Dump Cake III
Just dump all ingredients into a bowl, and there you have it...cake!
This was a very easy recipe to make and tastey as well. I took the advice of others and doubled the apples, which made it very thick, but good. Almost bread like. I omitted the nuts as no one at my house likes nuts. Was moist and the icing was good, not too sweet, as canned icing can be. Next time I would add more cinnamon and maybe more vanilla next time for extra flavor, but I would make again.Read More
Not sure about this cake...it got mixed reviews. My brother didn't like the frosting, but I and several others of my family recognized that the frosting was the only thing that saved the cake. It's worth the trouble to make a nice layer cake, not something like this.Read More
This was really tasty- but I wish someone would have mentioned how QUICKLY the cake browns on top. I kept taking it out because I thought it was going to burn on top, but apparently it's normal, because it tasted great. I will try it again, now that I know I don't have to watch it so closely.
I have made this recipe three times now and everyone: co-workers, husband,and even my mother-in-law loved it. It is sooo easy. You can use any fruit pie filling and the recipe comes out wonderful. The only item I varied was baking time. When using a glass baking dish I've baked this cake for 40 - 45 min.
This was excellent! It was unbelievably fast & easy to make. The recipe didn't say to keep it in the fridge, but I did once I iced it because of the cream cheese. And then I served it right out of the fridge- very yummy with coffee & tea. The icing makes this cake. A definate keeper.
I have been baking since I was a child, learning everything from scratch at my grandmother's side. This cake falls into the catagory of ALL TIME FAVORITE HITS!!!
I was looking to make a dessert that would satisfy my craving for sweet but only use ingredients I had on hand. This worked perfectly. I didn't have the frosting ingredients so I sprinkled it with powdered sugar- mmmmmm.... it was just right! I especially loved that it wasn't too sweet or rich. Thanks for sharing it!
This cake is exceptionally easy and exceptionally good. It took about 10 minutes at the most to prepare. Everyone raved about it! I will make this again and again and again. Thank you for submitting this awesome recipe!!!
Holy this cake recipe is insanely good. I added more cinnamon and vanilla in the cake and the frosting called for and turned them into cupcakes and they taste like apple pie but in cake form. Definitely going to make this again.
Really yummy. Very moist. Even my kids loved it!!
This was excellent!! Very simple and super yummy. Thanks for sharing!!!
This was very rich and yummy. I didn't use 2 cans of pie filling like some suggested because I didn't have any. But I did add 1/3 oil to help with the moistness. I know there was already a whole stick of butter in there, but I did it anyway and I was glad I did. It turned out very moist and flavorful. I also upped the cinnamon a little because I really like to taste it. Also, for the icing I was craving the Caramel Frosting IV from this website and it turned out so rich and delicious. I'm sure the other icing is great too...I will use that kind next time.
yep, this is a keeper. didnt have walnuts so used pecans. thats the only change i made. very good and easy.
This recipe is a keeper...left out nuts, and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon to the frosting...also baked for 40 min. and frosted warm, family was here and ate it warm, not one person didn't love it
I added raspberry pie filling, omitted the nuts, and topped it with a mock whipped cream frosting. The nuts would be a good addition for the next time I make it. The cake was so moist it was almost wet, my family loved it. It was very rich and very sweet.
I didn't have any apple pie filling, so subbed peach pie filling instead. Cake is very moist & very good! I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe from this site. Thought the recipe for frosting from this recipe looked like it would turn out way too sweet. Took to work & had nothing but rave reviews.
Very easy and very moist! Did recipe exactly as listed and it turned out great. Didn't do frosting (my family doesn't like frosting), instead just put some whipped topping on top. Really quick and easy.
Super yummy! Not too sweet, the cake was moist and delicious. I did not have the ingredients for the frosting, so served it with cool whip instead. I also did not have walnuts - substituted with sliced almonds, which turned out great.
I totally forgot to add the butter, and it was still AMAZING! I used home canned apple pie filling- an entire quart.
VERY moist cake, very delicious...let cool completely though (was more moist that way). Didn't try the icing (also left the nuts out of the recipe)...the cake is great by itself. Baked in glass pan for 45 minutes and worked great. Definitely a repeat for my house.
We followed the recipe exactly. my family liked this, my 4 yr old made it by himself... i thought it was ok but not fantastic...
This was good. I made it exactly as the recipe states, no surprises! It reminded us a bit of carrot cake. My second time around, I wanted to make cupcakes (muffins?) I wouldn't recommend doing this for this recipe. Even though I greased the heck out of the muffin tin, they wouldn't stay in one piece to come out of the tin. They're fairly sticky (and still delicious). My solution was to flip them over and frost the bottoms so that there was something solid for them to stand on!
good cake for bake sales .easy cake for jar cakes also very moist
YUMMY!!!! This was so amazing and moist. My whole family loved this cake and I gave a few pieces away to friends and they also raved about it. I will be serving this for Thanksgiving this year. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Wonderful recipe, my family loves it and asks for it often. It comes out better when you double the apples and cinnamon.
