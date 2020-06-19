Kheer (Rice Pudding)

This is a very flavorful Indian rice pudding. It's the best rice pudding I've ever had, and very easy to make!

By Patrick7

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring the coconut milk, milk and sugar to a boil in a large saucepan. Add Basmati rice, and simmer over low heat until the mixture thickens and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in the raisins, cardamom and rose water, and cook for a few more minutes. Ladle into serving bowls, and garnish with almonds and pistachios.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 98.6mg. Full Nutrition
