made. My friend made it also and used chocolate syrup instead of the fudge, and that tasted very good also.
I made this cake for Valentine's Day, everyone loved it! I used caramel instead of hot fudge. I made the cake the night before and had a piece to taste test. It was good, but the next day, after chilling in the refrigerator overnight, it was PERFECT! Definitely chill the cake for a few hours before serving. It was like a different cake the next day.
I tried this recipe because it sounded like sometihng the kids and I would like. I wondered if it may be a tad too sweet or rich for my husband's taste though. Turned out great and my husband loved it even more than the rest of us! I made one as a test to eat here at home before a family gathering to see if it was suitble to bring there. Not only was it suitble it was gone quick! Second time I made this cake it dissapeared just as fast. I've made it three times already this week!
I made this for my boyfriend on valentine's day. Everyone loved it. We couldn't get enough. Thanks for the idea!
so easy and tasty
sooooooooooooooooooooo delicious, it was gone in an hour :) highly recommend this recipe.
I couldn't quit eating it....this recipe is soooooo YUMMY!!! Thanks for posting it :)
Everyone I've ever made this for has LOVED it. I've gotten marriage proposals from people who have tried it!
Very rich, sweet.
Great! & even omitted the milk & candy. Will make again. thanks
It was ok.
Yummy. I liked served warm with ice cream rather than whipped topping.
I'm making this for my mom's birthday! It sounds absolutely wonderful!
Super moist and decadent. It was gone in a few hours at work. The type of dessert that anyone will like. The only change I made was that I used 1 cup of caramel and 1 cup of hot fudge. It was great and so easy!
We made this version at our last dinner party and there was not one bite left over! It was great.
THE CAKE TURNED OUT GREAT! IT WAS QUICK, EASY, AND DELICIOUS. MY FAMILY COULD NOT BELIEVE I MADE IT, THEY THOUGHT I BOUGHT IT ALREADY PREPARED. IT WAS A GREAT RECIPE AND I WILL CONTINUE TO USE IT.
I MAKE THIS CAKE FROM SCRATCH EVERYBODY LOVES IT . I BAKE FOR A GOURMET SHOP THIS CAKE I MAKE MORE THAN ANY THING ELSE. I ALSO MAKE MY OWN WHIPPED CREAM YUM!!!
This is a very delicious cake. A co-worker actually brought this in for a pot luck luncheon we had. It was a big hit. I will def add to my favorites
I made this for Father's Day, and it was a huge hit. I also warmed up the sweetened condensed milk with some caramel ice cream topping before I poured it on the still-warm cake. You go into this recipe knowing you'll come out with something excessively rich - how could it NOT be, with chocolate fudge and sweetened condensed milk and crushed toffee bars? My coworkers devoured the rest of it the next day.
I followed this recipe exactly and I found it to be TERRIBLE. The tastes didn't go together quite right and it was so sweet that it overwhelmed the chocolate. It was soooo bad that I will never make it again.
This is awesome. I made it twice in one weekend, once with a cake mix and once with a from scratch chocolate cake. Excellent!