This recipe was a very big winner in my house. My husband is not much for cake, but he loved it and said it was one of the best that he has ever had. I did do a few things different though, instead of stirring the ingredients together I put them in a stand mixer on about medium speed, I also didn't use nuts or the icing. I used blueberry pie filling instead of apple and left out the cinnamon, baked it for about 45 min. in a glass pan. when it was done I sprinkled sugar on the top and put it in the broiler for about 2-3 min. and then let it cool for about 15 min. before cutting it. Needless to say the cake was gone within a matter of hours. I will be making this recipe again & again.
Excellent and different, definitely a keeper! Texture is something between a banana bread and a cake, with a subtle apple pie flavor. I made it as directed, with just one can of pie filling and a touch more cream cheese in the frosting, and baked in a 9 x 13 pan. It was slightly overdone at the edges at 1 hour, so next time I'll try 55 mins. I may try more cinnamon and 2 cans of filling to see the difference, but it was awesome as written. Tasted great cold from the fridge the next day or with coffee, too.
I had to reduce the cooking time by 10 minutes because it was getting too brown at edges, served it warm from the oven with vanilla ice cream (no need to frost). It isn't the type of dump cake I expected but still good - almost a banana-bread consistency and color. Would be good with coffee at brunch.
I've been looking for a good dump cake recipe that doesn't rely on a cake mix and this is it. It is easy and gets rave reviews each time I make it. I usually opt for a pineapple cake instead of using apple pie filling. Simply use a can of crushed pineapple in place of the pie filling. Also, I omit the butter from the icing so it is not so rich. It still comes out creamy and delicius.
This was a really interesting cake, especially with the addition of whipped cream on the side! It's a little heavy, but we thought that was a good thing. I gave it a crunchy topping by sprinkling demerara sugar on the top before baking, rather than making up the icing (didn't have any cream cheese at home!)
Delicious as it is. I didn't change a thing except that I reduced the bake time because it appeared to be baking a bit too quickly when baked in a glass dish. I must admit that I was concerned about the amount of sugar, but when it was baked it didn't taste overly sweet. This is one of the best recipes in my collection now, and I've been baking for over 40 years. Oh, and one other thing---this cake tastes so good and was so well loved by my family that I had to give it another name. It's just too special to call a Dump Cake! :)
This was surprisingly good, and VERY sweet- I might cut back on the sugar next time. I used a can of strawberry pie filling and extra cinnamon, and it was so moist and sweet it did not need icing. A great recipe to experiment with!
This recipe was great - super moist, and the frosting was just sweet enough. I didn't add the nuts since I was serving it to kids, and it was still delicious. I also only put in 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and no one complained about it not being sweet enough. Thanks for an easy recipe!
So easy and my whole family loved it - The cake was gone in one day!!!!!11
I never use apple pie filling so I substituted 4 medium diced apples. I put the frosting on, but found I like it better without. It just seemed too sweet. The frosting is awesome and I'll definitely use it on something else.
Took this cake to a pot luck last night and it really got the compliments and requests for the recipe. I forgot to put in the baking soda and eliminated the salt and the cake tasted fine. This is a "will do again and again!" cake.
Absolutely delicious. This is a variation of a recipe my family has been using for decades. The only change we make is to double the cinnamon and omit the icing. I sometimes substitute a half recipe of the Apple Spice Mix found on this website, if I want to spice it up just a bit.
We LOVED this cake. I had only a short time to come up with a dessert and wanted to use ingredients I had handy. Sooo, I used a raspberry pie filling instead of apple. I also used 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 white flour. Another substitution was 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. The cake turned out perfectly. I baked it in a Pampered Chef 13x9 baker and it made the sides a little crunchy which we liked. The walnuts actually made the cake taste a little more like a sweet bread than cake. But it was delicious. The FROSTING was absolutely perfect the way the recipe called for. I going to use it now for my standard in frosting. It was so easy, made just enough and cheaper than store bought. Thanks so much for submitting this recipe. We really enjoyed it and so did our guests.
As suggested in other reviews , I doubled the filling. Mine was a little too moist. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks for sharing it!
This cake turned out perfect. The only thing I changed was I substituted unsweetened applesauce for the oleo. It is moist and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
it was good, easy! 4.5 stars
This is an actual dump cake. It doesn't matter the order of ingredients- just beat it all together! Thank you for the recipe. I top it with Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting also from this site.
Wonderful and fast. Cannot wait to try it on potluck at work. I followed the directions exactly. I think I will try cherry pie filling. Will probably be wonderful.
5 stars for super easy and yummy. I used veg oil instead of butter, and lite cherry pie filling. My family is weird and does not like cream cheese frosting, so I made vanilla glaze which was good, but not as good as the cream cheese frosting would have been!
