Kheer (Rice Pudding)
This is a very flavorful Indian rice pudding. It's the best rice pudding I've ever had, and very easy to make!
The quantities and times are accurate for this recipe. Kheer is not as thick as a Western-style rice pudding, and should be still be a bit fluid when cool. Often I have used substitutions in this recipe, depending on what I had on hand. Instead of ground cardamom, I use about 12 - 15 green cardamom pods (I like my cardamom!). The pods should go in with the milk to get the best flavour, and be fished out after cooking. Instead of sugar, I like to put in about a quarter of a small can of sweetened condensed milk. Instead of rose water, I add about 1/4 tsp of almond extract (and sometimes some vanilla extract). Unsweetened flaked coconut is another great addition or garnish. Chopped (and roasted/toasted) almonds, pistachios, and walnuts are delicious garnishes. Kheer is delicious warm or cold. When cooking the rice, I leave the pot uncovered and watch it carefully so it doesn't burn or boil over.Read More
I' give you three and a half if I could. While it does taste yummy, and was easy to make it's still a little off from the other kheer. To the other person who responded, Kheer is what could be considered like american rice pudding. It is not anywhere near as thick or super sweet as the american version. This can be served hot or cold. (though I like it at room temp)Read More
My husband had 5 male guest from India and I made this dish for them. The guys recommendations; don't need to use coconut milk, use whole milk and not any low fat milk, need to cook a lot longer- about an hour. You can tell the rice is done when if you take a piece out and you should be able to smoosh it easily with your finger. I have more of a sweet tooth and I tried while cooking before I added the raisins and cardamom and loved it. I bet kids would like it also before the raisins, cardamom and rose water is added.
I'm an Indian originally from Delhi. My mom is Bengali and Bengali's are OBSESSED with rice. And potatoes, too, but that is irrelevant. I agree with an earlier reviewer: coconut milk is not needed, at all, and yes the cooking time is longer; takes more than an hour when we make kheer at hom! and the BEST part about kheer is that it is traditionally served CHILLED. Once the kheer is cooked, take it off the stove, and let it cool down to room temperature, THEN you have to refrigerate it. There's very few milk-based Indian puddings that are served warm, and kheer is definitely not one of them.
This recipe makes very nice kheer. The coconut milk is a creative addition that really enhanced the flavor. The liquid-to-rice ratio was perfect in the finished dessert, with the rice swimming in the delicately sweet, creamy base. This is a recipe I will enjoy making again.
Excellent recipe. My fiance, who is from India, absolutely loved it. Just a couple of things to keep in mind, however: Don't be surprised if you find yourself waiting for about 45 minutes or so before the pudding actually thickens. The suggested 20 minutes is a little short. Also, be careful not to overcook it. Kheer is supposed to be more watery than typical rice pudding, so don't panic! And it may appear at first that 1/2 cup of Basmati rice is not enough compared to all of the liquid needed, but it is actually perfect; don't add extra rice, or else it'll be too thick! I hope my suggestions helped!
This was awesome! I made a coupke changes, however: I did not use the rose water, and I made the dish vegan by substituting the milk with vanilla rice milk, and also used only half of the coconut milk, substituting soy coffee creamer for the other half. I toasted the nuts in a dry pan before adding them to the mixture which I think really brought out the flavor. When I served it, I dusted the bowls with just a tiny pinch of nutmeg. This went over REALLY well at the food co-op where I cook for the masses.
kheer is supposed to be more liquid-y than traditional rice puddings! It's not meant to feel like a log sitting in your stomach.
OH Yesssssss......... let me start with saying I have never had any type of rice pudding before. This is my very first experience with making and tasting rice pudding. W@W this was so good so creamy and geez so tasty. I am NOW a HUGE fan of rice pudding, I did follow recipe except for I added just about 1/4 cup more rice, a tad bit more of the cardamom, becuase I really love this spice, and topped my serving with toasted walnuts and toasted coconut flakes, this to me is super delicous:) Thank you so much for a great treat! Now my tummy is all warm inside;)
Don't be put off by the texture of this pudding! Kheer is the original rice pudding, which became part of western cuisine through the British. I like this, but my husband and son didn't (too 'spicy' for them). I didn't have enough coconut milk, so I used more 1% milk than called for. The flavour is nice and somewhat creamy (would have been better and creamier with the proper proportion of coconut milk). I used a little more rose water and cardamom than stated, used sultana raisins, and added a pinch of cinnamon. Other tips: cook the rice as long as it takes for it to become porridge-like in consistency. After refrigerating the leftovers, the kheer thickens up, so you might want to add a bit of milk.
