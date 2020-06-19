Tomato Chutney II
This is an amazing chutney that is some what spicy but not to bad, and sweet. This is very good on flat breads.
This is an amazing chutney that is some what spicy but not to bad, and sweet. This is very good on flat breads.
I was not expecting this taste. Very unique and very delicious. I did not have fresh cilantro so I used dry. My husband liked it but I'm not sure he could wrap his mind around sweet tomatoes, so I would use less sugar next time. Definitely worth trying.Read More
This was way too sweet for my taste. I'd hold back on the sugar next time.Read More
I was not expecting this taste. Very unique and very delicious. I did not have fresh cilantro so I used dry. My husband liked it but I'm not sure he could wrap his mind around sweet tomatoes, so I would use less sugar next time. Definitely worth trying.
This was way too sweet for my taste. I'd hold back on the sugar next time.
I absolutely loved this recipe. I will definately be making this one again and again..thanks!
I had a lot of tomatoes from my garden I needed to use up. This recipe was a great way to do that. I added only a teaspoon of sugar because I didn't want this to be so sweet. I used fresh ginger and substituted parsley for the cilantro. This cooked down into a rich and deep red tasty sauce. I served it as a dipping sauce for samosas but I can see this for a lot of other dishes too.
Loved it! Served it as a dip for whole wheat pita's. No modifications needed.
This was an absolute hit at my house-- my friends devoured it when paired with some indian roti. And so easy!
this tasted great! first time to make chutney and no problems. i used half the chili powder because i have young daughters that won't eat anything too spicey. made a very small serving to use in a bobotie recipe.
Not bad at all. Very easy too. I used ginger paste because it was what I had available. Also added 1 tsp oil. Ate with Paratha. Husband found it to be a tad too sweet. But it was nostalgic for us to eat, as we are both ethnically Indian but dont make too much of Indian foods...yet.
This was good. I pureed the chutney. I added lemon juice.
very easy, I cooked it longer, will use again
Way too hot using the recommended amount of chili powder...I had to add 3 more cups of tomatoes to bring down the heat!
I left out the chili powder in favor of a fresh hatch pepper, used less than a teaspoon of sugar and omitted the cilantro because I didn't have any. I also used fresh ginger and garlic. Using ground spices would be simpler and probably help the sauce set up a little better, but the fresh ingredients make the sauce incredibly flavorful and delicious. I will make this again.
It was a perfect companion to hot and spicy aloo phujia. I omitted the chilli because the aloo was hot enough for me. Tomatoes in both dishes tied all together well, and i will be serving this at our birthdays party on 27th of this month. It is a snap to make, and sooo wonderful.
A great way to use up some tomatoes. I only used half the chilli and it was still really hot for my taste. I also reduced the sugar a little. Maybe my tomatoes were a bit watery but I needed to cook it for about 40 minutes for it to reduce enough. Great flavours though.
A few mods: 1 can petite diced tomatoes, dried rather than fresh cilantro, reduced sugar and no salt. This was delicious on grilled steaks.
Definitely a unique dish with some unique flavors, but the mix of sweet and spicy blends really well. I followed recipe as is except I used 1/2 teaspoon of sugar instead of 1 teaspoon. Does have a little bit of a kick. I think I'll also cut back on the chili powder a little next time. Very good recipe. I'm still shocked at the result. Thanks for sharing.
Wow Like it and love it. so testy and looking so delicious. My family like it very much.
Really thought this was something good to have in fridge to use in so many ways: bruschetta, side dish, etc. I served it w/ seared scallops and carrot purée . Just the rt amount of sweet tomatoey spice. Very fresh tasting, even though I used canned petite diced tomatoes. I think it will be a new staple in our house. Thanks so much for the recipe! Enjoy!
This was a great recipe, but it was even better when I added a teaspoon of tamarind extract, 1 chopped green chile, and 1 tablespoon of hot sauce for an extra spicy taste
So good ...
Spicy, tangy, tasty and hits the mark!
I thought this was very flavorful, easy to prepare and a great way to use the tomato crop. I used freeze-dried ginger and cilantro because I didn't have any fresh on hand when I decided to prepare it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections