Dump Cake III

This recipe was a very big winner in my house. My husband is not much for cake, but he loved it and said it was one of the best that he has ever had. I did do a few things different though, instead of stirring the ingredients together I put them in a stand mixer on about medium speed, I also didn't use nuts or the icing. I used blueberry pie filling instead of apple and left out the cinnamon, baked it for about 45 min. in a glass pan. when it was done I sprinkled sugar on the top and put it in the broiler for about 2-3 min. and then let it cool for about 15 min. before cutting it. Needless to say the cake was gone within a matter of hours. I will be making this recipe again & again.