Excellent. I made a few substitutions- soy milk for normal milk, jasmine rice instead of basmati, no rose water and no pistachio. I am dairy free so substituting the milk was necessary. Recipe is wonderful. I'll make it again and again!
4 stars b/c I changed the recipe and it's awesome now! I used 3 cups whole milk, 1 cup coconut milk, and added 1 tbsp extra sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I left out the raisins, rose water, and pistachios, and instead toasted almond slivers to mix in. I also cooked it for 40 mins to get the right consistency for the rice. I had to add about 1/2 cup more milk after it cooled a bit. Amazing! It tastes almost identical to the kheer at my local indian restaurant (served cold).
This was absolutely perfect--it tasted just like the rice pudding at my favorite Indian restaurant. It does taste best chilled, imho. Thanks, Patrick!
I love indian style rice pudding. This is a good recipe for it. I did add another couple tablespoons of sugar towards the end. It was too thick for my taste when it finally cooled, so I also added more milk (1/2 cup) to make it soupy like it is at the restaurants. I also highly recommend adding a couple pinches of saffron threads.
Fantastic recipe! Turned out exactly like "real" Kheer from my favorite Indian restuarant. I used more milk than coconut milk (2:1) and doubled the recipe, as I had some regular milk close to expiration I needed to use up. Used skim, fyi. Still ended up with a nice, rich, coconut taste. Recommend mixing the powdered cardamom into a a few teaspoons of sugar, then adding this mixture to the cooked pudding. Otherwise, the cardamom may not disperse throughout the pudding, leaving small, dark lumps. I normally use less sugar than called for in recipes, as I don't like very sweet things, but I felt this recipe could use a bit more. No problem to add it at the end, so just make it as is, then add more if needed.
This is a really good recipe! I think whomever was having issues with it being thin, perhaps didn't simmer at high enough heat because I found it a perfect consistency with the original cooking time and liquid amount. My only addition was a little flaked coconut.
I have searched high and low for a recipe that would make a perfect, hearty, Authentic Indian rice pudding...and this is it! It was incredibly easy, and my whole family, yound and old, keep asking for it. I'll make it again with all the ingredients listed. The subtleties of the rose water, etc. were what really made this special.
Great recipe. I added more rice until I got the consistancy I liked. I also added more milk. Kheer is supposed to be runny but I like mine thick.
Wonderful! My preschooler and I made this to celebrate Diwali. I didn't have any white rice on hand, so I used our usual long grain brown rice and doubled the cooking time (just put the rice in with the milks & sugar and let it all heat up/boil together). I can also see doubling the cardamom, but that's just personal preference.
The flavor and texture are excellent. I added more rice and it came out fine, but I actually think that the amount of rice in the recipe is very appropriate. Kheer is not like the European/American rice puddings--it's meant to be more "liquidy." Mine, because I added more rice and cooked without the pot lid, came out to be more dense and firm. By the way, when the milk and rice is boiling, it tends to overflow and create a mess if you aren't watching it. I used almond extract as recommended by another reviewer, but I honestly think that the coconut flavor is strong enough.
mmmm...I have made this twice now. It is flawless.
I really enjoyed this! The guys, however, did not and I was left to eat the entire pot of kheer. I think they just didn't like the flavour of cardamom (which is too bad, because it's delicious!).
Really wanted to like this recipe. It sounded so good. Way too rich for my liking and also no flavour. If I make it again I'll make it with either regular whole milk or some amount of reduced fat milk and triple the spice. The rose water is a nice touch.
I would have given this recipe 4.5 stars if I could. My fiance is from North India, and he loved it! We serve this dish chilled, and did not use raisins. I also didn't use rose water because I didn't have any at the time, but the taste was still very good. I also added a tablespoon more sugar, as we have a bit of a sweet tooth. Also, after chilling it, it may be necessary to add more milk as kheer is supposed to be a bit runny. Also, be sure to cook the rice long enough so that it is soft. Don't be surprised if your cooking time is over the suggested amount. Overall, Yum!
It is perfect the way the recipe is written. I couldn't find rose water so didn't use any and it still came out good.
Well it is more like 3.5 stars (couldn't really get the half start) but I thought there was a little too much coconut taste to it...I would cut the coconut in half and add more milk, also the sweetness was very subtle maybe add some honey?...Good start though!
