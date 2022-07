Kheer (Rice Pudding)

I eat at an Indian Restaurant near my home at least twice a month and their kheer tastes EXACTLY like this recipe. I didn't use rose water but everything else was spot on. I even paid more than I was comfortable for the ground cardamom but as soon as I opened that jar of spice, I knew I was on the right track. I agree that kheer is served cold and even though the mixture was really runny when I put it in the fridge, it started soaking up the "juice" and became creamy and good. I did end up cooking it longer than the recipe said only because I lost track of time while I was cooking other things. I stirred it every few minutes and by the time I looked at the clock it had been cooking on the stovetop for 50 minutes. Didn't seem to affect it one bit. I am wondering how well this would do in a crock pot on low for several hours? That may be something I will try soon. Goodness knows, I need to use up that cardamom that I paid royally for!