Very nice and earns what I call the "Nelly award"...my term for recipes both extremely delicious and extremely easy in honor of a dear lady whose cooking talents are second to none. I didn't use apple pie filling as I didn't have any (and don't really care for the canned variety) so I used a can of pineapple with a couple hefty tablespoons of apple jelly, then added a half cup or so of coconut and subbed vanilla for cinnamon. What surprised me was that it was almost universally well liked. I thought it would appeal more to a select few with the changes I made. Go figure.
I didn’t add Walnuts due to possible allergies with the guests but it didn’t make/break this recipe. Absolutely moist and a huge it. The frosting may have been a bit too sweet for the cake as the cake is quite sweet itself. Next time I’ll skip the frosting and maybe make a crumble topping instead. And leftover cake was Perfect with morning coffee ??????
My family loved this recipe
So easy to make ... I thought it was a bit bland initially, but the following day flavours had developed and it was delicious!
my new favorite cake it is delicious moist flavourful wonderful a must try
Easy Peasy. Didn't change the cake recipe at all and it turned out great. Very moist, and much like a spice cake. I look forward to trying it out with other pie fillings. I didn't make the icing - I just lightly sprinkled it with powdered sugar. The family loved it. I may try a brown sugar crumble topping next time as well.
Love this recipe! Did not make any changes . So easy and delicious!
I have tried similar recipes to this but never with a frosting. It sounds really good. I love the quickness and great taste the dump cake.
Easy and tasty, though as advertised not the most attractive of deserts.
I made this tonight and it was delish. Just wanted to brag on you. You made me look good
I just did it ..delicious..good taste to share with friends at afternoon tea with deserts. Like it
I used the general recipe but used 1-1/2 cups sugar and since I didn't have Apple pie filling I used 1-1/2 cups mashed banana and omitted the cinnamon. I only baked it for 50 minutes. It came out a little heavy but has good flavor. I will try this recipe with Apple pie filling.
I made this in the waffle maker, but it just wasn't what I was looking for. Too much sugar, not enough cake to survive the waffle maker.
I had a can of apple pie filling that I wanted to use and found this recipe in my search. I didn't have enough of the walnuts and I only had 1/2 cup of confectioners sugar but I made it anyway. So so good, I just glazed the cake instead of frosting it and I think I'd probably do that next time too.
This is absolutely delicious. I didn't use the icing because I was serving the cake at a brunch function and it didn't seem necessary. It was moist and the hit of the event. I will definitely make it again! About three people wanted the recipe.
I was happy to find this recipe...it didn't use a box cake mix. it turned out great. I didn't have apple pie filling so I used Berry Medley. I am looking forward to making it with apple.
This cake is delicious. Just make sure you mix it thoroughly before putting into baking dish. It's very moist.
Nice, I learned to make them with box mixes but recently went keto so I needed a low carb alternative. Aside from using half a cup of gluten free flour to help bond it, I used nut flours. First time I made a strawberry dump cake. 13x9 and it was delicious, but very thin. I am baking an apple dump cake right now, and used a 9x9 pan so it will be thicker. I guess the lo carb substitutions keep it from rising as much. I'm sure it will taste great with the Walnut flour especially. I used 1 cup Walnut flour and half a cup gluten free,, and half a cup almond flour.
Awesome cake! And so easy. I didn’t change much, except I didn’t put a whole cup of walnuts in the batter, more like a half cup and I sprinkled a handful or so of nuts over the top onto the frosting. It does bake up dark as another person said, probably because of the cinnamon. The picture with the recipe is a little misleading, but nevertheless it is a delicious cake and not overly sweet in spite of all the sugar. I took it to church and it flew off the counter! I barely got a piece, so I will definitely have to make it again. Great recipe!
This is a delicious, fast and easy recipe. This cake was a hit at my office.
I omitted the nuts and I chopped a small jalapeño pepper up and added it, I used honey crisp apples and added 3/4 C of low-fat milk, added a dash of ginger, dash of nutmeg spices. This is do moist and yummy delicious!
Simply delicious! Chopping the apples some made for smaller bites throughout the cake. I added more cinnamon as well. As the cake bakes, you will see the top browning; don’t panic it does this. All is well. It will not be burned. I may try other pie fillings and will try pecans also. What a welcoming desert for the Autumn season! Pollacklady, thank you for sharing
Good cake, but not really a "Dump" cake. 'Dumping' the ingredients into a bowl and mixing, is the way I make all my cakes... unless they are a "Dump" cake. Dump cakes generally involve putting a one or two things like fruit, nuts or chocolate in the bottom of a pan, pouring or "Dumping" a commercial cake mix on top of the 1st ingredients and baking. I gave it a 3 star rating because it really isn't a Dump cake, in my opinion.
Delicious. Used canned icing cuz I had some. Just perfect!