This was delish. I didn't have everything on hand, so just the basics of this dish are great. I used coconut milk, unsweetened plain almond milk, thai sticky rice, and dunked in a Chai Tea bag for spices for about 3 min while the rice was cooking. Turned out perfectly. Tastes great warm, can't wait to try cold.
This was pretty good...since we're a single income family raising 5 kids, I could not justify spending over $10 on cardamom, so while the milk and coconut milk were heating, I put a chai tea bag in it to steep and flavor the milk. I also put in golden raisins, and slivered almonds. For those that like a "thicker" texture, just add a little more rice than is called for, but as was stated before, traditional Kheer is quite thin. Thanks!
I made this the other night... Fabulous! I added a little extra raisins and next time i think I may add another quarter cup of rice... just seemed soupy to me... but DELISH!!
I love rice pudding, and this recipe is great! I made this with almond milk and agave and it turned out perfectly!
Amazing Kheer recipe! This is my first time making it. I've eaten Indian food about five times so far in the past few months. The closest Indian restaurant is about 40 mins away. I crave chicken jalfezi, gulab jamen and kheer many times. This recipe is supreme compared to the restaurant. My parents loved it! I couldn't wait for it to chill as I was tasting as it was cooking. I could eat this as oatmeal! I used 7 tbsp of Dixie sugar. I had to shell about 20 pistachios and beat them in a plastic bag. I cooked the rice for about 25-30 mins. Heating on 2 was too slow so low heat of 3 and 4 is ideal. I will keep this recipe forever.
Made this with the first four ingredients. Added dried cherries in place of the raisins, and sprinkled on a little lavender-infused sugar for the floral taste. Wonderful!
This was great! It tastes just like the kheer at my local Indian restaurant!
I always crave kheer during Ramadan. This recipe satisfied my craving but was bit thick. My recommendation would be to make a much as you will use on the same day. Refrigeration made it even thicker. Tried to bring it back to life by adding milk but not successful. Still a wonderful kheer recipe.
This took me about 40 min on very low heat, stirring occasionally, to get the (uncooked) rice tender enough. My other stovetop rice pudding recipe calls for already-cooked rice, which is simmered with milk and stirred for about 20 min. I will probably do that next time with this recipe, to make sure my rice gets fully cooked. Anyway, the flavor, Wow! I love cardamom & I love rice pudding so this recipe is a keeper!! Would be great after a nice Indian meal. or anytime really!
FINALLY!! A kheer recipe just like my favorite Indian restaurant's. It is spot on with the ingredients I just tweaked the ratio for my preferences. It was my first time trying, so I took the recommendations and omitted the coconut milk and used whole milk instead. I like the texture to be more soupy than pudding like so I would decrease rice amount or increase milk amount for that. Also I cannot get enough of the cardamom spice so I doubled it. I only had whole cardamom so improvised and put 1 teaspoon amount into a tea bag and steeped for half the cooking time to infuse milk as it boiled. It was also my first time using rose water for cooking and not for my face! LOL it tasted great in this recipe. Thanks!!
This pudding is ment to be soupy and came out great.
Made this for company last evening. Was very easy to make, though I did have to add 1/4 cup of extra rice and simmer for 35minutes total. Otherwise, turned out great and my guests loved it!
Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmm! This is so very tasty. The flavors are all very subtle. I cheated and used aborio rice and cooked it for 45 minutes or so until the consistency was REALLY thick like regular rice pudding. I also used 4 packets of Splenda out of necessity and it was still delicious. P.S. Made this again and realized what a mistake it was to not use Basmati rice the first time...so much better.
I had to simmer at least 30-40 mins extra for it to thicken a bit. I followed the rest exactly, except for omitting the raisins due to personal preference. My kids loved it! The texture is different from what you get with long grain or arborio rice. Less creamy or fluffy. However, the fact that my kids asked for seconds and thirds means that this recipe deserves a FIVE star in my book! Very easy, thanks for sharing!
I made this for a dinner party where everyone made an indian dish. We had a couple vegans in the group so I substituted the milk w/ vanilla soy milk. I didn't have rose water so omitted that. I had to cook it for longer than the recipe called for, maybe 30-40 minutes. Everyone enjoyed it.
this was very good subbed the regular milk for Hemp milk/water. Toasted almonds, added a bit of vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg. Also used jasmine rice 3/4. very tastey!!! this was a winner in my home :)
Very good traditional rice pudding. I ended up simmering for 50 minutes on low heat and adding 1/2 cup more milk from too much thickening. If I were to make this again I would use a bit less cardamom and would let the almonds soften a bit with the raisins. Best served cold. Overall, great recipe!
