Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Great recipe! I grew up eating Kheer, since my grandmother was Indian and made this for "pooja" all the time. This recipe has been the closest I've tasted to hers. I made a few modifications: used 4 cups of whole milk and simmered the rice for about 45 mins to 1 hour. I also used 6 whole cardamom (i LOVE cardamom!) which I shelled and crushed up in my mortar and pestle and dropped in during the cooking process. In the end, I'm glad I used whole cardamom instead of ground because the little crunchy bits of cardamom throughout wasn't overpowering the entire dish, but it added to the texture nicely and gave a nice punch of flavor when you bit down on one. I also used about double the amount of sugar and omitted the coconut milk altogether, as I don't remember my grandmother using it. It came out great! My American boyfriend, who isn't the biggest rice pudding kind of guy- couldn't get enough!!