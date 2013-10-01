Better Than Sex Cake with German Chocolate Cake Mix

I've been making this cake for about 10 yrs but feel the need to review it based on the fact that it's absolutely DELICIOUS! Every single time I make this cake, it's devoured! I am asked to make it for family and work birthdays all the time, in fact I am making it this weekend for my best friend, which prompted me to finally review it! I always make it exactly as is, b/c that's how I like it, but you can modify as you like, using condensed milk and fudge/caramel then cool whip, and whatever topping you like (heath bar, or butterfinger, or even drizzling more fudge and caramel) and it always looks really good! Great recipe, especially for the chocolate lover!