I love Kheer, and I loved this recipe. I added a bit of vanilla and used only pistachios (was out of almonds) but otherwise made as written. It is delicious.
I thought it tasted much before before I added the cardamom. Perhaps, if you're expecting a more smooth/creamy dessert, add less cardamom than called for. I also added about 1/3 cup more rice and cooked it for a bit longer to make it more soft, but it was still a little hard for my liking. Overall, though, very simple, good tasting recipe!
Made this for an Indian friend for Maghi. I had never heard of it, nor had I made rice pudding before, but it was very interesting and I will definitely make it again. I used golden raisins, and didn't have any cardamom so I substituted cinnamon and cloves. Seemed to be ok. I preferred it warm.
Very good, actually came out thicker than the Kheer I get at my favorite Indian restaurant.
Remembering that dreaded rice pudding that reigned in the British public school era of my time, where the only thing worth eating was the blacked crust on the top, I wasn't sure I wanted to make this. The husband said he LOVED rice pudding .. and why didn't I make him more "puddings" and why .. why ... why... So I did! First I thought .. why use good basmati for a rice pudding but then I thought .. heck .. give it a chance! Result? I don't care if it's hot, cool or chilled. I don't care if it's creamy, runny or thick. I don't care how it should be in India or London or Eastern Bankok. This stuff is just plain good! Now .. that one we called "frog spawn" .. not sure I want to try a tarted up version of that!
Wonderful recipe - I thankfully DID NOT take the advice of other reviewers and omit the coconut milk or rose water.....- the only substition I made was out of necessity - I was completely out of raisins and used chopped dates instead. This pudding can be served warm or cold and has a delightfully subtle flavor!!!! Thanks for sharing!!!
Very good, will make again!
Being a fan of traditional kheer, this recipe definitely satisfied my craving. It was actually a little thicker than I like it but I solved that by adding more milk after it had cooked. I would also use a bit less cardamom next time (1/4 tsp). Other than that, it was great combo of flavors and textures. The kheer I have is always served warm so I just heat up the left overs from this recipe and add the milk to give it a thinner consistency. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
Absolute fantastic! I have been looking for a recipe that was like I had in Indian restaurants. I love that keer is not as sweet as american rice pudding. I don't like raisins so didn't use them and didn't have rose water. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly. So easy and creamy. Have made this several times and will use it lots more.
very forgiving and delicious dessert- refrigerating it overnight lets it thicken naturally. I did use one can of coconut milk adjusted the other liquid to compensate - getting the solid/liquid ratio is important (too thick the next day can always be thinned with milk, tool liquidy needs some straining). I also used almond milk for the anti-real milk people and it was fine
Soooo good! At the suggestion of other reviewers, I added a little vanilla and cinnamon and a tiny tiny dash of almond extract. It really complemented the flavors. I will definitely be making this again. We had it with coconut curry chicken and naan from this website and everything was fantastic and went well together.
Taste pretty good, but it missed something.
It's not so sweet like the American version, but still tastes great. I'd recommend cooking the rice longer than 20 minutes.
This rice pudding is awesome! I think it could use a tad more sugar. I did have rose water on had (finally got to use it!) and I went ahead and stirred the almonds into the pudding, and skipped on the pistachios. I cooked it a little longer than directed because the rice didn't seem to get tender in time. If you're concerned about the fat, using light coconut milk and 2% or skim milk will cut a lot of the fat out. It still tastes amazing! Thanks for the great recipe!
I like it a little sweeter, less cardamom, and wihout almonds. recipe should say to serve chilled.
Loved it! I didn't have coconut milk so just used whole milk & added unsweetened shredded coconut. Fantastic! Cook time is closer to 40 min.
If you add sugar to milk before putting rice in milk, you will have tough time to cook rice.. So add rice first, once it is cooked and mashed properly, then sugar has to be added.
Fantastic!!!!
Delicious and my husband loved it. I just used whole milk, no coconut milk, and I left out the raisins and almonds. We are it warm, which is my preference, but I saved some in the refrigerator to try it cold as well. Next time I’ll use less sugar, as it was sweeter than we expected.
Prepared this recipe with lite coconut milk and fat free evaporated milk. Absolutely delicious!
This was a good recipe and it was super close to the kind they serve at my local Indian restaurant, but just didn't quite excite me in the same way. But apart from trying to live up to that impossibly high standard, this really is an excellent and easy recipe.
