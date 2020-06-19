Tomato Chutney II

4.2
25 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an amazing chutney that is some what spicy but not to bad, and sweet. This is very good on flat breads.

Recipe by Patrick7

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cilantro, chili powder sugar and salt. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until thick and saucy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 9.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022