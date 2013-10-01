Dump Cake III

Just dump all ingredients into a bowl, and there you have it...cake!

By L. Kahrl

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch cake pan.

  • Dump the flour, white sugar, eggs, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla, chopped nuts, and fruit pie filling into a bowl and stir. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

  • To Make Icing: Mix together until fluffy the confectioner's sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and the cream cheese. Spread icing on top of cooled cake.

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 39.7mg; sodium 183mg. Full Nutrition