This is a fantastic rice pudding recipe. I'm always on the look out for something to fatten up my 3 year old son with and he always enjoys rice pudding when we go to our favourite Indian Restaurant. A few notes: I did not add the raisins or pistachios as my son doesn't like them. As a result I would add less sugar next time I make this as I found it a touch too sweet without the offsetting saltiness of the nuts. I also added a smidgeon less cardamom to cater more towards my toddlers taste buds. This however is a very delicious kick rice pudding!
This was a great recipe. I took a few people's suggestions and added 3/4 cup of Basmati instead of the 1/2 cup. Though now I can see that after it cools, the 1/2 cup would have been accurate! It does take more like 35-40 minutes for the rice to cook. And I'll probably leave out the optional rose water next time.
When this is still warm I'm not the biggest fan, but let it cool overnight in the fridge! WOWSER! This stuff rocks!
Definitely needs to simmer for an hour, and in my opinion tastes best hot! FANTASTIC flavor!
I must say that I was really hoping to like this recipe much more than I did. It was creamy, but not as good as similar recipes I've had in Indian restaurants. Additionally, when I looked at the nutrition numbers (unfortunately after I'd already started making it), I was shocked to see how much fat is in one serving--33 grams!! I guess I should have looked more carefully at the nutrition label on the can of coconut milk.
Close enough to perfect I'm happy to give it five stars. The ONLY thing I would change is giving it a little more sugar. It has a very soft sugar taste in its original form and I have a bit of a sweet tooth so that's mostly my issue. I halved this recipe according to what I had left of my coconut milk but kept the cardamom amount the same as the original--as another poster said, I like my cardamom!
This isn't just GOOD, but crazy slap your mama good. I added MORE of the Rose Water and it made such a huge difference in taste and smell. I also used Organic Coconut Milk and it's certainly than cheap coconut milk.
Delicious...could not wait for it to cool down, ate it hot and it was so darn good, i kept on eating it! I make a traditional rice pudding but this KHEER recipe is so easy and utterly fantastic with the coconut milk, cardamom and rosewater. Used some golden raisins as well.
An interesting twist on rice pudding. If you are using white rice, double the amount or it will be far too watery. I suggest being conservative with the rose water - a little goes a long way! Next time I will mix in only 1/4 teaspoon, then taste it and add drops until I reach the flavor I want.
I first made this about 3 years ago and am finally getting around to reviewing it. This is a great recipe. I haven't had authentic Kheer, but this is great. It is nice and creamy and not too sweet. A great combination of flavours. It's great warm and just as good cold. It sets when it cools. Now, when I want rice pudding, this is what I make. The rice to liquid ratio in this recipe is just fine. Don't change a thing.
I eat at an Indian Restaurant near my home at least twice a month and their kheer tastes EXACTLY like this recipe. I didn't use rose water but everything else was spot on. I even paid more than I was comfortable for the ground cardamom but as soon as I opened that jar of spice, I knew I was on the right track. I agree that kheer is served cold and even though the mixture was really runny when I put it in the fridge, it started soaking up the "juice" and became creamy and good. I did end up cooking it longer than the recipe said only because I lost track of time while I was cooking other things. I stirred it every few minutes and by the time I looked at the clock it had been cooking on the stovetop for 50 minutes. Didn't seem to affect it one bit. I am wondering how well this would do in a crock pot on low for several hours? That may be something I will try soon. Goodness knows, I need to use up that cardamom that I paid royally for!
This had a nice flavor but took much longer to cook than suggested. It's important to eat it right away, though, as it becomes thick and heavy if you wait.
I've made this before and loved the flavor & consistency. This time I made it for a friend who is dairy free, so I used vanilla almond milk and vanilla rice milk instead of the regular milk. It turned out a little too thick so next time I'll use 1 can regular coconut milk and 1 can of lite coconut milk. Could probably use a little less sugar too. I don't usually add in the raisins or pistachios and it's very yummy.
I liked this alot, but it cooked up too thick for my taste so I stirred in some extra milk at the end to thin it out. I didn't have rosewater so I stirred in a couple tablespoons of honey to give it a flowery flavor.
Outstanding! I think next time, I will add a little more rose water, as the rice pudding I get at Indian restaurants usually has a stronger rose flavor.
Wow! I totally loved this recipe! I grew up with rice pudding but this is amazing. I added coconut flakes and used an 1 tablespoon orange simple syrup and 2 tablespoons white sugar. Really great and different taste! Thank you :)
I've made this lots of times. It's great. I use waaaaay more sugar than the recipe call for because I like it sweet, and I also heavy up on the cardamom and rosewater at the end. It doesn't make a perceptible difference in flavor or texture when I've used regular coconut milk or light, or skim or regular milk for that matter. Don't use Splenda -- I tried that and the aftertaste is noticeable.
I love this recipe! I make this all the time now and the only change I make is to triple the cardamom because I like the flavour. I also use golden raisins and slivered almonds. When I refrigerate it, I find that it thickens considerably so I add more milk to it to thin it to the proper consistency. Thank you for this wonderful addition to my recipe box!
I had to simmer it for almost 45 min, and added an Tbl sugar.
Much easier than I thought it would be. Very g
I have never had a rice pudding like this. It was delicious and light tasting. I think I would like a little more vanilla. The coconut milk is a very nice flavor.
Made this to bring to friends' Indian themed dinner. Really lovely texture, just the right sweetness, and a divine aroma. Used almost exact recipe except used vanilla sugar (sugar stored with vanilla bean in it), couldn't find rosewater, and had whole cardamom what I steeped in the milk. Took the recommendation of others to simmer for closer to an hour. Served chilled. Garnished with toasted almonds and dusting of Saigon Cinnamon Made 6, 1/2 cup servings.
This was good but not exceptional. I only had brown rice, which was a mistake to use because it took almost an hour and a half to cook and it still wasn't cooked all the way. I didn't have cardamom, so I added pods to the milk while it heated up and cooked the rice. Mine ended up being pretty thick because of the long cooking time, but it had a good texture. It was my fault that it didn't turn out great, but it's still 4 stars for the taste.
I didn't have rose water, but as suggested by another reviewer, I used vanilla extract instead. Used seven cardamom pods and didn't have crushed pistachios so left them out unfortunately. I think I might have cooked it ten or so minutes longer than called for as it was a bit thick, but I prefer it to be a bit thicker anyway. Very rich and creamy if you use whole coconut milk.
It turned out well. I thought the rice took long to cook and was still slightly too hard for my liking. Next time I am going to cook the rice in the rice cooker and add it to the milk mixture.
very good. I followed the recipe except that I reduced the sugar to 2 tbsp. I will make this again. The rose water, cardamom, and coconut milk are the main flavorants of this dish and I would not skip them. Otherwise, you will miss the flavorful touches that make Indian food so good. I found rose water in the ethnic section of Shoppers grocery store. The note of rose reminds me of rose gelato.
This recipe is a keeper. I made slight changes following and adjusting others recommendations . I added condensed milk, doubled the cardamom , added almond extract, and diced up some dates instead of raising plus cooked it for 75 minutes
Loved it - I added a tad more milk.
This is a wonderful base recipe that yields a tasty treat in under an hour. The cook time was correct, but I did make a few changes to the ingredient list. I used whole milk (like Jenny B's suggestion) since the recipe did not specify what kind (2%, whole, skim)... I also used vanilla instead of the rose water and scratched the raisins. It was super yummy!
I just made this today for our Indian Potluck and it was a hit! I love it. I know I am just a beginner at these things but I really enjoyed this recipe. Yum Yum!
Great recipe! I grew up eating Kheer, since my grandmother was Indian and made this for "pooja" all the time. This recipe has been the closest I've tasted to hers. I made a few modifications: used 4 cups of whole milk and simmered the rice for about 45 mins to 1 hour. I also used 6 whole cardamom (i LOVE cardamom!) which I shelled and crushed up in my mortar and pestle and dropped in during the cooking process. In the end, I'm glad I used whole cardamom instead of ground because the little crunchy bits of cardamom throughout wasn't overpowering the entire dish, but it added to the texture nicely and gave a nice punch of flavor when you bit down on one. I also used about double the amount of sugar and omitted the coconut milk altogether, as I don't remember my grandmother using it. It came out great! My American boyfriend, who isn't the biggest rice pudding kind of guy- couldn't get enough!!
I didn't have almonds, raisins or rosewater, and it was still absolutely magnificent. Added a dusting of cinnamon for serving. Everyone loved it!
Delicious!
Love, love, love this recipe. I’ve been using it for years and it never gets old for my kids.
YUM! I used 5 carcamom pods crushed lightly instead plus replaced the sugar with Monk Sugar and it tastes exactly like at our favourite restaurant. Thank you!
